The Epstein Chronicles: More Strange Events & Circumstances

No pun intended – but the Jeffrey Epstein story just won’t die.

Even if he’s dead – which is still an open question – many aspects of his life just won’t quietly sink beneath the waves and get off the news cycle.

In addition to all the questions that have been raised about the photographs of Ghislaine Maxwell that were originally featured in the New York Post, many aspects of the Epstein case keep bubbling to the surface.

Let’s take a look at a couple of them…

*****

Bureau of Prisons Director Fired by Attorney General – Investigations Continue

Just yesterday, the U.S. Attorney General, William P. Barr, announced the demotion of Hugh Hurwitz, the Acting Director of the Bureau of Prison (BOP), back to his prior position as the Assistant Director of the BOP.

How in fuck Hurwitz had anything to do with the demise – or the disappearance – of Jeffrey Epstein at the Manhattan Correctional Center (MCC) is unknown.

But, in the grand tradition of governmental bureaucracy, someone has to pay for every major screw-up that becomes known to the general public (If the screw-up does not leak to the general public, there is often no punishment for any governmental staff person).

And so it is that Hugh Hurwitz is no longer the Acting Director of the BOP.

Hurwitz joins Lamine N’diaye, the former MCC warden, on the list of those whose lives have been disaffected by Epstein’s demise.

In addition to Hurwitz and N’diaye, the two MCC employees who were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes while he was in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at MCC have been placed on administrative leave.

At this point, the Epstein matter is being investigated by the BOP Inspector General and the FBI.

It is unlikely that either of those investigations will focus on the fact that overnight 30-minute checks on prisoners who are being kept in SHU cells rarely, if ever, really take place at MCC or any other BOP facility.

That’s just TMI right now as far as the BOP is concerned.

*****

Epstein Signed a New Will just Two Days Before His Demise

In yet another chapter of the too-bizarre-to-believe story about Jeffrey Epstein, it now turns out that he had signed a new will just two days before he allegedly committed suicide at MCC.

Epstein supposedly signed the new will on August 8th – just two days before he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at MCC.

Several lawyers who are representing alleged victims of Epstein indicated that they still plan to pursue claims against Epstein’s estate. “Give his entire state to his victims. It is the only justice they can get”, urged Lisa Bloom, who represents several of Epstein’s alleged victims.

“And they deserve it”, Bloom added. “And on behalf of the Epstein victims I represent, I intend to fight for it”.

William Blum, one of the attorneys representing Epstein’s estate, was non-committal in terms of what might happen next. All he indicated is that any claims against Epstein’s estate will be “fairly administered” – which is lawyer-speak for “Our goal is to milk this tit for all we can for as long as we can – and we hope that lots of claimants come forward so we can do just that”.

One of the really fun aspects regarding Epstein’s will is that Mariel Colon Milo was one of the two witnesses who verified that Epstein actually declared it to be his last will and testament and who watched him sign it.

Milo is one of the attorneys who represented El Chapo, a previous resident in the very unit where Epstein was being housed.

How Milo came to be a witness to Epstein’s execution of the will is unknown.

When reached by phone last Monday night and asked about those circumstances, Miro simply told ABC News that she had met with Epstein on August 8th at MCC but declined to comment on the circumstances of the meeting.

According to several sources who have actually reviewed the will, Epstein instructed his executors to transfer all his property, “real and personal,” into a trust he called “The 1953 Trust”. 1953 is the year in which he was born.

The will does not name any beneficiaries of the trust, although court papers filed last week by the executors of his estate listed Epstein’s brother, Mark, as the only heir or next of kin “entitled to a share of the estate if he had left no will.”

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Mark Epstein has launched his own investigation into his sibling’s death.

According to those same sources, Mark Epstein hired famed forensic pathologist Michael Baden to observe his brother’s autopsy.

According to recent court filings, Epstein’s estate was estimated to be worth $577.6 million. That included about $56.5 million in cash – as well as the following:

– Aviation assets, automobiles, and boats worth $18.5 million;

– A mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan worth nearly $56 million;

– A Paris apartment worth $8.6 million;

– A New Mexico ranch worth $17.2 million;

– A home in Palm Beach, FL worth $12.3 million;

– A private island and other holdings in the U.S. Virgin Islands with an estimated worth of $86.3 million;

– $195 million in hedge fund and private equity investments;

– $14.3 million in fixed-income assets; and

– $112.6 million in stocks.

*****

Vanguard Has Got to Unhappy Over the Missed Opportunity

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard, the leader of the NXIVM crime syndicate, has got to be distraught that he didn’t get a piece of Epstein’s huge estate.

Given their similar interest in raping underage girls, it’s surprising that they never met.

But just imagine what a “Dynamic Duo” they would have been –and what kinds of interesting trades they might have offered to one another.

“I’ll give you three 12-year-old Mexican virgins for four Ukrainian 14-year-olds as long as none of the Ukrainians weighs more than 100 pounds”, Raniere might have offered.

“I’ll take that deal but only if one of the Mexican girls is Rosa Laura Junco’s daughter”, Epstein might have countered.

What a shame that Raniere and Epstein never met.

So many new stories would have written themselves if they had.

What a tragic missed opportunity…

