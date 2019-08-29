Exclusive V-Week Videos 3: Lauren Salzman & Emiliano Salinas MC

More V-Week delights – Lauren and her “partner in crime” [I wonder if she meant that literally] Emiliano Salinas.
They are hosts of the amateur hour talent show during Vanguard Week.
Emiliano speaks about Juan and One. “Juan – it fills your mouth — I should not have said that.”
It is hard to believe all this comical talent could congeal in one place – at Vanguard Week – but see for yourself.
[It is sad to think but had Keith Alan Raniere not been arrested, Vanguard Week 2019 would be going on right now.]
1 Comment
Can they please make a reality show about the convicted Nx in gen pop.
I would pay to see Lauren try to organize, EM and uplift her new peers. Prison’s got talent!