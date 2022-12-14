Aristotle: Prison Food Is a Healthy, Balanced Diet

Aristotle’s Sausage does not see the problem with prison food that Rich Luthmann writes about: FED Poison? Nutrition Expert Says Prison Food Causes Cancer, Toxicity

He sees the prison food as well balanced, and frankly delicious. Frank Report selected the photos. Not all photos used in the story are actual prison food.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

I’m looking at the federal prison menu and see whole grains, veggies and fruits, and protein choices like baked chicken, scrambled eggs, beef taco salad, and cheese. A balanced, wholesome diet, just like actual nutritionists recommend.

Friday lunch: hamburger on a whole wheat bun (with a meatless option), onion, baked potato or fries, and fruit. For dinner, bean soup and taco salad (again with a meatless option). Nothing unhealthy about that. It’s a healthier diet than most Americans consume.

The week’s rotation includes corn, black beans, green beans, carrots, and salad. Plus fruit.

Prison hamburgers are plump, juicy and delicious, like everything on the prison menu. Prison officials have love in their hearts, want the prisoners in their care to learn and grow spiritually, so that they can live happy, healthy, productive lives when they return to society.

I do not see desserts on the menu—no pie, cookies, cake, pudding, brownies, or ice cream. I’m also not seeing potato chips or other snack junk foods. And, of course, no alcohol.

Is this toxic?

This is how the Bureau of Prisons “kills inmates”? This is “FED Poisoning”? Making sure they get their fruits and vegetables?

Coach Kelly, whose sole health and nutrition qualification is that he played professional rugby, is worried that food might be cooked in canola oil.

“Canola oil… that’s just toxic to the body,” says Coach. Of course, former rugby players have every right to their opinions, just like everyone else, but what does evidence-based science say on the subject?

“Health concerns about canola oil are unfounded.”

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/canola-oil/faq-20058235

Getting into more detail, here’s

Guy Crosby, Ph.D. of the Harvard School of Public Health: “canola oil is a safe and healthy form of fat that will reduce blood LDL cholesterol levels and heart disease risk.”

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/2015/04/13/ask-the-expert-concerns-about-canola-oil/

And the American Heart Association lists canola oil first among its healthy fats recommendations https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/fats/healthy-cooking-oils

Opposed to this, we have Coach Rugby’s opinion. I followed the link, which brought me to his Facebook profile. He lists himself not as a nutrition expert but as a “digital creator.”

His “FitOver40” scheme promises dramatic weight loss without exercise – that elusive fairy tale program that promises health, fitness, and a slender waist while doing nothing more than sitting on your ass. It probably gives you washboard abs too.

Quoting Coach: “I help men and women lose 20+ pounds in 120 days without long painful workouts by FitOver40 formula.”

Coach Kelly has another issue with prison food.

“Kelly said there was concern that prisoners who wanted to make healthy and nutritious food choices could get enough calories.”

Okay. He doesn’t know the portion sizes or caloric content of the food, but the man’s entitled to an opinion. It’s rather contradicted, though, by Rich Luthmann’s statement that while in prison

“I ballooned up to 300 pounds” [you give your pre-arrest weight as 260 lbs.]

So no shortage of available calories, then.

As for junk food sold at the commissary, that’s the same for everyone on the outside. Cookies, greasy chips, and sugary soda aplenty. It all comes down to how you choose to treat your body.

Obesity is a substantial public health problem. More Americans are overweight and obese than are of “normal” weight. The average American man weighs 200 lbs., and it’s not because they’re bulked up lifting barbells. They’re incipient heart attacks on legs.

By establishing a healthy diet, the BOP is doing inmates a favor.

The above is an example of an American diet outside of prison.

Prison diet is superior to the average American diet.