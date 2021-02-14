Guest View: The Low-Cal Diet of DOS May Have Caused Some Women to Have Numerous, Lasting Problems

Keith Raniere often suggested to women in his orbit that they maintain a slender figure. He reportedly said that fat disturbs transference of spiritual energy from him to a too plump woman. Allison Mack was reportedly on an 800 calorie per day diet.

Ivy Nevares went on a calorie restricted diet of less than 500 calories per day. Catherine Oxenberg told me that India was on such a low calorie diet she stopped menstruating and her hair was falling out. Another witness at the time said her bones were sticking out from her skin. Sylvie testified that she had to report to Raniere daily her weight, which was some 20 pounds less than what she thought was healthy.

It is not clear why Raniere insisted on super-slender women but he definitely insisted that they be slender.

It was curious because Raniere himself was not always slender.

The 500 calorie diet might consist of a small quantity of plain low-fat yogurt and a small quantity of fruit in the morning. Lunch and dinner consist of foods such as plain squash, kale, cucumber, zucchini, fermented cabbage and radish [Kimchi], and shirataki noodles [10 calories per 4-ounce serving.] Beverages consist of lemon water with stevia, probiotics and Zevias, a calorie-free sparkling water.

Sugar-free gum can be taken after every meal for dessert.

The 500 calorie diet prescribed for women is less than half the calories prisoners at Auschwitz Concentration Camp received daily.

An anonymous commenter wrote the following under the heading:

The Skinny on DOS Diet!

By Not a Fan of Food-Deprivation

Frank Parlato has previously reported that not all of the DOS women were forced to adopt the extremely restricted diet contingent on being already naturally very thin. If I remember correctly.

That one factor alone would greatly influence both the mental state and individual experience of a woman in DOS.

Not many people in America or Canada have truly starved. Long term. Especially by choice. It really, really affects you.

Not just physically. Mentally. When you are that hungry, it is all you can think about. You fantasize about eating out of the garbage. You cannot sleep. Your emotions are on the surface. You will cry. Rage. There is no numbing those feelings with food. All of your willpower is exhausted just battling this deep primal self-preservation instinct driving you to eat. And live.

Children who skip breakfast do poorly in school. Adults who skip almost all meals can barely think at all.

Physically, You are very cold. You will grow fur on your body. Your heart will skip beats (arrhythmia) your ears will roar. You black out. There are hunger headaches. You can have periods of euphoria. You may lose your appetite at times. Because as the French expression goes, ” food brings appetite”.

You know how your stomach reacts when it’s empty? Imagine that all the time. Now add crazy bad Acid Reflux. Horrible “hunger breath”. Bowels a mess. Tooth decay from lack of saliva production. Tooth enamel destroyed from vomiting regularly.

No more period. Hormones messed up. Possibly permanently. The list of medical and mental consequences are from the roots of your hair falling out down to your feet that stripped of all fat lose their padding. Walking on bones is painful. So is sitting on a fat-free butt.

When the body starves, it eats itself. It will try to eat the ” less important parts” but it will eat muscle. Your heart is a muscle. It will affect your brain. Severely.

So many of these DOS women developed eating disorders. Purging is a very intense experience. It can create almost a drug-like response afterward.

Once starved, the body will rapidly store not burn calories when you return to “normal” eating habits. Now you have to battle a weight gain problem that you did not have prior to starvation. This can push a person back to binging and purging and/or anorexia. It will be a life-long problem. Like drug addiction. Or alcoholism.

But worse.

You can go without booze. Or drugs. Just abstain completely.

But you have to eat to live. It can be a constant bite by bite battle. For life.

