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Dr. Oz: True Crime: Before the Cult — Notorious Cult Legends 

March 11, 2021 | Season 12, Episode 118

Frank Parlato talks to Dr. Oz about Keith Raniere’s formative years. Were there any signs that a young Raniere would later become a convicted sex-cult leader? Parlato provides insight based on his years of research on NXIVM and Keith Raniere.

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Dateline NBC: Collateral Damage

February 26, 2021 | Season 29, Episode 35

Frank Parlato talks to Dateline NBC and explains how his work “cratered” the NXIVM organization.   Also appearing: Lester Holt, Kate Snow, Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Catherine Oxenberg, India Oxenberg,  Robert Galvin, Rick Alan Ross

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American Greed: Nightmare at NXIVM

January 25, 2021| Season 14, Episode 02

Frank Parlato appears in every act of this excellent telling of the financial aspects of Nxivm. He guides viewers to the Nxivm headquarters and the former home of Keith Raniere, while explaining the topic in subtle, nuanced and at times humorous language.     Also appearing: Rob Gavin, Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara and Moira Kim Penza 

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The Dr. Oz Show

January 7, 2021| Season 12, Episode 72.

Frank Parlato appeared on the Dr. Oz show to discuss Keith Raniere’s alleged statutory rapes in his days before Nxivm.

Frank Parlato Vow HouseFrank Parlato in HBO's The Vow

The Vow: A Nxivm Story – Season 1

A nine-part HBO true-crime docuseries by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer. Season premiere: August 23, 2020

Frank Parlato appears in the following episodes of The Vow:

Episode 4: Building Character | Sep. 13, 2020
Episode 5: Class 1 Data| Sep. 20, 2020
Episode 7: Blame & Responsibility | Sep. 27, 2020
Episode 8: The Wound | Oct. 11, 2020
Episode 9: The Fall (voice) | Oct. 18, 2020

     

Watch Episode 9 Clip

Frank Parlato ABC

ABC News 10

June 12th, 2018 | ABC News 10 , which covers upstate New York, featured Parlato in a segment on the shutting down of NXIVM’s operations, and of the refusal to grant Keith Raniere bail.


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E! News

E! News portrayed Parlato on two occasions. On November 9th, 2017 and on March 30th, 2018. E-Online also included Parlato as one of their top 10 figures in their “Nxivm Trial Guide”. He was the only non-cult member and the sole journalist.

Inside Edition

March 29th and 30th, 2018 | Long-running series “Inside Edition” portrayed Parlato in two segments on the sex-slavery cult.


Watch 3/29/18 Video


Watch 3/30/18 Video

Stern

November 16th, 2017 | German paper Stern covered the NXIVM story, proving just how relevant this investigation is to European audiences.


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Vice News Frank Parlato

Vice News Tonight | HBO

May 16th, 2018 | Vice News also portrayed Parlato in an in-depth profile by Elle Reeve.


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Frank Parlato on Gretchen Carlson

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson

September 22nd, 2019 | Celebrated journalist and sexual harassment whistleblower Gretchen Carlson featured Frank Parlato on her show on Lifetime.


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Pix 11 News

April 22nd, 2018 | New York-based Pix 11 had Parlato as an expert on a segment on the NXIVM scandal.


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TRT World Nexus

October 7th, 2020 | In an interview with Frank Parlato, investigative journalist, TRT World discusses some of NXIVM’s darkest practices.


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Seduced

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

October 23rd, 2020 | Keith Raniere Breaks Silence – Records Exclusive 30-Minutes Interview With Frank Parlato – on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt


Frank Parlato

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

November 8, 2020 | Episode #4: Exposed. Frank Parlato started publishing about DOS and branding on Jun 5, 2017, which had a deep impact on India Oxenberg, and her slaves, which ultimately led to their emancipation.

https://archives.frpbn.com/2020/11/Seduced-trecho.mp4