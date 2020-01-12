Famed Indian Guru Nithyananda ‘Could Not Have Raped Woman – Has Testosterone Level of Newborn Baby,’ Disciple Says

Here is a crazy Indian story.

Swami Nithyananda, 42, is from Tamil Nadu, and the founder of more than a dozen temples, schools and ashrams in India. He is one of India’s most famous gurus.

He also claims to be an avatar, the incarnation of the Hindu god Shiva. There are many who believe him.

In 2018, he was accused of raping a disciple over a nearly five-year period, during her stay at his ashram.

He chose not to stand trial

On November 20, 2019, Gujarat Police claimed Nithyananda fled India after not attending several court hearings.

In late 2019, it was reported that Nithyananda was set to begin his own sovereign nation on an island near Ecuador.

In December 2019, the embassy of Ecuador said it “categorically denies … Nithyananda was given asylum … or …. helped by the Government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America” but confirmed Nithyananda reached Ecuador after he left India but left soon after his request for refugee status was denied.

The Ahmedabad police think he could be shuffling between Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago.

A Disciple Calls to Defend Nithyananda

Last week, an Indian gentlemen, Akhil, called me. He said he was a disciple of Nithyananda and wanted me to consider evidence that suggests Nithyananda is innocent of rape. He offered as proof a “potency test” taken of his guru.

[He sent me the test. I am reviewing it.]

A potency test is a medical test, the results of which can establish whether a person is capable of engaging in sexual acts or not and whether he could have committed a sex offence which he has been charged with.

The disciple claims the potency tests of his guru prove he did not rape the woman or for that matter anyone.

“There was a court ordered potency test and it was independently reviewed,” he said. “A potency test tests male libido functions. It was established that Nithyananda is impotent. Males and females have a hormonal level. Even women have some testosterone. The potency tests show that Nithyananda’s testosterone level was less than a newborn child.

“Experts – there were six of them from the US, UK and India – stated that his low level of testosterone is possible only if he had not had testosterone production for at least a decade. He was declared impotent. It was verified by experts. His level of testosterone is less than a newborn baby. He could not have sex.

“If he were married it would be grounds for divorce in India. It is 5 or 10 times lower than the threshold for testosterone levels for divorce in India. It is not like America or Europe where it is easy to get a divorce. In India there are stringent divorce laws. His testosterone level is 12 micrograms per milliliter which would have been grounds for divorce if he were married.

“But he never married. He is a lifelong celibate. He never had sex let alone rape anyone. The tests prove he could not have sex.”

Nithyananda Has Made Various Claims

While Nithyananda’s whereabouts remain unknown, he announced recently that he is planning to establish the sovereign “Republic of Kailasa”, which will be the “world’s greatest and purest Hindu nation”.

This “cosmic country” will be on a private island, [which island it is is not yet known] and will be purchased by wealthy devotees.

While remaining an apparent fugitive, Nithyananda broadcasts live to followers on YouTube. It is here that he described Kailasa – which will offer, he said, universal healthcare, free food distribution, free education and “revival of a temple-based lifestyle”. Cryptocurrency will be accepted.

In the past, Nithyananda attracted skepticism over claims that he can delay the sunrise for 40 minutes, can see through walls, that he cured 82 children of blindness by “opening their third eye” and was able to get cows to speak in Sanskrit and Tamil.

He also says he discovered 400 mystical powers that humans can possess and has initiated disciples into 60 of these including awakening the kundalini and the third-eye.

He said he will open the third eye for anyone, free of charge, in 2021. He claims that persons whose third eyes are opened will be able to see through smog and walls.

In 2010, Sun TV broadcast a purported sex tape of Nithyananda and the Tamil actress Ranjitha, who was one of his followers. The tape was shared by many television channels and created a national scandal.

Nithyananda’s ex-driver Lenin Karuppan claimed he filmed the guru and the actress clandestinely, saying he lost faith in his guru after seeing him sleeping with other women.

Nithyananda and Ranjitha claim the video was faked.

Ranjitha filed a case in a Bengaluru court, which ordered a CID investigation into the alleged sex tape. The Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Bengaluru said they believed Nithyananda and Ranjitha were the two people in the tape.

In 2012, Nithyananda refuted the claim and said that four independent US-based experts analyzed the tape and concluded the content was “fake” and “morphed”. He gave copies of the US research reports to the Crime Investigation Department in Karnataka.

Akhil said he knows the tape was faked.

“These were independent experts who analyzed the tape. It is a fake. Deep fake. If you look at the two people in the film one person is absolutely stationary. It was morphed.”

Nithyananda’s supporters say that Hindu extremist militant terrorist groups released the video falsely featuring him with the South Indian actress to discredit him.

It is not the first time extremists tried to discredit or destroy him, Akhil says.

He said Nithyananda was the victim of a previous false rape charge and jailed for more than 50 days before the court ordered the release of the guru.

“He was arrested but there was no victim,” said Akhil.

Akhil explained that a woman who is a US citizen charged Nithyananada with rape in India and the US.

“There was no evidence found and then the alleged victim refused to cooperate with police,” Akhil said.

The criminal case was dropped. A civil suit was filed by Nithyananda and he won a judgment of around $500,000, according to Akhil. It is unclear if the woman paid the fine.

“But he won the court cases as to no rape,” Akhil said.

Akhil added that Nithyananda has also been the victim of numerous assassination attempts in India during the last 10 years. His monks and nuns have been victims of assaults too, he said.

Akhil sent me a lot of documents intended to support his claims, which I plan to study. They may be able to show evidence of innocence as it pertains to the rape and hopefully, if he is innocent, offer some help in trying to uncover what the motives are for anyone to make false accusations against Nithyananda.

I think it fair to say that even if his claims of making cows speak and blind children see are lies, [and I have seen no proof one way or the other] that does not mean he raped anyone.

This is a case that is worth investigating a little further. Something interesting may turn up.

Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

