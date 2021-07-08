Frank Parlato’s work in exposing Nxivm has been reported hundreds of times in the media. Below is a list of publications that have mentioned his work or quoted him as an investigative journalist.
Although many media outlets covered the story, Parlato is widely credited for being the man most responsible for taking the notorious and wealthy Nxivm cult down and bringing their leaders to justice.
Actress Catherine Oxenberg wrote in the acknowledgment of her book, Captive, the names of the reporters and producers who helped her in rescuing her daughter from the cult, giving the final and highest praise to Frank Parlato.
“I’m grateful to the members of the media for the relentless coverage given to exposing the atrocities of NXIVM, helping to generate much needed public outrage. Thanks to Barry Meier [NY Times], Liz McNeil [People], Brendon Lyons [Albany Times Union], Megyn Kelly [Today Show], Glenn Ruppel [20-20], Elizabeth Vargas [20-20], Tim Uehlinger [Dateline], Chemene Pelzer [Today Show], John Filimon [Producer], Alicia Powers [Inside Edition], Scott Thompson [Publicist] and many more. And a very special thanks to Frank Parlato: because of your tireless efforts, hundreds defected and escaped the horrors of branding and slavery.” – Catherine Oxenberg
Below is a partial list of articles with their links that mention Frank Parlato and his role in the takedown of the sex slaver Nxivm cult. Jump to:
2017 – Frank Parlato Media Credits
Dalai Lama’s emissary in big trouble
Dorje Shugden | Tibet | Sep 15, 2017
Suspended Lama Tenzin Dhonden Had A Lover Too!
Tibetan Journal | Tibet | Nov 1, 2017
Marking women with white-hot iron and ascetic diet regimes: This is what life looks like in a secret sect
Haaretz | Israel | Nov 4, 2017
More than 70 women, including a Hollywood star, were forced to be part of a secret cult whose members were blackmailed and beaten, says the group’s former publicist.
EVZ | Romania | Nov 8, 2017
Strange and perverse cult recruits women by brainwashing and marking them with hot irons to subdue them
El Ciudadano | Chile | Nov 8, 2017
HORROR CULT Inside the terrifying NXIVM slave cult ‘where women – including a Hollywood actress – are forced to hand over naked pics, get branded with the founder’s initials, and are beaten with paddles’
The Sun | UK | Nov 8, 2017
Former Smallville actress is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members – including Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter’
Daily Mail | UK | Nov 8, 2017
‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Allegedly ‘2nd In Command’ Of A Sex Cult
Hollywood Life | USA | Nov 8, 2017
Hollywood star caught in slave cult where women are ‘branded and beaten’
New Idea | Australia | Nov 9, 2017
Former Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult’
New Zealand Herald | New Zealand | Nov 9, 2017
Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for beating and branding its members
Rumor Bus | USA | Nov 9, 2017
CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?
The Sun | UK | Nov 9, 2017
Talk About Quitting Your Day Job. Ex Film Star Now Member of Sex Cult – Reports
Sputnik News | Russia | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville star Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult which brands members’ Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/09/smallville-star-allison-mack-second-in-command-of-sex-cult-which-brands-members-7065725/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Metro | UK | Nov 9, 2017
Sex Cult in Hollywood Headed by Former Smallville Star, Includes Branding, Starvation…and Slaves
Al Bawaba | Middle East | Nov 9, 2017
An Ex ‘Smallville’ Star Is Apparently 2nd-In-Charge Of A Fucking Sex Cult
Pedyestrian TV | Australia | Nov 9, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress in sex cult?; CMAs mock Trump; Bee Gees musical; more: Buzz
Syracuse.com | USA | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville actor Allison Mack brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into slave cult
News.com | Australia | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack, actress of ‘Smallville’, accused of leading a sexual sect
Libertad Digital | Spain | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack (‘Smallville’) accused of being in charge of a sexual sect that mistreats its members
E-Cartelera | Spain | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack (Smallville), number 2 of a sexual sect?
Tele-Louisirs | France | Nov 9, 2017
“Smallville” star member in sex sect?
Bild | Germany | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack of Smallville is head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nerd Movie Productions | Italy | Nov 9, 2017
THE LIGHT OF THE HIT SERIES THE RIGHT OF THE HAND MOVES THE DANGEROUS SEX IN WHICH HE HAS BEEN AND THE HEART OF SRPSKE PRINCETE ‘He leads his harem, and mark the naked girls’
Jutarnji List | Croatia | Nov 9, 2017
THE GLORY ON THE HEART OF THE SEA OF THE CULT: The cruel sisterhood of the brigand and the abuser of robberies scares them with their dirty secrets
Net | Croatia | Nov 9, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress accused of ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for Hollywood powerful
Cine Pop | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack: The actress of Smallville would be the number 2 of a scary sect
Voici | France | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack: former star of Smallville reportedly joins violent sect
Pure Break | France | Nov 9, 2017
ALLISON MACK: THE STAR OF SMALLVILLE NUMBER 2 OF A SEXUAL SECT?
Non Stop People | France | Nov 9, 2017
ALLISON MACK: FORMER SMALLVILLE ACTRESS RECRUITS FOR NXIVM SECT
TVQC | France | Nov 9, 2017
A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves
BFMTV | France | Nov 9, 2017
“Smallville” star belongs to a crazy sex sect
Blich | Switzerland | Nov 9, 2017
From television to the scary cult: “Smallville” star is to enslave women
NTV | Germany | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Pour Femme | Italy | Nov 9, 2017
ALLISON MACK : THE ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE WOULD BE THE NUMBER 2 OF A SECT FRIGHTENING – HERE
The Quebec Times | Canada | Nov 9, 2017
Estrela de “Smallville” lidera culto sexual
CM Jornal | Portugal | Nov 9, 2017
Celebrity series star ‘sex mezhebinin manager’ appeared
Vatan | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017
ALLISON MACK (CHLOE IN SMALLVILLE) ACCUSED OF BEING AT THE HEAD OF A SECRET SEX SECT
Giornal Ttismo | Italy | Nov 9, 2017
SLAVE CULT Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult where they are beaten and branded’
The Sun | UK | Nov 9, 2017
Hollywood actress Allison Mack accused of leading sex cult
News Hub | New Zealand | Nov 9, 2017
REPORT: Smallville actress is a leader of a sex cult; recruited 25 ‘slaves’
Buzz | Ireland | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Noosa News | Australia | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville’s star turned out to be the director of the sex sect
CNN Turk | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack (Smallville) is at the helm of a terrifying sexual sect
Pure People | France | Nov 9, 2017
Celebrity series star ‘sex mezhebinin manager’ appeared
Yeni Alanya | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017
The Old Smallville Star That the Famous Sex Sectarian Is the Key Name Allison Mack
Onedio | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017
ALLISON MACK (FROM SMALLVILLE) WOULD BE AT THE CONTROLS OF A TERRIFYING SECT OF SEXUAL
Stopru | Canada | Nov 9, 2017
‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Seems Relatively Normal for Someone Accused of Leading a Sex Cult
In Touch | USA | Nov 9, 2017
IS THIS FORMER ‘SMALLVILLE’ STAR A LEADER IN A SEX CULT?
Wonderwall | USA | Nov 9, 2017
Brainwashed ‘Smallville’ star ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for NXIVM cult
Inquisitr | USA | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville Actress Accused of Leading Controversial Sex Cult
TV Web | USA | Nov 9, 2017
Accused of ‘Smallville’ actress to be sex cult recruiter
Pulzo | Columbia | Nov 9, 2017
Accused ‘Smallville’ actress of leading sexual cult
NTR | Mexico | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack is designated as the right hand of a sexual sect
Aztec America | USA | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville actress is linked to a cult of sexual exploitation
Tomatazos | Mexico | Nov 9, 2017
A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves
Yahoo Fr | France | Nov 9, 2017
“SMALLVILLE” STAR ALLISON MACK leader of a sex sect?
Gala De | Germany | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack, the Smallville Chloe, is at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Leggo | Italy | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack, actress of Smallville, is accused of commanding sexual worship
JC Online | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Veja | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville actress identified as sex cult leader
Exame | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Tomar TV News | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Metropoles | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress accused of ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for Hollywood powerful
Cine Pop | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is accused of leading sexual slavery cult
Trecobox | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is suspected of commanding sex slave sect
Cine Click | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack leads alleged sex slaves’ sect
Registro Pop | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack of Smallville is accused of leading ‘sex cult’
Mais Midia | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Allison Mack leads alleged sex slaves’ sect
Journal Oleme | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
“Smallville” actress accused of leading sexual slavery cult
Boa Informacao | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Hollywood actress accused of leading sex cult
MSN News | USA | Nov 9, 2017
‘SMALLVILLE’ ACTRESS INVESTIGATED FOR EXTORTING AND BEATING MEMBERS OF A SEX CULT
Quem | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused of Leading Abusive Sex Cult
Screen Geek | USA | Nov 9, 2017
Smallville: Allison Mack could be part of a sect
Super Roi Italy | Nov 9, 2017
Actress Allison Mack of the TV series ‘Smallville’ is accused of recruiting sex cult girls for Hollywood bosses
Opiniao Goias | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017
Former Smallville actress Allison Mack strips off for shower scenes in 2011 crime drama Marilyn… amid revelations she is second in command of a sex cult
Daily Mail | UK | Nov 10, 2017
B.C. actress tells of her descent into a bizarre group, and ultimate escape
Vancouver Sun | Canada | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
The Morning Bulletin | Australia | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Daily Mercury | Australia | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves
The Queensland Times | Australia | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Gladstone Observer | Australia | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville star ‘second in command’ of sinister sex cult
Channel 24 | Zimbabwe | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville actor Allison Mack is ‘recruiting slaves for cult’
News OK | USA | Nov 10, 2017
Actress of the series “Smallville” is designated to lead a sect
Uno TV | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Scandal: ‘Smallville’ actress accused of being a sexual cult recruiter
Caracol TV | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Smalville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women
El Sol de Puebla | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Star of ‘Smallville’ is accused of leading sexual sect
El Diario de Coahuila | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Actress Allison Mack, series ‘Smallville’, accused of controlling sexual sect
El Telegrafo | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
PHOTO: Allison Mack of “Smallville” is accused of leading a sexual cult
Minute 30 | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
“Smallville” actress leads a sexual sect?
W Radio | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack, of Smallville, accused of leading a sexual sect
La FM | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
They accuse Allison Mack of ‘Smallville’ of controlling a sexual sect that mistreats its members
El Canal | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Star of the series Smallville is investigated for leading a sect with sexual slaves
Noticias Chihuahua | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Protagonist of “Smallville”, leader of the controversial Nxivm sect
Tiempo | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Accused actress Allison Mack for leading a sexual sect Read more http://www.lanetanoticias.com/151358/acusan-la-actriz-allison-mack-liderar-una-secta-sexual
La Neta Noticias | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
ACCUSED OF “SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS OF LEADING SEXUAL SECT
Net Noticias | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Accused actress Allison Mack of leading a macabre sex cult
Tono Noticias | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual cult
Noventa Grados | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
ALLISON MACK: SMALLVILLE STAR AT THE HEAD OF A SEXUAL SEX SECT?
Movie Player | Italy | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack (Smallville) accused of being part of a cult recruiting sexual slaves
Mondo Fox | Italy | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Blitz Quotidiano | Italy | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack: From Smallville to a religious sect that maltreated women
Ciak Generation | Italy | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville’s Allison Mack is accused of being at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nov 10 Best Serial | Italy | Nov 10, 2017
ALLISON MACK ACCUSED OF BEING PART OF A SECT AGAINST WOMEN
Dan in Series | Italy | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack (Smallville) to be part of the leaders of a scary sexual sect
Tele 7 Jours | France | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville: Allison Mack heads violent sect
Tele Star | France | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack, heroine of the Smallville series , accused of belonging to a sordid sect
Le Figaro | France | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack: The former heroine of the Smallville series at the head of a terrible sect
Potins | France | Nov 10, 2017
An actress of “Smallville” linked to a sect of sex slaves
7 Sur 7 | France | Nov 10, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress leads slave cult, site says
Catraca Livre | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Midia NewsBrazil | Nov 10, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress appointed as sexual worship leader
LuxPortugal | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves
Gauchazh People | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack, actress in the television series ‘Smallville’, is being accused of recruiting sex slaves for worship of Hollywood bosses
Folha de Goias | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
AMERICAN ACTRESS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL LEAD WORSHIP Leia mais em: http://www.vip.pt/escandalo-atriz-norte-americana-acusada-de-liderar-culto-sexual
VIP | Portugal | Nov 10, 2017
Allison Mack, of Smallville, is accused of being a leader of sexual worship
1 News | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse
Men’s Health | USA | Nov 10, 2017
A “Smallville” actress, accused of leading a sexual cult
La Razon | El Salvator | Nov 10, 2017
“Smallville” actress: leader of a sex cult?
Kurier | Austria | Nov 10, 2017
‘Smalville’ actress suspected of commanding sex slaves’ sect
Bahia | Bosnia | Nov 10, 2017
Actress Allison Mack is accused of leading ‘sex cult’
Alagoas 24 Horas | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
SMALLVILLE ACTRESS DENOUNCED AS SEX SLAVE SECT LEADER
Pipoca Moderna | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress accused of leading cult of sex slaves
Aquidauana News | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017
The star of the series “Smallville’s Secrets” Allison Mac was accused of leading a sex sect
Vesti | Russia | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect
Periodico Central | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect
Sipse | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
«Denver clan» star Catherine Oxenberg is worried about her daughter in a crazy sex sect
Blick Am Bend | Chile | Nov 10, 2017
Actress Allison Mack leads sexual cult association
La Botana | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017
Former ‘Smallville’ Actress Allegedly Second In Command Of Sex Cult
Daily Wire | USA | Nov 10, 2017
Actress of the series Smallville Allison Mack would be the number two of a secret sect that abuses women
Elmostrador | Chile | Nov 10, 2017
Smallville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women
El Sol de Mexico | Mexico| Nov 10, 2017
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack accused of recruiting 25 women to serve as ‘slaves’ for cult
NY Times | USA | Nov 10, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves
TNH 1 | Brazil | Nov 11, 2017
Actress of the series “Smallville” would be leader of a sexual sect
Bio Bio Chile | Chile | Nov 11, 2017
Smallville is Allison Mack ‘second commander of the sex cult’
Macazin | Germany | Nov 11, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress identified as cult leader
Gazeta Online | Brazil | Nov 11, 2017
Allison Mack, star of Smallville, accused of leading sexual worship
Sabado | Portugal | Nov 11, 2017
Smallville: Allison Mack is said to be the leader of a sex sect
Serien Junkies | Germany | Nov 11, 2017
This ‘Smallville’ actress is accused of being the leader of a “sexual sect”
Diario Presente | Mexico | Nov 11, 2017
Smallville actress could be linked to a sexual sect
Sin Embargo | Mexico | Nov 11, 2017
Accused of “Smallville” actress of leading sexual sect
Vanidades | Mexico | Nov 11, 2017
CHLOE SULLIVAN, SMALLVILLE, IN COMMAND OF A TERRIFYING SEXUAL SECT?
Ubergizmo | France | Nov 12, 2017
‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Is Accused of Recruiting for an Evil Sex Cult (Not Hollywood, Another One)
Jezebel | USA | Nov 12, 2017
Lead sexual cult
El Manana | Mexico | Nov 12, 2017
The story of a slave
Mako | Israel | Nov 12, 2017
Smallville’s Allison Mack Has Allegedly Been Recruiting Women For A Cult
Cinema blend | USA | Nov 13, 2017
SOMEBODY SAVE ME! SMALLVILLE ACTRESS ALLISON MACK IS ACCUSED OF BEING A LEADER OF A SEX CULT
Nov 13Fortress | South Africa | Nov 13, 2017
Allison Mack, from the Smallville series, accused of recruiting sex slaves
Ecran Large | France | Nov 13, 2017
This is how the bizarre sex cult with branding and Hollywood stars works
Stern | Germany | Nov 13, 2017
Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual sect
El Intra | Argentia | Nov 13, 2017
‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Is Allegedly In Charge Of A Secret Sex Cult
EnstarsUSA | Nov 13, 2017
Smallville Star Reportedly Second In Command In Hot Rod-Branding Sex Cult
Epic Stream | USA | Nov 13, 2017
‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused Of Recruiting 25 Women To Serve As ‘Slaves’ For Cult
Caveman Circus | USA | Nov 13, 2017
This is how the bizarre sex sect with branding and Hollywood stars works
Stern | Germany | Nov 15, 2017
ALLISON MACK, FROM THE SERIES SMALLVILLE, IS ACCUSED OF RECRUITING SEX SLAVES
Stopru | Canada | Nov 15, 2017
This ‘Smallville’ Star Recruited At Least 25 Women Into A Horrifying Sex Slave Cult by Mariam ShariaMariam Sharia Nov 15, 2017, 8:35 am
Pizza Bottle | USA | Nov 15, 2017
‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Allegedly Brought Allison Mack Into NXIVM ‘Cult,’ Claims Ex Member
Hollywood Life | USA | Nov 15, 2017
The second man of the brutal sex secta is a former actress of Smallville
The Velvet | Hungary | Nov 16, 2017
Smallville Actress Allison Mack is Second in Command of an Evil Sex Cult!? What the Hell!?
Geek Tyrant | USA | Nov 17, 2017
‘Smallville’ actress accused of involvement with cult that brands women
WSLS | USA | Nov 17, 2017
The heroine of “Smallville” Allison Mack accused of belonging to a sect of which she would be both the slave and one of the leaders
Le Blog de Jean – Marc Morandini | France | Nov 19, 2017
SMALLVILLE: KRISTIN KREUK HAS INTRODUCED ALLISON MACK TO THE NXIVM SECT
Danin Series | Italy | Nov 19, 2017
It turned out that famous actress Allison Mack was No. 2 of SEX cult! Female students and others to “sexual slave” … will develop to the biggest scandal !?
Tocana | Japan | Nov 20, 2017
Is NXIVM a Cult? What We Know
Rolling Stone | USA | Nov 21, 2017
What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse
Pulse | Ghana | Nov 21, 2017
IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW
Top Celebrity Mag | USA | Nov 21, 2017
IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW
Jam Air TV | USA | Nov 21, 2017
Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse
Eveyo | Ghana | Nov 21, 2017
Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse
GH Headlines | Ghana | Nov 21, 2017
NXIVM, Allison Mack, and the alleged ‘sex slave cult’ branding and blackmailing women
The Inquisitr | USA | Nov 22, 2017
A sect marks Hollywood actresses as if they were won
La Nueva Espana | El Salvador | Nov 26, 2017
They claim that the cult leader who supposedly belongs to Ludwika Paleta’s husband fled to Mexico
People Magazine Espanol | Spain | Nov 27, 2017
Did Nxivm leader Keith Raniere run away to Mexico?
Page Six | USA | Nov 28, 2017
Nicki Clyne is the second Hollywood actress to be identified as ‘a member of DOS sex cult which brands women with the name of its founder and takes pornographic photos of members to blackmail them against leaving’
Daily Mail | UK | Dec 15, 2017
CULT CLAIMS Second Hollywood actress Nicki Clyne outed ‘as member of DOS sex cult that brands women’ – as naked pictures and explicit videos ‘used to blackmail members’ are LEAKED
The Sun | UK | Dec 15, 2017
Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack
News.com | Australia | Dec 16, 2017
Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack
The Daily Telegraph | Australia | Dec 16, 2017
Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
The Queensland Times | Australia | Dec 16, 2017
Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne identified as a member of ‘sex cult’
New Zealand Herald | New Zealand | Dec 15, 2017
Former NXIVM member speaks out about being branded for ‘slave women’ sorority
New York Times | USA | Dec 15, 2017
Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
Fraser Coast Chronicle | Australia | Dec 16, 2017
Does Nicki Clyne belong to a crazy sex-sect?
Blick | Chile | Dec 16, 2017
‘BATTLESTAR GALACTICA’ STAR NICKI CLYNE IS ALLEGEDLY IN A SEX CULT
Wonderwall | USA | Dec 17, 2017
Hollywood stars in the clutches of a crazy sex sect?
Berliner Kurier | Germany | Dec 18, 2017
Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded
New York Times | USA | Oct 17, 2017
Keith Raniere: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Heavy.com | USA | Oct 17, 2017
“My dad has appreciated your program” said Emiliano Salinas to the founder of the Nxvim sect
Huffington Post | Mexico | Oct 18, 2017
The Female Tom Cruise
Blind Gossip | USA | Oct 19, 2017
Inside the secretive group Nxivm where women are branded
Brisbane Times | Australia | Oct 19, 2017
‘Master, please brand me’: Inside the secretive self-help organization Nxivm
The Hamilton Spectator | Canada | Oct 19, 2017
Claims of group branding women prompt state probe
Niagara Gazette | USA | Oct 21, 2017
India Oxenberg’s dad speaks out about daughter involved in cult
New York Post | USA | Oct 29, 2017
Actress India Oxenberg’s father is revealed as ex-smuggler who made $50 million importing drugs to US as he speaks out about his daughter’s involvement in ‘cult that brands women’
Daily Mail | UK | Oct 30, 2017
India Oxenberg’s dad begs her to leave Nxivm ‘cult’
Buzz News | UK | Oct 30, 2017
Former Criminal and Diler: After 26 years, he is discovered who is the father of a child of a Serbian princess
Dnevnik | Croatia | Oct 31, 2017
ALL THE WONDERFUL DETAILS FROM THE LIFE OF SRPSKI PRINCIPLES ARE CREATED It was the star of ‘Dynasty’, and now it was finally discovered who is the daughter of her daughter
Jutarnji List | Croatia | Oct 31, 2017
Allison Mack strips off in 2011 crime drama Marilyn
Kaplan Herald | USA | Dec 2, 2017
CULT LINK Posh Brit school founded by American ‘cult leader’ under ‘review’ by watchdog
The Sun | UK | Dec 4, 2017
This is how the bizarre sex sect with brand and Hollywood stars works
Refinery 29 | Germany | Dec 4, 2017
2018 – Frank Parlato Media Credits
Guru makes Hollywood stars docile
Berliner Morgenpost | Germany | Jan 1, 2018
https://www.wr.de/panorama/guru-soll-weibliche-hollywood-stars-gefuegig-gemacht-haben-id212990553.html
WR News | Germany | Jan 2, 2018
Branded and set on permanent diet: So is a guru feminine Hollywood stars obedient
Derwesten | Germany | Jan 2, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Dalai Lama was paid $1 MILLION to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’ after secret deal between Buddhist’s celibate U.S. emissary and his Seagram billionaire ‘lover’
Daily Mail | UK | Jan 24, 2018
Report: Dalai Lama received $1M from Albany ‘sex cult’ accused of branding women
New York Upstate | USA | Jan 25, 2018
Dalai Lama was paid $1 million to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’
Tibet Sun | Jan 25, 2018
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking
Times Union | USA | Mar 26, 2018
‘BRAINWASHED’ Hollywood actresses Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne chase after sex cult leader after his arrest on sex trafficking charges
The Sun | UK | Mar 27, 2018
How ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Became a Women-Branding Cult Leader
Daily Beast | USA | Mar 28, 2018
WHO IS KEITH RANIERE? SELF-HELP GURU ACCUSED OF SEX TRAFFICKING AND BRANDING ‘SLAVE’ FOLLOWERS
Newsweek | USA | Mar 28, 2018
Alleged sex-cult leader used ‘Smallville’ stars to recruit women: witness
New York Post | USA | Mar 28, 2018
NXIVM: What We Know About Alleged Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor
Rolling Stone | USA | Mar 28, 2018
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking
Infosurhoy | Latin America | Mar 28, 2018
‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Allegedly Involved in Sex Cult, Arrest Imminent
TV Insider | USA | Mar 29, 2018
‘Smallville’ Actresses Allison Mack Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult Leader
Express Newsline | USA | Mar 29, 2018
‘SMALLVILLE’ STARS KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK REPORTEDLY RECRUITED WOMEN INTO BIZARRE SEX CULT
Maxim | USA | Mar 29, 2018
Shocking moment Smallville star Allison Mack argues with authorities before getting into a high-speed car chase with police who arrested the sex-trafficking leader of her cult in Mexico
Daily Mail | UK | Mar 29, 2018
New revelations about alleged sex cult leader accused of branding women
CBS News | USA | Mar 30, 2018
The Hollywood Followers of Nxivm, a Women-Branding Sex Cult
Daily Beast | USA | Mar 30, 2018
‘I’M HORRIFIED’ Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies recruiting women for NXIVM ‘sex slave cult’ leader Keith Raniere
The Sun | UK | Mar 30, 2018
Smallville Actress Denies Recruiting Women For An Alleged Sex Cult
Refinery 29 | USA | Mar 30, 2018
Sex Slaves, Forced Branding, And ‘Smallville’ Actresses: The Story Behind Cult-Like NXIVM Leader’s Arrest
INQUISITR | USA | Mar 30, 2018
‘Smallville’ Actress Kristin Kreuk ‘Disturbed’ by Past Involvement With Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult
Inside Edition | USA | Mar 30, 2018
SMALLVILLE’S ALLISON MACK LIKELY FACING ARREST IN CONNECTION TO CULT
Syfy Wire | USA | Mar 30, 2018
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack ‘set to be arrested over ties to notorious sex cult’
9NEWS | Australia | Mar 30, 2018
Former ‘Smallville’ star reportedly linked to alleged sex cult
Insider | USA | Mar 30, 2018
‘Smallville’ actress facing arrest next for Upstate NY ‘sex cult’ NXIVM (report)
New York Upstate | USA | Mar 30, 2018
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack’s Alleged Sex-Trafficking Cult
Too Fab | USA | Mar 30, 2018
How Allison Mack went from Smallville to accused sex cult recruiter
Toronto Sun | Canada | Mar 30, 2018
FORMER ‘SMALLVILLE’ STAR MEMBER OF ALLEGED SEX CULT … Watches Cops Bust Leader
TMZ | USA | Mar 30, 2018
‘Smallville’ Actress Was Second-In-Command Of NXIVM’s Secret Sex Cult
Carbonated.TV | USA | Mar 30, 2018
Smallville star Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex cult NXIVM’
News.com | Australia | Mar 30, 2018
Two ‘Smallville’ Actresses Allegedly Caught Up In Sex Cult
Daily Caller | USA | Mar 30, 2018
STAR PROBE Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex trafficking’ after cops nab Nxivm cult leader
The Sun | UK | Mar 30, 2018
Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Chases Police Car Carrying Alleged Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere
PJ Media | USA | Mar 30, 2018
STARS OF THE TV SERIES “SMALLVILLE” KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK ARE ACCUSED OF FORCED SEXUAL SLAVERY
Siver Times | USA | Mar 30, 2018
Two former ‘Smallville’ stars are facing accusations linked to sex cult NXIVM
Blasting News | USA | Mar 30, 2018
CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS ‘sex cult’ the former Smallville actress is a member of?
The Sun | UK | Mar 30, 2018
Stars from TV show Smallville reportedly involved in recruiting for horrific sex cult
Newshub | New Zealand | Mar 31, 2018
Struggle: The beloved “Smallville” was nominated for sex slavery
Kien Thuc | Vietnam | Apr 1, 2018
Leader of the bizarre brand sex cult in Mexico arrested
Stern | Germany | Apr 1, 2018
Cult turns women into sex slaves, recruiting ‘Smallville’ women
Tien Phong | Vietnam | Apr 1, 2018
Two “Smallville” actresses accused of recruiting sex slaves
Elle France | France | Apr 2, 2018
Did Smallville’s Actresses Allegedly Recruit for a “Sex Slave” Cult?
The Mary Sue | USA | Apr 2, 2018
Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘was second-in-command’ in ‘cult that branded women and kept them as sex slaves’
The Mirror | UK | Apr 2, 2018
Allison Mack could be arrested for her relationship with sexual cult Nxivm
Vanguardia | Mexico | Apr 2, 2018
The ‘Smallville’ woman lives in the same sex slave colony in Mexico
Tien Phong | Vietnam | Apr 2, 2018
The scene of the famous Hollywood celebrity is “madam” in the mysterious sect that turns women into sex slaves.
afamily | Vietnam | Apr 2, 2018
STAR SEX CULT CLAIMS Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘was second-in-command’ in NXIVM DOS sex slave cult that branded women, ex-publicist claims
The Sun | UK | Apr 3, 2018
Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies she recruited women for ‘sex slave’ cult NXIVM
National Post | USA | Apr 3, 2018
Allison Mack and other actresses involved with cult leader promoting sexual slavery
Universo HQ | Apr 3, 2018
They link the protagonists of “Smallville” in sexual sect
La Prensa | Honduras | Apr 3, 2018
Actress of Smallville would be the second in command in supposed sexual cult
Bio Bio Chile | Chile | Apr 3, 2018
NXIVM sex slave sex slave generals are Hollywood stars
Doisong | Vietnam | Apr 5, 2018
Identify the sex slave cult NXIVM has Hollywood stars involved
Tuoi Tre Online | Vietnam | Apr 5, 2018
These Actresses Have Been Linked to an Alleged Sex Cult
Vice | USA | Apr 6, 2018
Chele Farley: “New Yorkers Deserve to Know What Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is Hiding and Why She is Hiding It”
News LI by Long Island Exchange | USA | Apr 6, 2018
Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) involved in a sexual sect? “She knew”
Pure People | France | Apr 8, 2018
Albany attorney will represent Raniere in federal criminal case
Albany Times Union | USA | Apr 10, 2018
These Vancouver Actresses Have Been Linked To A Hollywood Based Sex Cult And The Story Is Literally Insane
Narcity | Canada | Apr 10, 2018
How Frank Parlato Helped Bring Down Keith Raniere And His Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM
Oxygen | USA | Apr 12, 2018
Keith Raniere arrives in Brooklyn to face charges
Albany Times Union | USA | Apr 12, 2018
Los poderosos apellidos detrás del caso Nxivm/ The powerful names behind the NXIVM case
El Universal | Mexico | Apr 12, 2018
CULT CLAIMS Smallville star Allison Mack ‘takes control of sex cult NXIVM’ as its revealed leader had sex with ‘12-year-old girl’
The Sun | UK | Apr 13, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Smallville actress Allison Mack takes control of branding cult Nxivm after arrest of leader Keith Raniere as it’s revealed he had sex with a 12-year-old dogwalker and forced a follower to run headfirst into a tree
The Daily Mail | UK | Apr 13, 2018
Allison Mack takes control of sect after arrest of its leader
Primicias Ya | Mexico | Apr 13, 2018
“Smallville” Beauty is now the leader of Sex Cult
Krone | Austria | Apr 14, 2018
Smallville’s female protagonists have been involved in a very dark sectarian scandal
444.hu | Hungary | Apr 15, 2018
Allison Mack’s sexual slave sect: the actresses involved and the latest developments
Mondo Fox | Italy | Apr 17, 2018
Princess Elizabeth, daughter in NYC in bid to rescue grandkid from alleged sex cult
Page Six | USA | Apr 18, 2018
Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Willing To Go To Jail For NXIVM Cult: Actress Makes Rescue Attempt
Hollywood Life | USA | Apr 19, 2018
Allison Mack Arrested: Charged With Sex Trafficking For Alleged Role In NXIVM Sex Cult
Hollywood Life | USA | Apr 20, 2018
“Smallville” actress arrested for sex trafficking
RCN Radio | Columbia | Apr 20, 2018
Allison Mack of ‘Smallville’, involved in Nxivm sect, arrested
La FM | Columbia | Apr 20, 2018
‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Ties to Sex Cult
Rolling Stone | USA | Apr 20, 2018
Allison Mack of Smalville was arrested on charges of sex trafficking
CineClick | Brazil | Apr 20, 2018
“Smallville” star Allison Mack arrested!
Blick | Switzerland | Apr 21, 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/04/21/sex-cult-moves-to-brooklyn-and-is-ready-for-war/
New York Post | USA | Apr 21, 2018
Smallville star Allison Mack in court charged with helping run New York sex cult
Mirror | UK | Apr 21, 2018
Smallville Actress Allison Mack Arrested in Sex Cult Trafficking Case
Rock Chalk Talk | USA | Apr 21, 2018
A WELL-KNOWN HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS, THE GRANDDAUGHTER OF A PRINCESS, THE SON OF THE EX-PRESIDENT OF MEXICO AND A NEXUS: THE SEXUAL SECT NXIVM
Vanity Fair Espanol | Mexico | Apr 21, 2018
Allison Mack denies charges in the case of the ‘NXIVM’ sect
Milenio | Mexico | Apr 21, 2018
“SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING
Le Parisien | France | Apr 21, 2018
Smallville, Allison Mack arrested for trafficking in women
Blitz Quotidiano | Italy | Apr 21, 2018
Suspected of recruiting sex slaves: “Smallville” star Allison Mack arrested
Paris Match | France | Apr 21, 2018
HORROR CULT’S WILD PARTIES NXIVM sex slave cult ‘held wild parties and seminars’ on Sir Richard Branson’s private island Necker
The Sun | UK | Apr 22, 2018
‘True Fanatic’ Clare Bronfman Now Heads Sex Slave Cult After Leaders Busted
Forward | USA | Apr 22, 2018
‘MASTER, PLEASE BRAND ME’ Inside the horror sex slave cult NXIVM that blackmailed, starved and BRANDED women’s flesh with the founder’s initials
The Sun | UK | Apr 22, 2018
Beer pit ‘bizarre sex cult’ with Hollywood star open
De Telegraph | Netherlands | Apr 22, 2018
“SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING
De Telegraph | Netherlands | Apr 23, 2018
Seagram’s Heiress Now Rumored to Be Leading Alleged Sex Cult Within Nxivm After Allison Mack’s Arrest
El Universal | Mexico | Apr 23, 2018
This liquor heiress is the new leader of the sex sect
Blick | Chile | Apr 24, 2018
More Hollywood actresses in Nxivm case
La Republica | Peru | Apr 24, 2018
Allison Mack is released after her mother pays $ 5 million bail
Cine Click | Brazil | Apr 24, 2018
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack out on bail, facing 15 years to life in prison
Fox News | USA | Apr 25, 2018
“Smallville” star is said to have lured women into sex sect
Noizz | Germany | Apr 25, 2018
The sex sect celebrated wild parties on Billionaires Island
Blick | Chile | Apr 25, 2018
Inside Allison Mack’s Transformation From Wholesome Actress to Alleged Sex Ring Member
E! News | USA | Apr 26, 2018
Allison Mack NXIVM: a TV series about the slave cult is in the works
Pretty Generation | Italy | Apr 26, 2018
Allison Mack: Suspected to be number 2 in a cult, star of Smallville has been released on bail
Voici | France | Apr 26, 2018
State Closes Midtown Miami School Tied to NXIVM “Sex Cult” Leader
Miami New Times | USA | Apr 27, 2018
Nxivm Sex Cult Housed Secret “Pod” in Brooklyn Heights
Brooklyn Heights | USA | Apr 27, 2018
Sect, guru and sex slaves … The descent into hell of a Smallville star
Paris Match | France | Apr 27, 2018
Allison Mack: Sect led by the actress included hunger, sex and humiliation
Cine Click | Brazil | Apr 27, 2018
Alleged ‘slave’ India Oxenberg gets off sex-cult’s diet
Page Six | USA | Apr 28, 2018
Emma Watson and a royal: ten keys to understanding the new Hollywood sect
Vanitatis El Confidential | Spain | Apr 28, 2018
High-Level NXIVM “Sex Cult” Members Praised Miami School Run by Alejandro Sanz’s Wife
Miami New Times | USA | Apr 30, 2018
Allison Mack accusations: the actress, the sex cult and the trial that’s gripping America
The Times | UK | Apr 30, 2018
They can hide the most brutal sex scene of the 21st century
Index | Hungary | Apr 30, 2018
Smallville’s Allison Mack Married Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne in 2017: Prosecutors
People | USA | May 4, 2018
The heiresses, the Svengali and the sex slave sisterhood
The Times | UK | Aug 07, 2018
Love made India Oxenberg leave Nxivm ‘sex cult’
Page Six | USA | Sep 20, 2018
NXIVM founder Raniere seeks bond again
Albany Times Union | USA | Nov 14, 2018
Billionaire Heiress Paying Legal Fees in NXIVM Sex-Trafficking Case, Prosecutors Allege
The Epoch Times | USA | Dec 04, 2018
CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?
The Sun | UK | Dec 5, 2018; updated Oct 14, 2020
Judge denies NXIVM founder Raniere’s second request for bond
Albany Times Union | USA | Dec 6, 2018
Her “Smallville” colleague turned her into a sex sect
Blick | Chile | Dec 8, 2018
WMG CEO Stephen Cooper once had ties to alleged sex cult Nxivm
Page Six | USA | Dec 10, 2018
2018 in review: NXIVM leaders indicted
Albany Times Union | USA | Dec 28, 2018
2019 – Frank Parlato Media Credits
Court papers show Gillibrand’s father worked for Nxivm sex cult: report
Fox News | USA | Apr 5, 2019
NXIVM Cult Trial: Why Lauren Salzman’s Guilty Plea Is ‘Bad News’ For Allison Mack
Hollywood Life | USA | Apr 5, 2019
Report: Gillibrand’s father worked for NXIVM, tried to distance himself from Upstate NY ‘cult
Syracuse.com | USA | Apr 5, 2019
REPORT: GILLIBRAND’S DAD WORKED FOR SEX CULT
Daily Caller | USA | Apr 5, 2019
SICK SECT Inside sex slave cult NXIVM where Smallville’s Allison Mack was slavemaster and beat, starved and branded women with ‘master’s’ initials
The Sun | UK | Apr 9, 2019
Demystifying American cults: developing actresses, training sex slaves, gathering huge sums of money
Info 51 | Canadian Chinese | Apr 9, 2019
Whistleblower tells all, claiming Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and other prominent Democrats are involved in human trafficking, sex slavery, and Satanism
Natural News | USA | Apr 12, 2019
Allison Mack breaks down in tears and sings to NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere on his birthday in creepy video
MEAWW | India | Apr 12, 2019
“Slaves” of Raniere, pressed by the defense of NXIVM
Al Momento | Mexico | Apr 15, 2019
NXIVM Leaders Illegally ‘Bundled’ Campaign Cash for Presidential Candidate, Court Docs Say
Epoch Times | USA | Apr 18, 2019
Allison Mack: HBO to produce series on sexual worship
Cine Click | Brazil | Apr 19, 2019
SEX-CULT CASE SNARES HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN
WND | USA | Apr 21, 2019
The process to brand-Sex-cult – billionaire heiress pleads guilty
Crypto Coin Discovery | USA | Apr 21, 2019
Process of sex sect: billionaire heir pleads guilty
OE 24| Austria | Apr 21, 2019
Feds seek testimony of ex-Shen student allegedly raped by Raniere
Albany Times Union | USA | Apr 23, 2019
Once Idolized, Guru of Nxivm ‘Sex Cult’ to Stand Trial Alone
New York Times | USA | May 1, 2019
Judge rules NXIVM trial may include sexually explicit images of underage teen
Albany Times Union | USA | May 3, 2019
FRANK PARLATO and PATRICK HOWLEY DISCUSS NXIVM CULT
Radio with Patrick Howley | USA | May 5, 2019
NXIVM Insiders Tell Us What to Expect From Keith Raniere’s Trial
Rolling Stone | USA | May 6, 2019
Trial against Keith Raniere will also splash Mexicans
Milenio | Mexico | May 6, 2019
Corrections
Albany Times Union | USA | May 7, 2019
Trial Begins for NXIVM’s Leader as First Witness Testifies
The Epoch Times | USA | May 7, 2019
NXIVM: Salinas bought impunity from Emiliano
Al Momento | Mexico | May 7, 2019
Witness Recounts Being Forced Into Sex Act With NXIVM’s Leader
The Epoch Times | USA | May 8, 2019
Witness says she felt powerless to resist Raniere
Albany Times Union | USA | May 9, 2019
NXIVM Sex Cult: ‘Smallville’s’ Allison Mack No Longer Under Leader’s Spell After Guilty Plea — She Wept
Hollywood Life | USA | May 10, 2019
ALLISON MACK, ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE, WILL TESTIFY AGAINST THE CULT TO WHICH SHE BELONGED
Every Eye Serie TV | Italy | May 12, 2019
Only a litter of responsible businessmen with caste and courage is missing
Al Momento | Mexico | May 13, 2019
From ‘Smallville’ to a Sex Cult: The Fall of the Actress Allison Mack
New York Times | USA | May 13, 2019
NXIVM turned Lake George resort into annual Raniere birthday jamboree
Albany Times Union | USA | May 13, 2019
Leader of NXIVM Sole Defendant as Former Members Testify Against Him
The Epoch Times | USA | May 13, 2019
WHERE THE EVIL HAPPENS Inside Nxivm ‘sex cult leader’ Keith Raniere’s lair where he ‘romped with two sex slaves’
The Sun |UK | May 15, 2019
Emiliano Salinas Occelli is one of the more than one hundred Mexicans related to the Nxivm sect
Infobae | Mexico | May 20, 2019
Witness: Raniere physically abused women in NXIVM’s ‘master/slave’ club
Albany Times Union | USA | May 21, 2019
Dozens of Mexicans were recruiting for Raniere
Milenio | Mexico | May 23, 2019
So they marked women as animals in NXIVM
Mimorelia | Mexico | May 24, 2019
Not only was Emiliano Salinas, dozens of Mexicans recruited for Raniere, leader of sexual sect NXIVM
Vanguardia | Mexico | May 26, 2019
Raniere, leader of Nxivm, would force aborting Mexicans
El Imparcial | Mexico | May 28, 2019
Nxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked BillioNxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked Billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Emailnaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Email
Forbes | USA | May 29, 2019
What does Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller think of the victims of the NXVIM sect?
Megalopolis | Mexico | May 29, 2019
The Rise and Fall of NXIVM: 20 Years With Raniere on the Throne
The Epoch Times | USA | May 30, 2019
Leader of sect Nxivm would have aborted Mexican sisters
El Diario | Mexico | May 30, 2019
Nexium, SA
Proceso | Mexico | Jun 2, 2019
NXIVM: Child abuse center closed in Monterrey
Almomento | Mexico | Jun 4, 2019
Actress reveals that Allison Mack tried to take her to sexual worship
Cineclick | Brazil | Jun 5, 2019
NXIVM: Allison Mack Accused Of Keeping India Oxenberg On 500-Calorie Sex Slave Diet
Hollywood Life | USA | Jun 10, 2019
Former Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail
Rolling Stone | USA | Jun 10, 2019
Former Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail
Yahoo! Entertainment | USA | Jun 10, 2019
Nxivm sex slaves signed contract
El Imparcial | Mexico |Jun 10, 2019
Students of sel-help courses in Mexico, identified for crimes of the NXIVM sect
El Universal | Mexico | Jun 15, 2019
Nxivm Case: The siege is closed around the “accomplice” Emiliano Salinas
Proceso | Mexico | Jun 17, 2019
They broadcast video of Emiliano Salinas dancing in celebration to Keith Raniere
Aristegui Noticias | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Found Guilty on All Counts
The Epoch Times | USA | Jun 19, 2019
Between anger and confusion Raniere awaits the verdict of the trial of NXIVM
Pulso | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
Keith Raniere, the leader of the Nxivm sect, awaits trial verdict
Yucatan | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
EMILIANO SALINAS APPEARS DANCING IN THE BIRTHDAY OF KEITH RANIERE, LEADER OF THE SEXUAL SECTION NXIVM
Central FM | Mexico |Jun 19, 2019
Emiliano Salinas dances in the celebration of the leader of the NXIVM sect
W Radio| Mexico |
Jun 19, 2019
Emiliano Salinas appeared in a video in which he dances during the birthday of Keith Raniere, leader of Nxivm
Infobae | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
Jury Finds Leader Of Sex Cult Involving ‘Smallville’ Star Guilty Of All Charges
The Daily Wire | Canada | Jun 19, 2019
Salinas Siblings dance for sexual sect leader
Parallelo 19 | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
Five points to understand the personality of Keith Raniere, leader of NXIVM
Quien | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
Nxivm Case: The siege is closed around the “accomplice” Emiliano Salinas
Dossier Politico | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019
Emiliano Salinas dances for Raniere, leader of sexual sect
EJE Central | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019
‘The Lost Women Of Nxivm’: Investigation Discovery Explores Sex Cult In Two-Hour Special
Deadline | USA | Jun 20, 2019
‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’: ID Orders 2-Hour Special on Sex-Trafficking Cult
The Wrap | USA | Jun 20, 2019
Investigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”
Real Screen | USA | Jun 20, 2019
ID Greenlights Two-Hour Special THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM
Broadway World | USA | Jun 20, 2019
ID orders NXIVM cult special
C21 Media | USA | Jun 20, 2019
The Lost Women of NXIVM Special Greenlit by ID
Den of Geek | USA | Jun 20, 2019
Allison Mack: Actress’s Sexual Cult Will Win Documentary
Cine Click | Brazil | Jun 20, 2019
Reveal video of Ludwika’s husband Paleta dancing for leader of criminal sect
Telemundo | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019
Ludwika Paleta and her husband Emiliano Salinas receive the worst news
People Magazine | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019
Accused NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere has been found guilty of sex trafficking
Cosmopolitan | USA | Jun 20, 2019
The Ultimate NXIVM Trial Guide: Keith Raniere’s Conviction, Disturbing Revelations and the “Lost” Allison Mack
E! News | USA | Jun 20, 2019
NXIVM Cult’s Daycare Centers: Human Experiments Left Children Damaged For Life
Big League Politics | USA | Jun 20, 2019
US greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition
Television Business International | UK | Jun 20, 2019
Who presents the details of the investigation of the NXIVM case
Desde Puebla | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019
Lifelong threatens sex guru after branding women
De Telegraph | Netherlands | Jun 20, 2019
Investigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”
Real Screen | USA | Jun 20, 2019
Ludwika Paleta: the dark truth of her last pregnancy
Soy Carmin | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019
Friday CRIME Stories: Wealthy Founder-Sex-Cult-Perv BRANDS Victims
Crime Online | USA | Jun 21, 2019
Ludwika Paleta is still in the middle of the controversy, dark secret comes to light about her pregnancy by Emiliano Salinas
La Silla Rota | Mexico | Jun 21, 2019
The Lost Women Of Nxivm | The Investigation Discovery is preparing a Two Hour special on Allison Mack’s sexual cult
Cinestera | Brazil | Jun 21, 2019
US greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition
TBI Vision | USA | Jun 21, 2019
NXIVM: ‘SMALLVILLE’ STARS TOM WELLING, MICHAEL ROSENBAUM BREAK SILENCE ON CO-STAR ALLISON MACK’S ROLE IN CULT
Newsweek | USA | Jun 22, 2019
Reveal dark secret of the pregnancy of Ludwika Paleta
Net Noticias | Mexico | Jun 22, 2019
Investigation Discovery Will Air a 2-Hour Special About Nxivm Sex Cult That Ensared Allison Mack
The Cheat Sheet | USA | Jun 25, 2019
Inside the Numerous, Shrouded Links Between NXIVM and Scientology
The Epoch Times | USA | Jun 26, 2019
¿Dónde se esconde el hijo de Carlos Salinas?
El Universal | Mexico | Jun 26, 2019
Channel 7’s new sports reporter has WNY ties; Discovery documentary has WNY angle
Buffalo News | USA | Jul 1, 2019
In vilo, Emiliano Salinas by NXIVM
El Sol De Mexico | Mexico | Jul 1, 2019
‘Smallville’ Allison Mack arrest for sexual extortion may be delayed
Estado de Minas | Mexico | Jul 18, 2019
Sex Cult Founder, Alleged Followers Tied To Experimental Schools For Children Still Operating Internationally
The Daily Caller | USA | Aug 4, 2019
The untouchables of NXIVM sect in Mexico revealed
Periodico Zocalo | Mexico | Aug 11, 2019
Rich and powerful Mexicans, Keith Raniere’s favorites
Publi Metro Mexico | Mexico |Aug 13, 2019
Ludwika Paleta talks about Emiliano Salinas while many ask where he is
Soy Carmin | Mexico | Sept 1, 2019
Who Are Catherine And India Oxenberg, The Women Featured In Lifetime’s NXIVM Cult Movie?
Oxygen | USA | Sept 21, 2019
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult: The 5 shocking things we learned
Hidden Remote | USA | Sept 22, 2019
Film Review: ‘Groundhog Day’: Keith Raniere’s Life in Prison
The Epoch Times | USA | Sept 23, 2019
A series of Hollywood actresses became sex slaves, making America shudder
Cung Cao | Venezuela | Oct 5, 2019
How NXIVM Was the Ultimate Wellness Scam
Rolling Stone | USA | Oct 8, 2019
ISABEL’S GRANDDAUGHTER FROM YUGOSLAVIA ENSLAVED BY A CULT WILL MARRY THE MAN WHO HELPED HER ESCAPE
Vanity Fair Espanol| Spain| Oct 28, 2019
She is the actress and aristocrat who faced the NXIVM slave sect
El Universal | Mexico | Nov 18, 2019
She is the actress who faced the Nxivm sect
El Imparcial | Mexico | Nov 23, 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Former NXIVM Members and Employees Describe Clinton-Connected Satanic Cult
National File | USA | Nov 25, 2019
New Details About Allison Mack’s Sex Cult ‘Wife’ Nicki Clyne — Her Job At A Brooklyn Bar And Her Relationship With NXIVM
Your Tango | USA | Nov 26, 2019
NXIVM insiders speak in upcoming special
Albany Times Union | USA | Nov 29, 2019
NXIVM member who gave birth to Keith Raniere’s son speaks out in new film that investigates what REALLY happened to women who vanished, had cancer or ‘took their own lives’ under ‘evil’ leader who said ‘I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs’
Daily Mail | UK | December 2, 2019
NXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere
Brain Bored.com | USA | December 2, 2019
NXIVM Documentary Reveals What Really Happened To Women Who Died Or Were Missing Under Keith Raniere
What’s News 2Day | USA | December 2, 2019
NXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere
Herald Publicist | USA | December 3, 2019
“The Lost Women of NXIVM” is a documentary that follows investigator Frank Parlato as he travels the country to examine the suspicious fates of four women associated with NXIVM
Reddit | USA | December 3, 2019
CULT MYSTERY Sister of missing woman believes Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere ‘had her killed after getting her pregnant’
The Sun | UK | December 4, 2019
LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM: ID doc looks into NXIVM women that died or disappeared
Daily Mail TV | UK | December 4, 2019
Lost Women of NXIVM Documentary by ID
All Access | USA | December 4, 2019
‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’ Uncovers Horrifying Story of Sex Cult’s Whistleblower in Sneak Peek
Pop Culture | USA | December 6, 2019
New TV special links Nxivm leader Keith Raniere to deaths of four women
NY Post | USA | December 7, 2019
Former NXIVM follower claims convicted sex cult leader Keith Raniere is linked to pal’s disappearance in doc
Fox News | USA | December 8, 2019
Is Keith Raniere a killer? New documentary explores if NXIVM sex cult leader poisoned women
Vancouver Sun | Canada | December 8, 2019
Is Keith Raniere A Murderer? New Documentary Explores If NXIVM Leader Poisoned Women
Radar Online | USA | December 8, 2019
NXIWM cult implicated in deaths of 4 women: Examined on Investigation Discovery
Monsters and Critics | USA | December 8, 2019
The Lost Women of NXIVM airs Sun 8 May on ID
Memorable TV | USA | December 8, 2019
From Branding Genitals to Mysterious Deaths? Cult Leader and Sex Trafficker Accused of Murders
Sputnik News | Russia | December 8, 2019
Leader of sex cult NXIVM may have poisoned women in his inner circle, killing two of them, claims documentary
Meaww | India | December 9, 2019
Sex cult convict Keith Raniere’s former neighbors ‘terrified’ after documentary claims he poisoned women in NY home
Fox News | USA | December 10, 2019
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere had child with woman who helped bring down sex cult, proving he lied about never sleeping with members
Meaww | India | December 11, 2019
NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere’s neighbors are ‘terrified’ after chilling claims he poisoned four women in his upstate New York home and two more died in suspicious circumstances
Daily Mail | UK | December 11, 2019
New documentary reveals chilling poisoning to NXIVM women
La Tribuna | Mexico | December 11, 2019
Neighbors terrified of allegations that Keith Raniere, NXIVM leader, poisoned women in his home
El Imparcial | Mexico | December 11, 2019
Did NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Poison And Kill Women? That’s What A Documentary Suggests
Oxygen | USA | December 12, 2019
NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere may have impregnated woman who went missing after she tried to speak up
Meaww | USA | December 13, 2019
Top stories of 2019: The fall of NXIVM’s Vanguard
Albany Times Union | USA | December 26, 2019
2020 – Frank Parlato Media Credits
NEW DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES THE SADISTIC WORLD OF THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM
TV Black Box | USA | Mar 11, 2020
Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM
Mama Mia True Crime | Australia | Apr 15, 2020
‘STILL GOING STRONG’ Nxivm sex cult still ‘active and recruiting’ as followers dance and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere’s prison cell
The Sun | UK | Aug 11, 2020
Nxivm sex cult followers dancer and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere’s Brooklyn prison as they bid to recruit new members
The Daily Mail | UK | Aug 12, 2020
‘The Vow’: Release date, plot, trailer and all you need to know about HBO’s docuseries on self-help cult NXIVM
MEAWW | India | Aug 14, 2020
HBO’s NXIVM documentary ‘The Vow’: What you need to know before watching
Albany Times Union | USA | Aug 17, 2020
‘The Vow’ gives horrific look inside the Nxivm sex cult that branded women
New York Post | USA | Aug 19, 2020
The Vow Takes a Deep, Compelling Dive Into the NXIVM Cult
Vulture | USA | Aug 21, 2020
The Vow Explains How NXIVM’s Allison Mack Went from “Smallville” to Leading a Sex Cult
Oprah Magazine | USA | Aug 23, 2020
The Vow’s Nancy Salzman Has Pled Guilty to NXIVM-Related Charges
Oprah Magazine | USA | Aug 23, 2020
Story: Slavery, blackmail, extortion … NXIVM, the sex sect that infiltrated the elite
Vanity Fair France | France | Aug 24, 2020
The Vow: NXIVM Members Wore Colored Sashes to Show Rank, and Here’s What They Mean
Pop Sugar | USA | Aug 25, 2020
Documentary tells story of sexual sect that arrived in Hollywood
Correio | Brazil | Aug 25, 2020
What do scarf colors mean in the hierarchy of the NXVIM cult?
Film Daily | USA | Aug 26, 2020
Where NXIVM Stands Two Years After Leader Keith Raniere’s Arrest
Bustle | US | Aug 30, 2020
The Vow: Everything to Know About Rainbow Cultural Garden, NXIVM’s Group For Kids
Pop Sugar | USA | Aug 30, 2020
Did NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Have Children?
Oxygen | USA | Sep, 2, 2020
Were Belly Chains, Like The One Allison Mack Wore, Part Of NXIVM’s DOS Indoctrination?
Oxygen | USA | Sep, 2, 2020
What’s life like for Lauren Salzman after the NXIVM cult?
Film Daily | USA | Sep, 8, 2020
‘The Vow’ Episode 4: Was NXIVM mastermind Keith Raniere involved in prominent cult member Pam Cafritz’s death?
Meaww | USA | Sep, 13, 2020
SEX CULT Who is NXIVM ‘sex cult’ leader Keith Raniere?
The Sun | UK | Sep, 14, 2020
Allison Mack Wasn’t the Only Celebrity Member of NXIVM, the Cult on ‘The Vow’
Distractify | USA | Sep, 14, 2020
‘The Vow’ – Shocking HBO Doc Reveals NXIVM Sex Cult’s Links to Extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome
PJ Media | USA | Sep, 17, 2020
Why did the heiresses to Seagrams Escapes fund the NXIVM sex cult?
Film Daily | USA | Sep, 22, 2020
I Was Almost Seduced by the NXIVM Cult’s Weird Media-Watchdog Group. Here’s What I Learned About Not Getting Conned.
Entrepreneur | USA | Sep, 23, 2020
I Was Almost Seduced by the NXIVM Cult’s Weird Media-Watchdog Group. Here’s What I Learned About Not Getting Conned.
The Hour | USA | Sep, 23, 2020
‘The Vow’ Star Mark Vicente on the “Horror” of NXIVM
Hollywood Reporter | USA | Sep, 25, 2020
‘The Vow’ Star Mark Vicente on the “Horror” of NXIVM
Trends She | USA | Sep, 25, 2020
The Vow: What Happened to Kristin Keeffe and Why She Went Off the Grid
Pop Sugar | USA | Sep, 27, 2020
The Vow: Everything We Know About Pam Cafritz’s Life and Mysterious Death
Pop Sugar | USA | Sep, 27, 2020
Is Keith Raniere going to get away with running the NXIVM sex cult?
Film Daily | USA | Sep, 30, 2020
Did any NXIVM members pass away because of the sex cult?
Film Daily | USA | Oct 02, 2020
NXIVM brainwashing? What Allison Mack’s classmate thought of her
Film Daily | USA | Oct 05, 2020
Preview: The Vow Episode 8
Cinemaholic | USA | Oct 06, 2020
The Vow: Here’s What We Know About Frank Parlato of the Frank Report
Pop Sugar | USA | Oct 06, 2020
The Vow: Here’s What We Know About Frank Parlato of the Frank Report
Pop Sugar | Australia | Oct 08, 2020
Former NXIVM employees speak out
TRT World Nexus | UK | Oct 08, 2020
Why HBO’s ‘The Vow’ Doesn’t Capture Catherine Oxenberg’s Reunion With Daughter India
Variety | USA | Oct 11, 2020
PATHETIC PLEA – Nxivm ‘sex cult’ leader Keith Raniere makes desperate plea to escape justice in bombshell prison recording
The Sun | UK | Oct 14, 2020
Keith Raniere: Nxivm sex cult leader urges nemesis to help him fight ‘injustice’ in desperate prison recording
News Break | USA | Oct 14, 2020
NXIVM’s Raniere reaching out to longtime foe for help
Times Union | USA | Oct 14, 2020
Everything We Know About The Vow Season 2
Bustle | USA | Oct 16, 2020
Clare Bronfman: Prison time for her role in the NXIVM cult?
Film Daily | USA | Oct 21, 2020
The blog that helped take down the NXIVM cult: Everything to know
Film Daily | USA | Oct 21, 2020
‘MADE ME STRONGER’ Actress Nicki Clyne says she’s ‘proud’ of being branded NXIVM ‘slave’ & her experience was ‘consensual & positive’
The Sun | UK | Oct 23, 2020
Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent
NBC News | USA | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Discusses His “Odious” Public Image in Rare Interview
Hollywood Reporter | USA | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Talks To NBC News, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”
Deadline | USA | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Apologizes for Role in Causing ‘Pain and Suffering’
Variety | USA | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out from prison ahead of sentencing
MSN News | USA | Oct 23, 2020
Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent
Yahoo News | USA | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison In First Interview Since Arrest: ‘People Can Hate Me And They Do’
ET Canada | Canada | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out from prison ahead of sentencing
Yahoo News | USA | Oct 23, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out from prison ahead of sentencing
Flipboard | USA | Oct 23, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview
E! Online | USA | Oct 23, 2020
“NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out for the first time since his arrest to insist he is innocent but apologize for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’ just days before being sentenced for keeping women as sex slaves
Daily Mail | UK | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’
The State | India | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Talks To NBC News, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”
Wow | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere, Founder of NXIVM, apologizes for the pain and suffering..
Al Khaleej Today | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’
News Chant | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison: ‘People Can Hate Me’
Toofab | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere maintains innocence in his first prison interview: ‘There is a horrible injustice here’
Insider | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’
Rockzfast | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Tragedy” in Prison Interview
Upnewsinfo | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Talks To NBC Information. “I Am Harmless” – KYR information
KYRNews | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Jail Interview – E! On-line
In Fleum | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview
ampgoo | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Discusses His “Odious” Public Image in Rare Interview
The Day Plus | USA | Oct 24, 2020
#sextrafficking | Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent | #tinder | #pof | #match | romancescams | #scams
National Cyber Security | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure Keith Raniere says he’s innocent
Unfold Times | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview – E! Online
Ethical Editor | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview – E! Online
Inspired Girls Online | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Tragedy” in Jail Interview
Polish News | UK | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview
Bioreports | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead Of Sentencing
Video News | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’
The Street Journal | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere califica el escándalo de NXIVM como una ” tragedia ” en una entrevista en prisión
Es de Latino | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Apologizes for ‘Ache and Struggling’ Caused
The News Trace | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted NXIVM Sex Cult Figure Says He’s Innocent
Xoo News | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Talks To NBC Information, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”
fooshya | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted intercourse cult determine says he is harmless
Times of Middle East | Middle East | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists innocent and apologizes for ‘participating in pain and suffering’
What’sNew2Day | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent
Monkey Viral | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Tragedy” in Jail Interview
KBC Channel | India | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’
Gadget Clock | India | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere, leader de NXIVM Sex Cult, s’entretient avec NBC News. «Je suis innocent» – Date limite
FR24 NEWS | France | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent
Know Authentic | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent – Thebritishjournal Reports
The British Journal | UK | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Talks To NBC News, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”
Head Topics | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Talks To NBC Information. “I Am Harmless” – Deadline
Me Trump | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Le fondateur de NXIVM insiste sur le fait qu’il est innocent et s’excuse pour sa « participation à la douleur et à la souffrance »
News-24 | France | Oct 24, 2020
How did former NXIVM members finally leave the cult?
Film Daily | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent
The Breaking News Headlines | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead Of Sentencing | NBC Nightly News
Bangla Viral | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM founder insists harmless and apologizes for ‘taking part in ache and struggling’
Adviser | USA | Oct 24, 2020
El lider del culto sexual de Nxivm Keith Raniere habla con NBC News: soy inocente fecha limite
Juego de Dragones | Mexico | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead Of Sentencing | NBC Nightly News – NBC News
Tweet 247 | USA | Oct 24, 2020
NXIVM ‘sex cult’ boss Keith Raniere’s bid for retrial OPPOSED by US government as he faces life in prison
Insidexpress | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent
AOL | USA | Oct 24, 2020
“The Vow” and “Seduced” Subject Keith Raniere speaks in a rare…
Al khaleej Today | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Convicted NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Claims He’s ‘Innocent’ In Rare Interview Ahead of Sentencing
ET Online | USA | Oct 24, 2020
Keith Raniere qualifie le scandale NXIVM de « tragédie » lors d’un entretien en prison
News 24 | France | Oct 24, 2020
El líder de NXIVM, Keith Raniere, mantiene su inocencia en su primera entrevista desde prisión
Business Insider | Mexico | Oct 24, 2020
‘The Vow’ & ‘Seduced’ Subject Keith Raniere Speaks Out In Rare First Interview Since Arrest
Decider | USA | Oct 24, 2020
What To Know About India Oxenberg’s Fiancé Patrick
Zaqra | USA | Oct 25, 2020
What To Know About Michel Chernitzky, India Oxenberg’s Boyfriend From Seduced
Bustle | USA | Oct 25, 2020
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere maintains innocence in his first prison interview: ‘There is a horrible injustice here’
Business Insider | USA | Oct 25, 2020
NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead …
TV Video News | USA | Oct 26, 2020
What Has Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Mentioned About His Function in NXVIM?
KYR News | USA | Oct 26, 2020
NXVIM: Has Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Apologized for His Role?
Newsweek | USA | Oct 26, 2020
Raniere Claims Innocence Before Sentencing
Murder Murder News | USA | Oct 26, 2020
NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere speaks out for the first time since his arrest: ‘Yes, I am innocent’
Fox News | USA | Oct 26, 2020
NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere speaks out for the rst time since his arrest: ‘Yes, I am innocent’
Fox Wilmington | USA | Oct 26, 2020
‘I Am Innocent’: NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Speaks Out For First Time Since Arrest
Oxygen | USA | Oct 26, 2020
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere sentenced: Everything to know
Film Daily | USA | Oct 27, 2020
NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
NBC News | USA | Oct 27, 2020
NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison
The Epoch Times | USA | Oct 27, 2020
Keith Raniere to spend 120 years in prison for his role as NXIVM sex cult leader
Crime Online | USA | Oct 27, 2020
Keith Raniere and NXIVM: Everything You Need to Know About His Crimes and the Trial That Brought Him Down
E! Online | USA | Oct 27, 2020
The Vow Explains How NXIVM’s Allison Mack Went from “Smallville” to Leading a Sex Cult
Oprah Mag | USA | Oct 27, 2020
Keith Raniere, leader de NXIVM Sex-Cult, condamné à 120 ans
Marseille News | France | Oct 27, 2020
Keith Raniere, líder de la secta NXIVM, condenado a cadena perpetua
Zeta Tijuana | Mexico | Oct 27, 2020
NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison
Sputnik News | Russia | Oct 27, 2020
SEX CULT leader slammed with 120 year prison sentence over NXIVM group that attracted rich & famous
RT | Russia | Oct 27, 2020
A Guide to the NXIVM Scandal and the Case Against Keith Raniere
E! Online | USA | Oct 27, 2020
NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
Stratford Beacon Herald | USA | Oct 27, 2020
Keith Raniere gets life in prison
NJ Today | USA | Oct 27, 2020
It Took 20 Years to Sentence Keith Allen Reniere to 120 Years in Prison
Anthony Andranik Moumjian | USA | Oct 28, 2020
I Was Almost Seduced by the NXIVM Cult’s Weird Media-Watchdog Group. Here’s What I Learned About Not Getting Conned.
The Hour | USA | Oct 28, 2020
Is convicted cult leader Keith Raniere also a rapist? What you need to know
Film Daily | USA | Oct 29, 2020
Truths about Nxivm leader Keith Raniere that his loyalists still refuse to face
Tony Ortega | USA | Oct 29, 2020
Sex cult leader sentenced to 120 years in prison
NBC2 News | USA | Oct 29, 2020
La secta sexual esclavista NXIVM y su conexión mexicanar
Sonora Inclusiva | Mexico | Oct 30, 2020
De asesora de maternidad en Nuevo León a esclava sexual de Keith Raniere
Milenio | Mexico | Nov 01, 2020
Ironic Video: The Man Raniere Tried to Put in Prison, Frank Parlato, Gets to Tell Worldwide Media Outside Courthouse About Raniere’s 120 Year Prison Sentence
Amnons Report | USA | Nov 02, 2020
NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison
Twenty Two Words | USA | Nov 02, 2020
‘Seduced’ on Starz: Where are the major leaders of the NXIVM cult now?
Show Snob | USA | Nov 02, 2020
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Vow
Grazia Daily | USA | Nov 04, 2020
What To Know About India Oxenberg’s Fiancé Patrick
Bustle | USA | Nov 08, 2020
Declaración de mexicana evitó trato especial a líder de NXIVM en prisión
Azteca Noticias | | Mexico | Nov 13, 2020
Jennifer Aniston and NXIVM: Was the actress actually in the cult?
Film Daily | USA | Nov 20, 2020
Keith Raniere, líder de NXIUM, teme por su vida
TV Azteca | | Mexico | Nov 26, 2020
‘DANGEROUS SITUATION’ NXIVM boss Keith Raniere says he fears he’ll be ‘killed’ in prison – in recordings made in jail where Epstein found dead
The Sun | UK | Nov 29, 2020
NXIVM boss Keith Raniere says he fears he’ll be ‘killed’ in prison – in recordings made in jail where Epstein found dead
Big World Tale | USA | Nov 29, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he will be ‘killed’ in prison and describes his ‘dangerous situation’ in recorded messages from jail
Daily Mail | UK | Nov 30, 2020
Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks he’ll be killed in prison
New York Post | USA | Nov 30, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he will be ‘killed’ in prison
News Opener | UK | Nov 30, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he shall be ‘killed’ in jail
Tech Byia | USA | Nov 30, 2020
Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks he’ll be killed in prison
Best Way News | USA | Nov 30, 2020
NXIVM-oprichter Keith Raniere zegt te vrezen dat hij in de gevangenis zal worden ‘vermoord’
What’sNew2Day | Germany | Nov 30, 2020
NXIVM boss Keith Raniere says he fears he’ll be ‘killed’ in prison
Inside Express | USA | Nov 30, 2020
Sex cult Svengali Keith Raniere fears he’ll be murdered in prison
Toronto Sun | Canada | Dec 1, 2020
Sex-cult Svengali Keith Rraniere fears hell be murdered in prison
The Whig | USA | Dec 1, 2020
NXIVM boss Keith Raniere being kept in prison where Epstein died, fears he might be killed: ‘It’s dangerous for me’
Meaww | USA | Dec 1, 2020
Keith Raniere, líder de Nxivm, teme que lo asesinen en la cárcel
MSN.com | Mexico | Dec 1, 2020
Keith Raniere, líder de Nxivm, teme que lo asesinen en la cárcel
Quien | Mexico | Dec 1, 2020
#Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks he’ll be killed in prison
Burada Bilyiorum | Germany | Dec 1, 2020
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he will be ‘killed’ in prison
Express Digest | USA | Dec 1, 2020
The NXIVM cult: How long are the leaders of going to jail for?
Film Daily | USA | Dec 1, 2020
Interesado en asesinar a Keith Raniere sería un empresario mexicano, sugieren
Quien | Mexico | Dec 02, 2020
Telly Today: a freak landslide, live blunders and a dossier of evidence
ATV Today | UK | Dec 05, 2020
The Vow Season 2 First Look Revealed
Daily Research Plot | USA | Dec 10, 2020
Actress Allison Mack, Who Was Allegedly Involved in NXIVM Sex Cult, Files for Divorce
ExtraTV | USA | Dec 11, 2020
Allison Mack Files for Divorce from Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne: Report
People | USA | Dec 12, 2020
Allison Mack Files for Divorce from Battlestar Galactica ‘s Nicki Clyne: Report
Ampgoo | USA | Dec 12, 2020
Telly Today: a freak landslide, live blunders and a dossier of evidence
ATV Today | UK | Dec 12, 2020
Smallville actress Allison Mack is seen out for the first time in more than a year and wears ankle monitor as she awaits NXIVM sex cult sentencing after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Daily Mail | UK | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack Is Seen For First Time After Filing For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne
Bon News Haiti Insider | Haiti | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
BBC Gossip | UK | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Diaz Hub | USA | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
News Parrots | USA | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is observed for first time after submitting for divorce from spouse Nicki Clyne
News98 | India | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack Is Seen For First Time After Filing For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne
Bon News Haiti | Haiti | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
TopSpot 247 | Australia | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Daily News Feed | USA | Dec 13, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Ruheight | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Breaking News Time | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Get News Quick | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Bail Watcher | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Blush by Hava | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Precision Images | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Trands Wide | Australia | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
My Needs Shops | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Lifestyle Today | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Diamond Marketing Gropu | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Celebrity 6pack | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Buzzing News | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Ads Hubnet | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Paulington Post | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail
Yours Daily Magazine | USA | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Daily UK News | UK | Dec 14, 2020
Allison Mack Is Seen For First Time After Filing For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne
World News | Australia | Dec 14, 2020
De reclutadora de NXIVM, a candidata de Morena en NL
Huellas | Mexico | Dec 14, 2020
Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself as she reveals it was her ‘worst nightmare come to life’ when Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘ordered her to seduce him’
Daily News | UK | Dec 17, 2020
Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself
TopSpot 247 | USA | Dec 17, 2020
Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself
Newswep | USA | Dec 17, 2020
Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself
Daily Echoed | USA | Dec 17, 2020
Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself
Intercontinental News | USA | Dec 17, 2020
‘Maybe I’m Brainwashed’: How the NXIVM Cult Followed Damon Brink to Vermont
Seven Days | USA | Dec 23, 2020
2021 – Frank Parlato Media Credits
‘FREE ME’ Nxivm sex cult boss Keith Raniere begs for PARDON from Donald Trump claiming they are both ‘victims’ of ‘fake news’
The Sun | UK | Jan 11, 2021
“Nxivm’s Keith Raniere used a common marketing technique to attract victims”
CNBC.com | USA | Jan 22, 2021
The Complicated Post-Smallville Life Of The Actress Who Played Lana
Looper: Endless Entertainment | USA | Jan 25, 2021
Keith Raniere, líder de NXIVM, tiene Covid-19 confirma su círculo cercano — (Keith Raniere, NXIVM Leader, Has Covid-19, Confirms His Inner Circle)
El Universal | Mexico | Feb 3, 2021
DKISS se adentra de nuevo en el sórdido mundo de las sectas — (DKISS enters the sordid world of cults again)
neeo | Spain | Feb 6, 2021
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere recovering from coronavirus
Albany Times Union | USA | Feb 15, 2021
Is Keith Raniere actually innocent? Read his claims in a new letter
Film Daily | USA | Feb 15, 2021
NXIVM Sex Cult Slaves Speak Out: ‘It Was New, It Was Edgy, and It Was Good
Retired Patriot News | USA | Feb 24, 2021
‘THEY ASKED FOR THIS’ Ex-NXIVM sex cult doc Danielle Roberts claims brainwashed victims ‘wanted’ to be branded
The Sun | UK | Feb 25, 2021
Mario Delgado revela que tomó cursos en secta NXIVM
Revista Clase | Mexico | Mar 4, 2021
Allison Mack Has Yet to Be Sentenced for Her NXIVM-Related Charges
Yahoo News | USA | Apr 28, 2021