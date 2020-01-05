Shivani: Nobody Knows What Allison Mack Is Thinking Now, Very Possibly Not Even Allison Mack

By Shivani
The ones who appear “cute” and who want to claim that Keith Raniere deceived them forget how much their enthusiasm and the culty craziness shows and that it has been seen.
Allison Mack, appeared to be all too delighted to do dirty work. For how many years was Mack trying to be a golden member of Raniere’s crew? A glittery example of WHAT? You don’t do those actions without permission from the self. Allison Mack was not an automaton.
At any given moment she could have told herself “this whole thing doesn’t feel right to me. I don’t feel good about what’s going on here, and now I need to cut my losses and go.” It seems that she got off on what she was doing. Is she still a cheerleader? Is she still dying to get back to this cult immersion?
The idea of “feel sorry for me” being bruited about to ameliorate these actions and this dedication to being important to a monster is not necessarily sincere. The apologies offered to make a plea deal are also self-serving. Having a (rumored) nervous breakdown after getting caught and losing some freedom? Hot diggity.
People who fight addiction are often counselled to glean an understanding, that the amount of years that one is addicted are going to be matched by how long, how many years you’ll need to be super-vigilant, to begin to balance out the years that have been lost. Even then, it will still the battle of a lifetime and never really ends.
Nobody knows what Mack is thinking now, very possibly not even Allison Mack. No one knows if she is or isn’t using sneaky methods to stay in touch with her DOS pals. Allison could even have found a new cult with another tweaked agenda to turn her on and to use as ego food as soon as she can get away with it. For that matter, what’s to trust? Mack could be just as wack as ever and could be awaiting her resurrection as a card-carrying devotee of Raniere.
Editor’s Note: It was suggested by a commenter that Frank Report published – either deliberately or unwittingly – “fake” pictures.
Below are some authentic photos of Allison Mack.
These photos are of Mack whob starred in a 2011 crime drama, “Marilyn”. The scenes show Mack whipping off her clothes to take a shower, and flashing her topless chest in the process. This was before Keith Raniere micromanaged her acting career telling her what roles she could accept.
I only read as far as ‘At any given moment she could have told herself “this whole thing doesn’t feel right to me”‘. Doesn’t the writer understand that this guy spent years breaking these people down? From what I’ve read, some huge part of Keith’s philosophy is centered around not shying away from things that make one uncomfortable. That’s how he normalized his abuse. I really think Shivani needs to understand that many people who fall victims to cults are the same people who would proudly declare themselves too smart to get sucked in.
“Allison Mack, appeared to be all too delighted to do dirty work.”
Hmmm no, she doesn’t, if the trial showed anything, it’s that it’s obvious that she followed order due to her collateral and mental manipulation…
” For how many years was Mack trying to be a golden member of Raniere’s crew?”
Not many…once again, she was not in the real inner circle until really late…It’s not Lauren.
Allison was there for 12 years and only in 2013 , he started to manipulate her by starving her (due to her personnal problem, she was the most vulnerable)
Before, Allison didn’t gave a crap except at the same level as any student (including people like Cat Oxenberg who tried “enthusiastically” to recruit her step kids in the cult)
“Allison Mack was not an automaton.”
Oh yes she was…She is nothing like the person she was under the influence and coercion of Raniere…don’t talk about things your don’t know…BTW try to stop being obsessed in twisting facts before judging her.
“At any given moment she could have told herself “this whole thing doesn’t feel right to me. I don’t feel good about what’s going on here, and now I need to cut my losses and go.””
Same for anyone who is a victim of the cult , you idiot! Including Nicole!
” It seems that she got off on what she was doing.”
She didn’t do anything wrong but collecting material and only once coerced herself…I remind you that it was almost the case on Jayes too (she was saved by the fact her “victim” refused to join.
“Is she still a cheerleader? Is she still dying to get back to this cult immersion?”
You are an utter idiot…first, she testified against Raniere…Second, she is (most likely) gonna testify again at the appeal.
” Having a (rumored) nervous breakdown after getting caught and losing some freedom? Hot diggity.”
You are a pure idiot…anyone in this situation could be in this position and it’s a pure rumor debunked by people close to her…just another click bait.
“People who fight addiction are often counselled to glean an understanding, that the amount of years that one is addicted are going to be matched by how long, how many years you’ll need to be super-vigilant, to begin to balance out the years that have been lost.”
While not untrue FOR DRUGS, it has nothing to do with cults…once out of the mental control reach, member usually get better soon (depending the trauma).
A therapy might be needed but not for the “de-intoxication” but to fix the mental damage…it has nothing to do with drug were addiction is chemically induced.
“Nobody knows what Mack is thinking now, very possibly not even Allison Mack.”
Oh but some people do (and so is Allison), just not the people how want to hurt her…YOU and people around here don’t need to know what she think, it’s not her obligation and just because you can’t read her opinion, her position doesn’t mean she is still a member of Nxivm.
“No one knows if she is or isn’t using sneaky methods to stay in touch with her DOS pals.”
Suuuuuure , now shut up before you dig deeper your case
“Allison could even have found a new cult with another tweaked agenda to turn her on and to use as ego food as soon as she can get away with it.”
You sure know Allison and BTW, mr genius, Contrary to Lauren and her mother, Allison is still home retained at a high level…
“For that matter, what’s to trust?”
Certainly not your opinion, you show how flawed it is every time you talk
” Mack could be just as wack as ever and could be awaiting her resurrection as a card-carrying devotee of Raniere.”
Idiot…
We can know easily when FR is out of stories by the headlines…KK is a man, KK has a video of her on the toilet ready to be released, Shivani’s opinion…
Frank, grow up and accept when it’s a weak week and just avoid posting useless stories.
In a short time you manage to go from a “pilar” of this case to a nutjob and his conspiracy theories kind of blog.
What Allison needs is serious cult deprogramming.