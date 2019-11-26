Dawn Morrison - one of the helpers and liars for Keith Raniere

The Faces of Nxivm — Government ‘Exhibit Photos’ of Nxivm Inner Circle Published First Time Ever

November 26, 2019

Here is it – a rogue’s gallery of the faces of Nxivm – the hand selected pictures of the Nxivm inner circle. Hand selected by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York for use in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Each of the photos were selected from various choices of photos to present to the jury. Each photo supports the view of the prosecution. They looked for the ugliest and creepiest pictures of the villains that they could find.

The heroes came out a little better and there were some heroes in my book, like Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson, to name two.

For the first time ever, Frank Report, which painstakingly gathered copies of these exhibits and converted the files to image, is presenting them all on one page.

Some have never been seen.

There a couple of photos we are not publishing though we possess them. These are photos of four women who testified – Nicole, Sylvie, Daniela, and Jaye. Since they did a brave thing in testifying, I think it’s fair that they remain anonymous.

Here they are – with a few comments from me on who they are starting with the chief rogue.

Keith Raniere, the Vanguard, leader of Nxivm. This may not be his worst picture neither is it his best. This looks like a mug shot and perhaps it is, yet to me it looks like it is a few years old.

 

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect. Not one of her best pictures. In this one she looks half crazed.

A better pic of Nancy Salzman
Lauren Salzman – not her worst picture and rightfully so since she testified for the prosecution and they wanted her to look sympathetic. They would not want one of her smiley pics either.
Lauren Salzman, a better picture and one available to the prosecution.
Clare Bronfman – one crazed lady. The cruel and demonic heiress who ran the company since 2009 and controlled the purse strings. Convicted on two felony charges.

 

This photo of Clare was available to the prosecution but they chose to use the one above it.
Allison Mack, a little crazy and not her most flattering. She was convicted on two felony charges.
Spicy pictures of Allison are readily available.
Innocent pictures of Allison were also available to the prosecution.
Kathy Russell came off at trial as a sexy horn dog who loved to join in and arrange threesomes. Here she looks like an aging lech.
A more recent pic of Kathy Russell.
The late Pam Caftriz in a photo that seems to make her look a little like a pig.
Loyal wing woman Pam Caftriz toward the end. Pathetic and suffering from renal cancer.

 

Publicity photo of Pamela Caftiz that the prosecutor had access to use..

 

The late Barbara Jeske. This photo seems neutral to me,

 

Rosa Laura Junco, an heiress, and first line slave master. This mother of five was so enamored of Keith Alan Raniere and his teachings that she offered her 15 year old daughter to him for his pleasure.

Rosa Laura Junco

 

Branding doctor Danielle Roberts gets a fairly decent photo. Not her best and perhaps not the worst.

Danielle Roberts
Michele Hatchette, who Allison Mack described as having a “beautiful cunt” when Allison took naked pictures of her, is a DOS slave.
Here’s a picture of her with India Oxenberg and Dr. Roberts.
Lusty Daniela Padilla. She was in charge of sex toys and having threesomes with Allison Mack. She looks a little worn her and plain.

 

Here is Dani with Karen at a Nxivm party.
Here’s Dani with her lover Allison Mack.
Horny Dani Padilla, who forsook all men and became a slave of Keith Raneire and now sports his initials on her pubic area.
Kristin Keeffe provided a lot of information to the feds for Keith Raniere. She was also with him for 24 years before she took off, so she knew a lot. During the trial she was often described by both the prosecution and the defense as one of the prime co conspirators in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise. This picture makes her look like a wide eyed follower of the monster.
A more recent picture of Keeffe. The prosecution had access to Keeffe and could have taken a more flattering picture like this one. In fairness to Keeffe, the prosecution did avail themselves of a lot of her background information and gave her immunity in return for the information she shared with the prosecution.

 

Emiliano Salinas is a photogenic man and this picture is not unflattering. He is also a weak man and a cowardly one who let another man, Keith Alan Raniere, do his thinking for him for nearly 20 years.
Dawn Morrison, a long time member of Raniere’s harem. In this photo she looks like an aging whore. There are plenty of more attractive photos of this harem member who, like the others, lied and cheated for her master.
This photo of Dawn Morrison was readily available to the prosecution. But they chose the one above it instead.
Ivy Nevares, a long time slave of Keith Raniere with jealousy issues. She and Barbara Bouchey had a longstanding anger toward one another, especially when Ivy crowded out Barbara as number one woman in the harem.
A more glamorous photos of Ivy Nevares
A more sultry photo of Ivy Nevares at the 2016  V Week. She did not attend V-Week 2017 over jealousy issues.

 

Best worst shot for the prosecution . Monica Duran on her worst day. One of the 8 first line slaves who lined up to give Raniere a group blow job, which never came off due to Raniere’s surprise arrest.
A better picture of Monica Duran.

 

 

James Del Negro longtime flunky and co conspirator in the Nxivm enterprise, Actually one of his better pictures, if any can be said to be better than others.

 

Tied for best worst pic– Loretta Garza head of the diabolical Rainbow Cultural Garden human child experiment and a First Line slave master.
A younger Loreta
Evil personified – Esther Chiappone Carlson – the wicked one who served Keith’s demonic requirements for years. Did she have a hand in the death of Kristin Snyder?
Esther Carlson Chiappone
Nicki Clyne, usually photogenic, looks a little tired here.
Nicki Clyne with Clare Bronfman
Barbara Bouchey, once queen of the harem, then displaced, She quit and withstood years of legal assaults from Raniere. Not her best photo.

 

Barb after learning about the guilty verdict of Keith Raniere.
Barb [blonde standing sideways] with Keith Raniere
Alejandro Betancourt AKA El Duce. He has left his Vanguard now that it is inconvenient to be with him. He got frequent mention during trial – mainly about how he worked with his lover Emiliano to intimidate women trying to leave Raniere.

 

 

Tracy Christopher, a little mentioned inner circle member.
Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, one of the leaders of Nxivm today.

 

Edgar Boone, the pioneer of Nxivm Mexico and a current leader of Nxivm.
Karen Unterreiner, who was the real patient zero. Karen was nabbed by Raniere when she was a teen and spent 40 plus years with him. After speaking with her at length and receiving ample help from her on the expose of Raniere, I now firmly believe that Keith sequestered her from a lot of his more vile activities. I am convinced she knew nothing about the underage victims and leaned about DOS from the Frank Report. She knew about his harem and accepted it, but not the rapes or statutory rapes.

Karen U.

 

India Oxenberg’s Government exhibit photo.

 

There are better pics of her available. But the prosecution did not present India in a good light during the trial. She was an unindicted co conspirator in the attempted sex trafficking of Jaye.

 

A recent picture of India.
An older photo of India.

 

 

We’ve noted it before that there is one major inner circle member of Nxivm that was not pictured and that is Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

Next to Nancy, and Clare, she is one of the most guilty of the pack, since she funded the horrors for years.

Here’s the picture I might have used of Sara.
A better pic of the enabler of the monster.

,

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

9 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ...
%d bloggers like this: