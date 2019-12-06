Nice Guy’s Official Declaration, Clarification, and Full Retraction – His Wife Didn’t Order Him to Stop Posting; She Doesn’t Know About Frank Report!

One of our favorite commenters, Nice Guy, recently wrote the post, Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman Spotted at a Macy Gray Concert; ‘Then My Wife Ordered Me to Stop Posting on Frank Report’.
In this post, he essentially said the following:
- He and his wife saw Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman at a concert.
- That he thinks Michelle is much more attractive in person than in her pictures.
- That his wife caught him texting and insisted he turn over his phone for her immediate examination.
- She discovered that he was using his phone to comment on Frank Report.
- She ordered him to stop posting on Frank Report evermore.
- He was leaving Frank Report in conformity with his wife’s demand.
- He sneaked in one last post to state that Ben and Michelle deserved to be exposed for they had received no punishment for their complicity in the imprisonment of Dani.
While extremely happy for the Intel on Ben and Michelle, I did advise Nice Guy that he should not be ruled by his wife.
Nice Guy told me his wife is Sicilian, as I am myself, and that I would understand why she might be exacting. I told him, in essence, that in my experience, Sicilian women appreciate a strong man rather than a weak one.
In any event, it appears that some of what Nice Guy told me was not true.
It is apparently true he saw Ben and Michelle at a concert, but the story about his wife ordering him to stop texting or that he will stop being part of the community of Frank Report commenters is not true.
Of the latter, we have ocular proof for Nice Guy has already returned to commenting.
But let’s let Nice Guy do the talking for himself.
He wrote me an email to request that I publish his “Declaration, Clarification and Full Retraction” of his earlier, rather henpecked post.
Nice guy wrote, “I would like to reiterate for you and for posterity that I do wish a retraction. I hope you understand my side of things and my own worries about having my character’s writing taken out of context.
“It’s always hard to frame sentences when any ambiguity can be twisted and misconstrued into something bad. I am sorry if my convoluted writing irks you or causes you vexation.
“I wish I had written my original post with more lucidity, than in my over the top NiceGuy persona character.
“Once again, I kindly request a retraction, but it’s obviously within your purview or prerogative. You are the editor and chief.
“Pathetically, I am probably coming across like Flowers crossed with the Cowardly Lion.
“I will make one more eventual post/article after Vanguard’s sentencing if The Rat has not come forward by that time. I will tell my own story that mirrors The Rat’s and Heidi Hutchinson’s sister’s story. It will be my feeble attempted at helping the Hutchinsons and Snyders.
“I apologize again if I am being a pain in the ass. I don’t want to be ‘Flowers’ if you get my drift. In any case, I wish you well. Take care for now! Tonight I have stress-based insomnia. Good night!!!!”
Nice Guy then submitted his:
Declaration, Clarification and Full Retraction
By Nice Guy
How I truly feel in real life!
The following is my 12 point retraction.
1. First and foremost, I wish all current and former members of Nxivm and their victims peace, happiness, joy, long lives, joyous love, and prosperity.
2. My comments are always made under a moniker/avatar/character. Whenever I post, I post under a pseudonym character. My character is just me role-playing on this website/blog. NiceGuy is not who I truly am. It’s not my real name. I wish no one in my real life or the world harm or ill will.
3. I do not truly feel anyone from Nxivm – and especially Michelle and Ben – should ever be placed under a microscope, followed, or bothered, ever. I bear them no ill will and I wish them the best. I sincerely mean this!
4. I did observe Ben and Michelle at the club. Oddly enough, they actually are better looking in person. Ben actually looks better with a shaven head and no glasses. Ben and Michelle make a cute couple, actually. I did not speak with them personally or make any gestures in their general direction, whatsoever!
5. Nothing that I previously stated in my article should be considered fact or truth other than when I witnessed Ben and his girlfriend at the club and described what they looked like, in my role-playing article/fictional role playing post.
6. I took no pictures or any form of recording of them at any time.
7. I wrote this entire declaration myself and my wife has no idea or knowledge of anything I have ever actually posted on this website other than the fact that I once told her about my NiceGuy character. NiceGuy is a character role I like to play on the Frank Report.
8. The NiceGuy character and anything I have written and posted is not indicative of how I truly feel about anyone or anything. I wish no one under any circumstances ill will or harm. I hope and wish only happiness to all and all Nxivm members past, present, and future.
9. Only the government and the state can make decisions regarding people’s lives. I have no say or right nor does anyone else to decide anything affecting other people.
10. I do not want to encourage or intended to encourage anyone or members of the public at any time to ever bother anyone from Nxivm’s prior or current members – especially Ben and Michelle should be left alone. Again, Ben and Michelle and former and current members of Nxivm should be left alone. Private citizens have no right to harass or bother anyone.
11. I have no plans to ever see Ben and Michelle or anyone else from Nxivm ever again; nor do I want to. Seeing Ben and Michelle was a random occurrence. My wife bought the tickets months ahead of time.
12. We all make mistakes and all deserve the ability to move on with our lives and not be judged by anyone except the government and God.
Frank, I will greatly appreciate if you have the spare time to post this comment. I will be emailing you a copy for your records and mine.
Thank you!
P.S. Frank, you were right, not even 24 hours have passed and I am back.
This post makes Flowers freaking out at the statistical probability of the Salzladies being recognized by someone with a cell phone camera, who also reads FR, look like the grumbling of a practical—if skeptical—data scientist.
Bizarre to think an adult thought this was either legally or morally helpful. To himself or to others, or—if he changes his mind, as lady persons are allowed to do!—he thought it was funny. It’s a joke! Again!
This sort of flailing when caught sounds more like Toni. It isn’t, I assume. But similarly pathetic. NG even has a sad sad suicide story, much like Heidi. But maybe not! It’s a mystery! Too painful to role play talk about! He said in his role-play voice.
Normally I’d feel embarrassed for his Sicilian wife…except, is there one? You can see why one would ask. My guess: she exists, she knows, and she doesn’t care what he does. A good model for us all to follow.
Seconding the advice he talk to this partner about role play. Unless online humiliation is his kink.
Frank,
…..Of course you would use the biggest joke baseball team in the history of the MLB besides the Expos, for my retraction post. LMAO!
Thanks so much! You are so nice.
Hi Frank,
RE Banning by wife:
I do want to make one clarification. My wife did catch me posting on Frank Report after midnight. Initially, my wife thought I was secretly texting a woman.
She then stated, “stay off that crazy website, what if some crazed cultist shows up to our house you asshole?!?!? I have enough aggravation regarding my client’s spouses!” She also asked me “who the fuck is Peaches?” LOL
I did not intentionally lie, I have always had bouts of insomnia, and I sometimes sleep post oddly enough. I was paraphrasing myself and I did not necessarily mean to lie to you, Frank about something so trivial.
My wife has no idea about the last 2 quasi article posts with regards to the sighting of Ben and his wife.
You may ask yourself the question, “How do I know that’s true?”
My answer to you is, “Well I’m still alive! What more proof do you need?”
Last thing, regarding Sicilian women not being tough and mercurial…Are you kidding?
Look, my wife respects me. You are right about Sicilian women; they respect strong men and don’t marry pussies. However, it’s an entirely different story once you get married. LOL
Frank, are sure you are Paisan? Maybe you are from Sardinia.
Side Note:
Toni Natalie is not a true Sicilian. Real Sicilian women do not grab men by the genitalia. Real Sicilian women wield a frying pan like it’s a mace. You have never experienced a true concussion until you have been hit in the head by a frying pan.
That is because NiceGuy is John Sandweg, Attorney at Law. Business partner of the disgraced U.S. Attorney, Dennis K. Burke, in Arizona. Both gentleman had some serious lapses in judgement when they agreed to help Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere with visa immigration shenanigans in recent years. Apparently at least one is concerned with how his sock puppet accounts may be used as evidence in a potential upcoming trial if he’s charged criminally along with, or independently of Dennis Burke. That is, if the EDNY or some other federal prosecutorial office finally decides to follow up on the “scheme to circumvent the immigration laws” enacted by both Attorneys and disclosed in documents filed by prosecutors in late December 2018.
Now, watch for one or more of the Burke/Sandweg sock puppet accounts to try to discredit this post. As always. lol
Dude, what? Unless you expound, you are discrediting yourself.
Since we’re doing the baseball theme. To steal from Ball Four and Jim Gosger, YEAH SURRRRE, niceguy.
So to sum up, niceguy thinks it’s ok to harass former members of NXIVM and he encourages us to do so. But leave Flowers alone.
I have a few follow up questions for niceguy. The first 2 questions are 100% serious and the rest may have a tinge of humor in them. Something tells me niceguy will not do the Barb Bouchey Heisman on me and he will actually answer.
What exactly was the mistake you made? (I saw you entertaining us but must have missed the mistake)
Do you also go by the fake name of Actaeon?
Do you also jam to Tracy Chapman?
When you go to Fenway, do you wear your pink hat and do the wave?
If there was one commenter on FR who you do not wish happiness, who would it be?
Have you considered speaking to your wife about your fondness for role playing?