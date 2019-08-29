Lauren Salzman appears on stage with Emiliano Salinas, the man who may be the next president of Mexico.

Exclusive V-Week Videos 3: Lauren Salzman & Emiliano Salinas MC

August 29, 2019

More V-Week delights – Lauren and her “partner in crime” [I wonder if she meant that literally] Emiliano Salinas.

They are hosts of the amateur hour talent show during Vanguard Week.

Emiliano speaks about Juan and One. “Juan – it fills your mouth — I should not have said that.”

It is hard to believe all this comical talent could congeal in one place – at Vanguard Week – but see for yourself.

[It is sad to think but had Keith Alan Raniere not been arrested, Vanguard Week 2019 would be going on right now.]

 

About the author

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

  • Can they please make a reality show about the convicted Nx in gen pop.

    I would pay to see Lauren try to organize, EM and uplift her new peers. Prison’s got talent!

