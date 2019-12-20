Shivani: What the Hell Was Ed Kinum Doing at Kristin Snyder’s Home Lying Face Down on the Floor With Her?

By Shivani

Please take a look at all of Kristin’s capital K letters shown here. In each one of the 4 samples known to be from Kristin’s hand, including the one that looks most like a signature, her capital K comes together, the second line (or lines, depending on how one writes) touches the first straight line of her K.

Snyder sign in Jan-Feb 2003 Intensive.

Snyder sign in Nov 2002 intensive

Second Snyder sign Nov 2002 intensive

The only place where her K isn’t written that way and has a distinct separation, with its lines not conjoined to that first straight, plain vertical line, is on the so-called suicide note.

As noted before, that’s Kristin’s first letter of her first name, kind of a big deal even during childhood and learning to print.

Her known Ks are dynamic-looking, but the K used in her name on that final note is not dynamic at all. It is made by an unsure–looking hand.

So Kristin’s K capitals do not resemble the K in her name, as printed in the note found in the Toyota pickup. Nor does the S in the Snyder surname in the note from the truck curve as Kristin’s known capital S letters curve. In fact, the “suicide note” capital S looks like a backwards “2.” Again, these K and S letters are Kristin’s initials, along with M for her middle name, which she didn’t include as often when she wrote her name. These two letters are especially significant to me, because they start her first and last name.

Another thing is that I still think that Kristin might very well have written only the first sentence, (paragraph) of the note left in the truck. The rest of it really looks to me that it came from someone else’s hand. Additionally, the first sentence of that note is neutral and rather like an introductory paragraph.

“I attended a course called Executive Success Programs (aka Nexium) based out of Anchorage, Ak + Albany, NY.” This first sentence was written in handwriting which is mostly cursive.

The rest of the note is where the subject matter begins to veer off into a potent expression of psychological difficulties and becomes quite graphic in describing Kristin’s internal organs as rotting, as one of her perceived dissociative sensations.

This content and the rest of the note do not have Kristin’s right hand slant to its letters, words. It is unusual for someone’s slant to morph. Really it is. Plus the cursive writing practically disappears from the second, more alarming paragraph, which is not only more printed than it is in the cursive style of writing. The major difference, overall, is that the “slant” is straight up and down, not slanting right or left.

It is more like the way that Nina Cowell printed her name on the intensive’s attendance sheet, just as an example. The right handed slant is gone.

Esther and Ed’s Visit to Kristin Snyder’s Home

Now why does one imagine that Esther Chiappone Carlson and Ed Kinum happened to be at Heidi and Kristin’s home a night or two before Kristin disappeared?

Kristin was upset already. Esther had housed Kristin in New York, when evidently Kristin was being messed with privately (or not so privately) by Raniere, and Esther knew the drill about Raniere’s lies about being a celibate. Boy did she know. She herself had already faced that Raniere was with multiple sexual idiots or disciples who protected his false image. Esther was gaslighting Kristin while fully aware that she was pushing a huge lie.

Esther Carlson Chiappone accepted and guarded Raniere’s deceptions about his sexual conduct.

Why weren’t Ed and Esther, as key parts of the intensive staff, looking over their notes or insights about everyone in the intensive, reviewing the day’s work? Why were these two all over Kristin and Heidi? How come they didn’t just go to their homes, their own beds, to their dinner tables to have a meal, to rest and to be relaxing with their loved ones, if either is capable of feeling love?

Why not go ahead and speculate that already, Kristin was assigned a pair of Salzman/Raniere etc. guard dogs to keep running interference, perhaps especially between Heidi and Kristin? Were they at Kristin and Heidi’s house to spy or to try to control Kristin and/or to influence Heidi and to follow the Executive Success Program’s agenda, which was also their agenda?

The part here about Ed Kinum lying next to Kristin, who was said to be facedown and sobbing on the floor, is exceedingly bizarre. What could have he been saying to her? Was he sticking to Nancy Salzman’s and Esther Chiappone’s demanded gaslighting script? Esther was right there, too, with Ed. So you tell me what the hell Ed was doing.

Had Ed Kinum been positioning himself differently, he wouldn’t seem to be as inappropriate. He could have sat next to her as she cried. He could have even tried to help her by putting a hand on her shoulder or trying to help her to rise up after awhile, instead of being so “supportive” of her staying facedown and in despair. He could have seen to providing her with some Kleenex or a drink of water. But of course, the two interlopers, Esther and Ed were not there to help Kristin Snyder. Not at all.

They were there at the home of two intensive attendees who were problematic. The two of them were there to help Raniere and Nancy Salzman and themselves, it seems to me.

