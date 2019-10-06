Government Can’t Just Destroy Nxivm Tech – They Have to Sell It, If They Seize It- But Who Will Buy It?

By AnonyMaker

It seems that perhaps Keith Raniere’s claim to own 10 percent of First Principles, the corporation that owns the Nxivm “technology” [teachings], can’t be dismissed out of hand as spurious.

A search turns up references to NXIVM claiming to license the “Rational Inquiry Method” from Raniere, for which he appears to hold the patent, [or patent pending] though having assigned it to First Principles:

There would presumably then exist some formal assignment document.

Could the judge order the forfeiture of any of such intellectual property [IP] rights that Raniere might hold, as part of his sentence?

Regardless, so long as the IP rights are tied up in legal wrangling or government seizure, no one dares use the materials, at least in the US and not publicly.

NXIVM’s reputation for scorched-earth legal tactics will have helped ensure that.

And that leaves the remnants of the group unable to do anything more than try to hold on to a dwindling number of diehards, without any programs to offer and no vehicle for recruiting. Even an attempt to create an offshoot or derivative of NXIVM would risk legal trouble down the line, depending on how the IP ownership issue shakes out.

As for destroying the tech [i.e. by the government, if it is successful at seizing First Principles], there’s no easy way for the government to assess that the “technology” is inherently dangerous or illegal, rather than the problem laying with the way it was applied or even just with the organization that happened to be using it.

Drugs and weapons of mass destruction are clear cut cases, because they are incontrovertibly illegal to possess.

The government is tasked with recovering money for the taxpayers, when they can.

I’ve even seen them turn around and resell forged art and antiques seized in fraud cases; it’s very hard for officials to make a determination that they can go ahead and destroy something that isn’t necessarily illegal to possess, particularly since such judgment calls are subject to public scrutiny and to being second-guessed and criticized.

Also, it occurs to me that the conspiracy-theory-minded NXIVM loyalists who already believe that Raniere is being railroaded, would see the destruction of the “tech” as further proof that the government was out to get them. And come to think of it, they would probably make up things to believe such as that their valuable “tech” was not really being destroyed, just secretly being kept for use by the government in something like MKUltra part II.

I don’t know that the materials themselves are necessarily harmful, outside an environment run by people who also know how to manipulate with NLP and hypnosis, or run a MLM type pyramid scheme – and those key people, including the somewhat charismatic leaders who members followed, are going to be cooling their heels in prison for a while.

Who Will Buy Nxivm?

Who might be the Nxivm technology – if First Principles goes up for sale?

Keith Raniere himself, with backers, might arrange to buy First Principles Corp – and own the tech outright. He might not put it in his name – but maintain control of it – even from prison.Editor’s Note:

Other students who felt they were helped by the tech might also try to buy First Principles from the government. I think it is likely that the government will try to sell First Principles and highly likely that there will be multiple potential buyers.

I think the government is aware of this.

Depending on who buys it, the name may be changed. Maybe the new owners will go back to using Executive Success Programs.

But it is also possibly that the new owner will keep the Nxivm name.

Which raises a fascinating question — was there really any good in Nxivm? Was it just the people who misused it that made it a force for evil?

Was there anything in the tech that made people steal, rape and coerce others? Was there anything in the tech that made someone want to brand women and enslave them? Or was this just the madness of the creator of the tech?.

Did the founder and creator of the tech – Keith Alan Raniere – actually create something wonderful despite being inordinately evil?

Of course, no matter what name is used, if the Nxivm tech was taught again, under another name, it would soon leak out that this is Raniere’s creation. He is tied to Nxivm tech no matter what name is used.

I think Raniere realizes there will be buyers for First Principles Corp. and he likely wants to ensure he gets his 10 percent. Perhaps he is even arranging with the Bronfmans or the Boones to buy it.

Could he run it from prison?

None of this, however, is the government’s concern.

If they can sell it to a Bronfman or a Boone, and bring in a million or more, I think they have to do it. There might even be a bidding war.

Viva Executive Success!

