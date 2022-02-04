Guest View: Who the Hell Is Michele to Decide When to Release Names of Raniere Victims?

Ed. Note: The following is a well-expressed guest view from a reader who makes no bones about her view of Michele Hatchette, or anyone other than the persons themselves, releasing the names of the victims of Keith Raniere.

I want to know who Michele Hatchete thinks she is deciding when and where people say their own names. Not everyone wants to share their trauma on the timeframe Michele thinks they should. What about women’s agency? What about anyone’s agency?

Ed. Note: OhMy says she scored 38 on the The Hare Psychopathy Checklist – Revised (PCL-R).

Is that a good score? I didn’t know, so I looked it up. I learned that the test is a diagnostic tool developed in the 1990s, and is used to rate a person’s psychopathic and/or antisocial tendencies. So, is 38 good? It depends on how you look at it. OhMy’s score of 38 compares with some of the following individuals:

Aileen Carol Wuornos, while engaging in street prostitution in Florida, shot dead and robbed seven of her male clients. She was executed on October 9, 2002 by lethal injection. She was evaluated as having a score of 32 on the PCL-R.

Brian James Dugan confessed to the rape and murder of 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico. He also pleaded guilty to raping an adult woman and another female child. He was sentenced to life. He was evaluated as having a score of 38.

Clifford Robert Olson Jr. confessed to killing 11 children and teenagers between the ages of 9 and 18 in the early 1980s. He was evaluated with a 38, just like OhMy.

Theodore Robert Bundy confessed to 30 homicides, committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978. His true victim total is unknown, and could be much higher. He was evaluated at a score even better than OhMy but only by a single point: 39.

I think we get the idea OhMy….