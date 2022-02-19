Conjecture Over Start Date of HBO’s ‘The Vow’ Season 2; Some Suggest It May Premiere in October

February 19, 2022
It is pure conjecture, but it might be worth noting that Release Date predicts that season #2 of HBO’s The Vow will premiere on October 16, 2022.

The Vow is a Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer-directed documentary series about NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere. Season #1 premiered on HBO on August 23, 2020. Season #1 was aired on nine consecutive Sundays. Each episode was one hour.

The series was renewed for a second season in October 2020.

Release Date reported that HBO has not announced a release date for Season #2 and their conjecture may be based more on the release dates of season one, that they are presuming it will be on Sundays and looking at the already announced schedules of other shows on HBO.

According to Alpha News Call, and who picked up on the conjecture, wrote that the “Season 2 Cast and Storyline of The Vow” includes “Former members Mark Vicente, Bonnie Pierre, Sarah Edmondson, Barbara Bouchey, Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames, Toni Natalie, and Susan Dones appear significantly in the Vow series, as does journalist Frank Parlato, who assisted in the start of reporting on NXIVM’s illegal conduct. Catherine Oxenberg appears in the series while attempting to save her daughter India Oxenberg….

“The Vow Season 2 will center on Raniere’s trial and a follow-up look into his inner circle and current supporters, as well as narratives of leadership in Mexico and the United States.”

The Alt Web reported “The fate of HBO’s television series ‘The Vow’ remains unknown. When compared to the previous schedule, the Vow season 2 is expected to premiere on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Alt Web also reported, “Season 2 of The Vow will focus on Raniere’s trial and a follow-up investigation into his inner circle and current followers…”

Clare Bronfman’s sentencing, the website reported will also be covered in the docuseries.

Keith Raniere supporters claimed prior to his sentencing that they believed that the Camila photos were tampered with by the FBI.

According to FLIX, “The Vow is centered on the stories of former cult members who eventually left NXIVM and were willing to share stories of their indoctrination and abuse. The show features emotional testimonies of Sarah Edmondson, Catherine Oxenberg (whose daughter was involved with NXIVM), Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Anthony Ames, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, and Toni Natalie. The show also features the journalists who initially broke the story, investigative journalist Frank Parlato and New York Times reporter Barry Meier.

“In addition to interviews and retellings, the show heavily features original footage of Raniere and NXIVM meetings, shot by Mark Vicente in an attempt to document Raniere’s life for future generations.”

HBO has not announced the premiere date of season 2, and according to various sources, it may not yet be scheduled, but at least one insider thought it might start earlier than October and possibly as early as April.

Whenever it starts, it will be sure to be good, and for those who follow the story, an enjoyable delight.

It is bound to bring more fame to our Vanguard.

Viva Executive Success!

 

Frank Parlato

