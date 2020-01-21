‘Nithyananda Is as Real as They Come — He Is the Leading Guru in India’ – Disciple Says

January 21, 2020
By Akhil Kodali
FYI the link of centers pasted by AnonyMaker was for one of the free weekend meditation program conducted online by volunteers. One person usually takes up coordinating multiple centers online.
I wish AnonyMaker would have inquired into who Swami Nithyananda is properly. Swami Nithyananda is as real as they come.
Look at “Spiritual and Administrative Head of Various Traditional Monasteries”
He didn’t inherit anything. He was chosen by them.
I was avoiding getting into His details as it would be a distraction. And doesn’t add any value to the analysis of the cases.
Hope some of this info can help you. All of it can be verified independently as well using independent sources.
First you have to understand “Akhada Parishad”  in the context of Hinduism.
Akhada Parishad is a democratic body of Sanyasis from 1000s of Hindu traditions.
It’s not a hierarchy, it’s more like a peer body organized around spiritual traditions.
It’s given as a recognition of Spiritual achievement by other Sanyasis [swamis].
But they do have few responsibilities which are decided democratically for 1000s of years. One of them is organizing KumbhMela. No other body in Hinduism can organize it. Even Dalai Lama attends KumbhMela.
Image result for kumbh mela
KumbhMela.
Swami Nithyananda is the democratic head (MahaMandaleswar) of the largest one (by number of Sanyasis) – MahaNiravani Peetha
Related image
Nithyananda being worshiped by a gathering of devotees.
Also, Swami Nithyananda is the Acharya Maha Mandaleswar of Atal Peetha in Akhada Parishad.
If I am not mistaken for over a 1000 years no none has been a head of 2 Peethas within Akhada Hindu Parishad. It’s a recognition of his mastery over multiple spiritual traditions.
Atal Akhada Peetadeeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Sukhdevanandji declared that Swami Nithyananda is going to be the next Acharya of the Atal Peeta. The older Swami said of Nithyananda that Nithyananda is “Worthy of supreme reverence. Worthy of remembering at dawn….. Sri Nithyananda Maharaja, whom we highly revere, blessed is the mother who has given birth to the great being, blessed is that father, and land which has given birth to such divine beings.”

Lot of teachings in Hinduism are based on poems, metaphoric, sentiments – arts etc, possibilities, abstract thoughts etc.  Incarnation in Hinduism is very different from what is understood by others, for e.g. Hindus consider Dalai Lama as an Incarnation along with many other Rinpoches.

Image result for jesus
Jesus is considered by many Hindus as an incarnation of God.
Outsiders of these traditions will have a very tough time understanding it unless you spend time really understanding it.
Image result for nithyananda
Nithyananda’s followers believe he is an incarnation of God.
Essence of the links below:  He is recognized by all mainstream and ancient traditions (monks and married) as not just legitimate but also spiritually very evolved.
These traditions represent at least 500,000 Sanyasis and 100s of millions of followers.
In many traditions of Hinduism, Gurus are married as well. In fact, many of Swami Nithyananda’s Gurus were married and had children, grandchildren etc.
The sub-tradition of Swami Nithyananda doesn’t need him to be married.
Rishis Vs Sanyasis
Look up the names of each of them you will get the idea of how many 100,000s of temples, ashrams etc they represent cumulatively.

And also Swami Nithyananda is the only Hindu Guru (from 100s of recognized spiritual heads) authorized to conduct KumbhMela outside of India by Akhada Parishad.

He conducted it in other countries as well.
KumbhMela is meant for all traditions of Hindus not just His followers.
KumbhMela is the most auspicious gathering of Hindus running into over 100 million.
Even by government estimates (which are usually heavily under-estimated) its about 60-70 million [in attendance].
In a gathering of this scale, Swami Nithyananda’s “tent” is the most visited one by a very large margin. Many of the Akhada Parishad Sanyasis have openly said it.
image.png
This news article (Hindi) says every day 100,000 people visit his “tent” in Kumbh Mela.
In 40 days camp it was about 4 million.
(You can find more media clippings, mostly covered by non English media)
image.png
This one says “Swami Nithyananda has broken record for crowd”
Before you look at the media coverage about the coronation as Maha Mandaleswar look at these videos and then compare the media coverage. (Narendra Giri is a good name for reference/tracking)
Heads of other ancient Muthas ( monastery complex )
www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4NIb9LVvfs  (Aghora tradition head – most no-nonsense tradition in Hinduism)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ti4ZEA_nmFs (addressing a gathering of traditional Vedic Gurus/Acharyas)
Also Akhada Parishad of late has been releasing a list of fake “Baba” / gurus
for e,g,
In no list was Swami Nithyananda ever mentioned.

Once you have figured out about the authenticity of herpes and potency tests. [

Nithyananda giving his disciple and later accuser of rape his spiritual blessings.  Arising from Nithyananda’s rape trial, he had a potency test which shows he is impotent and has a lower testosterone level than a newborn baby. There are some who dispute the authenticity of the test.  Medical reports have surfaced concerning his accuser, Aarthi Rao, showing she has genital herpes. Nithyananda is reportedly “herpes” free. His followers suggest this is an excellent argument against Aathi Rao’s claim she was raped dozens of time {unprotected] over five years.]
The real story is the media in India.
For e.g. The noise created by media forced Ecuador to disclose protected information as per UN refugee law.
Image result for nithyananda
Following his rape criminal case, Nithyananda reportedly went to Ecuador to get asylum and was refused.
According to many international bodies.
Media in India is trusted much less than the government.
I am taking about a country with cradle to grave corruption in government bodies which spares none.
