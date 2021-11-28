Alanzo: NXIVM Got Obliterated By Feds; Scientology Got a Pass on Murder of Kyle Brennan

November 28, 2021
Victoria Britton is the mother of Kyle Brennan and she firmly believes that her son was murdered and Scientology is implicated.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
Check out his blog — https://alanzosblog.com/]By Allen Alanzo StanfieldThe death of Kyle Brennan remains a mystery. His mother, Victoria Britton, a trained criminologist, is convinced her son was murdered. So do a lot of others. Kyle’s official cause of death is suicide. Britton is not letting this rest until she gets the truth out. She has a book forthcoming  where she marshals evidence of a coverup by Scientologists and bad actors with the Clearwater Police Department.  An interview of her views of her son’s death is informative and is found here. Britton also publishes a blog on the death of her son.

 

In her interview with Sarah Edmondson and Anthony Ames for their podcast, A Little Bit Culty, lead prosecutor Moira Kim Penza said of NXIVM and the lack of law enforcement interest in their crimes:

“Frankly, I can’t fully comprehend why law enforcement didn’t act earlier. Of course, this is a very complex case. And I came at it in a world in which I had a very dedicated team. I was at the Eastern District of New York, which has a lot of resources, which has a historical practice of prosecuting these really big racketeering cases. So I had all of that on my side. But I do think it’s a real question that still remains out there as to why nothing was done earlier [by law enforcement in Albany area, i.e. Albany DA, State Police or the feds in the Northern District of NY].”

Moira Kim Penza said she couldn’t understand why law enforcement did not act sooner in prosecuting NXIVM>

Nor why Scientology hasn’t been indicted since 1978, when L Ron Hubbard’s wife and 10 top officials of the Church of Scientology were indicted and convicted and sent to federal prison. That’s when Hubbard took off on the lam from the law.

Within a few years, Hubbard was no longer on the run, and he was building a new ranch for himself in Creston, California.

He died in 1986, and within seven years of his death, his Church of Scientology received full tax exempt status from the same federal government that had sent his wife to prison.

What happened in those intervening years?

L. Ron Hubbard

Tony Ortega, Mike Rinder and others say the feds have done nothing about Scientology’s murders made to look like suicides because the federal government is afraid of Scientology.

Rinder repeatedly says it’s because “Scientology is a religion” so the government can’t act because of the First Amendment.

But let’s just keep thinking through this, and keep asking questions, shall we?

Warren Jeffs, Sun Myung Moon, and dozens of Catholic priests have all been successfully tried and convicted by state and federal prosecutors – despite the 1st amendment.

I asked Moira Penza on Twitter what she had to say about the death of Kyle Brennan.

Kyle Brennan died under suspicious circumstances while visiting his Scientologist father.

I presented her with the evidence of murder at the crime scene:

– Kyle was found dead of a downward trajectory gunshot wound to the top left side of his head in the home of his Scientologist father. Kyle was right-handed.

– 14 pieces of crime scene evidence were wiped clean of fingerprints.

– The gun that killed Kyle Brennan had no blood or fingerprints on it.

– No gunshot residue was found on Kyle Brennan’s hands.

– Kyle’s father called Scientologists Denise Miscavige Gentile and Gerry Gentile to the scene before he called 911

– The bullet that killed Kyle was never found.

– Clearwater police investigators lied repeatedly to members of Kyle’s family.

– Witnesses who were there that night, including David Miscavige’s twin sister Denise Miscavige Gentile, and her husband Gerald Gentile, changed their stories repeatedly in the weeks and months after the incident.

– Kyle Brennan’s computer was wiped clean of all files and was completely empty when it was returned to his family.

Like all federal agents and prosecutors – Moira Penza was completely silent on the murders made to look like suicides by the Church of Scientology. I guess the New York Times hasn’t presented her with the evidence she, or any other prosecutor, needed to build a case.

Here’s the Critical Thinking Question “Nippy” Alludes to in his Interview with Penza:

“Why did NXIVM get completely obliterated by the feds while Scientology remains unindicted since 1978?”

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives

Connect