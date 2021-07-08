Frank Parlato’s work in exposing Nxivm has been reported hundreds of times in the media. Below is a list of publications that have mentioned his work or quoted him as an investigative journalist.

Although many media outlets covered the story, Parlato is widely credited for being the man most responsible for taking the notorious and wealthy Nxivm cult down and bringing their leaders to justice.

Actress Catherine Oxenberg wrote in the acknowledgment of her book, Captive, the names of the reporters and producers who helped her in rescuing her daughter from the cult, giving the final and highest praise to Frank Parlato.

“I’m grateful to the members of the media for the relentless coverage given to exposing the atrocities of NXIVM, helping to generate much needed public outrage. Thanks to Barry Meier [NY Times], Liz McNeil [People], Brendon Lyons [Albany Times Union], Megyn Kelly [Today Show], Glenn Ruppel [20-20], Elizabeth Vargas [20-20], Tim Uehlinger [Dateline], Chemene Pelzer [Today Show], John Filimon [Producer], Alicia Powers [Inside Edition], Scott Thompson [Publicist] and many more. And a very special thanks to Frank Parlato: because of your tireless efforts, hundreds defected and escaped the horrors of branding and slavery.” – Catherine Oxenberg

Below is a partial list of articles with their links that mention Frank Parlato and his role in the takedown of the sex slaver Nxivm cult. Jump to:

2017 – Frank Parlato Media Credits

Dalai Lama’s emissary in big trouble

Dorje Shugden | Tibet | Sep 15, 2017

Suspended Lama Tenzin Dhonden Had A Lover Too!

Tibetan Journal | Tibet | Nov 1, 2017

Marking women with white-hot iron and ascetic diet regimes: This is what life looks like in a secret sect

Haaretz | Israel | Nov 4, 2017

More than 70 women, including a Hollywood star, were forced to be part of a secret cult whose members were blackmailed and beaten, says the group’s former publicist.

EVZ | Romania | Nov 8, 2017

Strange and perverse cult recruits women by brainwashing and marking them with hot irons to subdue them

El Ciudadano | Chile | Nov 8, 2017

HORROR CULT Inside the terrifying NXIVM slave cult ‘where women – including a Hollywood actress – are forced to hand over naked pics, get branded with the founder’s initials, and are beaten with paddles’

The Sun | UK | Nov 8, 2017

Former Smallville actress is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members – including Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter’

Daily Mail | UK | Nov 8, 2017

‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Allegedly ‘2nd In Command’ Of A Sex Cult

Hollywood Life | USA | Nov 8, 2017

Hollywood star caught in slave cult where women are ‘branded and beaten’

New Idea | Australia | Nov 9, 2017

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult’

New Zealand Herald | New Zealand | Nov 9, 2017

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for beating and branding its members

Rumor Bus | USA | Nov 9, 2017

CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?

The Sun | UK | Nov 9, 2017

Talk About Quitting Your Day Job. Ex Film Star Now Member of Sex Cult – Reports

Sputnik News | Russia | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville star Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult which brands members’ Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/09/smallville-star-allison-mack-second-in-command-of-sex-cult-which-brands-members-7065725/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

Metro | UK | Nov 9, 2017

Sex Cult in Hollywood Headed by Former Smallville Star, Includes Branding, Starvation…and Slaves

Al Bawaba | Middle East | Nov 9, 2017

An Ex ‘Smallville’ Star Is Apparently 2nd-In-Charge Of A Fucking Sex Cult

Pedyestrian TV | Australia | Nov 9, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress in sex cult?; CMAs mock Trump; Bee Gees musical; more: Buzz

Syracuse.com | USA | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville actor Allison Mack brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into slave cult

News.com | Australia | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack, actress of ‘Smallville’, accused of leading a sexual sect

Libertad Digital | Spain | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack (‘Smallville’) accused of being in charge of a sexual sect that mistreats its members

E-Cartelera | Spain | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack (Smallville), number 2 of a sexual sect?

Tele-Louisirs | France | Nov 9, 2017

“Smallville” star member in sex sect?

Bild | Germany | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack of Smallville is head of a secret sexual secret sect

Nerd Movie Productions | Italy | Nov 9, 2017

THE LIGHT OF THE HIT SERIES THE RIGHT OF THE HAND MOVES THE DANGEROUS SEX IN WHICH HE HAS BEEN AND THE HEART OF SRPSKE PRINCETE ‘He leads his harem, and mark the naked girls’

Jutarnji List | Croatia | Nov 9, 2017

THE GLORY ON THE HEART OF THE SEA OF THE CULT: The cruel sisterhood of the brigand and the abuser of robberies scares them with their dirty secrets

Net | Croatia | Nov 9, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress accused of ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for Hollywood powerful

Cine Pop | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack: The actress of Smallville would be the number 2 of a scary sect

Voici | France | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack: former star of Smallville reportedly joins violent sect

Pure Break | France | Nov 9, 2017

ALLISON MACK: THE STAR OF SMALLVILLE NUMBER 2 OF A SEXUAL SECT?

Non Stop People | France | Nov 9, 2017

ALLISON MACK: FORMER SMALLVILLE ACTRESS RECRUITS FOR NXIVM SECT

TVQC | France | Nov 9, 2017

A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves

BFMTV | France | Nov 9, 2017

“Smallville” star belongs to a crazy sex sect

Blich | Switzerland | Nov 9, 2017

From television to the scary cult: “Smallville” star is to enslave women

NTV | Germany | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Pour Femme | Italy | Nov 9, 2017

ALLISON MACK : THE ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE WOULD BE THE NUMBER 2 OF A SECT FRIGHTENING – HERE

The Quebec Times | Canada | Nov 9, 2017

Estrela de “Smallville” lidera culto sexual

CM Jornal | Portugal | Nov 9, 2017

Celebrity series star ‘sex mezhebinin manager’ appeared

Vatan | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017

ALLISON MACK (CHLOE IN SMALLVILLE) ACCUSED OF BEING AT THE HEAD OF A SECRET SEX SECT

Giornal Ttismo | Italy | Nov 9, 2017

SLAVE CULT Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult where they are beaten and branded’

The Sun | UK | Nov 9, 2017

Hollywood actress Allison Mack accused of leading sex cult

News Hub | New Zealand | Nov 9, 2017

REPORT: Smallville actress is a leader of a sex cult; recruited 25 ‘slaves’

Buzz | Ireland | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’

Noosa News | Australia | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville’s star turned out to be the director of the sex sect

CNN Turk | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack (Smallville) is at the helm of a terrifying sexual sect

Pure People | France | Nov 9, 2017

Celebrity series star ‘sex mezhebinin manager’ appeared

Yeni Alanya | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017

The Old Smallville Star That the Famous Sex Sectarian Is the Key Name Allison Mack

Onedio | Turkey | Nov 9, 2017

ALLISON MACK (FROM SMALLVILLE) WOULD BE AT THE CONTROLS OF A TERRIFYING SECT OF SEXUAL

Stopru | Canada | Nov 9, 2017

‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Seems Relatively Normal for Someone Accused of Leading a Sex Cult

In Touch | USA | Nov 9, 2017

IS THIS FORMER ‘SMALLVILLE’ STAR A LEADER IN A SEX CULT?

Wonderwall | USA | Nov 9, 2017

Brainwashed ‘Smallville’ star ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for NXIVM cult

Inquisitr | USA | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville Actress Accused of Leading Controversial Sex Cult

TV Web | USA | Nov 9, 2017

Accused of ‘Smallville’ actress to be sex cult recruiter

Pulzo | Columbia | Nov 9, 2017

Accused ‘Smallville’ actress of leading sexual cult

NTR | Mexico | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack is designated as the right hand of a sexual sect

Aztec America | USA | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville actress is linked to a cult of sexual exploitation

Tomatazos | Mexico | Nov 9, 2017

A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves

Yahoo Fr | France | Nov 9, 2017

“SMALLVILLE” STAR ALLISON MACK leader of a sex sect?

Gala De | Germany | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack, the Smallville Chloe, is at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Leggo | Italy | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack, actress of Smallville, is accused of commanding sexual worship

JC Online | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress appointed as sexual worship leader

Veja | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville actress identified as sex cult leader

Exame | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader

Tomar TV News | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader

Metropoles | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress accused of ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for Hollywood powerful

Cine Pop | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is accused of leading sexual slavery cult

Trecobox | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is suspected of commanding sex slave sect

Cine Click | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack leads alleged sex slaves’ sect

Registro Pop | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack of Smallville is accused of leading ‘sex cult’

Mais Midia | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Allison Mack leads alleged sex slaves’ sect

Journal Oleme | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

“Smallville” actress accused of leading sexual slavery cult

Boa Informacao | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Hollywood actress accused of leading sex cult

MSN News | USA | Nov 9, 2017

‘SMALLVILLE’ ACTRESS INVESTIGATED FOR EXTORTING AND BEATING MEMBERS OF A SEX CULT

Quem | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused of Leading Abusive Sex Cult

Screen Geek | USA | Nov 9, 2017

Smallville: Allison Mack could be part of a sect

Super Roi Italy | Nov 9, 2017

Actress Allison Mack of the TV series ‘Smallville’ is accused of recruiting sex cult girls for Hollywood bosses

Opiniao Goias | Brazil | Nov 9, 2017

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack strips off for shower scenes in 2011 crime drama Marilyn… amid revelations she is second in command of a sex cult

Daily Mail | UK | Nov 10, 2017

B.C. actress tells of her descent into a bizarre group, and ultimate escape

Vancouver Sun | Canada | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’

The Morning Bulletin | Australia | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’

Daily Mercury | Australia | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves

The Queensland Times | Australia | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’

Gladstone Observer | Australia | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville star ‘second in command’ of sinister sex cult

Channel 24 | Zimbabwe | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville actor Allison Mack is ‘recruiting slaves for cult’

News OK | USA | Nov 10, 2017

Actress of the series “Smallville” is designated to lead a sect

Uno TV | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Scandal: ‘Smallville’ actress accused of being a sexual cult recruiter

Caracol TV | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Smalville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women

El Sol de Puebla | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Star of ‘Smallville’ is accused of leading sexual sect

El Diario de Coahuila | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Actress Allison Mack, series ‘Smallville’, accused of controlling sexual sect

El Telegrafo | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

PHOTO: Allison Mack of “Smallville” is accused of leading a sexual cult

Minute 30 | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

“Smallville” actress leads a sexual sect?

W Radio | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack, of Smallville, accused of leading a sexual sect

La FM | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

They accuse Allison Mack of ‘Smallville’ of controlling a sexual sect that mistreats its members

El Canal | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Star of the series Smallville is investigated for leading a sect with sexual slaves

Noticias Chihuahua | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Protagonist of “Smallville”, leader of the controversial Nxivm sect

Tiempo | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Accused actress Allison Mack for leading a sexual sect Read more http://www.lanetanoticias.com/151358/acusan-la-actriz-allison-mack-liderar-una-secta-sexual

La Neta Noticias | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

ACCUSED OF “SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS OF LEADING SEXUAL SECT

Net Noticias | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Accused actress Allison Mack of leading a macabre sex cult

Tono Noticias | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual cult

Noventa Grados | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

ALLISON MACK: SMALLVILLE STAR AT THE HEAD OF A SEXUAL SEX SECT?

Movie Player | Italy | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack (Smallville) accused of being part of a cult recruiting sexual slaves

Mondo Fox | Italy | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Blitz Quotidiano | Italy | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack: From Smallville to a religious sect that maltreated women

Ciak Generation | Italy | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville’s Allison Mack is accused of being at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Nov 10 Best Serial | Italy | Nov 10, 2017

ALLISON MACK ACCUSED OF BEING PART OF A SECT AGAINST WOMEN

Dan in Series | Italy | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack (Smallville) to be part of the leaders of a scary sexual sect

Tele 7 Jours | France | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville: Allison Mack heads violent sect

Tele Star | France | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack, heroine of the Smallville series , accused of belonging to a sordid sect

Le Figaro | France | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack: The former heroine of the Smallville series at the head of a terrible sect

Potins | France | Nov 10, 2017

An actress of “Smallville” linked to a sect of sex slaves

7 Sur 7 | France | Nov 10, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress leads slave cult, site says

Catraca Livre | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader

Midia NewsBrazil | Nov 10, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress appointed as sexual worship leader

LuxPortugal | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves

Gauchazh People | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack, actress in the television series ‘Smallville’, is being accused of recruiting sex slaves for worship of Hollywood bosses

Folha de Goias | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

AMERICAN ACTRESS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL LEAD WORSHIP Leia mais em: http://www.vip.pt/escandalo-atriz-norte-americana-acusada-de-liderar-culto-sexual

VIP | Portugal | Nov 10, 2017

Allison Mack, of Smallville, is accused of being a leader of sexual worship

1 News | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse

Men’s Health | USA | Nov 10, 2017

A “Smallville” actress, accused of leading a sexual cult

La Razon | El Salvator | Nov 10, 2017

“Smallville” actress: leader of a sex cult?

Kurier | Austria | Nov 10, 2017

‘Smalville’ actress suspected of commanding sex slaves’ sect

Bahia | Bosnia | Nov 10, 2017

Actress Allison Mack is accused of leading ‘sex cult’

Alagoas 24 Horas | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

SMALLVILLE ACTRESS DENOUNCED AS SEX SLAVE SECT LEADER

Pipoca Moderna | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress accused of leading cult of sex slaves

Aquidauana News | Brazil | Nov 10, 2017

The star of the series “Smallville’s Secrets” Allison Mac was accused of leading a sex sect

Vesti | Russia | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect

Periodico Central | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect

Sipse | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

«Denver clan» star Catherine Oxenberg is worried about her daughter in a crazy sex sect

Blick Am Bend | Chile | Nov 10, 2017

Actress Allison Mack leads sexual cult association

La Botana | Mexico | Nov 10, 2017

Former ‘Smallville’ Actress Allegedly Second In Command Of Sex Cult

Daily Wire | USA | Nov 10, 2017

Actress of the series Smallville Allison Mack would be the number two of a secret sect that abuses women

Elmostrador | Chile | Nov 10, 2017

Smallville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women

El Sol de Mexico | Mexico| Nov 10, 2017

‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack accused of recruiting 25 women to serve as ‘slaves’ for cult

NY Times | USA | Nov 10, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves

TNH 1 | Brazil | Nov 11, 2017

Actress of the series “Smallville” would be leader of a sexual sect

Bio Bio Chile | Chile | Nov 11, 2017

Smallville is Allison Mack ‘second commander of the sex cult’

Macazin | Germany | Nov 11, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress identified as cult leader

Gazeta Online | Brazil | Nov 11, 2017

Allison Mack, star of Smallville, accused of leading sexual worship

Sabado | Portugal | Nov 11, 2017

Smallville: Allison Mack is said to be the leader of a sex sect

Serien Junkies | Germany | Nov 11, 2017

This ‘Smallville’ actress is accused of being the leader of a “sexual sect”

Diario Presente | Mexico | Nov 11, 2017

Smallville actress could be linked to a sexual sect

Sin Embargo | Mexico | Nov 11, 2017

Accused of “Smallville” actress of leading sexual sect

Vanidades | Mexico | Nov 11, 2017

CHLOE SULLIVAN, SMALLVILLE, IN COMMAND OF A TERRIFYING SEXUAL SECT?

Ubergizmo | France | Nov 12, 2017

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Is Accused of Recruiting for an Evil Sex Cult (Not Hollywood, Another One)

Jezebel | USA | Nov 12, 2017

Lead sexual cult

El Manana | Mexico | Nov 12, 2017

The story of a slave

Mako | Israel | Nov 12, 2017

Smallville’s Allison Mack Has Allegedly Been Recruiting Women For A Cult

Cinema blend | USA | Nov 13, 2017

SOMEBODY SAVE ME! SMALLVILLE ACTRESS ALLISON MACK IS ACCUSED OF BEING A LEADER OF A SEX CULT

Nov 13Fortress | South Africa | Nov 13, 2017

Allison Mack, from the Smallville series, accused of recruiting sex slaves

Ecran Large | France | Nov 13, 2017

This is how the bizarre sex cult with branding and Hollywood stars works

Stern | Germany | Nov 13, 2017

Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual sect

El Intra | Argentia | Nov 13, 2017

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Is Allegedly In Charge Of A Secret Sex Cult

EnstarsUSA | Nov 13, 2017

Smallville Star Reportedly Second In Command In Hot Rod-Branding Sex Cult

Epic Stream | USA | Nov 13, 2017

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused Of Recruiting 25 Women To Serve As ‘Slaves’ For Cult

Caveman Circus | USA | Nov 13, 2017

This is how the bizarre sex sect with branding and Hollywood stars works

Stern | Germany | Nov 15, 2017

ALLISON MACK, FROM THE SERIES SMALLVILLE, IS ACCUSED OF RECRUITING SEX SLAVES

Stopru | Canada | Nov 15, 2017

This ‘Smallville’ Star Recruited At Least 25 Women Into A Horrifying Sex Slave Cult by Mariam ShariaMariam Sharia Nov 15, 2017, 8:35 am

Pizza Bottle | USA | Nov 15, 2017

‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Allegedly Brought Allison Mack Into NXIVM ‘Cult,’ Claims Ex Member

Hollywood Life | USA | Nov 15, 2017

The second man of the brutal sex secta is a former actress of Smallville

The Velvet | Hungary | Nov 16, 2017

Smallville Actress Allison Mack is Second in Command of an Evil Sex Cult!? What the Hell!?

Geek Tyrant | USA | Nov 17, 2017

‘Smallville’ actress accused of involvement with cult that brands women

WSLS | USA | Nov 17, 2017

The heroine of “Smallville” Allison Mack accused of belonging to a sect of which she would be both the slave and one of the leaders

Le Blog de Jean – Marc Morandini | France | Nov 19, 2017

SMALLVILLE: KRISTIN KREUK HAS INTRODUCED ALLISON MACK TO THE NXIVM SECT

Danin Series | Italy | Nov 19, 2017

It turned out that famous actress Allison Mack was No. 2 of SEX cult! Female students and others to “sexual slave” … will develop to the biggest scandal !?

Tocana | Japan | Nov 20, 2017

Is NXIVM a Cult? What We Know

Rolling Stone | USA | Nov 21, 2017

What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse

Pulse | Ghana | Nov 21, 2017

IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW

Top Celebrity Mag | USA | Nov 21, 2017

IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW

Jam Air TV | USA | Nov 21, 2017

Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse

Eveyo | Ghana | Nov 21, 2017

Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse

GH Headlines | Ghana | Nov 21, 2017

NXIVM, Allison Mack, and the alleged ‘sex slave cult’ branding and blackmailing women

The Inquisitr | USA | Nov 22, 2017

A sect marks Hollywood actresses as if they were won

La Nueva Espana | El Salvador | Nov 26, 2017

They claim that the cult leader who supposedly belongs to Ludwika Paleta’s husband fled to Mexico

People Magazine Espanol | Spain | Nov 27, 2017

Did Nxivm leader Keith Raniere run away to Mexico?

Page Six | USA | Nov 28, 2017

Nicki Clyne is the second Hollywood actress to be identified as ‘a member of DOS sex cult which brands women with the name of its founder and takes pornographic photos of members to blackmail them against leaving’



Daily Mail | UK | Dec 15, 2017

CULT CLAIMS Second Hollywood actress Nicki Clyne outed ‘as member of DOS sex cult that brands women’ – as naked pictures and explicit videos ‘used to blackmail members’ are LEAKED

The Sun | UK | Dec 15, 2017

Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack

News.com | Australia | Dec 16, 2017

Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack

The Daily Telegraph | Australia | Dec 16, 2017

Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’

The Queensland Times | Australia | Dec 16, 2017

Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne identified as a member of ‘sex cult’

New Zealand Herald | New Zealand | Dec 15, 2017

Former NXIVM member speaks out about being branded for ‘slave women’ sorority

New York Times | USA | Dec 15, 2017

Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’

Fraser Coast Chronicle | Australia | Dec 16, 2017

Does Nicki Clyne belong to a crazy sex-sect?

Blick | Chile | Dec 16, 2017

‘BATTLESTAR GALACTICA’ STAR NICKI CLYNE IS ALLEGEDLY IN A SEX CULT

Wonderwall | USA | Dec 17, 2017

Hollywood stars in the clutches of a crazy sex sect?

Berliner Kurier | Germany | Dec 18, 2017

Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded

New York Times | USA | Oct 17, 2017

Keith Raniere: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heavy.com | USA | Oct 17, 2017

“My dad has appreciated your program” said Emiliano Salinas to the founder of the Nxvim sect

Huffington Post | Mexico | Oct 18, 2017

The Female Tom Cruise

Blind Gossip | USA | Oct 19, 2017

Inside the secretive group Nxivm where women are branded

Brisbane Times | Australia | Oct 19, 2017

‘Master, please brand me’: Inside the secretive self-help organization Nxivm

The Hamilton Spectator | Canada | Oct 19, 2017

Claims of group branding women prompt state probe

Niagara Gazette | USA | Oct 21, 2017

India Oxenberg’s dad speaks out about daughter involved in cult

New York Post | USA | Oct 29, 2017

Actress India Oxenberg’s father is revealed as ex-smuggler who made $50 million importing drugs to US as he speaks out about his daughter’s involvement in ‘cult that brands women’

Daily Mail | UK | Oct 30, 2017

India Oxenberg’s dad begs her to leave Nxivm ‘cult’

Buzz News | UK | Oct 30, 2017

Former Criminal and Diler: After 26 years, he is discovered who is the father of a child of a Serbian princess

Dnevnik | Croatia | Oct 31, 2017

ALL THE WONDERFUL DETAILS FROM THE LIFE OF SRPSKI PRINCIPLES ARE CREATED It was the star of ‘Dynasty’, and now it was finally discovered who is the daughter of her daughter

Jutarnji List | Croatia | Oct 31, 2017

Allison Mack strips off in 2011 crime drama Marilyn

Kaplan Herald | USA | Dec 2, 2017

CULT LINK Posh Brit school founded by American ‘cult leader’ under ‘review’ by watchdog

The Sun | UK | Dec 4, 2017

This is how the bizarre sex sect with brand and Hollywood stars works

Refinery 29 | Germany | Dec 4, 2017

2018 – Frank Parlato Media Credits

Guru makes Hollywood stars docile

Berliner Morgenpost | Germany | Jan 1, 2018

https://www.wr.de/panorama/guru-soll-weibliche-hollywood-stars-gefuegig-gemacht-haben-id212990553.html

WR News | Germany | Jan 2, 2018

Branded and set on permanent diet: So is a guru feminine Hollywood stars obedient

Derwesten | Germany | Jan 2, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Dalai Lama was paid $1 MILLION to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’ after secret deal between Buddhist’s celibate U.S. emissary and his Seagram billionaire ‘lover’

Daily Mail | UK | Jan 24, 2018

Report: Dalai Lama received $1M from Albany ‘sex cult’ accused of branding women

New York Upstate | USA | Jan 25, 2018

Dalai Lama was paid $1 million to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’

Tibet Sun | Jan 25, 2018

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking

Times Union | USA | Mar 26, 2018

‘BRAINWASHED’ Hollywood actresses Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne chase after sex cult leader after his arrest on sex trafficking charges

The Sun | UK | Mar 27, 2018

How ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Became a Women-Branding Cult Leader

Daily Beast | USA | Mar 28, 2018

WHO IS KEITH RANIERE? SELF-HELP GURU ACCUSED OF SEX TRAFFICKING AND BRANDING ‘SLAVE’ FOLLOWERS

Newsweek | USA | Mar 28, 2018

Alleged sex-cult leader used ‘Smallville’ stars to recruit women: witness

New York Post | USA | Mar 28, 2018

NXIVM: What We Know About Alleged Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor

Rolling Stone | USA | Mar 28, 2018

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking

Infosurhoy | Latin America | Mar 28, 2018

‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Allegedly Involved in Sex Cult, Arrest Imminent

TV Insider | USA | Mar 29, 2018

‘Smallville’ Actresses Allison Mack Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult Leader

Express Newsline | USA | Mar 29, 2018

‘SMALLVILLE’ STARS KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK REPORTEDLY RECRUITED WOMEN INTO BIZARRE SEX CULT

Maxim | USA | Mar 29, 2018

Shocking moment Smallville star Allison Mack argues with authorities before getting into a high-speed car chase with police who arrested the sex-trafficking leader of her cult in Mexico

Daily Mail | UK | Mar 29, 2018

New revelations about alleged sex cult leader accused of branding women

CBS News | USA | Mar 30, 2018

The Hollywood Followers of Nxivm, a Women-Branding Sex Cult

Daily Beast | USA | Mar 30, 2018

‘I’M HORRIFIED’ Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies recruiting women for NXIVM ‘sex slave cult’ leader Keith Raniere

The Sun | UK | Mar 30, 2018

Smallville Actress Denies Recruiting Women For An Alleged Sex Cult

Refinery 29 | USA | Mar 30, 2018

Sex Slaves, Forced Branding, And ‘Smallville’ Actresses: The Story Behind Cult-Like NXIVM Leader’s Arrest

INQUISITR | USA | Mar 30, 2018

‘Smallville’ Actress Kristin Kreuk ‘Disturbed’ by Past Involvement With Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult

Inside Edition | USA | Mar 30, 2018

SMALLVILLE’S ALLISON MACK LIKELY FACING ARREST IN CONNECTION TO CULT

Syfy Wire | USA | Mar 30, 2018

‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack ‘set to be arrested over ties to notorious sex cult’

9NEWS | Australia | Mar 30, 2018

Former ‘Smallville’ star reportedly linked to alleged sex cult

Insider | USA | Mar 30, 2018

‘Smallville’ actress facing arrest next for Upstate NY ‘sex cult’ NXIVM (report)

New York Upstate | USA | Mar 30, 2018

5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack’s Alleged Sex-Trafficking Cult

Too Fab | USA | Mar 30, 2018

How Allison Mack went from Smallville to accused sex cult recruiter

Toronto Sun | Canada | Mar 30, 2018

FORMER ‘SMALLVILLE’ STAR MEMBER OF ALLEGED SEX CULT … Watches Cops Bust Leader

TMZ | USA | Mar 30, 2018

‘Smallville’ Actress Was Second-In-Command Of NXIVM’s Secret Sex Cult

Carbonated.TV | USA | Mar 30, 2018

Smallville star Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex cult NXIVM’

News.com | Australia | Mar 30, 2018

Two ‘Smallville’ Actresses Allegedly Caught Up In Sex Cult

Daily Caller | USA | Mar 30, 2018

STAR PROBE Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex trafficking’ after cops nab Nxivm cult leader

The Sun | UK | Mar 30, 2018

Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Chases Police Car Carrying Alleged Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere

PJ Media | USA | Mar 30, 2018

STARS OF THE TV SERIES “SMALLVILLE” KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK ARE ACCUSED OF FORCED SEXUAL SLAVERY

Siver Times | USA | Mar 30, 2018

Two former ‘Smallville’ stars are facing accusations linked to sex cult NXIVM

Blasting News | USA | Mar 30, 2018

CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS ‘sex cult’ the former Smallville actress is a member of?

The Sun | UK | Mar 30, 2018

Stars from TV show Smallville reportedly involved in recruiting for horrific sex cult

Newshub | New Zealand | Mar 31, 2018

Struggle: The beloved “Smallville” was nominated for sex slavery

Kien Thuc | Vietnam | Apr 1, 2018

Leader of the bizarre brand sex cult in Mexico arrested

Stern | Germany | Apr 1, 2018

Cult turns women into sex slaves, recruiting ‘Smallville’ women

Tien Phong | Vietnam | Apr 1, 2018

Two “Smallville” actresses accused of recruiting sex slaves

Elle France | France | Apr 2, 2018

Did Smallville’s Actresses Allegedly Recruit for a “Sex Slave” Cult?

The Mary Sue | USA | Apr 2, 2018

Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘was second-in-command’ in ‘cult that branded women and kept them as sex slaves’

The Mirror | UK | Apr 2, 2018

Allison Mack could be arrested for her relationship with sexual cult Nxivm

Vanguardia | Mexico | Apr 2, 2018

The ‘Smallville’ woman lives in the same sex slave colony in Mexico

Tien Phong | Vietnam | Apr 2, 2018

The scene of the famous Hollywood celebrity is “madam” in the mysterious sect that turns women into sex slaves.

afamily | Vietnam | Apr 2, 2018

STAR SEX CULT CLAIMS Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘was second-in-command’ in NXIVM DOS sex slave cult that branded women, ex-publicist claims

The Sun | UK | Apr 3, 2018

Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies she recruited women for ‘sex slave’ cult NXIVM

National Post | USA | Apr 3, 2018

Allison Mack and other actresses involved with cult leader promoting sexual slavery

Universo HQ | Apr 3, 2018

They link the protagonists of “Smallville” in sexual sect

La Prensa | Honduras | Apr 3, 2018

Actress of Smallville would be the second in command in supposed sexual cult

Bio Bio Chile | Chile | Apr 3, 2018

NXIVM sex slave sex slave generals are Hollywood stars

Doisong | Vietnam | Apr 5, 2018

Identify the sex slave cult NXIVM has Hollywood stars involved

Tuoi Tre Online | Vietnam | Apr 5, 2018

These Actresses Have Been Linked to an Alleged Sex Cult

Vice | USA | Apr 6, 2018

Chele Farley: “New Yorkers Deserve to Know What Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is Hiding and Why She is Hiding It”

News LI by Long Island Exchange | USA | Apr 6, 2018

Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) involved in a sexual sect? “She knew”

Pure People | France | Apr 8, 2018

Albany attorney will represent Raniere in federal criminal case

Albany Times Union | USA | Apr 10, 2018

These Vancouver Actresses Have Been Linked To A Hollywood Based Sex Cult And The Story Is Literally Insane

Narcity | Canada | Apr 10, 2018

How Frank Parlato Helped Bring Down Keith Raniere And His Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM

Oxygen | USA | Apr 12, 2018

Keith Raniere arrives in Brooklyn to face charges

Albany Times Union | USA | Apr 12, 2018

Los poderosos apellidos detrás del caso Nxivm/ The powerful names behind the NXIVM case

El Universal | Mexico | Apr 12, 2018

CULT CLAIMS Smallville star Allison Mack ‘takes control of sex cult NXIVM’ as its revealed leader had sex with ‘12-year-old girl’

The Sun | UK | Apr 13, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Smallville actress Allison Mack takes control of branding cult Nxivm after arrest of leader Keith Raniere as it’s revealed he had sex with a 12-year-old dogwalker and forced a follower to run headfirst into a tree

The Daily Mail | UK | Apr 13, 2018

Allison Mack takes control of sect after arrest of its leader

Primicias Ya | Mexico | Apr 13, 2018

“Smallville” Beauty is now the leader of Sex Cult

Krone | Austria | Apr 14, 2018

Smallville’s female protagonists have been involved in a very dark sectarian scandal

444.hu | Hungary | Apr 15, 2018

Allison Mack’s sexual slave sect: the actresses involved and the latest developments

Mondo Fox | Italy | Apr 17, 2018

Princess Elizabeth, daughter in NYC in bid to rescue grandkid from alleged sex cult

Page Six | USA | Apr 18, 2018

Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Willing To Go To Jail For NXIVM Cult: Actress Makes Rescue Attempt

Hollywood Life | USA | Apr 19, 2018

Allison Mack Arrested: Charged With Sex Trafficking For Alleged Role In NXIVM Sex Cult

Hollywood Life | USA | Apr 20, 2018

“Smallville” actress arrested for sex trafficking

RCN Radio | Columbia | Apr 20, 2018

Allison Mack of ‘Smallville’, involved in Nxivm sect, arrested

La FM | Columbia | Apr 20, 2018

‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Ties to Sex Cult

Rolling Stone | USA | Apr 20, 2018

Allison Mack of Smalville was arrested on charges of sex trafficking

CineClick | Brazil | Apr 20, 2018

“Smallville” star Allison Mack arrested!

Blick | Switzerland | Apr 21, 2018

https://nypost.com/2018/04/21/sex-cult-moves-to-brooklyn-and-is-ready-for-war/

New York Post | USA | Apr 21, 2018

Smallville star Allison Mack in court charged with helping run New York sex cult

Mirror | UK | Apr 21, 2018

Smallville Actress Allison Mack Arrested in Sex Cult Trafficking Case

Rock Chalk Talk | USA | Apr 21, 2018

A WELL-KNOWN HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS, THE GRANDDAUGHTER OF A PRINCESS, THE SON OF THE EX-PRESIDENT OF MEXICO AND A NEXUS: THE SEXUAL SECT NXIVM

Vanity Fair Espanol | Mexico | Apr 21, 2018

Allison Mack denies charges in the case of the ‘NXIVM’ sect

Milenio | Mexico | Apr 21, 2018

“SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING

Le Parisien | France | Apr 21, 2018

Smallville, Allison Mack arrested for trafficking in women

Blitz Quotidiano | Italy | Apr 21, 2018

Suspected of recruiting sex slaves: “Smallville” star Allison Mack arrested

Paris Match | France | Apr 21, 2018

HORROR CULT’S WILD PARTIES NXIVM sex slave cult ‘held wild parties and seminars’ on Sir Richard Branson’s private island Necker

The Sun | UK | Apr 22, 2018

‘True Fanatic’ Clare Bronfman Now Heads Sex Slave Cult After Leaders Busted

Forward | USA | Apr 22, 2018

‘MASTER, PLEASE BRAND ME’ Inside the horror sex slave cult NXIVM that blackmailed, starved and BRANDED women’s flesh with the founder’s initials

The Sun | UK | Apr 22, 2018

Beer pit ‘bizarre sex cult’ with Hollywood star open

De Telegraph | Netherlands | Apr 22, 2018

“SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING

De Telegraph | Netherlands | Apr 23, 2018

Seagram’s Heiress Now Rumored to Be Leading Alleged Sex Cult Within Nxivm After Allison Mack’s Arrest

El Universal | Mexico | Apr 23, 2018

This liquor heiress is the new leader of the sex sect

Blick | Chile | Apr 24, 2018

More Hollywood actresses in Nxivm case

La Republica | Peru | Apr 24, 2018

Allison Mack is released after her mother pays $ 5 million bail

Cine Click | Brazil | Apr 24, 2018

‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack out on bail, facing 15 years to life in prison

Fox News | USA | Apr 25, 2018

“Smallville” star is said to have lured women into sex sect

Noizz | Germany | Apr 25, 2018

The sex sect celebrated wild parties on Billionaires Island

Blick | Chile | Apr 25, 2018

Inside Allison Mack’s Transformation From Wholesome Actress to Alleged Sex Ring Member

E! News | USA | Apr 26, 2018

Allison Mack NXIVM: a TV series about the slave cult is in the works

Pretty Generation | Italy | Apr 26, 2018

Allison Mack: Suspected to be number 2 in a cult, star of Smallville has been released on bail

Voici | France | Apr 26, 2018

State Closes Midtown Miami School Tied to NXIVM “Sex Cult” Leader

Miami New Times | USA | Apr 27, 2018

Nxivm Sex Cult Housed Secret “Pod” in Brooklyn Heights

Brooklyn Heights | USA | Apr 27, 2018

Sect, guru and sex slaves … The descent into hell of a Smallville star

Paris Match | France | Apr 27, 2018

Allison Mack: Sect led by the actress included hunger, sex and humiliation

Cine Click | Brazil | Apr 27, 2018

Alleged ‘slave’ India Oxenberg gets off sex-cult’s diet

Page Six | USA | Apr 28, 2018

Emma Watson and a royal: ten keys to understanding the new Hollywood sect

Vanitatis El Confidential | Spain | Apr 28, 2018

High-Level NXIVM “Sex Cult” Members Praised Miami School Run by Alejandro Sanz’s Wife

Miami New Times | USA | Apr 30, 2018

Allison Mack accusations: the actress, the sex cult and the trial that’s gripping America

The Times | UK | Apr 30, 2018

They can hide the most brutal sex scene of the 21st century

Index | Hungary | Apr 30, 2018

Smallville’s Allison Mack Married Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne in 2017: Prosecutors

People | USA | May 4, 2018

The heiresses, the Svengali and the sex slave sisterhood

The Times | UK | Aug 07, 2018

Love made India Oxenberg leave Nxivm ‘sex cult’

Page Six | USA | Sep 20, 2018

NXIVM founder Raniere seeks bond again

Albany Times Union | USA | Nov 14, 2018

Billionaire Heiress Paying Legal Fees in NXIVM Sex-Trafficking Case, Prosecutors Allege

The Epoch Times | USA | Dec 04, 2018

CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?

The Sun | UK | Dec 5, 2018; updated Oct 14, 2020

Judge denies NXIVM founder Raniere’s second request for bond

Albany Times Union | USA | Dec 6, 2018

Her “Smallville” colleague turned her into a sex sect

Blick | Chile | Dec 8, 2018

WMG CEO Stephen Cooper once had ties to alleged sex cult Nxivm

Page Six | USA | Dec 10, 2018

2018 in review: NXIVM leaders indicted

Albany Times Union | USA | Dec 28, 2018

2019 – Frank Parlato Media Credits

Court papers show Gillibrand’s father worked for Nxivm sex cult: report

Fox News | USA | Apr 5, 2019

NXIVM Cult Trial: Why Lauren Salzman’s Guilty Plea Is ‘Bad News’ For Allison Mack

Hollywood Life | USA | Apr 5, 2019

Report: Gillibrand’s father worked for NXIVM, tried to distance himself from Upstate NY ‘cult

Syracuse.com | USA | Apr 5, 2019

REPORT: GILLIBRAND’S DAD WORKED FOR SEX CULT

Daily Caller | USA | Apr 5, 2019

SICK SECT Inside sex slave cult NXIVM where Smallville’s Allison Mack was slavemaster and beat, starved and branded women with ‘master’s’ initials

The Sun | UK | Apr 9, 2019

Demystifying American cults: developing actresses, training sex slaves, gathering huge sums of money

Info 51 | Canadian Chinese | Apr 9, 2019

Whistleblower tells all, claiming Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and other prominent Democrats are involved in human trafficking, sex slavery, and Satanism

Natural News | USA | Apr 12, 2019

Allison Mack breaks down in tears and sings to NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere on his birthday in creepy video

MEAWW | India | Apr 12, 2019

“Slaves” of Raniere, pressed by the defense of NXIVM

Al Momento | Mexico | Apr 15, 2019

NXIVM Leaders Illegally ‘Bundled’ Campaign Cash for Presidential Candidate, Court Docs Say

Epoch Times | USA | Apr 18, 2019

Allison Mack: HBO to produce series on sexual worship

Cine Click | Brazil | Apr 19, 2019

SEX-CULT CASE SNARES HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN

WND | USA | Apr 21, 2019

The process to brand-Sex-cult – billionaire heiress pleads guilty

Crypto Coin Discovery | USA | Apr 21, 2019

Process of sex sect: billionaire heir pleads guilty

OE 24| Austria | Apr 21, 2019

Feds seek testimony of ex-Shen student allegedly raped by Raniere

Albany Times Union | USA | Apr 23, 2019

Once Idolized, Guru of Nxivm ‘Sex Cult’ to Stand Trial Alone

New York Times | USA | May 1, 2019

Judge rules NXIVM trial may include sexually explicit images of underage teen

Albany Times Union | USA | May 3, 2019

FRANK PARLATO and PATRICK HOWLEY DISCUSS NXIVM CULT

Radio with Patrick Howley | USA | May 5, 2019

NXIVM Insiders Tell Us What to Expect From Keith Raniere’s Trial

Rolling Stone | USA | May 6, 2019

Trial against Keith Raniere will also splash Mexicans

Milenio | Mexico | May 6, 2019

Corrections

Albany Times Union | USA | May 7, 2019

Trial Begins for NXIVM’s Leader as First Witness Testifies

The Epoch Times | USA | May 7, 2019

NXIVM: Salinas bought impunity from Emiliano

Al Momento | Mexico | May 7, 2019

Witness Recounts Being Forced Into Sex Act With NXIVM’s Leader

The Epoch Times | USA | May 8, 2019

Witness says she felt powerless to resist Raniere

Albany Times Union | USA | May 9, 2019

NXIVM Sex Cult: ‘Smallville’s’ Allison Mack No Longer Under Leader’s Spell After Guilty Plea — She Wept

Hollywood Life | USA | May 10, 2019

ALLISON MACK, ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE, WILL TESTIFY AGAINST THE CULT TO WHICH SHE BELONGED

Every Eye Serie TV | Italy | May 12, 2019

Only a litter of responsible businessmen with caste and courage is missing

Al Momento | Mexico | May 13, 2019

From ‘Smallville’ to a Sex Cult: The Fall of the Actress Allison Mack

New York Times | USA | May 13, 2019

NXIVM turned Lake George resort into annual Raniere birthday jamboree

Albany Times Union | USA | May 13, 2019

Leader of NXIVM Sole Defendant as Former Members Testify Against Him

The Epoch Times | USA | May 13, 2019

WHERE THE EVIL HAPPENS Inside Nxivm ‘sex cult leader’ Keith Raniere’s lair where he ‘romped with two sex slaves’

The Sun |UK | May 15, 2019

Emiliano Salinas Occelli is one of the more than one hundred Mexicans related to the Nxivm sect

Infobae | Mexico | May 20, 2019

Witness: Raniere physically abused women in NXIVM’s ‘master/slave’ club

Albany Times Union | USA | May 21, 2019

Dozens of Mexicans were recruiting for Raniere

Milenio | Mexico | May 23, 2019

So they marked women as animals in NXIVM

Mimorelia | Mexico | May 24, 2019

Not only was Emiliano Salinas, dozens of Mexicans recruited for Raniere, leader of sexual sect NXIVM

Vanguardia | Mexico | May 26, 2019

Raniere, leader of Nxivm, would force aborting Mexicans

El Imparcial | Mexico | May 28, 2019

Nxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked BillioNxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked Billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Emailnaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Email

Forbes | USA | May 29, 2019

What does Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller think of the victims of the NXVIM sect?

Megalopolis | Mexico | May 29, 2019

The Rise and Fall of NXIVM: 20 Years With Raniere on the Throne

The Epoch Times | USA | May 30, 2019

Leader of sect Nxivm would have aborted Mexican sisters

El Diario | Mexico | May 30, 2019

Nexium, SA

Proceso | Mexico | Jun 2, 2019

NXIVM: Child abuse center closed in Monterrey

Almomento | Mexico | Jun 4, 2019

Actress reveals that Allison Mack tried to take her to sexual worship

Cineclick | Brazil | Jun 5, 2019

NXIVM: Allison Mack Accused Of Keeping India Oxenberg On 500-Calorie Sex Slave Diet

Hollywood Life | USA | Jun 10, 2019

Former Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail

Rolling Stone | USA | Jun 10, 2019

Former Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail

Yahoo! Entertainment | USA | Jun 10, 2019

Nxivm sex slaves signed contract

El Imparcial | Mexico |Jun 10, 2019

Students of sel-help courses in Mexico, identified for crimes of the NXIVM sect

El Universal | Mexico | Jun 15, 2019

Nxivm Case: The siege is closed around the “accomplice” Emiliano Salinas

Proceso | Mexico | Jun 17, 2019

They broadcast video of Emiliano Salinas dancing in celebration to Keith Raniere

Aristegui Noticias | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Found Guilty on All Counts

The Epoch Times | USA | Jun 19, 2019

Between anger and confusion Raniere awaits the verdict of the trial of NXIVM

Pulso | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

Keith Raniere, the leader of the Nxivm sect, awaits trial verdict

Yucatan | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

EMILIANO SALINAS APPEARS DANCING IN THE BIRTHDAY OF KEITH RANIERE, LEADER OF THE SEXUAL SECTION NXIVM

Central FM | Mexico |Jun 19, 2019

Emiliano Salinas dances in the celebration of the leader of the NXIVM sect

W Radio| Mexico |

Jun 19, 2019

Emiliano Salinas appeared in a video in which he dances during the birthday of Keith Raniere, leader of Nxivm

Infobae | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

Jury Finds Leader Of Sex Cult Involving ‘Smallville’ Star Guilty Of All Charges

The Daily Wire | Canada | Jun 19, 2019

Salinas Siblings dance for sexual sect leader

Parallelo 19 | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

Five points to understand the personality of Keith Raniere, leader of NXIVM

Quien | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

Nxivm Case: The siege is closed around the “accomplice” Emiliano Salinas

Dossier Politico | Mexico | Jun 19, 2019

Emiliano Salinas dances for Raniere, leader of sexual sect

EJE Central | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019

‘The Lost Women Of Nxivm’: Investigation Discovery Explores Sex Cult In Two-Hour Special

Deadline | USA | Jun 20, 2019

‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’: ID Orders 2-Hour Special on Sex-Trafficking Cult

The Wrap | USA | Jun 20, 2019

Investigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”

Real Screen | USA | Jun 20, 2019

ID Greenlights Two-Hour Special THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM

Broadway World | USA | Jun 20, 2019

ID orders NXIVM cult special

C21 Media | USA | Jun 20, 2019

The Lost Women of NXIVM Special Greenlit by ID

Den of Geek | USA | Jun 20, 2019

Allison Mack: Actress’s Sexual Cult Will Win Documentary

Cine Click | Brazil | Jun 20, 2019

Reveal video of Ludwika’s husband Paleta dancing for leader of criminal sect

Telemundo | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019

Ludwika Paleta and her husband Emiliano Salinas receive the worst news

People Magazine | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019

Accused NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere has been found guilty of sex trafficking

Cosmopolitan | USA | Jun 20, 2019

The Ultimate NXIVM Trial Guide: Keith Raniere’s Conviction, Disturbing Revelations and the “Lost” Allison Mack

E! News | USA | Jun 20, 2019

NXIVM Cult’s Daycare Centers: Human Experiments Left Children Damaged For Life

Big League Politics | USA | Jun 20, 2019

US greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition

Television Business International | UK | Jun 20, 2019

Who presents the details of the investigation of the NXIVM case

Desde Puebla | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019

Lifelong threatens sex guru after branding women

De Telegraph | Netherlands | Jun 20, 2019

Investigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”

Real Screen | USA | Jun 20, 2019

Ludwika Paleta: the dark truth of her last pregnancy

Soy Carmin | Mexico | Jun 20, 2019

Friday CRIME Stories: Wealthy Founder-Sex-Cult-Perv BRANDS Victims

Crime Online | USA | Jun 21, 2019

Ludwika Paleta is still in the middle of the controversy, dark secret comes to light about her pregnancy by Emiliano Salinas

La Silla Rota | Mexico | Jun 21, 2019

The Lost Women Of Nxivm | The Investigation Discovery is preparing a Two Hour special on Allison Mack’s sexual cult

Cinestera | Brazil | Jun 21, 2019

US greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition

TBI Vision | USA | Jun 21, 2019

NXIVM: ‘SMALLVILLE’ STARS TOM WELLING, MICHAEL ROSENBAUM BREAK SILENCE ON CO-STAR ALLISON MACK’S ROLE IN CULT

Newsweek | USA | Jun 22, 2019

Reveal dark secret of the pregnancy of Ludwika Paleta

Net Noticias | Mexico | Jun 22, 2019

Investigation Discovery Will Air a 2-Hour Special About Nxivm Sex Cult That Ensared Allison Mack

The Cheat Sheet | USA | Jun 25, 2019

Inside the Numerous, Shrouded Links Between NXIVM and Scientology

The Epoch Times | USA | Jun 26, 2019

¿Dónde se esconde el hijo de Carlos Salinas?

El Universal | Mexico | Jun 26, 2019

Channel 7’s new sports reporter has WNY ties; Discovery documentary has WNY angle

Buffalo News | USA | Jul 1, 2019

In vilo, Emiliano Salinas by NXIVM

El Sol De Mexico | Mexico | Jul 1, 2019

‘Smallville’ Allison Mack arrest for sexual extortion may be delayed

Estado de Minas | Mexico | Jul 18, 2019

Sex Cult Founder, Alleged Followers Tied To Experimental Schools For Children Still Operating Internationally

The Daily Caller | USA | Aug 4, 2019

The untouchables of NXIVM sect in Mexico revealed

Periodico Zocalo | Mexico | Aug 11, 2019

Rich and powerful Mexicans, Keith Raniere’s favorites

Publi Metro Mexico | Mexico |Aug 13, 2019

Ludwika Paleta talks about Emiliano Salinas while many ask where he is

Soy Carmin | Mexico | Sept 1, 2019

Who Are Catherine And India Oxenberg, The Women Featured In Lifetime’s NXIVM Cult Movie?

Oxygen | USA | Sept 21, 2019

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult: The 5 shocking things we learned

Hidden Remote | USA | Sept 22, 2019

Film Review: ‘Groundhog Day’: Keith Raniere’s Life in Prison

The Epoch Times | USA | Sept 23, 2019

A series of Hollywood actresses became sex slaves, making America shudder

Cung Cao | Venezuela | Oct 5, 2019

How NXIVM Was the Ultimate Wellness Scam

Rolling Stone | USA | Oct 8, 2019

ISABEL’S GRANDDAUGHTER FROM YUGOSLAVIA ENSLAVED BY A CULT WILL MARRY THE MAN WHO HELPED HER ESCAPE

Vanity Fair Espanol| Spain| Oct 28, 2019

She is the actress and aristocrat who faced the NXIVM slave sect

El Universal | Mexico | Nov 18, 2019

She is the actress who faced the Nxivm sect

El Imparcial | Mexico | Nov 23, 2019

EXCLUSIVE: Former NXIVM Members and Employees Describe Clinton-Connected Satanic Cult

National File | USA | Nov 25, 2019

New Details About Allison Mack’s Sex Cult ‘Wife’ Nicki Clyne — Her Job At A Brooklyn Bar And Her Relationship With NXIVM

Your Tango | USA | Nov 26, 2019

NXIVM insiders speak in upcoming special

Albany Times Union | USA | Nov 29, 2019

NXIVM member who gave birth to Keith Raniere’s son speaks out in new film that investigates what REALLY happened to women who vanished, had cancer or ‘took their own lives’ under ‘evil’ leader who said ‘I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs’

Daily Mail | UK | December 2, 2019

NXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere

Brain Bored.com | USA | December 2, 2019

NXIVM Documentary Reveals What Really Happened To Women Who Died Or Were Missing Under Keith Raniere

What’s News 2Day | USA | December 2, 2019

NXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere

Herald Publicist | USA | December 3, 2019

“The Lost Women of NXIVM” is a documentary that follows investigator Frank Parlato as he travels the country to examine the suspicious fates of four women associated with NXIVM

Reddit | USA | December 3, 2019

CULT MYSTERY Sister of missing woman believes Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere ‘had her killed after getting her pregnant’

The Sun | UK | December 4, 2019

LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM: ID doc looks into NXIVM women that died or disappeared

Daily Mail TV | UK | December 4, 2019

Lost Women of NXIVM Documentary by ID

All Access | USA | December 4, 2019

‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’ Uncovers Horrifying Story of Sex Cult’s Whistleblower in Sneak Peek

Pop Culture | USA | December 6, 2019

New TV special links Nxivm leader Keith Raniere to deaths of four women

NY Post | USA | December 7, 2019

Former NXIVM follower claims convicted sex cult leader Keith Raniere is linked to pal’s disappearance in doc

Fox News | USA | December 8, 2019

Is Keith Raniere a killer? New documentary explores if NXIVM sex cult leader poisoned women

Vancouver Sun | Canada | December 8, 2019

Is Keith Raniere A Murderer? New Documentary Explores If NXIVM Leader Poisoned Women

Radar Online | USA | December 8, 2019

NXIWM cult implicated in deaths of 4 women: Examined on Investigation Discovery

Monsters and Critics | USA | December 8, 2019

The Lost Women of NXIVM airs Sun 8 May on ID

Memorable TV | USA | December 8, 2019

From Branding Genitals to Mysterious Deaths? Cult Leader and Sex Trafficker Accused of Murders

Sputnik News | Russia | December 8, 2019

Leader of sex cult NXIVM may have poisoned women in his inner circle, killing two of them, claims documentary

Meaww | India | December 9, 2019

Sex cult convict Keith Raniere’s former neighbors ‘terrified’ after documentary claims he poisoned women in NY home

Fox News | USA | December 10, 2019

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere had child with woman who helped bring down sex cult, proving he lied about never sleeping with members

Meaww | India | December 11, 2019

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere’s neighbors are ‘terrified’ after chilling claims he poisoned four women in his upstate New York home and two more died in suspicious circumstances

Daily Mail | UK | December 11, 2019

New documentary reveals chilling poisoning to NXIVM women

La Tribuna | Mexico | December 11, 2019

Neighbors terrified of allegations that Keith Raniere, NXIVM leader, poisoned women in his home

El Imparcial | Mexico | December 11, 2019

Did NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Poison And Kill Women? That’s What A Documentary Suggests

Oxygen | USA | December 12, 2019

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere may have impregnated woman who went missing after she tried to speak up

Meaww | USA | December 13, 2019

Top stories of 2019: The fall of NXIVM’s Vanguard

Albany Times Union | USA | December 26, 2019

2020 – Frank Parlato Media Credits

NEW DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES THE SADISTIC WORLD OF THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM

TV Black Box | USA | Mar 11, 2020

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

Mama Mia True Crime | Australia | Apr 15, 2020

‘STILL GOING STRONG’ Nxivm sex cult still ‘active and recruiting’ as followers dance and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere’s prison cell

The Sun | UK | Aug 11, 2020

Nxivm sex cult followers dancer and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere’s Brooklyn prison as they bid to recruit new members

The Daily Mail | UK | Aug 12, 2020

‘The Vow’: Release date, plot, trailer and all you need to know about HBO’s docuseries on self-help cult NXIVM

MEAWW | India | Aug 14, 2020

HBO’s NXIVM documentary ‘The Vow’: What you need to know before watching

Albany Times Union | USA | Aug 17, 2020

‘The Vow’ gives horrific look inside the Nxivm sex cult that branded women

New York Post | USA | Aug 19, 2020

The Vow Takes a Deep, Compelling Dive Into the NXIVM Cult

Vulture | USA | Aug 21, 2020

The Vow Explains How NXIVM’s Allison Mack Went from “Smallville” to Leading a Sex Cult

Oprah Magazine | USA | Aug 23, 2020

The Vow’s Nancy Salzman Has Pled Guilty to NXIVM-Related Charges

Oprah Magazine | USA | Aug 23, 2020

Story: Slavery, blackmail, extortion … NXIVM, the sex sect that infiltrated the elite

Vanity Fair France | France | Aug 24, 2020

The Vow: NXIVM Members Wore Colored Sashes to Show Rank, and Here’s What They Mean

Pop Sugar | USA | Aug 25, 2020

Documentary tells story of sexual sect that arrived in Hollywood

Correio | Brazil | Aug 25, 2020

What do scarf colors mean in the hierarchy of the NXVIM cult?

Film Daily | USA | Aug 26, 2020

Where NXIVM Stands Two Years After Leader Keith Raniere’s Arrest

Bustle | US | Aug 30, 2020

The Vow: Everything to Know About Rainbow Cultural Garden, NXIVM’s Group For Kids

Pop Sugar | USA | Aug 30, 2020

Did NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Have Children?

Oxygen | USA | Sep, 2, 2020

Were Belly Chains, Like The One Allison Mack Wore, Part Of NXIVM’s DOS Indoctrination?

Oxygen | USA | Sep, 2, 2020

What’s life like for Lauren Salzman after the NXIVM cult?

Film Daily | USA | Sep, 8, 2020

‘The Vow’ Episode 4: Was NXIVM mastermind Keith Raniere involved in prominent cult member Pam Cafritz’s death?

Meaww | USA | Sep, 13, 2020

SEX CULT Who is NXIVM ‘sex cult’ leader Keith Raniere?

The Sun | UK | Sep, 14, 2020

Allison Mack Wasn’t the Only Celebrity Member of NXIVM, the Cult on ‘The Vow’

Distractify | USA | Sep, 14, 2020

‘The Vow’ – Shocking HBO Doc Reveals NXIVM Sex Cult’s Links to Extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome

PJ Media | USA | Sep, 17, 2020

Why did the heiresses to Seagrams Escapes fund the NXIVM sex cult?

Film Daily | USA | Sep, 22, 2020

I Was Almost Seduced by the NXIVM Cult’s Weird Media-Watchdog Group. Here’s What I Learned About Not Getting Conned.

Entrepreneur | USA | Sep, 23, 2020

I Was Almost Seduced by the NXIVM Cult’s Weird Media-Watchdog Group. Here’s What I Learned About Not Getting Conned.

The Hour | USA | Sep, 23, 2020

‘The Vow’ Star Mark Vicente on the “Horror” of NXIVM

Hollywood Reporter | USA | Sep, 25, 2020

‘The Vow’ Star Mark Vicente on the “Horror” of NXIVM

Trends She | USA | Sep, 25, 2020

The Vow: What Happened to Kristin Keeffe and Why She Went Off the Grid

Pop Sugar | USA | Sep, 27, 2020

The Vow: Everything We Know About Pam Cafritz’s Life and Mysterious Death

Pop Sugar | USA | Sep, 27, 2020

Is Keith Raniere going to get away with running the NXIVM sex cult?

Film Daily | USA | Sep, 30, 2020

Did any NXIVM members pass away because of the sex cult?

Film Daily | USA | Oct 02, 2020

NXIVM brainwashing? What Allison Mack’s classmate thought of her

Film Daily | USA | Oct 05, 2020

Preview: The Vow Episode 8

Cinemaholic | USA | Oct 06, 2020

The Vow: Here’s What We Know About Frank Parlato of the Frank Report

Pop Sugar | USA | Oct 06, 2020

The Vow: Here’s What We Know About Frank Parlato of the Frank Report

Pop Sugar | Australia | Oct 08, 2020

Former NXIVM employees speak out

TRT World Nexus | UK | Oct 08, 2020

Why HBO’s ‘The Vow’ Doesn’t Capture Catherine Oxenberg’s Reunion With Daughter India

Variety | USA | Oct 11, 2020

PATHETIC PLEA – Nxivm ‘sex cult’ leader Keith Raniere makes desperate plea to escape justice in bombshell prison recording

The Sun | UK | Oct 14, 2020

Keith Raniere: Nxivm sex cult leader urges nemesis to help him fight ‘injustice’ in desperate prison recording

News Break | USA | Oct 14, 2020

NXIVM’s Raniere reaching out to longtime foe for help

Times Union | USA | Oct 14, 2020

Everything We Know About The Vow Season 2

Bustle | USA | Oct 16, 2020

Clare Bronfman: Prison time for her role in the NXIVM cult?

Film Daily | USA | Oct 21, 2020

The blog that helped take down the NXIVM cult: Everything to know

Film Daily | USA | Oct 21, 2020

‘MADE ME STRONGER’ Actress Nicki Clyne says she’s ‘proud’ of being branded NXIVM ‘slave’ & her experience was ‘consensual & positive’

The Sun | UK | Oct 23, 2020

Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent

NBC News | USA | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Discusses His “Odious” Public Image in Rare Interview

Hollywood Reporter | USA | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Talks To NBC News, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”

Deadline | USA | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Apologizes for Role in Causing ‘Pain and Suffering’

Variety | USA | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out from prison ahead of sentencing

MSN News | USA | Oct 23, 2020

Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent

Yahoo News | USA | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison In First Interview Since Arrest: ‘People Can Hate Me And They Do’

ET Canada | Canada | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out from prison ahead of sentencing

Yahoo News | USA | Oct 23, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out from prison ahead of sentencing

Flipboard | USA | Oct 23, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview

E! Online | USA | Oct 23, 2020

“NXIVM founder Keith Raniere speaks out for the first time since his arrest to insist he is innocent but apologize for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’ just days before being sentenced for keeping women as sex slaves

Daily Mail | UK | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’

The State | India | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Talks To NBC News, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”

Wow | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere, Founder of NXIVM, apologizes for the pain and suffering..

Al Khaleej Today | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’

News Chant | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison: ‘People Can Hate Me’

Toofab | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere maintains innocence in his first prison interview: ‘There is a horrible injustice here’

Insider | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’

Rockzfast | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Tragedy” in Prison Interview

Upnewsinfo | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Talks To NBC Information. “I Am Harmless” – KYR information

KYRNews | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Jail Interview – E! On-line

In Fleum | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview

ampgoo | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Discusses His “Odious” Public Image in Rare Interview

The Day Plus | USA | Oct 24, 2020

#sextrafficking | Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent | #tinder | #pof | #match | romancescams | #scams

National Cyber Security | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure Keith Raniere says he’s innocent

Unfold Times | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview – E! Online

Ethical Editor | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview – E! Online

Inspired Girls Online | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Tragedy” in Jail Interview

Polish News | UK | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Horrible Tragedy” in First Prison Interview

Bioreports | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead Of Sentencing

Video News | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’

The Street Journal | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere califica el escándalo de NXIVM como una ” tragedia ” en una entrevista en prisión

Es de Latino | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Apologizes for ‘Ache and Struggling’ Caused

The News Trace | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted NXIVM Sex Cult Figure Says He’s Innocent

Xoo News | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Talks To NBC Information, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”

fooshya | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted intercourse cult determine says he is harmless

Times of Middle East | Middle East | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists innocent and apologizes for ‘participating in pain and suffering’

What’sNew2Day | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent

Monkey Viral | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a “Tragedy” in Jail Interview

KBC Channel | India | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists he is innocent and apologizes for his ‘participation in pain and suffering’

Gadget Clock | India | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere, leader de NXIVM Sex Cult, s’entretient avec NBC News. «Je suis innocent» – Date limite

FR24 NEWS | France | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent

Know Authentic | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted NXIVM sex cult figure says he’s innocent – Thebritishjournal Reports

The British Journal | UK | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Talks To NBC News, Proclaims “I Am Innocent”

Head Topics | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Talks To NBC Information. “I Am Harmless” – Deadline

Me Trump | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Le fondateur de NXIVM insiste sur le fait qu’il est innocent et s’excuse pour sa « participation à la douleur et à la souffrance »

News-24 | France | Oct 24, 2020

How did former NXIVM members finally leave the cult?

Film Daily | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent

The Breaking News Headlines | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead Of Sentencing | NBC Nightly News

Bangla Viral | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM founder insists harmless and apologizes for ‘taking part in ache and struggling’

Adviser | USA | Oct 24, 2020

El lider del culto sexual de Nxivm Keith Raniere habla con NBC News: soy inocente fecha limite

Juego de Dragones | Mexico | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead Of Sentencing | NBC Nightly News – NBC News

Tweet 247 | USA | Oct 24, 2020

NXIVM ‘sex cult’ boss Keith Raniere’s bid for retrial OPPOSED by US government as he faces life in prison

Insidexpress | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted sex cult figure says he’s innocent

AOL | USA | Oct 24, 2020

“The Vow” and “Seduced” Subject Keith Raniere speaks in a rare…

Al khaleej Today | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Convicted NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Claims He’s ‘Innocent’ In Rare Interview Ahead of Sentencing

ET Online | USA | Oct 24, 2020

Keith Raniere qualifie le scandale NXIVM de « tragédie » lors d’un entretien en prison

News 24 | France | Oct 24, 2020

El líder de NXIVM, Keith Raniere, mantiene su inocencia en su primera entrevista desde prisión

Business Insider | Mexico | Oct 24, 2020

‘The Vow’ & ‘Seduced’ Subject Keith Raniere Speaks Out In Rare First Interview Since Arrest

Decider | USA | Oct 24, 2020

What To Know About India Oxenberg’s Fiancé Patrick

Zaqra | USA | Oct 25, 2020

What To Know About Michel Chernitzky, India Oxenberg’s Boyfriend From Seduced

Bustle | USA | Oct 25, 2020

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere maintains innocence in his first prison interview: ‘There is a horrible injustice here’

Business Insider | USA | Oct 25, 2020

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison Ahead …

TV Video News | USA | Oct 26, 2020

What Has Intercourse Cult Chief Keith Raniere Mentioned About His Function in NXVIM?

KYR News | USA | Oct 26, 2020

NXVIM: Has Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Apologized for His Role?

Newsweek | USA | Oct 26, 2020

Raniere Claims Innocence Before Sentencing

Murder Murder News | USA | Oct 26, 2020

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere speaks out for the first time since his arrest: ‘Yes, I am innocent’

Fox News | USA | Oct 26, 2020

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere speaks out for the rst time since his arrest: ‘Yes, I am innocent’

Fox Wilmington | USA | Oct 26, 2020

‘I Am Innocent’: NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Speaks Out For First Time Since Arrest

Oxygen | USA | Oct 26, 2020

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere sentenced: Everything to know

Film Daily | USA | Oct 27, 2020

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

NBC News | USA | Oct 27, 2020

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

The Epoch Times | USA | Oct 27, 2020

Keith Raniere to spend 120 years in prison for his role as NXIVM sex cult leader

Crime Online | USA | Oct 27, 2020

Keith Raniere and NXIVM: Everything You Need to Know About His Crimes and the Trial That Brought Him Down

E! Online | USA | Oct 27, 2020

The Vow Explains How NXIVM’s Allison Mack Went from “Smallville” to Leading a Sex Cult

Oprah Mag | USA | Oct 27, 2020

Keith Raniere, leader de NXIVM Sex-Cult, condamné à 120 ans

Marseille News | France | Oct 27, 2020

Keith Raniere, líder de la secta NXIVM, condenado a cadena perpetua

Zeta Tijuana | Mexico | Oct 27, 2020

NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Sputnik News | Russia | Oct 27, 2020

SEX CULT leader slammed with 120 year prison sentence over NXIVM group that attracted rich & famous

RT | Russia | Oct 27, 2020

A Guide to the NXIVM Scandal and the Case Against Keith Raniere

E! Online | USA | Oct 27, 2020

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Stratford Beacon Herald | USA | Oct 27, 2020

Keith Raniere gets life in prison

NJ Today | USA | Oct 27, 2020

It Took 20 Years to Sentence Keith Allen Reniere to 120 Years in Prison

Anthony Andranik Moumjian | USA | Oct 28, 2020

I Was Almost Seduced by the NXIVM Cult’s Weird Media-Watchdog Group. Here’s What I Learned About Not Getting Conned.

The Hour | USA | Oct 28, 2020

Is convicted cult leader Keith Raniere also a rapist? What you need to know

Film Daily | USA | Oct 29, 2020

Truths about Nxivm leader Keith Raniere that his loyalists still refuse to face

Tony Ortega | USA | Oct 29, 2020

Sex cult leader sentenced to 120 years in prison

NBC2 News | USA | Oct 29, 2020

La secta sexual esclavista NXIVM y su conexión mexicanar

Sonora Inclusiva | Mexico | Oct 30, 2020

De asesora de maternidad en Nuevo León a esclava sexual de Keith Raniere

Milenio | Mexico | Nov 01, 2020

Ironic Video: The Man Raniere Tried to Put in Prison, Frank Parlato, Gets to Tell Worldwide Media Outside Courthouse About Raniere’s 120 Year Prison Sentence

Amnons Report | USA | Nov 02, 2020

NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Twenty Two Words | USA | Nov 02, 2020

‘Seduced’ on Starz: Where are the major leaders of the NXIVM cult now?

Show Snob | USA | Nov 02, 2020

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Vow

Grazia Daily | USA | Nov 04, 2020

What To Know About India Oxenberg’s Fiancé Patrick

Bustle | USA | Nov 08, 2020

Declaración de mexicana evitó trato especial a líder de NXIVM en prisión

Azteca Noticias | | Mexico | Nov 13, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and NXIVM: Was the actress actually in the cult?

Film Daily | USA | Nov 20, 2020

Keith Raniere, líder de NXIUM, teme por su vida

TV Azteca | | Mexico | Nov 26, 2020

‘DANGEROUS SITUATION’ NXIVM boss Keith Raniere says he fears he’ll be ‘killed’ in prison – in recordings made in jail where Epstein found dead

The Sun | UK | Nov 29, 2020

NXIVM boss Keith Raniere says he fears he’ll be ‘killed’ in prison – in recordings made in jail where Epstein found dead

Big World Tale | USA | Nov 29, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he will be ‘killed’ in prison and describes his ‘dangerous situation’ in recorded messages from jail

Daily Mail | UK | Nov 30, 2020

Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks he’ll be killed in prison

New York Post | USA | Nov 30, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he will be ‘killed’ in prison

News Opener | UK | Nov 30, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he shall be ‘killed’ in jail

Tech Byia | USA | Nov 30, 2020

Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks he’ll be killed in prison

Best Way News | USA | Nov 30, 2020

NXIVM-oprichter Keith Raniere zegt te vrezen dat hij in de gevangenis zal worden ‘vermoord’

What’sNew2Day | Germany | Nov 30, 2020

NXIVM boss Keith Raniere says he fears he’ll be ‘killed’ in prison

Inside Express | USA | Nov 30, 2020

Sex cult Svengali Keith Raniere fears he’ll be murdered in prison

Toronto Sun | Canada | Dec 1, 2020

Sex-cult Svengali Keith Rraniere fears hell be murdered in prison

The Whig | USA | Dec 1, 2020

NXIVM boss Keith Raniere being kept in prison where Epstein died, fears he might be killed: ‘It’s dangerous for me’

Meaww | USA | Dec 1, 2020

Keith Raniere, líder de Nxivm, teme que lo asesinen en la cárcel

MSN.com | Mexico | Dec 1, 2020

Keith Raniere, líder de Nxivm, teme que lo asesinen en la cárcel

Quien | Mexico | Dec 1, 2020

#Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks he’ll be killed in prison

Burada Bilyiorum | Germany | Dec 1, 2020

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere says he fears he will be ‘killed’ in prison

Express Digest | USA | Dec 1, 2020

The NXIVM cult: How long are the leaders of going to jail for?

Film Daily | USA | Dec 1, 2020

Interesado en asesinar a Keith Raniere sería un empresario mexicano, sugieren

Quien | Mexico | Dec 02, 2020

Telly Today: a freak landslide, live blunders and a dossier of evidence

ATV Today | UK | Dec 05, 2020

The Vow Season 2 First Look Revealed

Daily Research Plot | USA | Dec 10, 2020

Actress Allison Mack, Who Was Allegedly Involved in NXIVM Sex Cult, Files for Divorce

ExtraTV | USA | Dec 11, 2020

Allison Mack Files for Divorce from Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne: Report

People | USA | Dec 12, 2020

Allison Mack Files for Divorce from Battlestar Galactica ‘s Nicki Clyne: Report

Ampgoo | USA | Dec 12, 2020

Telly Today: a freak landslide, live blunders and a dossier of evidence

ATV Today | UK | Dec 12, 2020

Smallville actress Allison Mack is seen out for the first time in more than a year and wears ankle monitor as she awaits NXIVM sex cult sentencing after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Daily Mail | UK | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack Is Seen For First Time After Filing For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne

Bon News Haiti Insider | Haiti | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

BBC Gossip | UK | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Diaz Hub | USA | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

News Parrots | USA | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is observed for first time after submitting for divorce from spouse Nicki Clyne

News98 | India | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack Is Seen For First Time After Filing For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne

Bon News Haiti | Haiti | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

TopSpot 247 | Australia | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Daily News Feed | USA | Dec 13, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Ruheight | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Breaking News Time | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Get News Quick | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Bail Watcher | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Blush by Hava | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Precision Images | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Trands Wide | Australia | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

My Needs Shops | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Lifestyle Today | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Diamond Marketing Gropu | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Celebrity 6pack | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Buzzing News | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Ads Hubnet | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Paulington Post | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne – Daily Mail

Yours Daily Magazine | USA | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack is seen for first time after filing for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne

Daily UK News | UK | Dec 14, 2020

Allison Mack Is Seen For First Time After Filing For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne

World News | Australia | Dec 14, 2020

De reclutadora de NXIVM, a candidata de Morena en NL

Huellas | Mexico | Dec 14, 2020

Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself as she reveals it was her ‘worst nightmare come to life’ when Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘ordered her to seduce him’

Daily News | UK | Dec 17, 2020

Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself

TopSpot 247 | USA | Dec 17, 2020

Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself

Newswep | USA | Dec 17, 2020

Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself

Daily Echoed | USA | Dec 17, 2020

Jane Doe who helped take down NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere identifies herself

Intercontinental News | USA | Dec 17, 2020

‘Maybe I’m Brainwashed’: How the NXIVM Cult Followed Damon Brink to Vermont

Seven Days | USA | Dec 23, 2020

2021 – Frank Parlato Media Credits

‘FREE ME’ Nxivm sex cult boss Keith Raniere begs for PARDON from Donald Trump claiming they are both ‘victims’ of ‘fake news’

The Sun | UK | Jan 11, 2021

“Nxivm’s Keith Raniere used a common marketing technique to attract victims”

CNBC.com | USA | Jan 22, 2021

The Complicated Post-Smallville Life Of The Actress Who Played Lana

Looper: Endless Entertainment | USA | Jan 25, 2021

Keith Raniere, líder de NXIVM, tiene Covid-19 confirma su círculo cercano — (Keith Raniere, NXIVM Leader, Has Covid-19, Confirms His Inner Circle)

El Universal | Mexico | Feb 3, 2021

DKISS se adentra de nuevo en el sórdido mundo de las sectas — (DKISS enters the sordid world of cults again)

neeo | Spain | Feb 6, 2021

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere recovering from coronavirus

Albany Times Union | USA | Feb 15, 2021

Is Keith Raniere actually innocent? Read his claims in a new letter

Film Daily | USA | Feb 15, 2021

NXIVM Sex Cult Slaves Speak Out: ‘It Was New, It Was Edgy, and It Was Good

Retired Patriot News | USA | Feb 24, 2021

‘THEY ASKED FOR THIS’ Ex-NXIVM sex cult doc Danielle Roberts claims brainwashed victims ‘wanted’ to be branded

The Sun | UK | Feb 25, 2021

Mario Delgado revela que tomó cursos en secta NXIVM

Revista Clase | Mexico | Mar 4, 2021

Allison Mack Has Yet to Be Sentenced for Her NXIVM-Related Charges

Yahoo News | USA | Apr 28, 2021