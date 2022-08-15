Smallest Reddit Coward and Other Nuts Attack Me

I get assholes, fools, cowards, and the insane all the time in my line of work. They think their heckling disturbs me. It is the opposite. I enjoy it Here is an email my associate, Jamie, got the other day. It comes from some anonymous and insane coward.

To: < From:Date: Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 7:23 AMSubject: Don’t be alarmedTo: < Jamie @artvoice.com

Hello. I’m one of the people who was mean to Frank Parlato. I swear I won’t be mean to you. I just want to tell you something.

In 1999, soon after this dude Joe R tried to recruit me for NXIVM, he and I were visiting our friend John H.

John’s wife Danette H spontaneously asked me to take the Meyers-Briggs test. I humored her, and took the test. While I was taking the test, at her kitchen table, I overheard in the next room, Danette said to Joe “Don’t worry. I’m sure he’ll come around.”

When I heard her say that, I was overwhelmed by severe unpleasantness. So I continued the test by giving mostly random answers, on the test. I didn’t know what my incorrect answers would amount to. A few days later, when she hat THE RESULTS for me, I went to the nearby business annex and threw my copy of the results in a trash bin.

I know now, that my flubbed answers caused the NXIVM club to have inaccurate info on me. All other times that I was approached by NXIVM people, their overtures where extremely incongruity, and I was ALWAYS aware that something bizarre at play.

The very fact that unpleasant experiences cause me to become shitty and uncooperative, may very well have saved me from getting lured into that ass-backward little faggot club.

BTW, I’ve had many many gay friends. I’m very fond of all kinds of people, including LGBTQ people. I actually have more friends than what oneself might have had met at a typical vanguard week. At ALL times, I was immune to the overtures of NXIVM recruiters. Turns out, I had a Vanguard whom my mother and father had introduced me to, long before.

An anecdote: I once had a holy-roller friend named Bob S who was once complaining cruelly about gays and lesbians. I told him “Jesus christ forbids you to speak this way about them.” He became angry, saying “when did he say that!”. Instantly, I said “Wheresover you find one who is in need, the same shall be thy savior.” After that, my friend Bob was always polite and respectful toward LBTQ’s. And the two of us where close buddies, for years to come.

In my opinion, anyone who was ever in NXIVM, was without moral compassion. In one way, shape or form, current AND former NXIVM folks deserve to have their asses kicked up and down an alleyway, for the simple fact of how retarded oneself must be, to ever join NXIVM.

BTW, I have many friends who are mentally handicapped, through no fault of their own. If I ever meet Frank Parlato, I’m going to bash his brains in with a baseball bat. And then he can join the list of my retarded friends. Ask him for me, how he likes that idea.

End of Crazy’s Email

My associate Jamie sent me the above email and asked, “Who the hell is this nutcase?” I replied to Jamie that I did not know. But this crazy person asks how I like the idea of him bashing my brains in with a baseball bat. The first question I would ask Arthos is, “do you always carry a baseball bat with you?” Then I would say, “I prefer not to have my brains bashed in.” Next, I would remove the baseball bat from Arthos possession. Then, turn him around and kick him in the buttocks. Then I would call his mother to come to get him.

But I am used to cowards. I have a heckler, a school teacher in Pennsylvania, who anonymously posts about me on different platforms. I do not know all of them, because I do not monitor everything said about me.

But sometimes someone will tell me about something written, and I will know it’s him. I have recordings of him beating up his ex-girlfriend. I do not post these because I do not want to embarrass the woman. One time he drove drunk and threatened to kill himself and her in the car. I have a recording of that when the terrified woman called me. I could name this man today and end his teaching career tomorrow. He would lose his teaching certificate with his threats to her. And his insane homophobic comments and his own suicidal threats. I may have to do it someday. I hope not. He has calmed down quite a bit.

All this comes with the territory. I enjoy it most of the time. When I see vicious lies said about me, I do not think much of it. How can one succeed without people saying vicious lies about you?

Reddit Coward

Lastly, there is a coward on Reddit, who calls herself Interruptible or Into-Corruptible. I forgot which pretentious name she uses. She posts little stories about me to a very small audience. I heard about it recently and checked it out. I do not say that everybody who posts on Frank Report must identify themselves. I get that. Anonymity when posting on someone else’s website is fine. But this tiny heart poses as a purveyor of facts and hosts a small platform. I enjoy the fact that she thinks I am important enough to write about. But it is a disappointment that she is not brave enough to use her name. Why am I disappointed? Because if one has opponents or enemies, one wishes them to be formidable. Then it is a real contest. A battle for truth and the chance for new ideas emerge. Then victory is worth something. How do you respond to an anonymous pea-heart like Corruptress? It is like agreeing to fight a flea. There is nothing in it when you win. And a loss of time. Reddit Coward, come out. I am calling you out. Little weakling, if you’re brave enough, put your own name on what you write. Otherwise, why should anyone respect a word you say? At least Damon Brink, Toni Natalie and others who hate my guts have the guts to say it in their own name. Prove you are not an earthworm, Little Reddit Hiding Hood. Put your name behind what you write, and I’ll respond to your allegations about me. That’s my challenge, Contemptible Corrruptible. Stop being a coward, and I will debate you on all your claims against me. And offer a few on yourself to rebut. I am not mad at you, just sorry you are not brave enough to stand behind what you say. One day you may get courage. And stand in the public arena with your own grace and strength. That is my wish . For you to have the courage to use your own name. Right now, you are like the little girl who throws dirt at others while hiding behind your mommy and daddy. You are like the tiny bird who shits on those below and flies away. Maybe I will come on your website and challenge you to use your own name. Will you do it then? Or block me? But if you continue to hide, what kind of example are you showing others? Do we want a world where tiny cowards speak like real adults, but can’t put their name to it? Is that what you would teach your children, if the Good Lord was negligent enough to let you breed?