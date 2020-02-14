Mexican Rap Song About Nxivm Inspired By Glazer Lawsuit

It had to happen sooner or later.

Now there is a rap song about Nxivm. It has been released in Mexico; the lyrics are in Spanish.

Hear the song at https://mobile.twitter.com/debuenafe11/status/1227295254061240320

It refers to Neil Glazer’s lawsuit and other elements of the Keith Raniere-led enterprise called Nxivm.

Here, thanks to one of our faithful Mexican readers, are the lyrics both in Spanish and her English translation.

The song is by Danger AK.

Nxivm Company or Cult

Su lider keith Raniere enfrenta una demanda nueva

80 personas están presentando pruebas

mientras el espera ya otra sentencia en su celda

Keith nacio con una inteligencia aguda

Con su coaching para ricos, amaso fortunas

16,000 personas fueron sus alumnas

60,000 por clase a eso le llamo autoayuda

Te estafa para salvarte la vida

Usted estima su auto o su autoestima

Hay quien tiene tal vacio existencial

Que ponerle un gafete le ofrece una identidad

Con puras mujeres hizo una secta cerrada

Sexo, abuso, secretos, las manipulaba

Con sus iniciales el cuerpo les quemaba

Se sentía un joyero que grababa sus esclavas

Las iglesias se comportan como empresas

Las empresas se comportan como sectas

Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza

Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera

Las iglesias se comportan como empresas

Las empresas se comportan como sectas

Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza

Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera

El líder en Mexico de este negocio

Es Carlos Salinas junior dato curioso

El puro nombre te puede poner nervioso

Es como pedro navajas tiene apellido filoso

A otros hijos de expresidentes nombran

Toda una maraña de poder entre las sombras

A la que acusan de trata de personas

Es a Laura Junco hija del dueño del Reforma

Quieres subir en la escalera de servicio

Enrola a otros Ricos y aumenta tus beneficios

Multinivel quieres ir al siguiente piso

En todas las pirámides debe haber sacrificios

Y los mirreyes buscando dinero y fama

Y las princesas buscando a ver quien las ama

Que alguien le diga a las elites mexicanas

Que el monstruo no esta debajo, estaba encima de su cama

Las iglesias se comportan como empresas

Las empresas se comportan como sectas

Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza

Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera

Las iglesias se comportan como empresas

Las empresas se comportan como sectas

Pobre Keith, su mundo esta de cabeza

Por eso en sus marcas se acabó su carrera

English translation

Nxivm Company or cult

Its leader Keith Raniere faces a new lawsuit

80 people are presenting evidence

while he waits for another sentence in his cell

Keith was born with acute intelligence

With his coaching for the rich, kneaded fortunes

16,000 people were his students

60,000 per class I call that self-help

It scams you to save your life

You estimate your self or your self-esteem

There are those who have such existential emptiness

That putting on a badge offers you an identity

With pure women he made a closed cult

Sex, abuse, secrets, He manipulated them

With his initials their body he burned

He felt like a jeweler engraving his slaves

The churches behave like businesses

Companies behave like cults

Poor Keith, your world is upside down

That’s why with his brand his career is over

The churches behave like businesses

Companies behave like sects

Poor Keith, your world is upside down

That’s why with his brand his career is over

The leader in Mexico of this business

Is Carlos Salinas junior curious fact

The pure name can make you nervous

It’s like Pedro Navajas* has a sharp name

Other sons and daughters of former presidents are named

A tangle of power in the shadows

The one they accuse of human trafficking

It is Laura Junco daughter of the owner of the Reforma *(newspaper)

You want to climb the service ladder

Enroll other rich ones and increase your profits

Multilevel you want to go to the next floor

In all the pyramids there must be sacrifices

And the Mirreyes* looking for money and fame

And the princesses looking to see who loves them

Somebody tell the Mexican elites

That the monster is not under, in was on their bed

The churches behave like businesses

Companies behave like sects

Poor Keith, your world is upside down

That’s why with his brand his career is over

The churches behave like businesses

Companies behave like sects

Poor Keith, your world is upside down

That’s why with his brand his career is over

*Pedro Navajas is a character from a song who had knives in his pocket and you didn’t know from were or when he would attack

*Reforma is a newspaper owned by Rosa Laura Junco’s father.

:Mirreyes is a Glamour lifestyle.

Pretty good lyrics I would say.

