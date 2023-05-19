Judge Rakoff: America’s Innocents Who Plead Guilty Problem

US District Judge Hon. Jed S. Rakoff once said, “When I was a prosecutor, of course, I thought the system worked absolutely perfectly. When I was a defense counsel, I had some doubts. But I didn’t really see the magnitude of the problem.”

He later tried to describe the magnitude of the problem in his startling 2021 book, “Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free and other paradoxes of our broken legal system,“

His book contains essays on why innocent people plead guilty, why the government does not prosecute executives, why, with vanishing trials, those accused don’t get their day in court, why the judiciary limits its constitutionally mandated power, and why the Supreme Court fails to combat excesses by the president.

Judge Rakoff also appears in YouTube videos. Here is the transcript of one called America’s Guilty Plea Problem.