Allison Mack’s True Role In Sex Cult Explained — She Actively Deceived People in Everything She Did

By AnonyMaker
Allison Mack Was in Different Nxivm Front Groups
In the big picture Allison Mack remained while even other former insiders like Kristen Keefe and Daniela resisted and got out.
Others started to eat and rest and come to their senses when they had to travel away from Albany, but Mack did not. There is something unique about her case that made her particularly suited to being Raniere’s henchwoman in carrying out the abuses of DOS.
I think Mack was some mix of victim and perpetrator, but it’s hard to judge exactly. That’s what makes her case intriguing, practically begging for better answers, though I also think it gets more attention than is really merited.
Clearly, like a typical cult, Nxivm was running a bunch of different front groups calculated to get their influence into the world, and to recruit people into NXIVM and DOS, while deliberately hiding the actual connection to their guru Raniere – particularly since if they were up front about who their master was, an internet search anyone could do would turn up that they were shilling for a conman pedophile.
However, it does go to show that Mack held a lot of different roles for a supposed mere “pawn.”
She was a lieutenant or henchwoman for Raniere all over the place, not just DOS. But perhaps the best defense for her, would indeed be that she was just so stupid that she didn’t realize what she was doing 24/7, from Albany to Puerto Vallarta.
Allison spent her years in the cult not just going along, but going to lengths to actively deceive people in everything she did – even lying to her slaves about the weekly “family photos” that were actually taken for Raniere, and sent to him.
And then there is Girls By Design, yet another deceptive, creepy recruiting front Mack was involved in, whether it was “just” to recruit girls into NXIVM, or whether she knew it was more sinisterly intended to introduce them to BDSM and groom them as sex slaves for DOS, and ultimately as “fuck toys” for her Master.
She Got Her Master Fuck Toys
Mack was:
* broadly involved in running and promoting NXIVM’s front groups used for deceptive recruiting
* engaged in deliberate, constant deception to outsiders being recruited through front groups
* engaged in deliberate, constant deception to insiders, including her slaves of whom she was taking naked photos
* providing “fuck toys” for her Master Raniere
I do not say that Mack was the “mastermind,” just that she had a pivotal role.
Kept the Drop Box for Collateral
Here’s just some of what we know so far about her unusual role in DOS.
Mack:
* kept the DropBox used for collateral for all the slaves in all the pods
* was tasked by Raniere with coordinating the designing of the branding ceremony
* calculatedly went around to her neighbors telling them not to mind screams coming from “yoga”
* had slaves branded at her home, including those from others’ pods
* had some of her slaves staying with her
* was indicted along with 4 other key players, by a grand jury that reviewed extensive evidence and took testimony from many more witnesses than we heard at trial
She clearly was in a role above all the slaves and even other pod leaders; and unlike others from Kristin Keeffe to Dani, she didn’t object to, resist or escape from the situation.
We still don’t have good enough information to properly assess to what extent she was a victim or a perpetrator, but we do know that she was involved in perpetrating actual harm against her fellow human beings, as well as real crimes, and never tried to step away from such misdeeds.
As was established at Nuremberg, the “I vas chust followink orders” isn’t a valid defense.
The Patty Hearst trial also set a precedent that even “Stockholm Syndrome” doesn’t absolve people of responsibility for crimes committed.
Some people who tend to support Mack as a victim either misunderstood or misrepresented facts, in ways that downplay her involvement, such as having claimed quite recently that her having roommates meant that Mack couldn’t have held brandings at her home – though among other things, there is sworn testimony from Lauren Salzman that slaves from her pod were taken to Mack’s for branding.
And you will also notice how the women were all in the same place psychologically. They’d all come to the point where their careers had stalled, they lamented their lack of education, and were flattered to be taken under the wing of “one of the smartest problem solvers on the planet”.
Its social engineering to get people to incrementally cross their own moral boundaries with tiny steps, but which in the long run implicate them in untoward behaviour.
Finally, a well reasoned piece about Allison Mack.
Great piece. You described exactly how I feel about her. 10% of me believes she was a victim. 90% of me believes she was a perpetrator. And the person who posted “fuck you” is clearly too stupid to offer any other view.
So Anony, you think Allison gets more attention than is merited? ME TOO!!!! We’re on the same page. These constant Allison articles are such overkill! Gotta go – I’m gonna write an article about Allison and see if Frank will post it!
Wow, so many false claims and accusations….
The truth about NXIVM has usually turned out to be worse than the rumors.
And why did Allison Mack’s fan page post a new photo of her just nine hours ago?
Are there any facts that you can actually challenge?
Yes, everything Mack did can be painted as just being something Raniere made her do – a sort of conspiracy theory posing her as a total puppet of an all-powerful villain, really – but am I actually wrong about all the things she did, all the parts of NXIVM that she was involved in, and so on?
AnnoyMaker,
You article is fair.
When I listened to the recording of Allison and Keith discussing the branding it all seems evident that Allison was fully engaged in the activity and planing “it” out… “How best to introduce the branding idea and get women on board.”
Allison seemed very lucid and cognitive when discussing the branding plans with Raniere.
I do not believe that Allison Mack is the devil incarnate…..
……Even so…..
She deserves whatever sentence the judge decides.
Mack, like many of those Hollywood types, seem to have a desperate need of attention. Being the center of any attention, even negative attention, is better than no attention at all. So morals, ethics, and empathy aren’t big factors for them.
There is a lot of commentary of people who aren’t intelligent being susceptible to joining cults. I tend to wonder if it is less about intelligence, but more selfish motives. Don’t many of these cults promise to make one more special than everyone else? That sounds a lot like the people in the entertainment industry.
Good questions. Research shows that intelligence has nothing to do with it, and that those who get involved may even be above average. What makes people most vulnerable are situational factors, such as life disruptions and losses, or even a life-stage crisis.
I suspect that in the most extreme cults and particularly those that emphasize faith over intellect, among the most hard core members, there may be deficits in intelligence and particularly critical thinking abilities. Also, some groups may attract Hollywood types because it appeals to vanity, but those are a minority of members; those people’s membership gets featured precisely because they are recruiting tools for rank and file members, and in many cases they get even special treatment within the group as well.
Conspiracy theorizing also appeals to a desire to be part of a select group with special knowledge – it’s a widespread human desire.
Mack was never involved with Girls by Design.
Actually Mack was involved in Girls By Design in the beginning of it.
Evidence?
What was her role? How was she involved? Was she ever listed as an officer of the company? etc.
Wow. You are now claiming Sultan is defending Mack?!
Anonymous,
Reread the court testimony from the Allison Mack articles entitled through “the looking glass” that Frank Parlato took the time to write.
Frank Parlato just wrote them a couple of weeks ago.