American Greed: Nightmare at NXIVM

January 25, 2021| Season 14, Episode 02

Frank Parlato appears in every act of this excellent telling of the financial aspects of Nxivm. He guides viewers to the Nxivm headquarters and the former home of Keith Raniere, while explaining the topic in subtle, nuanced and at times humorous language. Also appearing: Rob Gavin, Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara and Moira Kim Penza