Shivani: Nobody Knows What Allison Mack Is Thinking Now, Very Possibly Not Even Allison Mack

The ones who appear “cute” and who want to claim that Keith Raniere deceived them forget how much their enthusiasm and the culty craziness shows and that it has been seen.

Allison Mack, appeared to be all too delighted to do dirty work. For how many years was Mack trying to be a golden member of Raniere’s crew? A glittery example of WHAT? You don’t do those actions without permission from the self. Allison Mack was not an automaton.

At any given moment she could have told herself “this whole thing doesn’t feel right to me. I don’t feel good about what’s going on here, and now I need to cut my losses and go.” It seems that she got off on what she was doing. Is she still a cheerleader? Is she still dying to get back to this cult immersion?

The idea of “feel sorry for me” being bruited about to ameliorate these actions and this dedication to being important to a monster is not necessarily sincere. The apologies offered to make a plea deal are also self-serving. Having a (rumored) nervous breakdown after getting caught and losing some freedom? Hot diggity.

People who fight addiction are often counselled to glean an understanding, that the amount of years that one is addicted are going to be matched by how long, how many years you’ll need to be super-vigilant, to begin to balance out the years that have been lost. Even then, it will still the battle of a lifetime and never really ends.

Nobody knows what Mack is thinking now, very possibly not even Allison Mack. No one knows if she is or isn’t using sneaky methods to stay in touch with her DOS pals. Allison could even have found a new cult with another tweaked agenda to turn her on and to use as ego food as soon as she can get away with it. For that matter, what’s to trust? Mack could be just as wack as ever and could be awaiting her resurrection as a card-carrying devotee of Raniere.

Editor’s Note: It was suggested by a commenter that Frank Report published – either deliberately or unwittingly – “fake” pictures.

Below are some authentic photos of Allison Mack.

These photos are of Mack whob starred in a 2011 crime drama, “Marilyn”. The scenes show Mack whipping off her clothes to take a shower, and flashing her topless chest in the process. This was before Keith Raniere micromanaged her acting career telling her what roles she could accept.

