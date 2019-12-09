Watch the Lost Women of Nxivm – Free – For a Limited Time Only – Link Here!

The Lost Women of Nxivm premiered last night on Investigation Discovery at 9 PM ET and ran again at midnight.

It also ran in the other time zones. Now for a very limited time – I was told about a week – anyone can watch it free on Investigation Discovery’s website.

Viewers will have to endure commercials – as to TV viewers.

It is my understanding that it will premiere in the UK and Canada later this year. There will be an international version with an additional 10 minutes added and will by available on Hulu sometime soon.

The ID’s press release describes the film:

The Gripping Two-Hour Special Premieres Sunday, December 8 th from 9-11pm ET

(Silver Spring, Md.)— The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the now defunct NXIVM cult is one of the

most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiraled into a dark,

secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation all at the hands of founder Keith

Raniere and his accomplices. Now, former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist Frank Parlato,

who first revealed that NXIVM was branding women, takes a deep dive to answer the questions

surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to

NXIVM and Raniere himself. With exclusive access to members of Raniere’s former inner circle, some

speaking for the first time and others who remain anonymous for their safety, Parlato leads viewers

through a two-hour investigation that questions if there is more to this sadistic story. The provocative

new special, THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premieres Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c, only on

Investigation Discovery (ID).

“Understanding the depths of depravity of the NXIVM cult goes far beyond what we have seen in the

headlines,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American

Heroes Channel and Destination America. “This explosive ID special takes a never before look at the

stories of four women who were unfortunately caught in Raniere’s twisted web and explores how their

association with him may have led to their tragic fates, providing hope that authorities might reopen

these cases to bring closure to the victims’ loved ones.”

THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM begins with Parlato’s investigation into the missing persons case of Kristin

Snyder, who disappeared on February 6, 2003 after being forcibly removed from one of NXIVM’s

Executive Success Programs (ESP) due to erratic behavior. Her abandoned vehicle was found the next

day with an apparent suicide note inside, but her body has never been recovered. In an exclusive

interview, Parlato speaks with Snyder’s wife of two years, Heidi Clifford, who claims that Snyder was

pregnant with Raniere’s child at the time of her disappearance. Parlato quickly discovers that just

months before Snyder vanished, 33-year-old Gina Hutchinson was found dead also due to an apparent

suicide. Heidi Hutchinson speaks with Parlato about her sister’s association with Raniere from a young

age.

With the help of an anonymous source, Parlato also explores the deaths of two additional LOST

WOMEN OF NXIVM, 63-year-old Barbara Jeske and 57-year-old Pamela Cafritz. Both women lived with

Keith Raniere and were part of his trusted inner circle, many of whom mysteriously developed terminal

cancer. After collecting potential hair evidence from the source, Parlato sets out to explore if it is

possible that the women, experiencing a cluster of cancers, were poisoned over a period of years.

Additional revelations in THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM include the very first on-record interview with

Kristin Keeffe, who divulges what she knows from her 24-year relationship with Keith Raniere. She is

one of the many women Raniere impregnated, but unlike allegedly dozens of others, she was not forced

to have an abortion. When her son was 7-years-old, Keeffe escaped and went into hiding to protect

herself and her son. Additional interviews include: Susan Dones, a former NXIVM trainer, whose video

footage secretly recorded Raniere speaking to other high-ranking officials of NXIVM boasting “I've had

people killed because of my beliefs.” Neil Glazer, an attorney for NXIVM survivors; Rick Ross, an expert

on extremist groups; Dr. Jana Lalich, a sociologist, former NXIVM consultants; and many more….

