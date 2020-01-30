Shadow: Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack Had Role in Many Aspects of Nxivm Sex Cult

By Shadow State

Will the Apologists and Mouthpieces for Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack pop up once again to proclaim her a victim?

Well why not?

There are still people in Russia who apologize for Stalin and people in Germany who apologize for Hitler. Allison Mack’s apologists have as little shame as Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack herself.

Allison Mack: ‘Sex is just like playing tennis’”

Scott Johnson will now have to dream of Pimp Mack’s cankles hobbling across across a tennis court chasing a fuzzy tennis ball.

Poor, poor Scott!

I find that Allison Mack’s involvement with The Knife Media to be quite interesting.

The Knife Media was Keith Raniere’s propaganda mouthpiece designed to keep the Nxians as ignorant as possible.

And Allison Pimp Mack was on the Board of Directors of The Knife Media.

What were Pimp Mack’s qualifications for such an important post?

Blind Loyalty to Raniere and NXIVM?

Or “Chloe Sullivan’s ” cousin being Lois Lane?

Moreover, Pimp Mack’s wife Nicki Clyne was a writer for the Knife Media.

The titular head of the Knife Media was Rosa Laura Junco, daughter of a Mexican newspaper tycoon.

Did Pimp Mack know that Rosa Laura tried to pimp her 15 year old daughter to Raniere? If Pimp Mack knew about Rose Laura’s generous offer, I doubt that it would have bothered Pimp Mack. Pimp Mack would have just thought that Raniere and the 15 year old girl were playing “tennis.”

And did Pimp Mack know that Rosa Laura’s large house was being used to house some of the Mexican teenagers being mentored by Raniere?

Did Pimp Mack know that her good friend Dr. Brandon Porter, the Snuff Film Doctor, was also housing some of the teen age girls being mentored by Raniere?

After all Pimp Mack loaned Brandon Porter the money he used to buy that house.

Thanks to the generosity of Pimp Mack, her friend Brandon Porter could also house some of the Mexican girls brought up for the Vanguard’s pleasure.

I find it interesting that Allison Mack’s good Instagram friend Charger426hemi1 posted a Knife Media card that proclaimed:

“Justice: Journalism can play an important role in the judicial process, but if the media distorts the facts it might interfere.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjD0BynD66a/

These Nxian words of wisdom were posted on May 21, 2018, just one month after Allison Pimp Mack’s arrest and release on bail.

Who posted these NXIAN words of wisdom since Pimp Mack is not supposed to be using the internet?

(Not many people in the outside world knew of the Knife Media in May 2018.)

Interestingly here is a conversation someone had with Charger on this Instagram post:

nemoisnobody

@charger426hemi1 Sorry but children were involved. Mexican children. You should be saying, “I don’t believe children were involved,” instead of stating that as if it was a fact. It’s not worrying, it’s a simple question that you refuse. Are you a NXVIM member who has been branded and vowed undying support and loyalty?

charger426hemi1

@nemoisnobody yeah its a simple question but there is no simple answer, i do not look that far into the future i live for now, not what may or may not happen in the future. Whether I’m a member or not is not of any importance to anyone else.

Who is charger426hemi1 that she knows so much about NXIVM and the Knife Media but will not state her name?

Maybe the US DOJ or Neil Glazer might be interested.

I also find it interesting and disturbing that Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack used her bogus acting school, The Source, as a means of recruiting new sex slaves for Raniere.

The Source had more to do with recruiting and grooming new sex laves than training new thespians.

I was also intrigued by Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack’s involvement in Ten C, a bogus college sorority designed to recruit and groom college coeds for sex with Raniere.

I recall a young woman who is an infrequent commenter on the Frank Report who claimed to have attended college in the Albany area only to find Allison Mack stalking her. In the interest of her privacy I will not mention her pen name.

I guess Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack was too busy trying to recruit sex slaves to attend college and study.

Below are photos of Allison – under home detention -wearing her cankle monitor.





And let’s not forget Pimp Mack’s involvement in A Capella singing with college students. There was “A Capella Innovations” and “Simply Human”.

Both involving Allison Pimp Mack and financed by Clare Bronfman.

