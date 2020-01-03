Naked Man Gets Old Fashioned Beating After Father Finds Him in Bedroom With His Toddler Age Children

Another crazy American story.

What do you do when your 60-year-old holiday guest takes sneaks into your toddlers’ bedroom and takes off his pants when they are asleep?

One father had a solution.

Here is the police report.

On December 29, 2019, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office arrested 60-year-old Mark Stanley of North Carolina with two (2) counts of Indecent Liberties and one (1) count of Domestic Assault,

In the early morning hours of December 29, 2019, deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 6800 block of Luce Lane in Spotsylvania County. Upon their arrival, they were encountered with a chaotic scene and an older male with severe injuries to his face, later identified as Mark Stanley.

Upon entry into the home, deputies also encountered a male displaying a handgun quickly approaching the older gentleman. Deputies quickly engaged the male giving him commands to drop the weapon, which he did.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that Mark Stanley was here visiting family members for the holidays. One of the family members awoke early and decided to check on his two small children ages two and three years of age. When the family member opened the children’s bedroom door, he found the suspect, Mr. Stanley in the room with the children nude from the waist down. When the family member questioned what he was doing in the room, Mr. Stanley pushed the family member out of the room, then locking the door. The family member forced entry into the room and began beating Mr. Stanley. Mr. Stanley was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and later committed to Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. The children were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Additional charges may be brought against Mr. Stanley as the investigation continues. No charges were brought against the family member.

***

Here are a few more details. This guy, Mark Anthony Stanley, 60, is from Burlington, North Carolina, He was in Spotsylvania, Virginia visiting family for the holidays. Early Sunday morning – it is not certain when – he entered the children’s bedroom. The children are 2 and 3 years old.

By some luck, at around 6:30 AM, the father, perhaps it was intuition –- or perhaps he heard a noise – went to check on the children. Entering the room, he saw Stanley, naked from the waist down, standing over and, according to the father, molesting the children.

Upon seeing Stanley, the father asked him what he was doing. A surprised Stanley pushed the father out of the room, then locked the door. The father busted down the door and beat Stanley about the head and face.

Someone called 911. The dispatcher who received the 911 call only heard loud screaming in the background. It was not clear who made the call.

The father found a handgun – and as police arrived, they found the father rushing at Stanley – possibly ready to shoot the old perv. Police ordered the father to drop the gun which he did.

From a morning masturbation or worse – possibly raping the children – Stanley got a good old-fashioned beating. It’s quite possible the deputies saved his life.

Stanley faces two charges of indecent liberties with a child and one count of domestic assault. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation, which could result in more charges being brought against Stanley.

The father was not charged.

It is not known exactly what familial relationship Stanley had to the children or the father that pummeled his face making one side of it look not unlike a rotten grapefruit.

