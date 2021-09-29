Guest View: Whose More Likely to Hack, Cheat, Tamper and Plant Evidence and Lie – the FBI or NXIVM?

Guest View by Come on Guys

We all know NXIVM has been full of hackers in the past and what they have done in the past with JPEG files sent out to hack into people’s private information. We all know that people will go the extra mile for him. Some without even knowing they are doing it for him.

Someone knows what they are doing for him, others have no idea and will be caught with their pants down when this thing blows up in their face. Just like when the NXIVM house burnt down.

So will that be HBO Vow #3?

In the past, NXIVM was attempting to find out who was passing along their newsletters to the Frank Report blog.

As if there was information in it that non-NXIVM members shouldn’t be known. Individual information was put into JPEG form into each letter to ID each one sent out. This way they could track down who was sharing their newsletter with the blogger who was posting their so-called top secret information.

Come on guys, there is another side of the story that mentions what the heck could have happened to the information once a copy of the hard drive left the DOJ.

It wouldn’t be the first time that NXIVM has tampered with evidence. Let’s look at the Ross case. It’s one of the crimes that got them arrested. Salzman will be spending time in prison for it, so is Raniere.

NXIVM hired a firm to get banking and other records on several of its “enemies. An entire file was found in Salzman’s “War Room”, her words for the space in the basement, where meetings were held. Why else would you obtain such records on a group of media, Judges, and others? To find something to shut them up and blackmail them, maybe?

Clare and Sara Bronfman paid about $1 million to Canaprobe to spy on federal judges, media figures and other enemies.

Why would you go to the trouble to alter a video in a legal case? Why would you get “Your People” to lie in court case after court case for almost two decades of legal battles of litigation? Plus you never won one of those court battles. Was it to uphold a principle as they said, or was it to torture people because you had a war chest of money provided by the Bronfman sisters, and you “just could”?

Clare Bronfman sends her father a JPEG with a trogon, he doesn’t open it. Clare takes a trip to his office and opens it herself saying “Daddy, you didn’t open the Clare Bear picture I sent you”. Now NXIVM can spy on him and everyone else that her father emails after that.

Who are the ones with the history of lying and being slimly here? Who is the one with the most to lose here?

Not the FBI agent who has done his job.

It’s Raniere and his followers. It’s Raniere, he has what, 166+ years left to lose? His followers seem lost without their Master to tell them what to do.

You know somehow he is still telling them what to do from prison. This Rule 33 motion has the smell of Raniere all over it.

