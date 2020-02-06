Higher Education: Taxpayers Fund Kinky Sex Fest at Indiana University

It’s all about higher learning. And taxpayers get to foot the bill.

That makes it easy.

Over at Indiana University, they describes the institution as “A top public university, [with] campuses statewide and hundreds of thousands of students, faculty, and alumni who improve the world.”

As one small demonstration on how IU improves the world, they are holding their 4th annual Sex Fest, a three-day higher learning event.

According to Campus Reform, Indiana U has pulled out all the stops to help students get the kinks out of their poor study habits and into their dorms and bedrooms.

The event has booths displaying sex toys and flogging mechanisms, such as whips, paddles and dildos. There are diagrams to show students how to use them.

One IU student was overheard to exclaim that he thought some of this was sick and perverted, but he would have to try it at home to make certain.

Sex Fest offers free cupcakes, free contraceptives, free HIV testing and free t-shirts that say “I love sex.”

It is an important use of taxpayer money, the University contends, for Indiana U, researchers came up with “new findings.”

They say they found evidence to suggest that students are doing more varied sexual activities than ever before. Frank Report was unable to ascertain the cost to taxpayers for researchers to make these “findings.”

At the event, experts were invited to teach impressionable students, who typically range in age from 18-22.

One expert, Lexx Brown James, a licensed marriage and family therapist, led a panel titled “Kick-off to Kink.” There was also a “Kink Workshop.”

Sex booths demonstrate the “safe use of different sex toys.”

Students are also taught about contractual relations for sex slavery with a workshop on “contract development and boundaries.”

One booth featured a man whipping a woman while she was tied up.

One table had an informative flyer that listed “nipple toys” which include “clothespin,” “nipple pump,” “nipple lasso,” “magnetic clamp,” “adjustable clamp,” “clover clamp,” “nipple tweezer,” and “hand,” according to Campus Reform, a conservative publication that does not think too highly of the event.

Another flyer asked attendees to “circle things you know you want” and “cross out things you know you don’t want.”

Options were “rope,” “leather/cuffs,” “cages,” “collar/lead.”

In the “sensation play” category, “electricity,” “hair pulling,” “scratching,” “mind fucks,” and “exhibitionism” were options to want or not want.

One category inquired about “marks,” giving students the option of having “none,” “for the day,” “for the week,” or “for the year.”

There was no option for lifetime.

According to Indiana University spokesperson Chuck Carney, who told Campus Reform, “Our public health researchers have found some evidence to suggest that people are engaging in a broader range of sexual activities and as a result, it is the IU Health Center’s mission to make sure they practice it safely, following the BDSM community’s principal tenets of ‘safe, sane, and consensual.'”

If Sex Fest sounds sane to some, it is definitely not consensual. Taxpayers were not asked if they wanted to pay for this at their kinky state university.

Then again, taxpayers needn’t find out. Students who attend are required to sign a BDSM Safety Panel Contract where they agree not to record anything and maintain the confidentiality of panelists.

According to IU spokesperson Carney, taxpayer money “comes largely from grants and research funding.”

Some people might think this Sex Fest was done for the protection of students, but I suspect it was really for the promotion of a BDSM lifestyle by so-called researchers – to the students – and the sale of services and sex toys by commercial interests.

Of course, I could be wrong.

Reportedly, one dedicated researcher watched intently as her colleague was being whipped on her bare buttocks by another researcher, all on the clock, paid by taxpayers.

“Yes, we have to protect our students and make sure they practice it safely,” she said. “I’ll put in a requisition for a paddle and just to make sure we understand the boundaries to teach the students, you better tie me up right now and let’s do some more research.”

Ah, the taxpayer in America. There is no end to the unsafe fucking of them at every turn.

