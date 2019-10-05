Sara Bronfman Igtet – the Nxivm Criminal Who Got Away

It was curious that Sara Bronfman-Igtet was not included in the Eastern District of New York, Department of Justice’s exhibit in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere that displayed his inner circle.

Bronfman was certainly one of his inner circle members and one of his great enablers.

She and her sister, Clare Bronfman, funded most of Raniere’s vicious escapades.

Bronfman eagerly perjured herself in numerous lawsuits – at the behest of Raniere. She funded his litigation. She allowed the rascal to swindle or blow through more than $100 million of her money – and when he told her that her father was to blame, this dunce believed him.

When Raniere wanted the Dalai Lama to endorse him in 2008-09, Sara spent more than $1 million getting him to come to Albany. And to cinch the deal, when Raniere told her to seduce the Dalai Lama’s assistant, the monk Lama Dhonden Tenzin, Sara eagerly complied, opening her heart and her legs for the monk – who had vowed celibacy and was the chief representative of the Dalai Lama in the USA.

After Lama Tenzin finally left her, Sara was on the rebound and ran into the arms of the charlatan, Basit Igtet. A gigolo at heart, Igtet pretended he was wealthy and Sara believed him.

She was still suffering over the breakup with her lover lama, but she made some room for Igtet – in her heart and between her legs – a very generous combination she offered to many, sources say – and, although it is unclear who the father is – she wed Igtet when she was three months pregnant.

At first, Igtet tried to be a man and put his foot down about Sara’s insane devotion to creepy Raniere.

But she who has the gold rules and Igtet had to choose between a life of wealth and ease – or go back to being an aging gigolo.

He chose to be a cuckold to Raniere, allowing Raniere to be alpha to his beta role as the cuck husband of Sara Bronfman.

Once he got in line with Raniere, the Vanguard even threw Igtet a bone – he led him to believe he could be prime minister of Libya.

Igtet, with Bronfman money, hired Joe Lieberman’s former law firm to help get him support in the US.

That did not work out.

So he started a grassroots campaign to overthrow the US-supported government and align himself with ISIS.

That too did not work out. His efforts were a flop.

He called for a mass rally to foment a revolution in Tripoli, Libya to overthrow the US-supported government. He told ISIS rebels to come into or near Tripoli.

Raniere told him he would have tens of thousands of Libyans behind him. He could march on the capitol and assume leadership of the country. If need be, the ISIS rebels would quash any resistance by the US-backed Libyan government.

Igtet came to Libya expecting a huge crowd. Less than a thousand people came out. Many more however came out to attack Igtet.

It was only because the American-backed government in Libya protected the rascal that he was not killed on the spot.

He left with his tail tucked between his legs. But ISIS was less forgiving. They put out a hit on his top assistant, the man who promised ISIS that Igtet would bring tens of thousands of supporters. His assistant was killed and it is believed that if Igtet ever ventures back to Libya, ISIS will take him out.

The moral of this story is that Sara Bronfman funded an effort [ridiculous as it was – and ill conceived] to overthrow Libya and put it into the hands of enemies of the US – ISIS – with her husband as their leader – and this stupid cow probably did not even realize what she was doing.

Raniere told her to do it and she did it.

Neither did she see how awful it looked that she, the daughter of the former President of the World Jewish Congress, was funding a Muslim terrorist group that was hell-bent on destroying Jews.

This is the same woman who, on her Twitter bio, called herself a “World Citizen”, and who wrote she is “Working for a safer, more humane world – inside and out.”

Now she seems to have ducked below the radar – hiding out in Provence, France.

Today, Sara Bronfman-Igtet is living in Provence, France, operating a Rainbow Cultural Garden experiment school, advancing the Raniere program where babies and young children are separated from their parents and taught by indifferent and poorly educated strangers some seven different languages.

The experiment has not been a success – being based on psychopath Raniere’s diabolical concepts.

Many children who were subjected to his Rainbow experiment cannot speak any other language but their native language. Some are reported not to be able to speak even their own language – but rather a hybrid of languages that could be described as babbling.

Still Bronfman-Igtet keeps the experiment going.

Why?

Because Raniere told her it was good for children. She even has her two children enrolled in this dangerous experiment.

Sara recently moved into a mansion in Provence, not far from her resort hotel.

She has claimed she owns the resort- but an investigation by Frank Report uncovered that she does not own the resort but merely leases it.

Inside sources close to Bronfman told Frank Report that she and her “kept” husband Basit Igtet are operating the resort deeply in the red.

But she can afford it.

Indeed she is blowing through money at a far slower pace now that Raniere is in federal custody and no longer advising her on how to spend her money.

As far as the resort losing money – largely from a lack of paying guests – this may be because Sara is a notorious figure and people naturally shy away from her and her dangerous connection to the Nxivm sex cult.

It may also be because her and her husband haven’t the faintest idea on how to run a resort.

Athal Hospitality is the new luxury and lifestyle hotel collection, breathing new life into the hotel business. Domaine des Andéols, a unique property in the heart of the Lubéron, Provence, is the company’s first outstanding address in France. [There is no hotel collection. They only have one leased hotel, the Domaine des Andéols,] Athal Hospitality was founded by Basit Igtet, a Zurich-based international entrepreneur with a strong track record in iconic hotel and property acquisition, and his wife Sara Bronfman, a philanthropist and education entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the field of human potential. [I do not believe Igtet is an entrepreneur. I would like to see his track record of hotel acquisitions.] Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with their daughter. Will she branded and placed on a 500 calorie diet when she gets older? When she gets to be around 13 will they entrust Keith Raniere to mentor her one on one – if he is out of prison by that time?

Here are some pictures the Domaine. https://www.andeols.com/en/ You can make a reservation here: https://gc.synxis.com/rez.aspx?Hotel=56841&Chain=5154&locale=fr-FR&src=domainedes More pictures: The address is Les Andéols, 84490 Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt, France Phone: +33 4 90 75 50 63 *** As part of Sara’s “world citizenry,” she used her fortune to destroy – to make people paupers – people who worked hard for their money – and to criminalize them – while she sat aloof and pampered herself and Tweeted drivel. Though she closed her Twitter account more than a year ago, here is a sampling of Sara Bronfman Tweets tweeted while she was destroying lives by funding Raniere litigation:

*** Sources tell Frank Report that Sara’s Twitter account was managed by DOS slave Sylvie, a longtime NXIVM member. Sylvie, a citizen of the UK, married another Nxivm member – but she was ordered not to have sex with him by Clare Bronfman – so she could experience Keith Raniere’s oral stimulation – as his slave, Sylvie testified. Clare had to pay Sylvie $96,000 for cheating her out of wages – as ordered by the court.

A source told me that Sylvie quit working for Sara about the time Sara deleted her Twitter account. Sylvie was the first witness to testify at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. Sara would never continue to employ anyone who would testify against Raniere.

In addition to deleting her Twitter account, her website, Sarabronfman.com, was deleted – or walled off from the public. Snapshots of her website are still available on internet archive. Up until last year, Sara Bronfman, [on sarabronfman.com] let the world know this about herself, She was: Special Envoy for Humanitarian Aid

Independent Libya foundation (ILF)

President

Libyan Chamber of Commerce – United States

Background

Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Professional Coach

Co-founder, Ethical Humanitarian Foundation

Chair and Co-founder, World Ethical Foundations Consortium Sara Bronfman has always genuinely been concerned for the welfare of others. Growing up in different parts of the world brought with it unique lessons in humanity: exposure to a number of cultures and contexts would help Sara relate with people beyond race, culture, religion or socioeconomic background. Through the years, critical formative events led to her determination to ﬁnd a way to make the world a safer, more humane place—speciﬁcally, to ﬁnd solutions to war, violence and injustice. This conviction fuels her path and has brought her to be involved in the business, social and humanitarian endeavors she is today. In September 2002, after studying both in the US and abroad, interning with NFPs and NGOs and engaging in successful entrepreneurial endeavors. Sara discovered Executive Success Programs, Inc., earned the prestigious positions of Director of Humanities, Regional VP and Professional Coach. Through her training with ESP and her personal and professional development, Sara gained a deep understanding of: The mind-body connection, human behavior, and human psychodynamics Language, communication, and emotions

Practical tools for achievement, success, goals, inspiration, and motivation

Systems theory and organizational development

Personal and professional ethics Sara inspired the creation of the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a highly directed non-proﬁt initiative dedicated to furthering compassionate ethics. Their efforts garnered the support of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, among other Nobel laureates and dignitaries, for the WEFC’s initial, high proﬁle events. Today Sara is still fueled by the hopefulness and sense of purpose of her youth yet equipped with the tools and perspective to be a real catalyst for change. Having grown up in a family of change makers, Sara continues the family’s philanthropic legacy. However, while her family has typically focused on Jewish causes Sara, often together with her sister Clare, seeks to ﬁnd innovative, cause-oriented ways to promote the welfare of all people – supporting individuals and organizations promoting ethics, the ethical use of resources, and humanitarianism….. *** While working as a “humanitarian,” according to a source that worked close with her, Sara has been moving assets offshore for more than a year and a half – to secrete them from the US DOJ. Basit Igtet came to Albany several times recently to help liquidate holdings, including several real property assets in the Albany area that were held in shell corporations, the source said.

It appears that the DOJ has little interest in her and do not intend to indict her. So she lives in luxury in France with her subby hubby and her wealth intact. This time I can truly say it, Viva Executive Success!

