Guest View: Who the Hell Is Michele to Decide When to Release Names of Raniere Victims?

Ed. Note: OhMy says she scored 38 on the The Hare Psychopathy Checklist – Revised (PCL-R).
Is that a good score? I didn’t know, so I looked it up. I learned that the test is a diagnostic tool developed in the 1990s, and is used to rate a person’s psychopathic and/or antisocial tendencies. So, is 38 good? It depends on how you look at it. OhMy’s score of 38 compares with some of the following individuals:
Aileen Carol Wuornos, while engaging in street prostitution in Florida, shot dead and robbed seven of her male clients. She was executed on October 9, 2002 by lethal injection. She was evaluated as having a score of 32 on the PCL-R.
Brian James Dugan confessed to the rape and murder of 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico. He also pleaded guilty to raping an adult woman and another female child. He was sentenced to life. He was evaluated as having a score of 38.
Clifford Robert Olson Jr. confessed to killing 11 children and teenagers between the ages of 9 and 18 in the early 1980s. He was evaluated with a 38, just like OhMy.
Theodore Robert Bundy confessed to 30 homicides, committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978. His true victim total is unknown, and could be much higher. He was evaluated at a score even better than OhMy but only by a single point: 39.
I think we get the idea OhMy….
I agree that not everyone is innocent here.
Civil suits are not just about money grabs – they are about holding someone accountable somehow. Nicki Clyne and Michele and many others are not innocent but were never charged (or have not been charged yet).
This includes people who are on the other side of the lawsuit. If someone feels like their rights were violated, and there are no criminal charges, civil litigation is often the way to hold people accountable.
Nicki may have no money.
Danielle may have no money.
Brandon Porter may have no money (I mean, how could they?) But, for the next 20 years, they will have their wages garnished and every paycheck will remind them that actions have consequences.
And can we talk about cognitive dissonance for a minute?
Criminal justice, tampered evidence, and whatever else the Raniere supporters are throwing at the wall, are just false narratives (see what I did there?) being spun as smoke and mirrors, to distract everyone from the fact that one of their “dearest friends”, someone they called a sister, [Camila] came forward and admitted that this “relationship” started when she was 15.
Sure, the abuse continued, and she may have even thought it was consensual at the time and after, but at 15 you do not possess the ability to give consent so anything that came after that is fruit from the poisonous tree.
The moment their slave sister said, “This happened to me. And it kind of fucked my shit up” is when The NXIVM 5, the paranoid and delusional cunts of the Dossier Project and whoever the fuck Suneel is should say, “What can we do to support you?”.
Even if you say that anything that happened after she turned 18 is behavior she should be responsible for (which is psychotic), that is THREE DAMN YEARS where she did not have the agency to make that decision for herself.
Unless you think that 15-year-old girls, in the position she was in, have the ability to say no for any reason, should be conditioned to have sex with anyone, much less someone older and in a position of power, then I don’t know what to say because there is no reasoning.
I understand that there are women (and men) who find Keith Raniere and his like very sexually attractive because of the way he makes them feel. I have a giant crush on Pete Davidson for no other reason than he makes me laugh.
Peter Michael Davidson is a cast member of Saturday Night Live.But this “sex assignment” that Raniere even gushed about in his neurotic ramblings, is not something that everyone wants. I mean, please…
If all of this hadn’t been sensationalized on an international scale – and if these men and women weren’t feeling personally attacked anytime someone says a bad word about Raniere, they would see that in any other situation, this behavior would be abhorrent.
Anytime someone says a bad/true word about Raniere, they see it as a personal attack because their entire self-worth and world view has been dictated by him. They don’t even realize that this women’s agency buzz word that they throw around is a joke. If they actually think that they have any agency right now, then my heart hurts for them.
How devastating is it going to be when they realize that that they have no agency? That was given away years ago.
I could go on and on about collateral and the dangers of that kind of behavior, but I will just ask this: I have heard several times that no collateral was released, but we know that is false. Sarah’s branding video was edited and released, and Danielle has threatened to release more video in the future! You can’t say that there should be no fear of that information being released, or of giving up your first born, or the deed to your house, or whatever, because it was just a symbolic gesture, how did it already happen? The threat was real then, and the threat is real now. This threatening to release collateral and name people is just revenge porn.
While I have you here, let’s talk about loaded language… I feel like every time I come here, there is some new definition to a word that I am supposed to know and if I don’t, I must be an idiot. Stop trying to start your own cult on a blog message board. And if your cult name has the word ‘Anti’ in it once, much less TWICE, then just sit down, shut the fuck up for a minute, and hire a hooker.
And before anyone tries to start any drama with me or attacks, I will give you fair warning that during my last psychological evaluation I scored a 38 on the PCL-R, [Hare Psychopathy Checklist – Revised.]
I am an entitled, overly educated, upper class white woman with a lot of time and money on my hands. You won’t even see me coming.
XOXOXO- OhMy!!
****
Psycho-OhMY?