Heidi: Allison Mack Took the Fall

By Heidi Hutchinson

I’ve followed the dirty deets of this case closely – too closely for my own good – in hopes of getting answers and closure on my sister’s death, of course – for decades now and I deeply regret not reaching out to Allison Mack and her family more directly far sooner to warn them.

Each time I’ve tried, those efforts were shockingly misconstrued to suit some often nefarious agendas that were never my own.

I believe Allison was and continues to be hard targeted, used and exploited beyond what most of the other victims and survivors have endured, save maybe the Mexican and other child victims, some of whom have yet to be counted such as the Rainbow Vulture Garden experimentees.

Allison fell victim to not only Keith’s disease and Nancy’s avaricious but to the many characters involved in this epic, tragic saga in need of a high-profile scapegoat to project and justify their own guiltiness or mere participation.

Allison’s huge mistake was hanging onto her forced, deeply entrenched delusions about KAR and his acolytes’ true, various agendas: disguised by their collective “mission,” even past the point of ignoring her opportunity to plea, nay, be heard at all in KAR’s trial proceedings.

Remember that the context of Allison’s choices not only while within the “eye” of the NX cult – that always had her role-playing on camera (where she’s been placed since early childhood) – but the situation that continued long past her arrest to this day includes a Hollywood tabloid media perspective and limelight-seeking ‘victims’ (none need take offense), who cast Allison as the Femme Fatale of this tale long ago.

This is all on top of the fact that Allison STILL lacks independent counsel acting purely in her interests.

Anyone interested in justice could have and did see this coming – all the financially dependent defendants were given little choice but to sign away their rights re: the blatant conflict of interest with Clare (and Sara, at least) Bronfman footing their legal bills and calling the shots in collusion with the likes of Salinas lackey Dennis Burke, the famed Floridian Daddy/daughter pedo protectors, the Geragos,’ and an assortment of other pigs y puercos at the feed bin including fucking Michael Avenatti, no less. (Btw, any bets on who’ll be representing the ex-POTUS DJT in his upcoming pedo case? Agnifilo has dropped a hint or two on record that he’s down for it.)

And now, we see evil Allison’s most photogenic, inter-racial “victim” attacking Mack in FOX news sound bites – though Jaye’s not quite ready to discuss NXIVM per se, she’s sure grandmaster mistress Allison intentionally caused her more pain than anyone, indicted or not!

Fortunately, we are blessed with the wise Judge G who’s presided through all of this madness and well demonstrated his integrity.

IHMO, Allison Mack deserves the same treatment India Oxenberg, any of the slaves who got out in time to avoid being charged, get. She is not on par with Lauren Salzman, certainly not Nancy Salzman, nor many of the uncharged guilty parties.

Allison “took the fall” and the saddest part for me is that when she did, only the vultures showed up to feed on her carcass.

