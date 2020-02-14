More Insane Lauren Salzman, the Insane Imprisonment of Dani – With a Crooked Cast of Insane Family – and the Beast Raniere

It gets sicker and sicker.

The captivity of Daniella was not the work of one person. Keith Raniere guided it and led it. The reckless monster wanted it and enjoyed it.

The ruthless Lauren Salzman – dying to have a child with Raniere – was his co conspirator to make sure Dani was kept in solitary confinement for some 700 days.

But, in this next in our series on Lauren Salzman, we learn that Daniella’s family – if you can call them family – helped ensure that Dani stayed confined. Alone, isolated. Desperate.

The self-centered Mariana and the beastly Camilla are both having sex with Raniere and dedicating their lives to pleasing the pig and not giving a fuck that their sister was languishing in a room alone, dying to get out – with only a bed, and pen and paper which she used to write notes to Raniere that he wouldn’t read.

These ugly siblings are perhaps only surpassed in ugliness by the mother and their ball-less father.

I’d kill the man who did this to my daughter or a friend’s daughter – but not old Hector, the cuckolded wimp [his wife was having an affair with a man in Mexico]. He tolerated his daughter losing two years out of her life and did nothing.

He never stood up and said, “enough is enough.’ The coward dog.

Then there is mama. Adriana goes into the room next door to suffer for her daughter and, as we will see, she soon made it quite comfortable for herself.

The idiot woman said she would stay until her daughter healed her ethical breach, but when her lover was killed in Mexico, she vamoosed and never came back.

Let’s hear direct from the lips of the word-salad-spouting Lauren Salzman. [She offers some of her most incomprehensible word salad in this post].

She is being examined by AUSA Tanya Hajjar in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Tanya Hajjar

Q Did the defendant give you instructions about what you were permitted to tell Daniella?

A I wasn’t permit to tell her anything. He told me not to tell her. I couldn’t tell her what to do. I wasn’t supposed to give her any information about what was going on, on the outside with anybody. She asked a lot of questions and he told me not to answer them.

Q Did the defendant ever tell you that Daniella should remain in the room for longer?

A Yes. They had an agreement that they both told me about, that — I don’t know what the condition of the agreement was, but that she was not going to cut her hair, and this was like an agreement that they had. And she cut her hair while she was in the room. And he told me that she should come up with a way to fix that, and that a way to fix that was staying in the room until the hair grew back.

Q How long was her hair?

A Long. Like down her back. I mean, maybe close to her butt and cut it up to shoulder length. She – I mean, and she told me that that meant staying in room for three years, like that had taken three years to grow her hair that long, and she didn’t want to stay in the room for three years, you know. And of course she didn’t want to stay in the room for three years, but…

Q Did the defendant tell you to tell Daniella that she was to stay in the room until the hair grew back?

A Yeah, as an option, that that was a way to fix that.

Q Did you tell her that?

A I did.

Q What did she say?

A She didn’t want to do that.

Q Did the defendant ask you to take photographs of Daniella at any point?

A Yes. He asked me to take photographs twice. Once when she cut off the hair because he wanted her to know that he was going to see it, and he thought that she would feel bad if he saw it and that would somehow inspire her to change something. And another time he thought she was lying about her weight loss, and so he wanted me to take a picture to see if she was.

[Tanya Hajjar showed Lauren an exhibit]

Q What is it?

A It’s the e-mail that I sent. It’s an e-mail that I sent to Keith and a picture of Dani after she cut her hair.

Q Ms. Salzman, who wrote this e-mail?

A I did.

Q And who is it to?

A To Keith.

Q When was it sent?

A January 15, 2011.

Q And what’s the subject?

A The subject is “BoBo,” which is Dani’s nickname.

Q Daniella’s nickname?

A Yes.

Q Is there a photo attachment to this?

A Yes.

Q And is this that photograph of Daniella that you said you took?

A Yes.

Q Why did you send this to the defendant?

A Because he asked for it and he told me that he thought that if she did this process that she could have like some kind of breakthrough, like she would be able to have this new experience of herself, and this like rich, joyful, inner world that she couldn’t experience as long as her whole focus was like entertainment and manipulation. And so I wanted her to be able to have that and I didn’t want to be responsible for doing something that would screw that up or that I would be blamed for later. And I wanted him to feel there was somebody who was willing to do what it took to become somebody who could be a responsible parent. But this was really — I mean…

Q How often did you check in with the defendant about Daniella?

A Whenever I went to see her. But there were times where I wasn’t seeing her a lot.

THE COURT: Was Daniella living alone in this house?

THE WITNESS: No. Her family was there at different times. Her sister, Camila, was there almost the whole time. Her mother was there and actually went in the room next door for a number of months as well. And her father came and went. And Marianna was living with Keith and Pam, so she wasn’t around a lot. And Adrian was living with Mark, so he wasn’t around a lot either.

Q Did the defendant express concern about the family interfering with the project at any point?

A Yes. He thought that they were interfering with the project.

Q How so?

A Because Adriana was talking to her and sending her notes through the bathroom. And also at one point — again, I was told that — Keith told me that the family decided that Adriana would go into the second room. It was a two-bedroom condo, and Adriana and the — the idea or the logic behind it was that Adriana was going to go in the second room under the same conditions as Dani so that Dani — and Dani would know that her mother was in the room next door, which was supposed to inspire her to want to get out quickly to end the discomfort that her mother felt, which she should have known what it was like because she herself was experiencing discomfort. So Adriana went into the room next door and —

Q Adriana is Daniella’s mother?

A Daniella’s mother. And originally it was that she was going to go into her room with the same conditions as Dani. So she was going to be in a room without anything, like just with the bed and — and nothing.

But within a short period of time, Adriana situation was very different than Dani’s and Dani knew about this. So Adriana within a short period of time had many things in the room like exercise equipment or art supplies. At one point she had a pet fish, and she had — she — she was making Kombucha and like sprouting vegetables that she wanted to make for herself but also to take responsibility to feed herself and Dani so the family didn’t have to do it. But she had candles and things. And so Keith called me and said that Adriana was supposed to be in the room under the same conditions as Dani and wanted me to address this with Adriana and ultimately enforce that Adriana go back to the conditions like Dani.

Q What happened with that — what happened after that?

A Well, I went and talked to Adriana about it, but I didn’t enforce that she change it. But all of these things were viewed as thwarting the program. And Adriana would have — the family had — there was only one full bathroom in the house and the full bathroom was in between the two bedrooms that Dani and Adriana occupied. So the family if they wanted to use the bathroom, like to take a shower or something, had to go through one of the bedrooms. So they all went through Adriana’s bedroom. And initially I was told they weren’t going to be speaking to Adriana, but then eventually they would go and talk and so Dani could hear them all talking, so she knew that the family would visit in Adriana’s room and these things. So all of that was viewed as thwarting.

Q Ms. Salzman, the point of Daniella’s mother being put in a room next to her, was what?

A So that Dani would feel that her being in the room –her extending her stay in the room or staying in the room not either going back to Mexico or getting done whatever she was supposed to be getting down there, was directly affecting other people and that she should care about that, you know, and do whatever needed to be done to either get back to Mexico or get her work done.

Q Care about that, meaning care about the fact that her mother was also in a room next to her?

A Yes. That she was hurting somebody else’s life with her actions.

Q What happened with Adriana?

A Well, while Adriana was in the room, somebody that she was very close with and — and up-close personal relationship of hers that was important to her, that person was killed and she left the room to go to the funeral. And then I can’t remember if she came back to the room or she just came back to Albany or she went back to Mexico. But I do remember speaking to her again after that, and she didn’t want to return to the room and she felt that she had a purpose that was not in a room.

She wanted to go and be part of another organization that she felt like a consciousness raising human potential type of program. She wanted to go work with this group of people, something called The Book of Knowledge and do that.

Q After Daniella’s mother left, did you tell Daniella anything about the length of time that she should stay in the room?

A Yes. Well, then Keith started telling me that there was now an ethical issue, that Adriana had broken her commitment and that Adriana’s broken commitment is exactly why Dani believed that she can behave however she wants and never have any consequences for her action and that Dani should take an ethical stance against the mother leaving and Dani should stay in the room until Adriana comes back. And at that time, then Camila and Marianna were permitted to go have meetings with Dani to decide what should be done about the situation with Adriana.

Q What did Daniella say when this was conveyed to her that she should stay in the room until her mother got back?

A Well, at some point Dani thought that that was a good idea. But I find it incredibly problematic now because a lot of the time — there were a number of occasions where Keith said to me, “Cami feels very strongly about this.” And Cami and Marianna were the ones interacting with Dani to make this ethical decision about what Adriana should do.

And both Cami — which I didn’t know at the time — but Cami and Marianna were both in a sexual relationship with Keith. So they’re sent — they’re — now all of a sudden, they’re allowed to go speak to Dani to advise her about how long she should stay in the room, which they really don’t know much about because they’re not Dani in the room.

Marianna hadn’t been interacting almost at all with the situation because she was just living with Keith, and Pam and none of them were interacting at the actual house.

Cami was there, but those perspectives were highly influenced by Keith’s perspective. All of our perspectives were highly influenced by Keith’s perspective and all of us were in relationships with Keith where we wanted him to think that we would do the hard thing, the ethical thing and wanted him to see us as people who were willing to do that, which we were constantly getting feedback from him that we were failing at and advice about how we could do it better.

Q During this period of time, Marianna was living with the defendant?

A Yes, she was.

Q And Adrian, where was he?

A He was at the Twilight house. I can’t remember the number, but with Mark Vicente.

Q Did Daniella tell you that she would watch Camila sometimes?

A Yes, she did. She told me she would watch her outside the window. I think Cami had a garden or a bunch of plants that she would tend to outside and Keith’s son Gaelyn would come over to the house, Cami was his teacher, so she would watch them or listen to them.

Q Camila was at that time taking care of the defendant’s son?

A Yes, correct.

HAJJAR: Your Honor, may I show the witness an exhibit marked for identification?

THE COURT: Go ahead.

Q Ms. Salzman, I’m going to show you what has been marked for identification as Government’s Exhibit 1238. Do you recognize this exhibit?

A Yes, I do.

Q What is it?

A It’s a chain of e-mails between Keith and myself in October 2010 concerning Daniella’s birthday and whether the family could send her notes or communicate with her to acknowledge her birthday.

Q I’m going to show you what has been marked for identification as Government’s Exhibit 1241. Do you see that e-mail, that — that exhibit?

A Yes.

Q What is it?

A This is an e-mail that I wrote to Keith in November 2010 about Daniella writing a letter saying, “Let me out of the room. I’m coming undone”. And Camila intercepting the letter and me interpreting it as — well, deciding when I was going to go interact with her, how I was going to handle it and asking his opinion.

Q I’m showing you what has been marked for identification as Government’s Exhibit 1242. Do recognize this e-mail?

A Yes. This is Keith’s response to the former e-mail.

***

Q Ms. Salzman, as to Government’s Exhibit 1238, starting at the bottom of this chain, who was that first e-mail from?

A The first e-mail is from me to Keith.

Q And when was it sent?

A It was sent on October 25th, 2010.

Q What’s the subject line?

A BoBo.

Q What was BoBo?

A BoBo’s Daniella’s nickname.

Q And can you read the text of that e-mail?

A Sure. It says, “Doomp,” which was a nickname that I called Keith, “tomorrow is BoBi’s birthday, and Hector is asking if the family can write her letters. I tend to think no but I wanted check with you. I know it’s an important day for her and her family usually ignores it, which is usually upsetting for her. I think she has been working to heal her relationships with them and has been working, so I’m not sure if the feedback from them is positive or it’s a suspension of the ethic of the process she’s going through. Can you share your perspective?”

Q Tomorrow is BoBi’s birthday, is that Daniella’s birthday?

A Yes, Daniella’s birthday.

Q And are you asking the defendant permission for the family to acknowledge her birthday in some way?

A Yes.

Q What is the defendant’s response?

A “I think you have to figure it out. Value ethic it. There are several options. It is not just black or white.”

Q And when was that e-mail sent?

A The same day, October 25th, later in the day, 2010.

Q And what did you send back to the defendant?

A “I tend to think that if they were to communicate in a way that didn’t make it a special day with the suspension of cause and effect, it could be okay and potentially a rebirth of sorts. I’m not sure if they’re capable of doing that.”

Q Can you explain what that means, just plainly?

A Yeah. I thought that there was a way that – because what was going on in the family was something the entire family participated in, not just Dani, and that I thought there was a way that maybe they could acknowledge their — her birthday and maybe set an example by taking responsibility for how they participated in the relationship that could be good for her and helpful for the process they were going through. Like it didn’t have to just be that any communication thwarted the process and that she’s entirely alone, feeling abandoned and forgotten again in the situation where she’s already very isolated from them.

Q And so when you say, I tend to think that if they were to communicate in a way, it could be okay. Are you telling the defendant that your view would be that they could communicate with her on her birthday?

A Yeah. He’s saying you have to figure it out, and I’m saying this is what I think about it, yes. This is what I offer and believed could be good.

Q And what did the defendant respond?

A “Or they could not communicate, at least at first, and then some measurements and markers could be examined.”

Q And what did you understand that to mean?

A No, that your idea of communication is not what should be done in this situation and you need to look for measurements and markers, and when you see the measurements and markers, then maybe we can talk about communicating.

Q What were the measurements and markers?

A I don’t even know at this point, because everything she did was shot down and viewed as thwarting the process. There were a lot of things that she did propose, but I don’t know what he was looking for, honestly, because he didn’t read even a lot of the letters where she was making the proposals.

If this all seems a little too insane, it is because it is insane and all of these people are insane, including Lauren Salzman.

Can you imagine for the crime of a woman cutting her own hair, Keith’s option for punishment was for her to stay another three years in solitary confinement?

Only totally insane people hearing this would not rebel. But not Lauren.

As she says “I didn’t want to be responsible for doing something that would screw that up or that I would be blamed for later. And I wanted him to feel there was somebody who was willing to do what it took to become somebody who could be a responsible parent.”

That’s all this mother fucker ever cared about – having a kid with Raniere.

She would sell her soul to the devil for this and so she did.

And what can you say about the family? Their sister or daughter is wasting away in a room for God knows what reason and they? They all have their busy lives. Mariana and Pam are balling like rabbits with each other and with threesomes with Keith.

Cami is sending him endless texts and having sneak affairs with Robbie and Jim Del Negro.

Brother Adrian is busy working with Mark Vicente who did not know about the imprisonment. Adrian kept it secret out of loyalty to his Vanguard.

Papa Hector is too busy being cuckolded – working and coming and going as the months and years go by with his daughter still in the room in the house he is paying for. This sniveling coward stood by and did nothing.

And selfish Adriana goes into the other bedroom, heroic little woman. She is going to suffer like her daughter. And soon she gets her exercise equipment and art supplies, her kombucha fermenting jars and goes in effect on vacation from her ass of a husband.

Then when her lover is killed, she leaves and never comes back and joins another cult.

Insane, they are all insane.

Lauren does not deserve prison. She must go to a psychiatric hospital and with some luck and healing she may not have to remain there for the rest of her life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

