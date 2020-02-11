American Kids Are Under Full-on Assault, With Insults to Every System in their Body

By Fred

There are so many potential factors influencing ADD and autism, one hardly knows where to begin.

A carefully controlled 2015 study showed that for every one percent of the US population that was given fluoridated water, there would be 130,000 more cases of ADHD within 20 years:

https://newspunch.com/study-water-fluoridation-linked-adhd/

Of course, this is against a baseline of just about everyone using fluoridated toothpaste — you can hardly find a single brand without rat poison in it (the identical fluorides were used as rat poison until the aluminium industry found a more profitable use for its fluoride waste).

When Rudolf Steiner was asked why Western meditators had such trouble having true spiritual experiences, despite trying so hard, he replied that the main problem was actually their diet, and that they were not getting enough living substance in their food.

He pointed to chemical fertilizers as a crucial component of this. He insisted that life could only come from life, not from dead chemicals. Thus, biodynamic agriculture starts with a truly organic compost heap.

American food seems to be mostly chemicals, and I’m certain this is a major factor in all the health problems in the US, not least obesity.

However, the damage to the neurological system can’t be overstated. Antioxidants (in fruits and vegetables) are an essential part of DNA repair; and “pizza” is not a vegetable, whatever your dieticians say. Meat contains virtually no antioxidants at all.

Microwave radiation from cellphones was shown back in 2004 to compromise the blood-brain barrier and flood the brain with toxins.

The Swedish neurosurgeon Lief Salford warned in that year that two minutes of low-level cellphone radiation caused brain damage in rats, and that just two hours of exposure was enough to see major destruction of brain cells. He warned that year of “teen dementia” in young people who were heavy cellphone users.

Salford originally thought that opening the blood-brain barrier with microwaves might help with the delivery of drugs to the brain during surgery, but he soon started warning about the dangers of mobile phones:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_WJ_aJPWIA

A 2018 edition of CBS’s 60 Minutes reported on a National Institutes of Health study of addiction and “screen time”. It found that 9-year-olds who used “devices” for more than seven hours a day showed severe premature thinning of the cerebral cortex.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/groundbreaking-study-examines-effects-of-screen-time-on-kids-60-minutes/

Now: your cerebral cortex shows such thinning generally when you are in your 60s, your brain cells start dying, and you start going senile as gracefully as you can. The NIH is now reporting that 9-year-olds are presenting with the brains of senile elder citizens. Anderson Cooper’s response to this terrifying fact is: “Fascinating!”

In 2015, a study found that the average “device” use by US teenagers was NINE hours a day. So we can take it that most American kids have had their brains severely damaged. Hundreds of studies have showed exactly how low-level microwaves impact the cells, flooding them with free radicals and interfering with “long-term potentiation” of the brain, which is when the cerebral cortex is strengthened by repeated brainwave signals (this is why musicians have such highly developed cortexes). So we know the full biochemical pathways by which this damage to the cortex is done; yet there are no warnings to parents that smartphones, smart tablets, smart schools, you name it, are destroying their children’s brains.

The heavy metals in vaccines will provide ideal resonators for microwave radiation. No one knows what the interactions are, and no one is looking either.

Our kids are under full-on assault, with insults to every system in their body.

The official Russian government guidelines insist on NO cellphone use AT ALL for anyone under the age of 18, because the nervous, hormonal and immune systems are still developing.

Also, NO cellphone use at all by pregnant women; the radiation does particular damage to the fetus and is associated with much higher miscarriage rates, this has been known for decades.

If the fetus is female, her egg line develops while she is in the womb, so a pregnant mother sitting in a wifi or 5G field is risking catastrophic genetic damage to her grandchildren; her baby daughter will be born with damaged eggs, so we only see the damage in the following generation.

This is not even to mention endocrine-disrupting compounds, which flood your waterways and make fish and frogs change sex.

I’m 100% certain that these chemicals are a major cause of all this transgender craziness we now see — and the companies responsible are probably creating all the transgender propaganda, to try disguise their role in this complete devastation of kids’ sexual health, scrambling their brains and hormones and social existences.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

***

There are literally dozens of studies showing that cellphone radiation damages sperm.

Men who put phones in their pockets are radiating their testicles above the FCC limits, the very worst in the world from a protective point of view.

Your iPhone will tell you to keep the phone 0.35 inches from your head (depending what country you are in…) — they don’t tell you to keep it out of your pocket.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

