Mexican Rap Song About Nxivm Inspired By Glazer Lawsuit

It had to happen sooner or later.
Now there is a rap song about Nxivm. It has been released in Mexico; the lyrics are in Spanish.
Hear the song at https://mobile.twitter.com/debuenafe11/status/1227295254061240320
It refers to Neil Glazer’s lawsuit and other elements of the Keith Raniere-led enterprise called Nxivm.
Here, thanks to one of our faithful Mexican readers, are the lyrics both in Spanish and her English translation.
The song is by Danger AK.
Nxivm Company or Cult
Su lider keith Raniere enfrenta una demanda nueva
80 personas están presentando pruebas
mientras el espera ya otra sentencia en su celda
Keith nacio con una inteligencia aguda
Con su coaching para ricos, amaso fortunas
16,000 personas fueron sus alumnas
60,000 por clase a eso le llamo autoayuda
Te estafa para salvarte la vida
Usted estima su auto o su autoestima
Hay quien tiene tal vacio existencial
Que ponerle un gafete le ofrece una identidad
Con puras mujeres hizo una secta cerrada
Sexo, abuso, secretos, las manipulaba
Con sus iniciales el cuerpo les quemaba
Se sentía un joyero que grababa sus esclavas
Las iglesias se comportan como empresas
Las empresas se comportan como sectas
Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza
Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera
Las iglesias se comportan como empresas
Las empresas se comportan como sectas
Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza
Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera
El líder en Mexico de este negocio
Es Carlos Salinas junior dato curioso
El puro nombre te puede poner nervioso
Es como pedro navajas tiene apellido filoso
A otros hijos de expresidentes nombran
Toda una maraña de poder entre las sombras
A la que acusan de trata de personas
Es a Laura Junco hija del dueño del Reforma
Quieres subir en la escalera de servicio
Enrola a otros Ricos y aumenta tus beneficios
Multinivel quieres ir al siguiente piso
En todas las pirámides debe haber sacrificios
Y los mirreyes buscando dinero y fama
Y las princesas buscando a ver quien las ama
Que alguien le diga a las elites mexicanas
Que el monstruo no esta debajo, estaba encima de su cama
Las iglesias se comportan como empresas
Las empresas se comportan como sectas
Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza
Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera
Las iglesias se comportan como empresas
Las empresas se comportan como sectas
Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza
Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera
****
English translation
Nxivm Company or cult
Its leader Keith Raniere faces a new lawsuit
80 people are presenting evidence
while he waits for another sentence in his cell
Keith was born with acute intelligence
With his coaching for the rich, kneaded fortunes
16,000 people were his students
60,000 per class I call that self-help
It scams you to save your life
You estimate your self or your self-esteem
There are those who have such existential emptiness
That putting on a badge offers you an identity
With pure women he made a closed cult
Sex, abuse, secrets, He manipulated them
With his initials their body he burned
He felt like a jeweler engraving his slaves
The churches behave like businesses
Companies behave like cults
Poor Keith, your world is upside down
That’s why with his brand his career is over
The churches behave like businesses
Companies behave like sects
Poor Keith, your world is upside down
That’s why with his brand his career is over
The leader in Mexico of this business
Is Carlos Salinas junior curious fact
The pure name can make you nervous
It’s like Pedro Navajas* has a sharp name
Other sons and daughters of former presidents are named
A tangle of power in the shadows
The one they accuse of human trafficking
It is Laura Junco daughter of the owner of the Reforma *(newspaper)
You want to climb the service ladder
Enroll other rich ones and increase your profits
Multilevel you want to go to the next floor
In all the pyramids there must be sacrifices
And the Mirreyes* looking for money and fame
And the princesses looking to see who loves them
Somebody tell the Mexican elites
That the monster is not under, in was on their bed
The churches behave like businesses
Companies behave like sects
Poor Keith, your world is upside down
That’s why with his brand his career is over
The churches behave like businesses
Companies behave like sects
Poor Keith, your world is upside down
That’s why with his brand his career is over
*Pedro Navajas is a character from a song who had knives in his pocket and you didn’t know from were or when he would attack
*Reforma is a newspaper owned by Rosa Laura Junco’s father.
:Mirreyes is a Glamour lifestyle.
Pretty good lyrics I would say.
