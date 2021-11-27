Trans Debate: Do Children Know Best About Making Decisions to Sterilize and Amputate Body Parts to Trans Gender?

Children and Surgeons Presumed to Know Best

At one time, gender dysphoria, a term used to describe the discomfort of being one’s biological sex, afflicted mostly boys and men, and was said to begin as early as two years old. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM–5), the historical rate of incidence of gender dysphoria was one in 10,000 males.

As for treatment, for decades, the underlying assumption was children don’t know best. Conventional wisdom was that children would come to accept their bodies when they matured and they were right it seems: About 70 percent of children initially diagnosed with gender dysphoria outgrew it — many became lesbian or gay adults.

In those days, psychologists treated gender dysphoria with therapy that sought to understand the source, lessen its intensity, and ultimately help a child grow comfortable in his or her body.

In the last decade, however, this “watchful waiting” has been supplanted by “affirmative care,” which assumes children know best.

Clinics seem to support the affirmative model.

The Mayo Clinic, St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Oregon Health & Science University Children’s Hospital

University of California at San Francisco

New York Times story, “What Are Puberty Blockers?”

Doctors see transgender medicine as a growth field, and work to persuade parents that their child’s transition is best and, if they don’t, their child may commit suicide.

Today, the U.S. has hundreds of gender clinics.

It is interesting too that with the growth of the sex change industry most patients are now longer natal males, but teenage girls.

A recent survey by the American College Health Association showed that, in 2008, one in 2,000 female undergraduates identified as transgender. By 2021, that figure is one in 20.

For treatment, young women are given testosterone, sometimes on their first visit to a clinic like Planned Parenthood. After being given testosterone, teen girls can have their breasts amputated. Premature menopause is one side effect reportedly experienced by girls taking testosterone.

Recent surveys report up to 20% of teens are identifying as something other than their natal gender and heterosexual.

The rise in gender dysphoria over the last 20 years suggests to some critics that it is a social phenomenon.

Do Puberty Blockers Have Side Effects?

To aid in transitioning to the “right” body, puberty blockers are the first step. Cross-sex hormones are next. The combination of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones usually makes a child infertile. For boys, the drugs are intended to castrate them chemically

Those whose livings are dependent on this model maintain that there is nothing wrong with giving children as young as nine puberty blockers since the effects are reversible.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), insists that puberty blockers are “fully reversible interventions.” and recommends that children begin hormonal puberty suppression at the early stages of puberty.

Jack Turban, the chief fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, wrote, “The only significant side effect is that the adolescent may fall behind on bone density.”

A reported side effect for children is lack of sexual development. Deepening of the voice is not reversible should a woman decide not to become a man.