Siobhan Hotaling Says She Quit Nxivm – Does Not Give Details

Siobhan Hotaling was a long time member of Nxivm. She has announced on her website in October 2019 that she has left the group whose leader is in federal custody.

Siobhan has a one page website, siobhanhotaling.com.,

The sum total of her website is a photograph of her and the following statement:

It feels, frankly, absolutely bizarre to me that I should have to make the following statement, but I suppose the past several years have been pretty bizarre as well; perhaps this is just the new reality I need to adjust to.

It has been brought to my attention that there are people out there that believe that I am still affiliated with Executive Success Programs and NXIVM, along with its methodologies; nothing could be further from the truth. While I spent my tenure in the organization dedicated to helping people in a model that I believed was building a better world, I was surprised, appalled and angered when the allegations against the founder and leaders of the organization came to light in late 2017 – and have since disavowed myself from the organization, those who are still loyal to the founder, and specifically those who have committed criminal and unethical acts. Those who know me can attest to this.

It appears I have been targeted simply because I haven’t updated this website since late 2017; this is merely because I’ve been busy doing other things – like trying to move on with my life and rebuild – so I suppose I can understand the confusion. However, I can’t stress enough the fact that – if I had known that these things were happening under the guise of the work that I believed in – I would never had been such a committed supporter of the organization. What came to light does not represent my values or what I stand for in the world.

I’m not a person who likes to hide things, so it feels like just removing this site with no explanation is a bit cowardly and also deceptive; it is true that I did once work for this company, but I was not a part of – nor even aware of – the more insidious aspects that have since been brought to light, and most importantly, I am no longer doing the work I once did.

Perhaps one day I will have more to say about this very difficult experience, but for now, this is all I have to say on the matter – and, honestly, it is all I need to say.

***

It appears Siobhan changed her website right after I wrote the following story about her website – on October 17: Siobhan Hotaling Is Alive and Well and Teaching Nxivm Tech

Here is what used to be on her website: Regional VP / Professional Coach Executive Success Programs Sept 2004 – Oct 2017 Member of the team that ran the New York City branch of the company; oversaw and mentored several groups of apprentice coaches, running multiple committees, teaching and overseeing ongoing classes… Worked with clients from all over the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe on a weekly basis to move them on their personal and professional goals; one of the top practitioners in Rational Inquiry, a process to help people resolve inconsistencies in their thought and belief process. “My primary fields of expertise are the following: Human development/coaching: In my opinion, the most important skill I have is my ability to work with people. Over the past 18 years I’ve learned how to manage teams, run trainings, present to small groups as well as hundreds of people and mentor individuals. I’ve also spent 14 years as a professional coach, as well as a practitioner of an incredible tool for behavior transformation called Rational Inquiry.

Technology: I’ve been a freelance technology consultant for the past 20 years, working as an independent web developer, business consultant, UI/UX designer, SEO strategist, and project manager. I’ve consulted with startups, small businesses, and individuals to meet their technology needs as well as used my management and human development skills to lead teams of developers.

Music/performance/expression: I’ve been a singer-songwriter for 25 years and have released two albums of original material. In addition, I write poetry as well and perform at poetry slams frequently. I’m also an event producer and have put on events involving dozens of artists for corporate and public events. Corporate Trainer Executive Success Programs Feb 2006 – June 2011 Taught intensive trainings across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Responsible for managing staff of up to 15 team members, created feasibility reports and budgets, coordinated all necessary components to run trainings, presented to and led groups of up to 40 students. *** In addition to coaching, Hotaling was one of the top Exploration of Meaning therapists in Nxivm – from which she derived a significant part of her income. She charged upwards of $100 per hour to sit one-on-one while her clients explored their deep past. Siobhan helped Dr. Danielle Roberts, the branding doctor of DOS, run a yoga-type Raniere group named Exo/eso. She recruited yoga teachers. Hotaling has also been alleged to have been one of Nxivm’s “money mules” who helped bring cash across the border as part of the Nxivm enterprise. You can hear her music here: **** In the comparative world of Nxivm, her statement of resignation or disassociation from NXIVm is fairly reasonable. According to the 2017 Nxivm coaches list, Siobhan was an orange with one stripe. Her coach was Esther L. [Chiappone] Carlson. She was referred to Nxivm by Kristin Keeffe. She has been a member since at least 2006. Siobhan is openly gay and is a singer. She was a longtime member of Keith Raniere’s a Capella group Simply Human and performed often at V-Week with Allison Mack, Mark Hildreth, Farouk Rojas and other singers in the group. For many years, Siobhan had been making her main livelihood from Nxivm. Her statement that she thought she was doing good in Nxivm is not dissimilar to other women who made their living as coaches and teachers in Nxivm. Some of them had been doing it as long as Siobhan and they tell me they thought they were truly helping people. As for what Siobhan knew about the horrors of Nxivm, it is hard to say what is true. She is mentioned in Lauren’s testimony. See Lauren Salzman Sent to Mind-F–k Gay Woman Who Did Not Want Keith as a Sperm Donor Siobhan did not want to have Keith Raniere as her sperm donor. This occurred some years ago. Keith declared it was her “ethical breach.” He punished her by depriving her of opportunities to advance in the company. It is likely he did not tell her what he was doing – that he was secretly sabotaging her career because she did not want to have him as the father of her child. Lauren also testified that she asked Keith if Siobhan should be asked to join DOS and Keith did not approve. This is evidence that she may not have been as close to Raniere and his inner circle group. DOS was Nxivm evil on steroids. It is noteworthy that Raniere did not trust Siobhan to join in the branding and blackmail scheme. Lauren also names Siobhan, in answer to a question from the prosecution in the trial of Keith Raniere, “Did you engage in sexual activity with the defendant and other women?” A Yes. Q Who? A Well, mostly Pam. Sometimes Barbara [Jeske]. Once Marianna [Fernandez] and more limited interactions with Kathy [Russell] and Siobhan. It appears from this and other comments Lauren made that Keith had a sexual relationship with Siobhan. I grant you that a person’s private sexual life is their own business. However if Siobhan helped propagate the lie that Keith was somehow a celibate – or lied by omission about his inordinate promiscuity when describing him, than she falls short of her statement “if I had known that these things were happening under the guise of the work that I believed in – I would never had been such a committed supporter of the organization. What came to light does not represent my values or what I stand for in the world.” She knew that a lot of sex was going on. A gay woman having sex with the leader of the self-help group, without disclosing that, is dubious practice. Did she do EMs on women who were also having issues because of their sexual relationship with Raniere? For years the media – especially Siobhan’s hometown newspaper the Albany Times Union – has portrayed Raniere as a criminal – a pedophile, a vicious, vengeful man, a man who uses litigation to destroy enemies, a man who blew through scores of millions of other people’s money. An intelligent woman like Siobhan must have known about these media reports. Like many others, she must have had a determination to view Raniere as better than he was, to avoid learning the truth about him. Willfully blind? Of course, clearly she was manipulated by Lauren and Pam and other wing women of Raniere to manage what she knew, believed and what she did. She was likely micro managed. She is clearly not an inner circle member. She would be an outer circle member. How much they kept from her is anybody’s guess. Still, she spent a good deal of her adult life supporting an organization headed by criminal, a psychopath who was heading a so-called “humanitarian” organization. While I give her credit for making the statement, one wishes for more detail about why she chose to leave. And what she really knew about Raniere before his world blew up – after the Frank Report exposed the branding and blackmail scheme in June 2017 that caused more than half his group to leave. Did she know nothing of his criminality before? Precisely when did she choose to leave? Was it before or after Raniere was arrested? My sources say she worked closely with Allison Mack as a loyal Nxian even after the revelations first came out. Had it not been for the expose and subsequent arrest of the leaders of Nxivm, would Siobhan still be in Nxivm? It must be hard on her to have to find a new life when you had been coaching and giving therapy using Nxivm techniques for years. If her Nxivm world had not fallen apart, would she have quit just because of the revelations of Frank Report and in the mainstream media? She had ignored these for years.

