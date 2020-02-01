Bangkok: Time to Drop the Kristin Snyder Story

By Bangkok

I’d like to take this moment to criticize both Frank and Kim Snyder. 🙂

I have yet to hear anybody give a cohesive theory of Kristin Snyder’s death — this includes both Frank and Kim Snyder.

I hear people (like Kim) saying that NXIVM had a ‘hand’ in it — while conveniently ignoring the FACT that Keith would NEVER have authorized his minions to forge a suicide note that directly blamed NXIVM’s teaching methods for Kristin’s depression.

Keith viewed NXIVM’s teaching methods as HOLY MATERIAL.

Keith viewed NXIVM’s teaching methods as SACRED.

Keith viewed his teaching methods as INCAPABLE of being ‘challenged’ or ‘criticized’.

Thus, Keith did not authorize that suicide note. Period.

If you disagree then you’re simply in denial and should seek psychological help ASAP.

Therefore, that suicide note was either written by Kristin herself (which means it was a SUICIDE and NXIVM was not involved) —- OR it was written by somebody other than Kristin or NXIVM, which kinda only leaves Heidi Clifford as a logical suspect. 🙂 🙂

If NXIVM simply encouraged Kristin to kill herself — and she was psychotic enough to follow their advice — then that’s not really a crime in Alaska, especially back in 2003. It’s just a case of Kristin being BATSHIT CRAZY and sending herself to the other side. Case closed.

If Frank (or Kim Snyder) believes that Kristin was forced to write that note under duress from NXIVM, then that’s just not a PLAUSIBLE theory —- since it still violates the basic FACT that Keith would not have coerced Kristin to write a note that directly criticized/blamed NXIVM’s teaching methods.

If Kristin wrote the note herself, she did it OF HER OWN FREE WILL and was simply a BATSHIT CRAZY lunatic.

IMO that note was either written by Kristin herself or Heidi Clifford. Period. There’s no other logical theory.

Both Frank and Kim Snyder don’t believe that Heidi Clifford was responsible for Kristin’s death — they both believe that NXIVM was the responsible party, not Heidi Clifford.

Thus, both Frank and Kim Snyder have theories which pretty much ignore the suicide note problem (i.e. the fact that Keith would never blame NXIVM’s teaching methods for Kristin’s depression) —- which means both Frank and Kim Snyder have illogical theories which have no basis in reality. 🙂

I’m beginning to think that neither Frank, nor Kim Snyder, have any clue as to what fucken happened and are no more enlightened than anybody else here.

Which means this story is pretty much over now —– and we may as well just build a parking lot over this story and move on to something else.

We’re just moving in circles now. Frank is simply orchestrating a big circle jerk now, where the same shit gets rehashed and nobody will accept certain facts.

Time to bring in the bulldozers and build a new parking lot over this story. 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

