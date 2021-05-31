Heidi: Allison Mack Took the Fall

May 31, 2021
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

I’ve followed the dirty deets of this case closely – too closely for my own good – in hopes of getting answers and closure on my sister’s death, of course – for decades now and I deeply regret not reaching out to Allison Mack and her family more directly far sooner to warn them.

Each time I’ve tried, those efforts were shockingly misconstrued to suit some often nefarious agendas that were never my own.

I believe Allison was and continues to be hard targeted, used and exploited beyond what most of the other victims and survivors have endured, save maybe the Mexican and other child victims, some of whom have yet to be counted such as the Rainbow Vulture Garden experimentees.

Allison fell victim to not only Keith’s disease and Nancy’s avaricious but to the many characters involved in this epic, tragic saga in need of a high-profile scapegoat to project and justify their own guiltiness or mere participation.

Allison’s huge mistake was hanging onto her forced, deeply entrenched delusions about KAR and his acolytes’ true, various agendas: disguised by their collective “mission,” even past the point of ignoring her opportunity to plea, nay, be heard at all in KAR’s trial proceedings.

DOS brand

Remember that the context of Allison’s choices not only while within the “eye” of the NX cult – that always had her role-playing on camera (where she’s been placed since early childhood) – but the situation that continued long past her arrest to this day includes a Hollywood tabloid media perspective and limelight-seeking ‘victims’ (none need take offense), who cast Allison as the Femme Fatale of this tale long ago.

This is all on top of the fact that Allison STILL lacks independent counsel acting purely in her interests.

Allison and the attorneys that were provided to her.

Anyone interested in justice could have and did see this coming – all the financially dependent defendants were given little choice but to sign away their rights re: the blatant conflict of interest with Clare (and Sara, at least) Bronfman footing their legal bills and calling the shots in collusion with the likes of Salinas lackey Dennis Burke, the famed Floridian Daddy/daughter pedo protectors, the Geragos,’ and an assortment of other pigs y puercos at the feed bin including fucking Michael Avenatti, no less. (Btw, any bets on who’ll be representing the ex-POTUS DJT in his upcoming pedo case? Agnifilo has dropped a hint or two on record that he’s down for it.)

And now, we see evil Allison’s most photogenic, inter-racial “victim” attacking Mack in FOX news sound bites – though Jaye’s not quite ready to discuss NXIVM per se, she’s sure grandmaster mistress Allison intentionally caused her more pain than anyone, indicted or not!

Jessica Joan, AKA Jaye,– a jury determined that she was a victim of attempted sex trafficking. A DOS slave, her master was India Oxenberg, her grandmaster was Allison Mack and she did not know it at the time, but the man she was assigned to seduce – Keith Alan Raniere – was her great grandmaster.

Fortunately, we are blessed with the wise Judge G who’s presided through all of this madness and well demonstrated his integrity.

IHMO, Allison Mack deserves the same treatment India Oxenberg, any of the slaves who got out in time to avoid being charged, get. She is not on par with Lauren Salzman, certainly not Nancy Salzman, nor many of the uncharged guilty parties.

Allison “took the fall” and the saddest part for me is that when she did, only the vultures showed up to feed on her carcass.


About the author

View All Posts

Heidi Hutchinson

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives