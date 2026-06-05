Dr. Oz: True Crime: Before the Cult — Notorious Cult Legends
March 11, 2021 | Season 12, Episode 118
Frank Parlato talks to Dr. Oz about Keith Raniere’s formative years. Were there any signs that a young Raniere would later become a convicted sex-cult leader? Parlato provides insight based on his years of research on NXIVM and Keith Raniere.
Dateline NBC: Collateral Damage
February 26, 2021 | Season 29, Episode 35
Frank Parlato talks to Dateline NBC and explains how his work “cratered” the NXIVM organization. Also appearing: Lester Holt, Kate Snow, Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Catherine Oxenberg, India Oxenberg, Robert Galvin, Rick Alan Ross
American Greed: Nightmare at NXIVM
January 25, 2021| Season 14, Episode 02
Frank Parlato appears in every act of this excellent telling of the financial aspects of Nxivm. He guides viewers to the Nxivm headquarters and the former home of Keith Raniere, while explaining the topic in subtle, nuanced and at times humorous language. Also appearing: Rob Gavin, Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara and Moira Kim Penza
The Dr. Oz Show
January 7, 2021| Season 12, Episode 72.
Frank Parlato appeared on the Dr. Oz show to discuss Keith Raniere’s alleged statutory rapes in his days before Nxivm.
The Vow: A Nxivm Story – Season 1
A nine-part HBO true-crime docuseries by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer. Season premiere: August 23, 2020
Frank Parlato appears in the following episodes of The Vow:
Episode 4: Building Character | Sep. 13, 2020
Episode 5: Class 1 Data| Sep. 20, 2020
Episode 7: Blame & Responsibility | Sep. 27, 2020
Episode 8: The Wound | Oct. 11, 2020
Episode 9: The Fall (voice) | Oct. 18, 2020
ABC News 10
June 12th, 2018 | ABC News 10 , which covers upstate New York, featured Parlato in a segment on the shutting down of NXIVM’s operations, and of the refusal to grant Keith Raniere bail.
Inside Edition
March 29th and 30th, 2018 | Long-running series “Inside Edition” portrayed Parlato in two segments on the sex-slavery cult.
Stern
November 16th, 2017 | German paper Stern covered the NXIVM story, proving just how relevant this investigation is to European audiences.
Vice News Tonight | HBO
May 16th, 2018 | Vice News also portrayed Parlato in an in-depth profile by Elle Reeve.
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson
September 22nd, 2019 | Celebrated journalist and sexual harassment whistleblower Gretchen Carlson featured Frank Parlato on her show on Lifetime.
Watch Clip 1
Watch Clip 2
Watch Clip 3
Pix 11 News
April 22nd, 2018 | New York-based Pix 11 had Parlato as an expert on a segment on the NXIVM scandal.
TRT World Nexus
October 7th, 2020 | In an interview with Frank Parlato, investigative journalist, TRT World discusses some of NXIVM’s darkest practices.
Watch
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
October 23rd, 2020 | Keith Raniere Breaks Silence – Records Exclusive 30-Minutes Interview With Frank Parlato – on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
November 8, 2020 | Episode #4: Exposed. Frank Parlato started publishing about DOS and branding on Jun 5, 2017, which had a deep impact on India Oxenberg, and her slaves, which ultimately led to their emancipation.