To Stop Corruption, Stop Using Family Court, 3 Ways to Avoid It

Her advice is so obvious, it’s a wonder, so many ignore it.

By Ann Van Buren

For corrupt and destructive things to happen to you and your children in Family Court, you need to participate.

Why are you participating?

Why are you asking the government to get involved in your business? You can’t go crying to people for help, then when they get involved in your business, complain that they’re involved in your business.

Handle your business yourself.

Never ask the government into your personal life, never ask the government into your life for any reason. Don’t voluntarily seek government assistance and intervention.

For your family court conspiracy theories to work, you must first actively engage the government with your family.

Knock it off. Put the family courts out of business by no longer using them.

Plus, these three golden rules:

Don’t marry assholes.

Don’t start families with psychos.

Get ironclad prenups, including what will happen with any children.

If you’ve already fucked up one of those three, then get mediators or lawyers. Learn to compromise and act like adults.

But only fools invite the government into their personal and family life. And then say it is some big wild conspiracy plan set up at the start. It presupposes you will fail in your family and marriage, and go crying to the government for help.

If you don’t do that and keep your kids out of family court, the rest of the conspiracy can’t play out as you described.

Because guess what, it’s not a conspiracy.

Yes, absolutely, there may be really messed up stuff in your local court system. I believe that. But when you say crazy stuff like the family court, “agendas have been put in place with full purpose to control our population,” – you’re going to lose support for your cause.

Family court is only profit generating in areas with wealthy families.

Most family courts deal with poverty beyond anything you can imagine.

Families living in cars.

Children suffering from malnutrition and starvation in modern day America.

Children who have never seen a doctor and are in their teens.

Never had a checkup.

Never once been taken to a dentist, and are so neglected that they have severe dental disease before they are in the double digits.

Families living with children, who are also parents because they have been impregnated and had children.

A single mother with seven or eight children. Trying to find a homeless shelter they can all stay in together.

I could tell you stories about sexual and other abuse rained upon children that would make you throw up in your mouth as you read it.

How about a child with impacted bowels because they have been eating plastic bits to survive?

Don’t get me started on babies who were actually raped. Repeatedly.

Family court is meant to be for the worst cases imaginable. It is not meant for adults who cannot solve their personal problems when they decide they no longer want to be a family.

There has to be some modicum of responsibility for getting yourself into a situation where you choose a partner who is either mentally unstable or just a total jerk.

Unless you’re going to say, they were always a sterling example of a human being until the moment you decided to split up.

Okay, that might be true for a few people here and there, but there is no way that’s true for every person going through divorce.

Again, the big three:

Pick your partner wisely.

Get ironclad prenups.

Make advance plans for how you will handle child rearing if your marriage or relationship ends.

If you go to the government and involve them in your problems, you are not blameless in the equation.

What are the choices you’ve made in your life to get to a point where you cannot handle your own business like adults?

Everyone says custody is about children, but most custody fights are about money.

The best way to stop Family Court corruption is to stop using the family courts, unless you are in absolute, worst case scenario, dire need.