Heidi: Moria Penza Dared to Prosecute NXIVM When Others Wouldn’t – but Serious Crimes Remain Unsolved

Heidi Hutchinson

I can’t sing Moira Penza’s and her colleagues’ praises highly enough. I can say with absolute certainty that without their dedication and perseverance against some very steep opposition to prosecute this case, NXIVM would still be in business as usual in league with some of the most corrupt figures and entities on Earth.

Not to mention Satan himself. (JK…kinda.)

While it is a bitter disappointment that the full extent of NXIVM’s crimes – along with some of those perpetrators – remain unprosecuted, allegedly due to the NDNY DOJ’s failure to undertake the charges referred to that district for prosecution, the way things were going before Keith’s arrest (part of the “fear factor” Ms. Penza mentions in her interview), I can also say with certainty that the already astonishingly high fatalities surrounding NXIVM would probably now be on par with the Jonestown massacre.

Seriously. …How many 2016 Vanguard Week attendees got deathly sick upon consuming the light Vegan fare Clare served up at that event but, along with Keith and his harem favs, did not themselves partake in?

What Ms. Penza has not delved into in her interview with Sarah Edmondson and Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames – and, I feel, she IS somewhat sugarcoating – is the fact that following the Albany TU’s 2012 Expose’ revealing Keith’s pedophile crimes, the NDNY and local Albany authorities not only (apparently) ignored the NXIVM cult BUT helped NXIVM retaliate against the victims who came forward at that time.

As Ms. Penza does acknowledge, NXIVM (mostly through Clare Bronfman) was able to use police and DAs (on up) not only in Albany but in other districts, even in Canada, to accuse and attempt to frame (discredit or silence) its detractors or “enemies.” And, again, the cover-up effort didn’t stop short of attempted murder, from where I sit.

I don’t know where corruption specialist AUSA Kevin Trowel’s investigation into public corruption, possibly involving NDNY officials, is at, if it’s ongoing or not, but I remain hopeful that someday those turds will be flushed out of the Upstate, NY swamp they spawn in.

