Bangkok: Time to Drop the Kristin Snyder Story

By Bangkok
I’d like to take this moment to criticize both Frank and Kim Snyder. 🙂
I have yet to hear anybody give a cohesive theory of Kristin Snyder’s death — this includes both Frank and Kim Snyder.
I hear people (like Kim) saying that NXIVM had a ‘hand’ in it — while conveniently ignoring the FACT that Keith would NEVER have authorized his minions to forge a suicide note that directly blamed NXIVM’s teaching methods for Kristin’s depression.
Keith viewed NXIVM’s teaching methods as HOLY MATERIAL.
Keith viewed NXIVM’s teaching methods as SACRED.
Keith viewed his teaching methods as INCAPABLE of being ‘challenged’ or ‘criticized’.
Thus, Keith did not authorize that suicide note. Period.
If you disagree then you’re simply in denial and should seek psychological help ASAP.
Therefore, that suicide note was either written by Kristin herself (which means it was a SUICIDE and NXIVM was not involved) —- OR it was written by somebody other than Kristin or NXIVM, which kinda only leaves Heidi Clifford as a logical suspect. 🙂 🙂
If NXIVM simply encouraged Kristin to kill herself — and she was psychotic enough to follow their advice — then that’s not really a crime in Alaska, especially back in 2003. It’s just a case of Kristin being BATSHIT CRAZY and sending herself to the other side. Case closed.
If Frank (or Kim Snyder) believes that Kristin was forced to write that note under duress from NXIVM, then that’s just not a PLAUSIBLE theory —- since it still violates the basic FACT that Keith would not have coerced Kristin to write a note that directly criticized/blamed NXIVM’s teaching methods.
If Kristin wrote the note herself, she did it OF HER OWN FREE WILL and was simply a BATSHIT CRAZY lunatic.
IMO that note was either written by Kristin herself or Heidi Clifford. Period. There’s no other logical theory.
Both Frank and Kim Snyder don’t believe that Heidi Clifford was responsible for Kristin’s death — they both believe that NXIVM was the responsible party, not Heidi Clifford.
Thus, both Frank and Kim Snyder have theories which pretty much ignore the suicide note problem (i.e. the fact that Keith would never blame NXIVM’s teaching methods for Kristin’s depression) —- which means both Frank and Kim Snyder have illogical theories which have no basis in reality. 🙂
I’m beginning to think that neither Frank, nor Kim Snyder, have any clue as to what fucken happened and are no more enlightened than anybody else here.
Which means this story is pretty much over now —– and we may as well just build a parking lot over this story and move on to something else.
We’re just moving in circles now. Frank is simply orchestrating a big circle jerk now, where the same shit gets rehashed and nobody will accept certain facts.
Time to bring in the bulldozers and build a new parking lot over this story. 🙂
Kim, in regards to the presumptive death certificate, why are Clifford and Powers present for the deposition and not your mom and dad?
Hello? Kim are you there?
Anonymaker forgot another theory. 👽 abduction!
It’s about as ridiculous as Keith killing her. Kris’s 2nd intensive had 11 students. A chunk were coaches/students. The only 2 of Nxivm attendees hanging out at Clifford’s house to play music, lounge in the hot tub and do laundry were Ed Kinnum and Esther Chiappone Carlson.
And then one day out of the blue Elaine Smiloff says she dropped Kris off. Frank flies to meet her and she’s a no show.
So I ask myself a question, what do these three have to do with the disappearance of Miss Snyder? Why would they be involved and who are they really?
Smiloff is supposed to be a registered pervert. She skipped out on that probably because she was too busy clubbing baby seals over the head to make food and clothing for the year.
Clifford invited these people to her house to use them as a front or maybe they all had a hand in it. It might explain all the different copies of the suicide note and leaked documents.
Different notes given to different people, everybody involved gets a copy or so it seems. Heck another theory is Clifford fell in love with another woman and Kristin was in the way. Kill her, make it look like suicide and then we will celebrate. I think they killed her, split up and then met back up in Colorado.
FR needs some new evidence to look at. Kim can provide it. I’m guessing. I I think the ESPIans
Who surrounded Kristin in the last 4 months of her life in Anchorage are the place to start. Kim said Kristin’s “friends” approached her, accompanied her to the Memorial, when she got to Anchorage after her sister’s disappearance.
(I’m not talking Esther–she’s just stand-in for Nancy, or Raniere, and she’s not going to disclose anything. I don’t think.)
I’m talking about all the other ESPians from Anchorage. The ones who were witnesses to the drama at the Westmark intensive, or perhaps were at the earlier intensive.
Kim says she was surrounded by Kristin’s “friends” after she got to Anchorage. I guess I’d be suspicious of anyone who showed up and was an ESPian (meaning they did nothing to help Kristin when she was in distress) and then glommed on to Kim, being oh so friendly.
What were they “spinning” to Kim?
Craig Medred said Kristin’s friends spoke to him but would not say anything on record because of their deference to Heidi Clifford– now, is that nuts ?? Why would what they had to say be upsetting to Heidi? Who were these “friends of Kristin” that Medred talked to? Why won’t Kim describe in detail who the friends, at least, were that talked to her; their identity; what they each said, i.e. those who came forward to her.
What about Wende Irick’s role who introduced, (per FR) Kristin to ESP. I read that her salon/beauty parlor was ground zero for ESP then in Anchorage. Did Kim talk to her? Kim should have a lot in her head, memory, but she’s not sharing it. Frustrating. I can understand she’s freaked out and upset. But she may know the clues.
FI I feel your pain. Kim Snyder for the love of God will you answer this question it has been asked numerous times if you don’t know their names then say you don’t know their names
thanks
She told me Tammy Boyer and Jane Markowitz picked her up and drove.
These two were friends of Cliffords. And they signed the POA as witnesses. Kenny Powers was “grooming” Kris for the Nordic Ski Patrol. He made an appearance on discoveries lost women of Nxivm. This is the best I can find as far as the closest friends to Snyder. Except if you’re asking within a four-month time I would add Ester Chiappone and Karen Abney.
Bangkok!
Obviously you have no idea of what you are talking about. You clearly haven’t read the reports about the suicide notes possibly NOT being in her handwriting, (maybe you can’t read).
Kris’ attention was drawn to Keith. Because of the credit card statements we know she went to Albany, NY- and we believe she met with Keith Raniere, based on her diary and other evidence.
She told people in the Anchorage intensive she was pregnant. She disappeared from the last intensive- and it was Nxivm minions who saw her off for the last time.
Kris’ death has been investigated by ID Discovery, and other people. It is at the least a suspicious death.
Gina Hutchinson died right before Kris- and you’re saying forget Kris? [How about Gina, forget her too?] You sound like a very stupid, ignorant person.
If Kris were your daughter, sister, would you be saying any of this? How would you feel for a family member to be reading your garbage?
Get off of the blog! [if you please.]
I can’t say I am pleased that Frank allowed you to publish this crap. It is not so much that it is hurtful, but your unique brand of stupidity is rather annoying. Honestly your kind of stupidity I have never seen anywhere. You must have worked very hard to attain it.
In short, sir, you are a complete idiot!
I bid you a nice day. 🙂
I’m sorry for your pain – there was no reason to attack you, or Frank for simply caring about what happened to your sister. Actually, I think Keith would of course want any suicide note involving Kristin to make sense in the moment and be relevant to her life in order for it to be convincing.
Not to be harsh but the time you just took to tell Bangkok off you could have wrote the list of friends that accompanied you while you are in Alaska.
“It is at the least a suspicious death” is a fair statement that I think we should all be able to agree on, regardless of what we think about the probabilities of various theories.
Bangkok must have missed where you very reasonably stated something along these lines previously, as I noted to him in a reply where he posted this originally.