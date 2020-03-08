The Real Reason Behind Water Fluoridation — Is Not to Benefit Children’s Teeth

By Fred

Fluoride is the total worst, rat poison, neurotoxin, absolutely of no value to the human body, carcinogen, causes ADD, avoid at all cost.

If you try to pin down the story that the Nazis used fluoride to subdue concentration camp inmates, it’s very hard to prove. You sometimes find the story of Charles Perkins mentioned, an American chemist who prepared a report after visiting the camps. But nothing definite.

Now, there’s a letter by Perkins that provided conclusive proof, insider confirmation, that this story was absolutely true, and also that the Nazis learned this from the Soviets, when Hitler and Stalin were best pals.

This letter is in a book called Mind Control, World Control, by Jim Keith. It calls itself “The Encyclopedia of Mind Control”, and it does give a very comprehensive overview of the whole history of mind control by governments in the modern era.

Jim Keith is not scared to give his own assessment of various sources.

However, I could find no trace of this Perkins letter on the internet, only in the hard copy book, so I was really glad to see that you can find Jim Keith’s entire book online now. I’m just going to paste Perkins’s letter in below, to have it on record. I bought Jim Keith’s book in 1997, the year of its publication, and I’ve copy-typed quite a few stories from it, to make sure they were available online.

You can find the whole book here:

https://archive.org/stream/JimKeithMindControlWorldControlTheEncyclopediaOfMindControl/Jim+Keith+-+Mind+Control%2C+World+Control+-+The+Encyclopedia+of+Mind+Control_djvu.txt

Here is definitive proof that the fluoridation of water was indeed a Nazi/Soviet plot to subdue entire populations. This should be in school history books. It’s the smoking gun of the fluoride story, in my opinion. Put it out as widely as possible, it’s time this truth was known, not least that the Nazis and the Communists are two sides of exactly the same totalitarian coin.

Mind Control, World Control,

by Jim Keith, p. 69:

Charles Eliot Perkins, one of America’s top industrial chemists, was dispatched by the U.S. government to assist in taking over the German industrial giant I.G. Farben after World War II. In a letter that Perkins wrote to the Lee Foundation for Nutritional Research in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 2, 1954, he stated,

“I have your letter of September 29 asking for further documentation regarding a statement made in the book The Truth About Water Fluoridation to the effect that the idea of water fluoridation was brought to England from Russia by the Russian Communist, Kreminoff.

“In the 1930’s Hitler and the German Nazis envisioned a World to be dominated and controlled by the Nazi philosophy of pan-Germanism… The German chemists worked out a very ingenious and far-reaching plan of mass control which was submitted to and adopted by the German General Staff. This plan was to control the population in any given area through mass medication of drinking water supplies. By this method they could control the population of whole areas, reduce population by water medication that would produce sterility in the women, and so on. In this scheme of mass control, sodium fluoride occupied a prominent place.

“We are told by the fanatical ideologists who are advocating the fluoridation of water supplies in this country that their purpose is to reduce tooth decay in children, and it is the plausibility of this excuse, plus the gullibility of the public and the cupidity of the public officials that is responsible for the present spread of artificial water fluoridation in this country.

“However — and I want to make this very definite and very positive — the real reason behind water fluoridation is not to benefit children’s teeth. If this were the real reason there are many ways in which it could be done that are much easier, cheaper and far more effective. The real purpose behind water fluoridation is to reduce the resistance of the masses to domination and control and loss of liberty…

“In the rear occiput of the left lobe of the brain there is a small area of brain tissue that is responsible for the individual’s power to resist domination. Repeated doses of infinitesimal amounts of fluorine will in time gradually reduce the individual’s power to resist domination by slowly poisoning and narcotizing this area of brain tissue and make him submissive to the will of those who wish to govern him…

“I was told of this entire scheme by a German chemist who was an official of the great Farben chemical industries and was also prominent in the Nazi movement at the time. I say this will all earnestness and sincerity of a scientist who has spent nearly 20 years’ research into the chemistry, biochemistry, physiology and pathology of fluorine — any person who drinks artificially fluorinated water for a period of one year or more will never again be the same person, mentally or physically.”

The US Dept. of Health is gung ho on the use of fluoride for every man, woman and child in America:

Editor’s note:

An organization called the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology opposes flouride for a variety of reasons.

They do not directly accuse a deep state government of a long range plan of weakening America’s spirit of defiance.

According to the IAMT

