Nice Guy’s Official Declaration, Clarification, and Full Retraction – His Wife Didn’t Order Him to Stop Posting; She Doesn’t Know About Frank Report!

One of our favorite commenters, Nice Guy, recently wrote the post, Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman Spotted at a Macy Gray Concert; ‘Then My Wife Ordered Me to Stop Posting on Frank Report’.

In this post, he essentially said the following:

He and his wife saw Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman at a concert. That he thinks Michelle is much more attractive in person than in her pictures. That his wife caught him texting and insisted he turn over his phone for her immediate examination. She discovered that he was using his phone to comment on Frank Report. She ordered him to stop posting on Frank Report evermore. He was leaving Frank Report in conformity with his wife’s demand. He sneaked in one last post to state that Ben and Michelle deserved to be exposed for they had received no punishment for their complicity in the imprisonment of Dani.

While extremely happy for the Intel on Ben and Michelle, I did advise Nice Guy that he should not be ruled by his wife.

Nice Guy told me his wife is Sicilian, as I am myself, and that I would understand why she might be exacting. I told him, in essence, that in my experience, Sicilian women appreciate a strong man rather than a weak one.

In any event, it appears that some of what Nice Guy told me was not true.

It is apparently true he saw Ben and Michelle at a concert, but the story about his wife ordering him to stop texting or that he will stop being part of the community of Frank Report commenters is not true.

Of the latter, we have ocular proof for Nice Guy has already returned to commenting.

But let’s let Nice Guy do the talking for himself.

He wrote me an email to request that I publish his “Declaration, Clarification and Full Retraction” of his earlier, rather henpecked post.

Nice guy wrote, “I would like to reiterate for you and for posterity that I do wish a retraction. I hope you understand my side of things and my own worries about having my character’s writing taken out of context.

“It’s always hard to frame sentences when any ambiguity can be twisted and misconstrued into something bad. I am sorry if my convoluted writing irks you or causes you vexation.

“I wish I had written my original post with more lucidity, than in my over the top NiceGuy persona character.

“Once again, I kindly request a retraction, but it’s obviously within your purview or prerogative. You are the editor and chief.

“Pathetically, I am probably coming across like Flowers crossed with the Cowardly Lion.

“I will make one more eventual post/article after Vanguard’s sentencing if The Rat has not come forward by that time. I will tell my own story that mirrors The Rat’s and Heidi Hutchinson’s sister’s story. It will be my feeble attempted at helping the Hutchinsons and Snyders.

“I apologize again if I am being a pain in the ass. I don’t want to be ‘Flowers’ if you get my drift. In any case, I wish you well. Take care for now! Tonight I have stress-based insomnia. Good night!!!!”

Nice Guy then submitted his:

Declaration, Clarification and Full Retraction

By Nice Guy

How I truly feel in real life!

The following is my 12 point retraction.

1. First and foremost, I wish all current and former members of Nxivm and their victims peace, happiness, joy, long lives, joyous love, and prosperity.

2. My comments are always made under a moniker/avatar/character. Whenever I post, I post under a pseudonym character. My character is just me role-playing on this website/blog. NiceGuy is not who I truly am. It’s not my real name. I wish no one in my real life or the world harm or ill will.

3. I do not truly feel anyone from Nxivm – and especially Michelle and Ben – should ever be placed under a microscope, followed, or bothered, ever. I bear them no ill will and I wish them the best. I sincerely mean this!

4. I did observe Ben and Michelle at the club. Oddly enough, they actually are better looking in person. Ben actually looks better with a shaven head and no glasses. Ben and Michelle make a cute couple, actually. I did not speak with them personally or make any gestures in their general direction, whatsoever!

5. Nothing that I previously stated in my article should be considered fact or truth other than when I witnessed Ben and his girlfriend at the club and described what they looked like, in my role-playing article/fictional role playing post.

6. I took no pictures or any form of recording of them at any time.

7. I wrote this entire declaration myself and my wife has no idea or knowledge of anything I have ever actually posted on this website other than the fact that I once told her about my NiceGuy character. NiceGuy is a character role I like to play on the Frank Report.

8. The NiceGuy character and anything I have written and posted is not indicative of how I truly feel about anyone or anything. I wish no one under any circumstances ill will or harm. I hope and wish only happiness to all and all Nxivm members past, present, and future.

9. Only the government and the state can make decisions regarding people’s lives. I have no say or right nor does anyone else to decide anything affecting other people.

10. I do not want to encourage or intended to encourage anyone or members of the public at any time to ever bother anyone from Nxivm’s prior or current members – especially Ben and Michelle should be left alone. Again, Ben and Michelle and former and current members of Nxivm should be left alone. Private citizens have no right to harass or bother anyone.

11. I have no plans to ever see Ben and Michelle or anyone else from Nxivm ever again; nor do I want to. Seeing Ben and Michelle was a random occurrence. My wife bought the tickets months ahead of time.

12. We all make mistakes and all deserve the ability to move on with our lives and not be judged by anyone except the government and God.

Frank, I will greatly appreciate if you have the spare time to post this comment. I will be emailing you a copy for your records and mine.

Thank you!

P.S. Frank, you were right, not even 24 hours have passed and I am back.

