The Faces of Nxivm — Government ‘Exhibit Photos’ of Nxivm Inner Circle Published First Time Ever

Here is it – a rogue’s gallery of the faces of Nxivm – the hand selected pictures of the Nxivm inner circle. Hand selected by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York for use in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Each of the photos were selected from various choices of photos to present to the jury. Each photo supports the view of the prosecution. They looked for the ugliest and creepiest pictures of the villains that they could find.

The heroes came out a little better and there were some heroes in my book, like Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson, to name two.

For the first time ever, Frank Report, which painstakingly gathered copies of these exhibits and converted the files to image, is presenting them all on one page.

Some have never been seen.

There a couple of photos we are not publishing though we possess them. These are photos of four women who testified – Nicole, Sylvie, Daniela, and Jaye. Since they did a brave thing in testifying, I think it’s fair that they remain anonymous.

Here they are – with a few comments from me on who they are starting with the chief rogue.

Keith Raniere, the Vanguard, leader of Nxivm. This may not be his worst picture neither is it his best. This looks like a mug shot and perhaps it is, yet to me it looks like it is a few years old.

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect. Not one of her best pictures. In this one she looks half crazed.

Rosa Laura Junco, an heiress, and first line slave master. This mother of five was so enamored of Keith Alan Raniere and his teachings that she offered her 15 year old daughter to him for his pleasure.

Branding doctor Danielle Roberts gets a fairly decent photo. Not her best and perhaps not the worst.

Karen U.

India Oxenberg’s Government exhibit photo.

There are better pics of her available. But the prosecution did not present India in a good light during the trial. She was an unindicted co conspirator in the attempted sex trafficking of Jaye.

We’ve noted it before that there is one major inner circle member of Nxivm that was not pictured and that is Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

Next to Nancy, and Clare, she is one of the most guilty of the pack, since she funded the horrors for years.

,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

