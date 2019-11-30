First Leaked Document on Kristin Snyder

A newly revealed document, dating back to 2010, involving Kristin Snyder, provides some new information about her disappearance.

She disappeared on Feb. 6, 2003 after being ejected from a Nxivm intensive after repeatedly shouting she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child.

Seven years later, Joe O’Hara was taking notes. It was sometime in 2010. He was talking on the phone to Toni Natalie who was telling him about her conversations with Heidi Clifford, Kristin’s spouse.

One of the most interesting items in the notes Joe took from his conversation with Toni was that back in 2010 Toni knew Kristin might have been pregnant with Raniere’s child.

She knew because Heidi Clifford told her.

This pregnancy, or the claim of it, I often thought, could have been a motive for murder.

It was a shame that everyone back in 2003 when the woman first disappeared, withheld this important information from the Alaska State Police. It might have changed the course of the investigation.

Joe O’Hara put these notes away for nine years. He just recently came across them. He had forgotten about them.

In fairness to him, in the interval, he faced some pretty tough times including what I believe was a bogus federal charge against him in El Paso, Texas that led to him spending two and one half years in federal prison – at the Metropolitan Detention Center, the very place Raniere is now housed.

Recently Joe was reviewing old files and came across his notes of his conversation with Toni in 2010. This was before the Albany Times Union’s series [2012]. At that time, there was not much being reported about Kristin’s disappearance other than she disappeared and probably committed suicide. Nothing, not a word, was mentioned about her possible pregnancy in any news report I know of.

I was the one who made Kristin’s disappearance an issue. I wrote about it frequently. I made a film about it for Investigation Discovery [ID] which is going to air on Sunday Dec. 8, at 9 pm ET.

It is because of Elaine Smiloff, the last person known to have seen Kristin Snyder alive, that I began to take a serious interest in Kristin Snyder. Elaine called me in August 2017.

I thought her revelation was absolutely new – that Kristin might have been pregnant with Keith’s child. She told me that Kristin told her that on the ride home from the Nxivm intensive she had been ejected from.

It was something that Elaine had kept hidden for years and said that she revealed this to me first. Actually others knew about Kristin’s claim.

It was kept secret

I did not know that Kristin told Heidi Clifford she believed she was pregnant. I had never spoken to Heidi.

I did not know that Kristin told the entire Nxivm class she was pregnant and was removed from class several times because of it.

When Elaine called me it was a surprise to me.

Of course I had spent little time thinking about Kristin Snyder until that call from Elaine. I was concentrating on the branding and blackmail of DOS. In August 2017, no one was writing abut Nxivm other than me. The New York Times story did not come out until October 2017.

Then everybody wrote about Nxivm.

I was, however, at the time, talking to Toni Natalie almost every day. She had information about Kristin Snyder since at least 2010. For years Toni tweeted with the hasthtag #TruthForKristinSnyder. Yet other than tweeting, she did nothing as far as I could tell. She did not share the information of a possible pregnancy with me.

Of course, I do not blame Toni for wanting to keep the story for herself. I did not know Toni looked at me as competition. I thought we were working on the same team, to get Keith Raniere. I realize now she wanted to make a living off of Keith Raniere and was planning to write a book and have a podcast.

That is irrelevant now. My goal is to find out what happened to Kristin Snyder. And I have a time capsule here for readers. It is 2010.

Joe O’Hara’s Notes of a Conversation with Toni Natalie in 2010

Esther Chiappone

– Served as the Head Proctor for NXIVM’s training sessions in Anchorage, AK before moving to the Albany, NY area in September 2002

– Esther was at the Intensive in Anchorage, AK that Kris Snyder attended in February 2003

– Claims that she never actually saw Kristin’s “suicide note”

– Was contacted by the Alaska State Police or an Alaskan State Trooper on February

7, 2003 to inquire about Kristin

– Was visited on February 7, 2003 by a friend of Heidi Clifford who was looking for Kristin

 Wende Irick

– Owned a well-known hair salon in Anchorage, AK

– Was one of the three (3) people in Anchorage, AK who recruited students for NXIVM

– Recruited over 70 NXIVM students – including Kristin

– Attended the memorial service for Kristin

 Sid Billingslea

– Works as a criminal defense attorney in Anchorage, AK

– Was/Is Wendy’s Irick’s partner

– Her brother was General Counsel to the Governor of Washington in 2005

– Attended the memorial service for Kristin

 Carmen Gutierrez

– Former criminal defense attorney in Anchorage, AK

– Did some legal work for NXIVM

– Good friends with Wendy Irick and Sid Billingslea

– Married a wealthy PR executive and retired to an estate in Mexico

– Used to work summers in the Public Defender’s Office in Anchorage, AK

– Hosted several ESP trainings at her estate in Mexico

– Attended the memorial service for Kristin

 Ed Kinnum

– Was the Head Trainer for the Intensive that Kristin attended in Anchorage, AK in February 2003

 Heidi Clifford

– Was Kristin’s domestic partner at the time of her disappearance

– Also took ESP training programs – including the one that Kris attended in February 2003

– Told Toni that Kristin spent 10 days in Albany after a 5 day – and then drove to South Carolina

– She still had Kristin’s journal as to what happened to her as of 2010

– Doesn’t believe that anyone will ever do anything to stop Keith, so she won’t talk to anyone

– Very angry – and believes NXIVM stalked her (e.g., stealing mail, tapping phone line, following her, etc.)

– Claims that Nancy Salzman:

 Came to the Intensive that she and Kristin attended in February 2003 because of problems that Kris was causing

 Refused to allow anyone to take Kristin to a hospital when she started having a “psychotic break” during the Intensive in Anchorage, AK in February 2003

– Thinks that Kristin had sexual relations with Keith Raniere when she was in Albany, NY – and that she may have been pregnant with his child at the time of her death

– Claims that Kristin indicated that she had been molested by [name redacted for the person is most likely innocent] when she was a child

– Has all of Kristin’s ESP-related writings – including her diary and those related to the EMs that Karen Abney gave to her on a regular basis

– Had moved to Florida for a period of time but is now back in Anchorage, AK

– Was contacted by Jim Odato but has refused to talk to him about what happened to Kris

 Ellen Clifford

– Mother of Heidi Clifford

– Was supposedly cured of Alzheimer’s disease after attending an ESP training program

 Nina Cowell

– ESP Coach who was brought in by Sid Billingslea and Wende Irick for ESP training sessions in Anchorage, AK

– Attended the Intensive Training Program that Kris attended in Anchorage, AK in February 2003

***

Let’s take a look at some of these notes in light of what we now know.

I will make comments in regular font type.

Esther Chiappone

– Esther was at the Intensive in Anchorage, AK that Kris Snyder attended in February 2003

Esther was not only at the intensive, she is the one who led the charge to have Kristin removed from class. She is the one who called Elaine Smiloff and made arrangements for Kristin to be picked up.

Esther was adamant that Kristin not go to the hospital.

Esther told Kristin that it was ridiculous that Keith could have gotten her pregnant. He was a celibate, she said. She told Kristin that she was imagining this about Keith and just seeking attention.

Yet Esther had sex with Keith. She knew he was not celibate. She knew Keith kept a harem. She moved to Albany from Alaska, relocated her family, left her husband, to be with Keith in what she thought was to be a monogamous relationship, only to find out, after she moved, that he had been playing her.

Yet this vile woman told Kristin Snyder that she was insane if she thought Keith had sex with her.

Susan Dones, who has been working with me on this investigation, believes that Esther tried her best to gaslight Kristin by implanting a false suggestion into Kristin’s head – a false memory of someone else having sex with her – molesting her – when she knew it was Keith who molested her, abused her – just weeks before.

Drugs may have been involved. Kristin may have been drugged.

– Esther claims she never actually saw Kristin’s “suicide note”.

That may or may not be true. But it was there in Kristin’s pickup truck, found in Seward. Who knows, Esther may have written the suicide note herself. I do not think there is anything this sleazy woman would not do to help herself and her leader, Keith Raniere.

 Wende Irick

Wende Irick still lives in Anchorage. I attempted to meet with her when I was in Anchorage last August but she was unavailable. She took my call and said she was going to New York City. I have not spoken to her since. Several sources tell me that Wende is still a firm believer in Nxivm and its inherent goodness.

 Sid Billingslea

– Works as a criminal defense attorney in Anchorage, AK

She is now an Alaska Magistrate judge

 Carmen Gutierrez

Married a wealthy PR executive and retired to an estate in Mexico.

If Carmen ever went to Mexico to retire, she seems to have come back and is practicing law in Alaska.

 Ed Kinum

– Was the Head Trainer for the Intensive that Kristin attended in Anchorage, AK in February 2003

We will have more to report about Ed Kinum, including his Exploration of Meaning [EM] sessions with Kristin, including one bizarre EM where both of them lay face down on the floor.

Ed may wish to remain under the radar as he has for nearly 17 years, but someone has to call him to account. After all, he was head trainer. He is a chiropractor and had responsibility to help Kristin. He was at best woefully negligent.

His time for talking is now.

 Heidi Clifford

– Told Toni that Kristin spent 10 days in Albany after a 5 day – and then drove to South Carolina

I think Kristin did a 16 day intensive [not a 5 day] in Nov. 2002. We are still trying to ascertain the exact dates and how many times Kristin visited Albany. It was in Albany that she met the monster for the first time.

– She still had Kristin’s journal as to what happened to her as of 2010

According to Heidi, she does not have Kristin’s journal any more. We have acquired some of that journal. But if there is more we want to see it.

– Doesn’t believe that anyone will ever do anything to stop Keith, so she won’t talk to anyone

Keith has been largely stopped as evidenced by his conviction and despite Toni trying to stop it, Heidi did talk to me on the record. She even appears in the Discovery ID film.

– Very angry – and believes NXIVM stalked her (e.g., stealing mail, tapping phone line, following her, etc.)

It is possible Nxivm stalked her for years. I will not discount the possibility that Heidi was being intimidated by Nxivm.

But why would Nxivm want to intimidate Heidi for years after Kristin disappeared? No one was looking into her disappearance any more.

It was ruled a presumptive suicide. Why would Nxivm continue to intimidate and harass Heidi Clifford for years afterward? Was it to ensure her silence?

– Heidi Claims that Nancy Salzman:

 Came to the Intensive that she and Kristin attended in February 2003 because of problems that Kris was causing

Toni might have got this wrong, I don’t think Nancy came to Alaska. I think Nancy directed the gaslighting and possible murder from Albany. She undoubtedly ordered Kristin’s removal from class when she became too vocal about her being pregnant.

 Nancy refused to allow anyone to take Kristin to a hospital when she started having a “psychotic break” during the Intensive in Anchorage, AK in February 2003

This is true, but, again, I don’t think Nancy was there in person. It was Esther carrying out orders.

Based on eyewitness accounts, Esther put her foot down and said Kristin should not go to the hospital. Maybe when they removed Kristin from class, they had another destination for her planned.

– Heidi thinks Kristin had sexual relations with Keith Raniere when she was in Albany, NY – and she may have been pregnant with his child at the time of her death

This is of course the linchpin of the investigation. I cannot reiterate it enough; Why did no one tell police about this extremely important detail?

– Heidi has all of Kristin’s ESP-related writings – including her diary and those related to the EMs that Karen Abney gave to her on a regular basis

Karen Abney is another suspicious figure. She gave Kristin EMs and at the very least might know details of Kristin’s final confessions, for that is what an EM is – a confessional – with the added feature of the EM practitioner being able to sometimes implant or encourage through suggestions childhood memories which might be true or false.

Did Karen cooperate in the gaslighting?

 Ellen Clifford

– Mother of Heidi Clifford

– Was supposedly cured of Alzheimer’s disease after attending an ESP training program

Heidi’s mother had Alzheimer’s disease. She did attend the Nxivm intensive with Heidi and Kristin. I do not think she was cured of her disease. In fact I believe that was her cause of death.

 Nina Cowell

– ESP Coach who was brought in by Sid Billingslea and Wende Irick for ESP training sessions in Anchorage, AK

– Attended the Intensive Training Program that Kris attended in Anchorage, AK in February 2003

Nina did more than attend. She is one of the most suspicious of all. She lied to police about Kristin’s whereabouts when they first contacted her, saying she thought Kristin went to a concert. She had a cabin right next to where Kristin’s truck was found.

She left Anchorage after Kristin’s disappearance and went to Albany where she got a $50,000 gift from Nancy Salzman, plus free lodgings and a Nxivm business to operate.

That’s a lot of circumstantial evidence pointing at a strangely reticent woman who refuses to talk.

***

There are more documents to release. We will soon be doing so.

What happened to Kristin Snyder?

The plea deal bus reserves the best seats for those who come early. Indeed some who get there truly early don’t even have to take the ride. They can get immunity for tuning state’s evidence.

I can be reached at 716-990-5740 or email frankparlato@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

