A Sea of Doubt: Are 2013 Photos of Jeffrey Epstein with Woody Allen in NYC Photoshopped – Just Like Ghislaine Maxwell Photos in LA?

The New York Post published pictures of a man being wheeled on a gurney – which were reportedly of Jeffrey Epstein.

It may be indeed be Epstein and he may indeed have committed suicide – just as it was reported. There are some – perhaps of the tinfoil hat variety – who suspect that old Jeffrey, 66, did not leave the prison dead but is still alive.

Nobody has dispositive evidence it seems and those who believe in the veracity of our government will certainly find the notion that Jeff is still alive – possibly smuggled out of the prison – to resume a new life, with a new identity – for services rendered to Israel or even the US – to be completely preposterous.

On the other hand, there are more than a small percentage of people who doubt the official version of the story – that Jeffrey committed suicide.

Some think he may have been murdered – and of those who do, they are split between whether it was a US government “suiciding” of Epstein or a murder for hire from one of several possible individuals – with money – who wanted Epstein not to go to trial.

The public does not know what is true, but it is interesting that the mainstream media has pretty much adopted the official story and refers to Epstein as a suicide. Perhaps he is.

It was the New York Post who somehow managed to get photographs of Epstein being wheeled out dead or near dead [without a sheet covering his face as is normal for the dead].

The Post reported that “Paramedics frantically tried to revive convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein early Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell in downtown Manhattan, exclusive photos shot by The Post reveal… A call was placed to first responders around 6:30 a.m. as MCC staff tried to revive him, said the FDNY and Bureau of Prisons.

“Photos of Epstein taken around 7:30 a.m. show the convicted pedophile still wearing his orange prison jumpsuit as he’s wheeled on a gurney into New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital.

“The images show a drawn, ashen face with closed eyes, and EMTs using a breathing apparatus in an attempt to revive the multi-millionaire convicted pedophile.

“Epstein was later declared dead at the hospital.”

How the Post got the exclusive photos are not clear.

Following the explosive exclusive the Post got – in procuring Epstein’s death – and the photos of him dead or nearly dead, the Post got another so-called exclusive which actually turned out to be a hoax.

The Post ‘found’ Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s girlfriend, co-conspirator, possible handler, confederate spy and what not – at – of all places – a Los Angeles fast-food restaurant called In-N-Out.

The story on its face sounded implausible and Frank Report was one of, if not the first to call “bullshit’ on the story. [I Call Bullshit – Ghislaine Maxwell Just Happened to Be at Burger Joint Reading CIA Deaths’ Book When NY Post ‘Found’ Her?]

There was no way Ghislaine would be out and about – it seems to me – her, the world’s most notorious and possibly most hated woman – dining at her leisure at a burger joint.

But the New York Post gave it a no wiggle room treatment – Jeffrey Epstein’s gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death. She was there alright and they had pictures to prove it.

The Post even discovered what book she was writing and got a quote from her.

Here is what the Post wrote: “The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles.

“Maxwell, 57, the alleged madam to the multimillionaire pedophile, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,’ a nonfiction best-seller by journalist Ted Gup.

“Sitting alone with a pet pooch, she was surprised to have been found and told an onlooker, ‘Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!’”

The rest of the story describes Maxwell and Epstein and is unrelated to her burger appearance in Los Angeles. The Post never explains how it got the pictures or how they “found” her.

I broke the story a few days later that the photo – which is clearly photoshopped – may have been taken by Maxwell friend Leah Saffian, because, among other clues, her dog Dexter is in the picture. Source: California-UK Attorney Took Pictures of Ghislaine Maxwell for NY Post [and Attorney’s Dog in Photo Too]

I wrote that the photos of Maxwell were likely altered and The Daily Mail seems to have proven they were.

The Daily Mail wrote, “Ghislaine Maxwell was [allegedly] snapped for the first time in three years last week, it was claimed a fellow diner had ‘chanced’ upon her at a Los Angeles burger bar.

However -“… an advertising agency claimed a poster on a bus shelter behind Ms. Maxwell had been photoshopped in.

“The socialite is seen in front of a poster for Good Boys, a film that opened in the US on Friday.

“But when The Mail on Sunday visited the area on Friday, the bus stop was displaying an advert for a local hospital.

“Advertising agency Outfront Media said the hospital ad had been there since July 28 – with Ms. Maxwell said to have been photographed on August 12.

“Spokeswoman Carly Zipp said: ‘We think the poster in the Maxwell picture was photoshopped in. We checked… and we have no evidence or record of Good Boys ever being there…”

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Not at a Burger Joint in Los Angeles in August

I gave my analysis of it in this story: Daily Mail Discovers Ghislaine Maxwell Burger Joint Pics Photoshopped – That’s Not What the NY Post Claims!

What perhaps the Daily Mail did not fully realize [or perhaps they did but did not emphasize it] is the importance of the photoshopped Good Boys poster – since the movie opened in August. The poster alone gives plausibility to the date Maxwell was there in Los Angeles – in August – at the In-N-Out burger joint.

Without the poster, the picture of Maxwell could have been taken months ago – or years ago.

The purpose of the photos it would seem are to misdirect the public into thinking Maxwell was in Los Angeles.

Maybe she was – but if she was, then why photoshop a current movie’s poster into the picture? It is peculiar to say the least.

And in a case where everything is peculiar – the public is entitled to doubt.

Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein

So this brings us back a few years in time to 2013 – when the New York Post [via Page Six] ‘found’ Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen and his wife Soon Yi walking on the street in New York. The Post article is entitled Woody Allen pals around with child-sex creep

The Post wrote, “Schlubby director Woody Allen was seen palling around Manhattan with billionaire convicted child-sex creep Jeffrey Epstein.

“Epstein put his arm around the cradle-robbing director-actor [Allen] and quietly talked as the pair strolled on the Upper East Side Sunday with Allen’s 35-years-younger wife, Soon-Yi, in tow.

“'[Epstein] was hugging him and talking close to his ear . . . [He] had his arm on Woody’s shoulder,’ a spy told The Post.

“’They appeared to have been walking together’’ along Madison Avenue beforehand, and the three then started ‘talking and laughing’ as they neared Epstein’s East 71st Street townhouse, the source said.

“Allen, 77, and his 42-year-old wife — the adopted daughter of ex-love Mia Farrow — live on East 70th Street.

“They all went into Epstein’s building after the walk, the source said.”

Here is the picture that accompanies the article:

In the Daily Mail, another less cropped photo appears:

And this looks like yet another photo which appeared in the Daily Mail – reporting on the Post story..

Since the story – like the Maxwell story – depends on someone – in this case a “Spy” – having spotted Epstein and Allen together – it begs the question – are the Allen -Epstein photos – like the Maxwell photos – photoshopped?

It almost seems like Epstein – who is walking ahead of Allen and Soon Yi – not walking with them – might have been “dropped in” by a good photoshop expert.

I wonder if any of our readers can add something to this discussion?

If it was photoshopped – then should we also doubt that Allen and Soon Yi also dropped in at Epstein’s mansion?

The point of all this is not to over-worry about whether the possible suicide Jeffrey Epstein was friends or not with the possible child molester Woody Allen – but rather to examine the way news is presented and whether or not healthy skepticism is not indicated in some, if not most of what we are told are facts and, therefore, we should believe.

And if not believing the official story always rightly qualifies one for the tinfoil hat.

