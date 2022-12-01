2016 Mystery Tweet Condemned Mack for Getting Branded, When DOS Was Still a Secret

December 1, 2022
A reader wrote the following:
“I found this Twitter account that seemed to know a lot more than anybody else did about Allison Mack and Keith Raniere in April 2016!
“He’s either psychic or there’s more to it. Looking at who he (or she) follows he seems to be from St. Louis as he follows a lot of news pages from there… I’d love to find who’s behind this account but it hasn’t been active since 2016.”
Here was the link.
I opened the Twitter account and found someone calling themselves Luke Glass. His Twitter page consists of tweets from one day April 23, 2016.
In April 2016, DOS was growing. It was a secret. At that time, there were 7 first line masters. Lauren Salzman would be the eighth in early 2017.
But Mack and the other six were busy recruiting slaves, lying to them that DOS was an all-female mentoring group that used the terms master-slave. The truth was that Raniere was their master. He led the group and had total control of DOS based on the hierarchy that slaves obey their masters and the masters had blackmail-worthy material called collateral on their slaves.
It was astonishingly stupid.  But Luke Glass knew about it, and he knew something more.
Here is his brief moment on Twitter – on April 23, 2016.
His first tweet was to Allison Mack.
luke glass @BellsBat55 @allisonmack

Wherever you go, wherever you sleep! Ill be watching you. You just been branded you little cunt!

Mack may have replied to Glass, but he was not buying it.  His next tweet consisted of one word.
luke glass@BellsBat55 Replying to @allisonmack Bullshit!

Glass’ next, and it appears final tweet, is addressed to actor Mark Hildreth, a staunch Raniere follower at the time.

luke glass @BellsBat55@hildrethmark A Humanitarian? More like a scumbag who fucks children you pedo little bastard! You’ev been branded!
Hildreth dated Kristin Kreuk and he dated Nicole, the late 20s actress who got branded. By this time, Nicole had already experienced the bondage/obedience incident, where she was tied down on a table blindfolded. She was still a member of DOS – a slave to Allison Mack.

Nicole was tied down on this table in Camila’s apartment.

Raniere observed, as Camila performed oral sex on Nicole, who did not know who her sexual assaulter was.  This incident in 2015 was responsible for getting Raniere 40 years of his 120 year sentence, as it was charged as sex trafficking.

So why did Glass tweet to Hildreth?  Maybe Hildreth wrote or told Luke that Raniere is a humanitarian.
So what was Mack doing on and about April 23, 2016 on Twitter? She was lamenting the passing of the singer Prince.
Bethany Joy Lenz is an actress who portrayed Haley James Scott on the WB/CW television drama One Tree Hill.
I replied to the reader who sent the Twitter link about Luke Glass:

Archives