Aristotle: Prison Food Is a Healthy, Balanced Diet

Aristotle’s Sausage does not see the problem with prison food that Rich Luthmann writes about: FED Poison? Nutrition Expert Says Prison Food Causes Cancer, Toxicity
He sees the prison food as well balanced, and frankly delicious. Frank Report selected the photos. Not all photos used in the story are actual prison food.
By Aristotle’s Sausage
I’m looking at the federal prison menu and see whole grains, veggies and fruits, and protein choices like baked chicken, scrambled eggs, beef taco salad, and cheese. A balanced, wholesome diet, just like actual nutritionists recommend.
Friday lunch: hamburger on a whole wheat bun (with a meatless option), onion, baked potato or fries, and fruit. For dinner, bean soup and taco salad (again with a meatless option). Nothing unhealthy about that. It’s a healthier diet than most Americans consume.
The week’s rotation includes corn, black beans, green beans, carrots, and salad. Plus fruit.
Prison hamburgers are plump, juicy and delicious, like everything on the prison menu. Prison officials have love in their hearts, want the prisoners in their care to learn and grow spiritually, so that they can live happy, healthy, productive lives when they return to society.
I do not see desserts on the menu—no pie, cookies, cake, pudding, brownies, or ice cream. I’m also not seeing potato chips or other snack junk foods. And, of course, no alcohol.
Is this toxic?
This is how the Bureau of Prisons “kills inmates”? This is “FED Poisoning”? Making sure they get their fruits and vegetables?
Coach Kelly, whose sole health and nutrition qualification is that he played professional rugby, is worried that food might be cooked in canola oil.
“Canola oil… that’s just toxic to the body,” says Coach. Of course, former rugby players have every right to their opinions, just like everyone else, but what does evidence-based science say on the subject?
“Health concerns about canola oil are unfounded.”
https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/canola-oil/faq-20058235
Getting into more detail, here’s
Guy Crosby, Ph.D. of the Harvard School of Public Health: “canola oil is a safe and healthy form of fat that will reduce blood LDL cholesterol levels and heart disease risk.”
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/2015/04/13/ask-the-expert-concerns-about-canola-oil/
And the American Heart Association lists canola oil first among its healthy fats recommendations https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/fats/healthy-cooking-oils
Opposed to this, we have Coach Rugby’s opinion. I followed the link, which brought me to his Facebook profile. He lists himself not as a nutrition expert but as a “digital creator.”
His “FitOver40” scheme promises dramatic weight loss without exercise – that elusive fairy tale program that promises health, fitness, and a slender waist while doing nothing more than sitting on your ass. It probably gives you washboard abs too.
Quoting Coach: “I help men and women lose 20+ pounds in 120 days without long painful workouts by FitOver40 formula.”
Coach Kelly has another issue with prison food.
“Kelly said there was concern that prisoners who wanted to make healthy and nutritious food choices could get enough calories.”
Okay. He doesn’t know the portion sizes or caloric content of the food, but the man’s entitled to an opinion. It’s rather contradicted, though, by Rich Luthmann’s statement that while in prison
“I ballooned up to 300 pounds” [you give your pre-arrest weight as 260 lbs.]
So no shortage of available calories, then.
As for junk food sold at the commissary, that’s the same for everyone on the outside. Cookies, greasy chips, and sugary soda aplenty. It all comes down to how you choose to treat your body.
Obesity is a substantial public health problem. More Americans are overweight and obese than are of “normal” weight. The average American man weighs 200 lbs., and it’s not because they’re bulked up lifting barbells. They’re incipient heart attacks on legs.
By establishing a healthy diet, the BOP is doing inmates a favor.
The above is an example of an American diet outside of prison.
Prison diet is superior to the average American diet.
I do not have a problem with prison food, but I am not eating it. It looks revolting.
There is a distinction between calories and good calories. You can eat 2,000 calories a day in jelly beans and 2,000 in eggs. All things being equal, which one will give you better body composition and lead to fewer long-term issues? The “super food.” The egg. The one with less sugar and which causes less inflammation.
You make a fallacious distinction, then cite sources bought and paid for by Big Pharma and FOOD, Inc. Of course, all these foods are “healthy” foods. Their bank accounts tell them so, buttressed by Madison Avenue’s messaging. But healthy compared to what? Healthy in a vacuum is what you’re citing to. See the discussion below about Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratios for an example of how to compare apples to apples.
And then you try to talk about Ben Kelly and dismiss his 30 years of experience in nutrition. You cite some dude from Harvard. And he might be great. But I do not see any pictures of this Guy Crosby with his shirt off. Said another way for all the Hegel fans: Hic Rhodus, hic salta! Zeig hier, beweise, was du kannst. Show it here, and prove what you can do.
Guy Crosby may know much about nutrition, but Ben Kelly shows a clear and irrefutable nutrition knowledge base and application of that nutrition knowledge to human health. Not only his results, but the results of scores of professionals and busy New Yorkers, Connecticuters, and others are a testament to his qualifications. The Ad Hominem attack against Ben Kelly’s credentials doesn’t stand up. Ben Kelly is a nutrition expert, and for good reason.
Finally, you sidestep the biggest nutritional issue, and it may be because you don’t have any knowledge on the issue. And that’s fine. I just learned about this topic recently. The real issue is Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratios and inflammation. It does not matter what the BOP claims to serve on their menus if their shorteners are full of Omega-6-laden oils. Any otherwise “healthy” food is rendered inflammatory and toxic.
Here is the argument against a high Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio:
• Both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids, meaning that you need some of them in your diet because your body can’t produce them.
• Throughout evolution, humans got omega-3 and omega-6 in a certain ratio. While this ratio differed between populations, it’s estimated to have been about 1:1.
• In the past century or so, this ratio in the Western diet has shifted dramatically and may be as high as 20:1.
• Scientists have hypothesized that too much omega-6 relative to omega-3 may contribute to chronic inflammation.
• Chronic inflammation is an underlying factor in some of the most common Western diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis (all ailments mentioned by Ben Kelly in the interview).
• Observational studies have also associated a high intake of omega-6 fat with an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease.
Aristotle, your claims ring of a Fisher’s Smoking Hypothesis-type argument. If you can distort causation and correlation, you can dismiss the claim. Then you can make anything, including the truth, look like “junk science.”
These findings raise an important issue for prisoner’s rights. All that might need to be changed is to substitute the shortener. The BOP has taken all but skin milk out of the prisons. A change can be made on the national level if there is the will to do so.
If the prisoners are knowingly being poisoned, how long does it take an institution like the Bureau of Prisons to recognize, listen, and change to comply with the minimum standards of human decency? The sad reality is that it’s probably not in the BOP’s DNA.
Richard, Aristotle bears no resemblance to his namesake. He is judgmental, patronizing, condescending, and rarely misses a chance to speak up and remove any doubt.
Just wait for it.
Richard, your approach of combating false information and blind faith in the official narrative with facts, references, and good old common sense won’t work with most of the folks here. They believe that if they repeat the official narratives with enough enthusiasm that they’ll get a pat on the head, a “good boy/girl” and a gold star. That these rewards aren’t worth a turd is beyond them at the moment.
That anyone can be locked up for anything, with false evidence, no evidence, or evidence badly taken out of context isn’t something they will understand until it happens to them or one of their loved ones.
I hope that never happens.
Understood Kommisar. Commence Virtue Signaling.
