Government Can’t Just Destroy Nxivm Tech – They Have to Sell It, If They Seize It- But Who Will Buy It?

By AnonyMaker
It seems that perhaps Keith Raniere’s claim to own 10 percent of First Principles, the corporation that owns the Nxivm “technology” [teachings], can’t be dismissed out of hand as spurious.
A search turns up references to NXIVM claiming to license the “Rational Inquiry Method” from Raniere, for which he appears to hold the patent, [or patent pending] though having assigned it to First Principles:
https://patents.google.com/patent/EP1320843A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2002021481A1/
There would presumably then exist some formal assignment document.
Could the judge order the forfeiture of any of such intellectual property [IP] rights that Raniere might hold, as part of his sentence?
Regardless, so long as the IP rights are tied up in legal wrangling or government seizure, no one dares use the materials, at least in the US and not publicly.
NXIVM’s reputation for scorched-earth legal tactics will have helped ensure that.
And that leaves the remnants of the group unable to do anything more than try to hold on to a dwindling number of diehards, without any programs to offer and no vehicle for recruiting. Even an attempt to create an offshoot or derivative of NXIVM would risk legal trouble down the line, depending on how the IP ownership issue shakes out.
As for destroying the tech [i.e. by the government, if it is successful at seizing First Principles], there’s no easy way for the government to assess that the “technology” is inherently dangerous or illegal, rather than the problem laying with the way it was applied or even just with the organization that happened to be using it.
Drugs and weapons of mass destruction are clear cut cases, because they are incontrovertibly illegal to possess.
The government is tasked with recovering money for the taxpayers, when they can.
I’ve even seen them turn around and resell forged art and antiques seized in fraud cases; it’s very hard for officials to make a determination that they can go ahead and destroy something that isn’t necessarily illegal to possess, particularly since such judgment calls are subject to public scrutiny and to being second-guessed and criticized.
Also, it occurs to me that the conspiracy-theory-minded NXIVM loyalists who already believe that Raniere is being railroaded, would see the destruction of the “tech” as further proof that the government was out to get them. And come to think of it, they would probably make up things to believe such as that their valuable “tech” was not really being destroyed, just secretly being kept for use by the government in something like MKUltra part II.
I don’t know that the materials themselves are necessarily harmful, outside an environment run by people who also know how to manipulate with NLP and hypnosis, or run a MLM type pyramid scheme – and those key people, including the somewhat charismatic leaders who members followed, are going to be cooling their heels in prison for a while.
Who Will Buy Nxivm?
Who might be the Nxivm technology – if First Principles goes up for sale?
Keith Raniere himself, with backers, might arrange to buy First Principles Corp – and own the tech outright. He might not put it in his name – but maintain control of it – even from prison.Editor’s Note:
Other students who felt they were helped by the tech might also try to buy First Principles from the government. I think it is likely that the government will try to sell First Principles and highly likely that there will be multiple potential buyers.
I think the government is aware of this.
Depending on who buys it, the name may be changed. Maybe the new owners will go back to using Executive Success Programs.
But it is also possibly that the new owner will keep the Nxivm name.
Which raises a fascinating question — was there really any good in Nxivm? Was it just the people who misused it that made it a force for evil?
Was there anything in the tech that made people steal, rape and coerce others? Was there anything in the tech that made someone want to brand women and enslave them? Or was this just the madness of the creator of the tech?.
Did the founder and creator of the tech – Keith Alan Raniere – actually create something wonderful despite being inordinately evil?
Of course, no matter what name is used, if the Nxivm tech was taught again, under another name, it would soon leak out that this is Raniere’s creation. He is tied to Nxivm tech no matter what name is used.
I think Raniere realizes there will be buyers for First Principles Corp. and he likely wants to ensure he gets his 10 percent. Perhaps he is even arranging with the Bronfmans or the Boones to buy it.
Could he run it from prison?
None of this, however, is the government’s concern.
If they can sell it to a Bronfman or a Boone, and bring in a million or more, I think they have to do it. There might even be a bidding war.
Viva Executive Success!
Frank, how come are you not covering why the DOJ NDNY and or NY State isn’t doing anything about the crimes NXIVM, the Salzman’s, Raniere, the Bronfman’s and other committed in Albany that was not covered in the EDNY charges?
Is the fight over? Are you giving up on putting pressure on the authorities from finishing their jobs?
Is this criminal enterprise really not going to get away with the rest of their crimes?
Is Clare Bronfman only going to spend a maximum of 27 months in prison?
Is Raniere not going to face the charges that were moved to the NDNY that the EDNY decided to move there because of his whining about where the crimes happened?
I refuse to refer to the NXIVM teachings/philosophy as “technology” or “tech,” which was used 22 times in this story. Scientology uses the same term for the BS that a failed fiction author called his BS, which Raniere obviously copied.
The government has no right to own others’ ideas, no matter how disgusting those ideas are.
Since the patent application was summarily rejected by USPTO, there is no asset to sell. The so called technology was found to not be of value, unique or have any use.
I originally sketched the first part of this out as a comment, so I’m going to add a few further thoughts.
I expect the IP to be bought by some remaining loyalist. The question then would be, will they cooperate in buying it – or defer to Clare Bronfman purchasing it – or will the remaining factions be fighting among themselves at that point, and competing for it? I can’t imagine that there would be any outside buyers, except someone who thought there would be some money to be made in selling videos and materials to former members.
There’s a famous example of what can happen at auctions, from the art and antiques world, involving a celebrity known for being difficult to deal with, including being cheap and screwing people on deals. When they were selling off a collection, there was a particular piece that everyone thought should have been donated to the foundation that ran the artist’s home, to be displayed where it originally belonged, but the collector had refused a very reasonable deal offered by the foundation and its backers. So when the piece came up for bid, everyone put down their paddles, and let the foundation’s buyer take it for the starting bid price without any competition.
But there’s no guarantee which if any of the major players, including the Bronfmans, will still have any interest in NXIVM’s IP once it goes up for sale. Based in part on what I’ve seen in other groups, most people will eventually move onto other things, and the most entrepreneurial will try to create something that is enough their own that they don’t have to answer to, or pay licensing fees to, any new owner of the IP, especially the longer things drag on in limbo. It’s also possible that a disaffected former member with enough money could buy it just to bury it, or just someone with money but so hapless that they will effectively kill it off.
The other interesting asset question, is whether Raniere really has a financial interest in Bronfman’s island, which would be worth millions.
Plus if Clare Bronfman is no longer paying his legal bills, he will owe a lot to lawyers out of whatever assets he might have.
I think that the judge should rule that any assets Raniere didn’t list on his initial financial disclosure, should be forfeited as part of his RICO sentence, but I don’t know if that is within the normal sentencing purview.
My educated guesstimate. .
The Bronfmans and the Boones put up the money to buy the bogus NXIVM tech.
But they will use a straw person as the buyer or Front Person so that they are not identified with NXIVM.
Nicki Clyne, you are that straw person.
Nicki Clyne, you are the new Vanguard.
The Vanguard is dead.
Long Live the Vanguard!
It’s indeed quite possible that a front could be used to purchase the IP rights, including a foreign shell corporation that would be virtually impossible to penetrate. We’d only know when there started to be clear signs that someone had licensed the material and was using it again.
Someone clever could, for instance, develop a new initial intensive that wasn’t obviously similar and, in particular, didn’t use any Raniere videos, and only after that return to the old program. But once someone starts doing something like that, they’re on the road to not needing the old NXIVM IP at all, except perhaps for the right to use something that would be similar to the “rational inquiry” method, and not risk being sued.
And once anyone started using the old materials, and the Raniere videos in particular, it would only be a matter of time before they were outed as trying to revive NXIVM – with its toxic reputation as a sex cult. That will push any effort further in the direction of developing, or becoming, something new.
Any new effort would also be lacking the key ingredient of a charismatic leader or guru, that is part of what makes high control groups or cults succeed, when they’re really all just working variations of the same basic techniques.