SUSAN DONES: ‘Suneel Look Into Your Vanguard’s History!’

February 11, 2022
Susan Dones Nxivm
Susan Dones
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
Editor’s Note:  One of our commenters, Ice-nine, suggested that Suneel Chakravorty review the transcript of a conversation between Barbara Bouchey and Kristin Keeffe of March 24, 2015 where Kristin tells Barbara that Keith and Emiliano Salinas, planned a scheme to lure several enemies to Mexico for nefarious purposes. Here is the pertinent part of the transcript.
Suneel Chakravorty

Kristin: I have a final thing, which has to do with the… Mexican plot.

Barbara:  I remember Toni calling me, you know, we didn’t talk a lot, but once in a while, every three or four months, we’d have a little chat. But, I remember this one time calling, saying, “Are you getting phone calls from this Mexican journalist?”  I said, “We have gotten some, but I hadn’t actually connected with the person.” And she says, “She wants me to come down. I’m not fucking going to Mexico, what are they fucking crazy?”

Kristin: So, here’s thing. You and Toni—and possibly Susan was probably getting calls too cause they were after Susan and Kim as well. You can’t imagine the importance of the evidence of these communications that this journalist was contacting you guys, because she was contacting you, if you recall, to go down to Mexico for an anti-cult conference, correct? Do you remember that?

Barbara: Yeah, Toni told me that part of it. I didn’t hear that part of it, but Toni told me.
Kristin: It was an anti-cult conference. Here is what Keith and Emiliano did: they bribed a Judge in Mexico to issue an indictment against you, and Toni, and Susan, and Kim. They were at different times considering adding Rick Ross and Joe O’Hara but then Joe got arrested, and all these other people. Then Keith wheedled it down to just being the four of you. You were going to be lured into Mexico, and when you got to Mexico, they were going to put you in fucking prison. You should see the emails!
Barbara: Were they really? How serious were they?

Kristin: They were serious as a fucking heart attack. I saw the Judge’s decision. Keith helped write it, and there were issues about Emiliano translating it. He worked on this for years. Fucking years. This was like a three plus year plot in the making.

Barbara: Wow. Wow.

Kristin: And, the only reason they didn’t go forward with it was because when the journalist started contacting you guys, and Toni was the only one that responded, and there wasn’t strong response – simultaneous to the lack of strong response – the police opened the probe into the computer trespass. So, Keith downgraded the plot to have you guys thrown in prison where he expected you to be raped and rot. And, he thought that the pressure would be so bad that Toni would turn on everybody and say whatever she had to, to get out. Cause he was like, “Barbara will go down
with the ship” and like, “Barbara’s never going to lie, but Toni will.” That was his strategy, and his belief. And, they were going to put you in a miserable, horrible, violent, vile place.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: And, the email, what happened was that Keith and Emiliano did this whole thing through a fucking Gmail account.

Barbara: Yeah,

Kristin: Cause I think that was an email address they had just set up and what they would do was communicate by writing drafts. Like, they would both log on and communicate.

Barbara: Yeah, yeah, exactly.

Kristin: Here’s the other thing, Keith didn’t realize until the Edward Snowden thing came out about the NSA, what he realized later was that they save fucking everything. And, those emails are going to be in that account, even the drafts.

Barbara: So, the drafts even if you don’t save the draft, and you delete them, it gets stored?

Kristin: Yes.

Barbara: Oh, I didn’t know that.

Kristin: It gets stored on the Gmail server and uploaded to the government.

Barbara: Okay, got it.

Kristin: The Gmail server does the auto save.

Barbara: Yeah, that’s right, it does.

Kristin: So, this is going to be harder to prove because of the complexity of getting it. But, I believe that you and Toni, and possibly even Susan (Dones) and Kim (Woolhouse), have a basis to look into this, because of the communications from the journalist. Why the fuck was this journalist contacting you?

Barbara: Right, well, I have emails.

Kristin: You have emails. Perfect.

Barbara: I mean, there were two different journalists that contacted me from Mexico. And, I mean I keep everything,…

Kristin:… I believe the communications from the Mexican journalists are enough to provide a basis for it to be investigated even without having a witness to attest to it. But, here’s the thing, Barbara that is why I’m in fucking hiding. I mean
that is why I’ve had to take these extraordinary measures before I could get involved in this. Because, it’s fucking black. This was serious shit.

Barbara: Right.
Ice-nine
And Ice Nine wrote to Suneel, “I would encourage you to seek out Frank to determine if this is fact vs fiction.”
This prompted Susan Dones to comment:

Susan Dones in front of the Brooklyn Courthouse where Keith Raniere was sentenced.By Susan Dones

It would be nice if Suneel would check this conversation between Kristin and Barbara Bouchey out, but he won’t. If he would research some of the crap Raniere did over the years he would learn quite a bit.

He’s too busy trying to get Raniere out of prison and be right about what a great guy he is. If he took a couple of weeks and looked at the other side of Raniere, he might find out he’s been wrong.

Keith Raniere has had a checkered past. His future looks grim however.

I was invited to go to Mexico to speak at a anti-cult conference but didn’t fall into their trap. So was Toni, she didn’t either. We knew something fishy was up.  My first response was “We will be killed if we go.”

This was before Kristen Keefe called Barbara Bouchey.

NXIVM was in full operation. I had won my lawsuit about 6-9 months before that.

NXIVM never gave up going after us. They were always looking for ways to get us in a lawsuit, arrested for something, etc. It was a crazy time.

I would go into a panic when FedEx stopped at my house. It’s how NXIVM served a legal case. I can’t tell you how many times I was followed. Cars parked by my house for hours, days.

I knew Raniere would step over the line one day and would become his own worst enemy. It would be his behavior that would take him down.  He finally took himself down and the masses of NXIVM woke up….

Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas, two peas in a pod.

Emiliano Salinas most likely joined NXIVM with good intent. Back then none of us really knew what was going on but those who were very close to Raniere. Maybe 10 people.

Mexico was just opening up and things were still pretty new with the company. Raniere had his hometown girlfriends but it seemed pretty “Albany Wives Club” at that point.

It wasn’t until Raniere got his hands on big money like the Bronfman’s to open their trust funds and he had gotten some protection by those in high places in the Albany region that thing started to go downhill.

Emi and Raniere worked together on the deal with the judge in Mexico. So they are both villains. It most likely was Raniere’s idea with the help of Salzman.

If he is or has tried to make things right, that’s all I need to be made whole with the situation. He can have any attorney send me an official letter of apology and proof that all charges have been dropped. I will sign a non-disclosure. I want my freedom to visit my friends in Mexico more than rub anything in Emi’s face.

I will never visit Mexico knowing I might be arrested for Raniere pleasure.

Emi Salinas with Alex Betancourt.

Alex Betancourt can do the same as he and Clare Bronfman filed extortion changes against me and others in 2015 or 2016 in Mexico also. How I did I do this when I hadn’t spoken to them since 2008 or 2009 is beyond me.

Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente, Alex Betancourt,, Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas – wearing their colored sashes indicating rank.

I did speak to Clare while she was on the witnesses stand at my trial NXIVM vs Susan Dones but I’m sure the Judge wouldn’t allow extortion attempt in his courtroom.

As far as Emi and DOS, I have no knowledge of his involvement. I have never heard he was involved. I don’t understand why he would be responsible to pay for any damages if he wasn’t involved.

I am not involved, nor have I’ve ever been involved with the civil lawsuit. I have no knowledge of who is, nor would I comment on it if I did have information.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives

Connect