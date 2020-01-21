‘Nithyananda Is as Real as They Come — He Is the Leading Guru in India’ – Disciple Says

By Akhil Kodali

FYI the link of centers pasted by AnonyMaker was for one of the free weekend meditation program conducted online by volunteers. One person usually takes up coordinating multiple centers online.

I wish AnonyMaker would have inquired into who Swami Nithyananda is properly. Swami Nithyananda is as real as they come.

Look at “Spiritual and Administrative Head of Various Traditional Monasteries”

He didn’t inherit anything. He was chosen by them.

I was avoiding getting into His details as it would be a distraction. And doesn’t add any value to the analysis of the cases.

Hope some of this info can help you. All of it can be verified independently as well using independent sources.

First you have to understand “Akhada Parishad” in the context of Hinduism.

Akhada Parishad is a democratic body of Sanyasis from 1000s of Hindu traditions.

It’s not a hierarchy, it’s more like a peer body organized around spiritual traditions.

It’s given as a recognition of Spiritual achievement by other Sanyasis [swamis].

But they do have few responsibilities which are decided democratically for 1000s of years. One of them is organizing KumbhMela. No other body in Hinduism can organize it. Even Dalai Lama attends KumbhMela.

Swami Nithyananda is the democratic head (MahaMandaleswar) of the largest one (by number of Sanyasis) – MahaNiravani Peetha

Also, Swami Nithyananda is the Acharya Maha Mandaleswar of Atal Peetha in Akhada Parishad.

If I am not mistaken for over a 1000 years no none has been a head of 2 Peethas within Akhada Hindu Parishad. It’s a recognition of his mastery over multiple spiritual traditions.