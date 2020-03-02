Take the Quiz: Raniere vs. Bullshit Generator: Can You Identify Which Quote Is Which?

The following test, which successful test takers can put on their online bio to establish that they are ‘noted as among the top bullshit detectors in the world,’ is a series of quotes.

Some are Keith Raniere quotes, others are from the ‘Bullshit Generator from the website http://sebpearce.com/bullshit.

It is up to you, dear readers, to use your superior IQ to determine which is the real spiritual truth expounded by the Vanguard, Keith Raniere and what is the utter nonsense bullshit from the Bullshit Generator.

Wisdom is a constant. Love is the driver of insight. You may be ruled by yearning without realizing it. Do not let it exterminate the healing of your story. Without growth, one cannot vibrate. We can no longer afford to live with yearning. When we smile, the world smiles with us: each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for human kind. Humankind has nothing to lose. Reality has always been overflowing with warriors whose chakras are baptized in divinity. Our conversations with other messengers have led to an ennobling of ultra-spiritual consciousness. Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary? Learning requires exploration. Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know. He who has the most joy wins! It can be difficult to know where to begin. If you have never experienced this harmonizing through non-local interactions, it can be difficult to reflect. Have you found your myth? Sound is sacred. Some believe the universe was created with sound as its basis. Human sound is an expression of our essence through the vibration of our physical form – the motion of life. By experiencing human sound at its most profound levels, we enter the deepest expression of what it is to be alive and in the presence of each other. Without aspiration, one cannot grow. We can no longer afford to live with bondage. Where there is ego, rebirth cannot thrive. We are in the midst of a higher flowering of complexity that will open up the infinite itself. Reality has always been radiating pilgrims whose hearts are transformed into stardust. Who are we? Where on the great myth will we be aligned? To go along the journey is to become one with it. By redefining, we believe. Nothing is impossible. During times of intellectual intensity I find it best to step back and deal with first principles. Materialism is born in the gap where inseparability has been excluded. You may be ruled by stagnation without realizing it. Do not let it eradicate the growth of your story. You must take a stand against ego. Dogma is the antithesis of being. At times we can trace the roots of our human thinking to fiction: after all, any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized. Where there is delusion, faith cannot thrive. Without inseparability, one cannot reflect. We can no longer afford to live with turbulence. Poetry is very important in matters of how technology relates to humanity. We heal, we live, we are reborn. Energy is the truth of inspiration, and of us. Any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized. This life is nothing short of an awakening wellspring of higher life-force. Power requires exploration. It is time to take transformation to the next level. Soon there will be an evolving of peace the likes of which the biosphere has never seen. The multiverse is approaching a tipping point. We stand at the beginnings of the foundation of the rest of human history. How we think about and build this foundation will affect humankind forevermore. This foundation is our data. This foundation is our words. Most importantly, this foundation is the meaning we create by our words. You must take a stand against turbulence. Desire is the antithesis of non-locality. Where there is greed, truth cannot thrive. Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world. We are at a crossroads of passion and illusion. Who are we? Where on the great mission will we be aligned? We are in the midst of a mythic deepening of empathy that will let us access the quantum matrix itself. The effects of our lives will emanate from now until the end of human time upholding noble values recorded in light, readable as words and pictures. This life is nothing short of a redefining paradigm shift of amazing purpose. To engage with the myth is to become one with it. Learning requires exploration. Karma is the driver of growth. The universe is bursting with superpositions of possibilities. We believe, we heal, we are reborn. Although you may not realize it, you are authentic. Humankind has nothing to lose. Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone. We are being called to explore the solar system itself as an interface between intuition and power. We must enlighten ourselves and beckon others. The future will be an ever-present unfolding of rejuvenation. This life is nothing short of a deepening unifying of conscious sharing.

Answers: Genuine Raniere quotes are #3, 5,7,8,10,15,18,20,22,25,27,29, 34.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

