New MK10ART Paintings on the Topic of Nxivm and Its Horrors

MK10ART continues to delight readers of Frank Report with her captivating work. She has immensely helped Frank Report illustrate the gruesome and self serving world of Nxivm. Below are some of her latest paintings.

After each painting MK10ART’s comments follow – which sometimes are quotes from Frank Report stories. Following that I will make some additional comments as needed.

MK10ART publishes her work on Instagram; see more of her work there.

#HillaryClinton and #BillClinton fixer #RichardMays was good friends of #Nxivm leader and convicted felon / paedophile #KeithRaniere

Nxivm raised a lot of money for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign illegally. #ClareBronfman told Nxivm members to donate as much money to the Clintons foundation and Bronfman would reimburse them.

***

Richard Mays is a part of the old guard Arkansas Democratic political establishment. Keith Raniere arranged for the Bronfman sisters to pay him a substantial sum of money. He was assigned a variety of tasks including procuring the indictments of Rick Ross and Joe O’Hara in Arkansas. He was unsuccessful. That might be because they did not commit any crimes.

Mays appeared in video with Raniere as part of the “Conversations with Keith Raniere” series. Unlike other consultants who came and went Mays seemed to have stayed in the good graces of Bronfman-Raniere for more than a decade. As far as we know Mays still supports the group. It is uncertain if he is still on payroll.

His biggest claim of help was his association with the Clintons. I think it fair to say that if Hillary Clinton had been elected president, between Mays, and Hillary’s friendship with Bronfman’s father – and the generous – if illegal contributions to Hillary- Clare and Sara made to her campaign, Keith might have fared a lot better. Indeed he might not have been charged at all.

It was Trump’s appointee US Attorney Richard P. Donoghue who led the charge to indict Raniere, Bronfman and company. If Hillary had been in office she would have appointed someone affiliated with the Democratic party that Bronfman and Raniere supported.

Would Hillary have intervened n the decision to prosecute Keith Raniere had she been elected?

In a sick twisted irony of #Nxivm #KeithRaniere (who was found guilty of human trafficking among other felonies) starred in a Mexican movie where he claims to save them from criminals by using a two arm signal to alert people to react. This was Raniere’s genius answer to stop crime in Mexico. Watch video still available on Youtube here https://youtu.be/grlZEZDeJik titled Encender el Corazon Trailer

***

Encender el Corazon (Ignite the Heart) is a docu-drama which began shooting in 2008, when filmmaker and Nxivm member Mark Vicente was an ardent follower of Raniere. It was to document efforts of a non-violent citizens movement called Inlakech and morphed into a propaganda piece for Keith Raniere. Clare Bronfman funded the film which meant Vicente did not have control of the final product.

The ‘glorious’ leader called #Vanguard aka #Keithraniere is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17th 2020

Former #Nxivm #dosslave Sara Edmondson describes her experience and relief from Raniere’s incarceration and conviction in a podcast show called ‘Uncover – Escaping Nxivm’

***

Raniere’s sentencing date has been postponed. It will probably be set sometime in late February or March.

As her sister prepares to go to prison, Sara Bronfman escapes all charges by running away and hiding in France with her husband Basit Igtet. Basit (with Sara’s support) tried to take over the Libyan government with #Nxivm leader #keithraniere but failed.

Nowadays Sara is busy destroying children’s minds with Nxivm based educational centers called Rainbow Cultural Garden.

***

To me it is stunning that Sara Bronfman was not charged and not even named as one of the inner circle of Nxivm by the feds. Sara took over Barbara Bouchey’s role in Nxivm when she left. Sara replaced Barbara on the board of Nxivm and organized Vanguard Week. In addition Sara funded the destruction of others by funding Raniere’s ruthless legal [and extralegal] vendettas.

#LaurenSalzman was brought into #Nxivm by her mother #NancySalzman and soon after #keithraniere seduced her. Lauren desperately wanted an avatar baby with Raniere but he kept denying her wish.

Keith Raniere “…used this woman’s highest hope – motherhood – as a bludgeon to batter her.”

This went on for 20 years – through Lauren’s 20s and 30s. She is now 42 and about to go to prison.

After they were all arrested Lauren’s mother Nancy was the first to take a plea deal with prosecutors ensuring that she would get the lightest sentence. Nancy Salzman won’t be winning Mother of the Year’ award.

***

Frank Parlato of Frankreport.com with #SaraBronfman #ClareBronfman #ToniNatalie and #keithraniere behind him

#Nxivm #keithraniere aka Vanguard spends his 2nd Christmas in jail.

***

Vanguard got a lovely bag of goodies – as did all inmates – for Christmas and MK10ART has painted a depiction of the lad enjoying his treats. He is well suited for a cage-like existence for he was a very vicious animal in the wild.

Women in #Nxivm “These were volunteers who had free will and who allowed their free will to become subverted, squelched, dominated and commanded to cooperate with #KeithRaniere’s AND the group’s incentives and requirements. Step by step, each shut down common sense. Or perhaps some had little common sense in the first place. Each kept deciding to support the slaughterhouse as Utopian. So, just how much does one feel sorry for them, either individually or as a group? This kind of evaluation is going to be pretty subjective, according to the thoughts and experiences of the observer, the one or ones doing the evaluating. People seem to have a lot of different responses regarding what combo of compassion, pity, scorn, anger, disgust, willingness to excuse or not to excuse a myriad of individual participants, as well as the group as a whole. … Peer pressure would have been hugely influential, appearing to make the group look successful, reasonable, desirable, magnetic. But I am not sure to whom it would have appealed. There had to be identifiable ” types” who were people who would not bother to think for themselves much, if at all. They had to want to join. They had to be willing to believe Raniere’s sexual persona was worth supporting. ”

***

The painting is of M.I.A. a singer who came to a Nxivm retreat on Necker Island. The singer seems to share a lot of Raniere’s illegal and violent propensities – if the lyrics of her songs are any way to judge.

What Kind of Human Beings Were Those 20 ESPians that NOT ONE Stepped Forward to Help Kristin Snyder?

Kim Snyder Calls on Law Enforcement to Interrogate Chiappone, Cowell, Abney, Salzman, Russell, Smiloff, Keeffe, Irek and Kinum – at Once!

Fly away from #Nxivm #nxivmcult #keithraniere #NancySalzman #laurensalzman #AllisonMack #NickiClyne #KristenKreuk #kathyrussell

