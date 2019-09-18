Allison Mack’s True Role In Sex Cult Explained — She Actively Deceived People in Everything She Did

By AnonyMaker

Allison Mack Was in Different Nxivm Front Groups

In the big picture Allison Mack remained while even other former insiders like Kristen Keefe and Daniela resisted and got out.

Others started to eat and rest and come to their senses when they had to travel away from Albany, but Mack did not. There is something unique about her case that made her particularly suited to being Raniere’s henchwoman in carrying out the abuses of DOS.

I think Mack was some mix of victim and perpetrator, but it’s hard to judge exactly. That’s what makes her case intriguing, practically begging for better answers, though I also think it gets more attention than is really merited.

Clearly, like a typical cult, Nxivm was running a bunch of different front groups calculated to get their influence into the world, and to recruit people into NXIVM and DOS, while deliberately hiding the actual connection to their guru Raniere – particularly since if they were up front about who their master was, an internet search anyone could do would turn up that they were shilling for a conman pedophile.

However, it does go to show that Mack held a lot of different roles for a supposed mere “pawn.”

She was a lieutenant or henchwoman for Raniere all over the place, not just DOS. But perhaps the best defense for her, would indeed be that she was just so stupid that she didn’t realize what she was doing 24/7, from Albany to Puerto Vallarta.

Allison spent her years in the cult not just going along, but going to lengths to actively deceive people in everything she did – even lying to her slaves about the weekly “family photos” that were actually taken for Raniere, and sent to him.

And then there is Girls By Design, yet another deceptive, creepy recruiting front Mack was involved in, whether it was “just” to recruit girls into NXIVM, or whether she knew it was more sinisterly intended to introduce them to BDSM and groom them as sex slaves for DOS, and ultimately as “fuck toys” for her Master.

She Got Her Master Fuck Toys

Mack was:

* broadly involved in running and promoting NXIVM’s front groups used for deceptive recruiting

* engaged in deliberate, constant deception to outsiders being recruited through front groups

* engaged in deliberate, constant deception to insiders, including her slaves of whom she was taking naked photos

* providing “fuck toys” for her Master Raniere

I do not say that Mack was the “mastermind,” just that she had a pivotal role.

Kept the Drop Box for Collateral

Here’s just some of what we know so far about her unusual role in DOS.

Mack:

* kept the DropBox used for collateral for all the slaves in all the pods

* was tasked by Raniere with coordinating the designing of the branding ceremony

* calculatedly went around to her neighbors telling them not to mind screams coming from “yoga”

* had slaves branded at her home, including those from others’ pods

* had some of her slaves staying with her

* was indicted along with 4 other key players, by a grand jury that reviewed extensive evidence and took testimony from many more witnesses than we heard at trial

She clearly was in a role above all the slaves and even other pod leaders; and unlike others from Kristin Keeffe to Dani, she didn’t object to, resist or escape from the situation.

We still don’t have good enough information to properly assess to what extent she was a victim or a perpetrator, but we do know that she was involved in perpetrating actual harm against her fellow human beings, as well as real crimes, and never tried to step away from such misdeeds.

As was established at Nuremberg, the “I vas chust followink orders” isn’t a valid defense.

The Patty Hearst trial also set a precedent that even “Stockholm Syndrome” doesn’t absolve people of responsibility for crimes committed.

Some people who tend to support Mack as a victim either misunderstood or misrepresented facts, in ways that downplay her involvement, such as having claimed quite recently that her having roommates meant that Mack couldn’t have held brandings at her home – though among other things, there is sworn testimony from Lauren Salzman that slaves from her pod were taken to Mack’s for branding.

