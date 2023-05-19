Parental Alienation Webinar: Breaking Through to Alienated Kids:

In Part 1, Koth-Zanard discusses how parental alienation affects children’s psychological and emotional development.

In Part 2, focuses on strategies for breaking through to alienated kids “to help them overcome the effects of this insidious manipulation.”

Kloth-Zanard’s work is mostly with fathers whose children do not want to see them, and who claim the mother alienated the children from them.

Since family court is a money-making enterprise for the people who control it — attorneys – it is not a system to trust your children in or to seek justice. It is not a system capable of distinguishing between true and false claims of alienation, though it is a system quite capable of distinguishing how much money can be extracted from a divorce and custody case.

Below Kloth-Zanard discusses her webinar.

By Joan T. Kloth-Zanard

Parental alienation is a form of psychological abuse in which your ex encourages your kids to break your heart. It’s terrible for you, but even worse for your children.

Why?

Parental alienation interferes with your children’s brain development, emotional growth, and executive functioning.

Yes, you love your kids and want a relationship with them. But there’s another important reason for breaking through to alienated kids: Parental alienation inhibits your children’s ability to mature into healthy, happy and productive members of society.

Key steps include building their self-esteem and teaching them critical thinking. When your kids can trust their own perceptions, they may realize they want you in their lives after all.