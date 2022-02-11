SUSAN DONES: ‘Suneel Look Into Your Vanguard’s History!’

This prompted Susan Dones to comment:

Susan Dones in front of the Brooklyn Courthouse where Keith Raniere was sentenced.By Susan Dones

It would be nice if Suneel would check this conversation between Kristin and Barbara Bouchey out, but he won’t. If he would research some of the crap Raniere did over the years he would learn quite a bit.

He’s too busy trying to get Raniere out of prison and be right about what a great guy he is. If he took a couple of weeks and looked at the other side of Raniere, he might find out he’s been wrong.

I was invited to go to Mexico to speak at a anti-cult conference but didn’t fall into their trap. So was Toni, she didn’t either. We knew something fishy was up. My first response was “We will be killed if we go.”

This was before Kristen Keefe called Barbara Bouchey.

NXIVM was in full operation. I had won my lawsuit about 6-9 months before that.

NXIVM never gave up going after us. They were always looking for ways to get us in a lawsuit, arrested for something, etc. It was a crazy time.

I would go into a panic when FedEx stopped at my house. It’s how NXIVM served a legal case. I can’t tell you how many times I was followed. Cars parked by my house for hours, days.

I knew Raniere would step over the line one day and would become his own worst enemy. It would be his behavior that would take him down. He finally took himself down and the masses of NXIVM woke up….

Emiliano Salinas most likely joined NXIVM with good intent. Back then none of us really knew what was going on but those who were very close to Raniere. Maybe 10 people.

Mexico was just opening up and things were still pretty new with the company. Raniere had his hometown girlfriends but it seemed pretty “Albany Wives Club” at that point.

It wasn’t until Raniere got his hands on big money like the Bronfman’s to open their trust funds and he had gotten some protection by those in high places in the Albany region that thing started to go downhill.

Emi and Raniere worked together on the deal with the judge in Mexico. So they are both villains. It most likely was Raniere’s idea with the help of Salzman.

If he is or has tried to make things right, that’s all I need to be made whole with the situation. He can have any attorney send me an official letter of apology and proof that all charges have been dropped. I will sign a non-disclosure. I want my freedom to visit my friends in Mexico more than rub anything in Emi’s face.

I will never visit Mexico knowing I might be arrested for Raniere pleasure.

Alex Betancourt can do the same as he and Clare Bronfman filed extortion changes against me and others in 2015 or 2016 in Mexico also. How I did I do this when I hadn’t spoken to them since 2008 or 2009 is beyond me.

I did speak to Clare while she was on the witnesses stand at my trial NXIVM vs Susan Dones but I’m sure the Judge wouldn’t allow extortion attempt in his courtroom.

As far as Emi and DOS, I have no knowledge of his involvement. I have never heard he was involved. I don’t understand why he would be responsible to pay for any damages if he wasn’t involved.

I am not involved, nor have I’ve ever been involved with the civil lawsuit. I have no knowledge of who is, nor would I comment on it if I did have information.