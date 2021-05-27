New Photos Show Allison Mack Is Off the DOS Diet and With a Busy June Ahead She Must Show She Is a Victim Not a Villain

Allison Mack is going to be sentenced in one month and three days – unless the sentencing hearing drags on the entirety of its slated June 30 date, and spills over to July 1, a possibility the court has considered and is prepared to accommodate.

It comes as no surprise that the always intrepid columnists at Page Six for the New York Post have come up with pictures of the once-beloved actress of Smallville, as she popped out of the house.

She is on home arrest at her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, California, but is permitted to go out with the judge or the Probation Department’s permission. And is allowed to walk about the grounds evidently.

Mack was caught on camera, Monday, May 24, outside the home to collect mail and the helpful paparazzo was kind enough to snap a few photos as she walked around the grounds.





Happily, Allison seems to be off the DOS 800 calorie diet, which is probably a healthy thing for her.

A source told me that poor Allison kept a count of her calories on her refrigerator attached to a magnet — fighting always to maintain that 800 or less caloric intake that would keep any fat off the previously curvaceous actress.

Despite being on an 800 calorie diet, Mack was advised that running tens of miles per week was the other thing needful for her to secure the best weight and spiritual advancement. She was slimming down to please her Vanguard.

And again, another photo of the semi-starved Mack with her fellow first line master, Lauren Salzman, during the period when Mack was watching her weight most carefully.

When you consider the self-destructive nature of Allison Mack’s behavior and judge this in light of the destruction she foisted upon others such as India Oxenberg, Nicole and Jessica Joan, a balancing judgment is required.

No one in their right mind, not under some kind of crazed influence, would undertake such a detrimental diet, submit to sleep deprivation via readiness drills and share the man she loves with 20 other women. She injured herself just as she did so to others.

This qualifies her at least for some kind of consideration as a victim.

Meantime, the one individual who waxed as the others waned, a Vanguard-ethicist by the name of Raniere, said to be the world’s smartest man, had none of the strictures he imposed on the others. Because he was so benignly elevated, unified, he said, he slept when he wanted, slept with whom he wanted, when he wanted, ate what he wanted, and laughed when he wanted, even if at the gullible women who adored him and followed him, calling him master.

Lord bless Raniere for not having run into an old-style father or brother of the same heritage as he was – Sicilian. His father and grandfather used to speak in the parlance of the old-style mafioso and acted as though connected.

I remember the days, not long ago, in my own town, of Stephano ‘The Undertaker’ Magaddino and all my old friends, now gone, Salvatore ‘Sam John’ Pieri, Ignatius T. ‘Iggie’ Agro, Albino ‘Sha Sha, Principe, Vincent ‘Jimmy’ Sicurelli and all the rest. God rest their souls.

I remember when a woman connected to one of those who took refuge with them was treated badly but no so badly as Allison Mack, and how the man was found with his penis and testicles in his mouth. Another quite disappeared and if I am not mistaken, he rests under the La Salle Expressway that leads out of town.

But we were speaking of Allison Mack and not the old mafia.

As we saw from the photo above and this closeup, purloined from Page Six under the doctrine of fair use, she is also still wearing the ankle monitor, now part of her attire for more than three years, ever since she made $5 million bail in April 2018 and was confined to her parents and their soft home in California.

Meantime, Allison will be busy during the month of June and perhaps it is poignant to say that she may be enjoying her last few weeks of comparative freedom, if one can call home arrest at one’s parent’s home freedom of a kind.

It is perhaps not too unkind to mention that Allison, in serving her vow of DOS, gave as collateral to her leader, the Vanguard, confessions against her father and other family members falsely alleging abuse. It is a mark of blood being thicker than Vanguards that she has been with them daily for about 1100 days, perhaps the longest unbroken stretch since her childhood.

They took her in when no one else wanted her and the whole world heaped calumny on her head.

It is fair to state that the parents always bear some burden for it is natural for the world to think that somehow something defective the parents did during upbringing led to the horrors of the child.

How much worse it was for the parents of Allison Mack who for so many years boasted of their golden child, the famous actress. Now known as the sex slaver.

Reading and Writing Ahead

Allison Mack should already have her Presentence Investigation Report – that report by Probation which tells the judge what they think of this comely lass charged with such despicable crimes

By now, she must have read it and it is up to her to marshal her objections in order that her attorneys may respond to it by June 7.

The Government and Probation Office will file their responses to Mack’s objections, if any, by June 14.

Mack will have to read their response and help her lawyers file a reply by June 18.

The Government will file its sentencing submission including any Victim Impact Statements by June 21. It will be a matter of keen interest to see if the Government seeks a stern penalty for Mack and tops it off by seeking out victims as it did for Keith Alan Raniere and Clare Bronfman and encourage victims to speak at the sentencing. If they do, they are out for blood. If they don’t, they may not object or argue too strenuously against leniency.

The view of the prosecution at this point will be extremely important.

How much prison time do they want Mack to serve?

Mack will have to read all this and help her attorneys craft any objections to the government’s arguments. Well before that, Mack and her attorneys will be writing their own sentencing submission, which has to be filed by June 25, only four days after the government files their submission on sentencing. Undoubtedly, her attorneys will portray Mack as a victim of Raniere and ask for leniency, perhaps proposing an in-home sentence or even probation.

By June 28, the Government will inform the court as to whether any victims wish to attend the sentencing hearing and, if so, which of them wish to speak at the hearing. From this, Mack will get a pretty good idea of how bad the day is going to go. It will go bad no doubt and it will be attended by many — the media, in particular, will think this is the really big show of the entire NXIVM debacle.

Her sentence will also be a bellwether for the remaining defendants to be sentenced. If it is harsh, look out Kathy Russell and Nancy and Lauren Salzman. If it shows the least temperance, an acknowledgment that this woman was deceived as much or more than she deceived others and falls close to the sentencing guidelines for the crimes of conviction – if mercy carries the day – then the others may breathe a little easy.

