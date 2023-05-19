Judge Rakoff: America’s Innocents Who Plead Guilty Problem

May 19, 2023
Guest View

  • Innocents suffer in all courts. The priority shifted long ago to dropping workload and rotating the calendar. There is no concept of justice any more, just a bunch of whiney old lawyers playing god in long black dresses. Too pathetic to even hold themselves accountable, too selfish and self serving to protect anyone else or anything at all, but their own images.

    The way judges are selected and remain in power, are the problems. When the way judges are chosen is politically charged, or often a friendly aka corrupt as fuck lawyer willing to do whatever the judge wants including bribe, coerce or even overreach and sanction people for results without any regard for the letter of the law, the spirit of the law or civil rights. They care absolutely zero about laws unless they can use them to make their job easier by breaking, or perverting them by ignoring their true purpose. This is because you are hiring lawyers that refused to act ethically and were never held accountable. Why would gaining more power for doing that as a reward make them suddenly gain a sense of ethics?

    I would argue that 90% of sitting judges could not pass a modern BAR exam. They routinely teach coersion as a settlement method, they lie, they tamper with records and evidence, and when they are caught they both retaliate and often remove themselves from the case without even having the intestinal fortitude to admit they were ethically challenged.

    If they’re real bad, like Judge Ueda here in Sacramento, they will repeatedly admit they are corrupt and committing crimes, and then punish you for recording to try and protect your family from further abuse. In my case, upon appeal, the judge made my file disappear, and the opposing attorney who magically works as a judge in the same court chased off my appelate lawyer. Repeatedly. And there were several clear procedural issues that would have led to a judge with any sense overturning the matter. Judge Ueda also came in on a day off to another department to hear a complaint from my STILL wife (14 month marriage, over 3 years in divorce) that I would not authorize repairs on a vehicle that is my separate property. This was after she canceled my insurance without my knowledge or consent, violating ATRO’s for about the 200th time.

    I haven’t seen my son in almost a year, even though my orders say 3 times a week. Laura has never once complied with those orders. The judge has never done anything to enforce the orders. In fact, she blocked 2 separate efforts to substitute out the lawyer Carla Harms the pro tempore chased away so I could act in pro per, because their intent was to declare me a vexatious litigant, and she could no longer do that by law for several more actions.

    Tell me again about how the court systems in this country are great. The worst part is judges like you, who pretend to be ethical, but also know all this corruption is going on, but do jack and shit to protect the citizens or uphold the law as they swore to.

    Drain the swamp, volunteerism with heavy oversight. Stop letting walking, talking turds like this make fortunes off the misfortune of people trying to peacefully resolve matters in courts.

    And yes, that’s my real name. Don’t bother making an effort to blackball me. They already did it.

  • “When I was a prosecutor I thought the system worked absolutely perfectly”

    Absolutely perfectly? I doubt Jed Rakoff was ever so naive.

    Of course the American justice system doesn’t work perfectly. No human institution is perfect.

    In his opinion, the system is “broken”. He is welcome to his opinion. The Innocence Project is of the same opinion but one hardly expects an advocacy group with such a name to be unbiased. (I would wager that The Innocence Project doesn’t live up to the ideal of being a perfect institution either)

    The above article is long on generalities and short on specifics. For specifics, let’s look at the government case against Raniere and Nxivm. How “broken” was the justice system in that case?

    Raniere didn’t plead guilty. He went to trial and he lost. He lost because he’s guilty as hell.

    The government didn’t convict him. That was up to the jury of twelve independent citizens. And they all had to agree, unanimously.

    The prosecution proved all seven counts in the indictment. That doesn’t look like a broken system to me.

    Raniere would’ve been better off had he taken a guilty plea, like his co-defendants did. They all got light, extremely light sentences. Looks to me like there’s a whole lot of carrot in the justice system, and far less stick.

    In the Nxivm case, prosecutors concentrated the head felon Raniere. Lesser felons (and they were many) were let off lightly, if they were charged at all. A co-conspirator like Clyne was never even arrested. Even though she was a member of this criminal racket’s inner circle and despite the assistance she provided to this sex trafficking operation.

    I could go on. Point is, the justice system is actually quite lenient. Criminal activity was rampant in the Nxivm cult, the whole thing was basically a Ponzi scheme and there was a large sex trafficking operation going on. Desk drawers and boxes full of unaccounted cash were the norm. And what, four people actually went to jail?

    That doesn’t seem like a brutally harsh system to me. If it’s “broken”, it’s broken on the side of leniency. Overall, in the Nxivm case I’d say justice was done. The criminal enterprise was broken up, the leader got put away in prison. I call that justice. The financial backer, the co-founder, and the COO of DOS got short prison terms, which I call lenient. Others got away with their crimes and outrages, which perhaps may be too lenient.

    • Well written, A.S.

      And then there are the seemingly endless chances to appeal.

      There’s the delaying a day in court for years, option too.

      And early release.

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Archives