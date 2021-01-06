MK10ART's painting of the Vanguard.

Shivani: Raniere, I Doubt, Will Ever Have Liberty Again

January 6, 2021

By Shivani

Keith Raniere’s going through with an appeal has been expected all along. It is not going to make a significant difference regarding how he will spend whatever is left of his life. He will never be unrestrained again to give people all of his marketed “help” with their human potentialities.

He is done poking and choking others outside of the environment of penal confinement. Also, Raniere is very likely safer incarcerated, whether he admits it or not. In certain societal groups, frankly, snuffing Keith Raniere would be acquiring a badge of honor.

He will never be able to control himself, as is evidenced by his delusional claims he has done no harm and is really just misunderstood, is sorry if he hurt anyone’s “feelings” but, gee whiz, he didn’t MEAN for that to happen.

Keith Raniere

Unrepentant, irredeemable and incapable of acknowledging the severity of his incredibly hypocritical and damaging actions and behavior towards many others, he has knotted his own noose.

He wants to be protected now. How pathetic, after all of the victim impact statements and all of the public access to hearing, witnessing what was essentially a whittled-down list of victim statements, never mind the trails of irrefutable criminal evidence which Raniere and his group have left carelessly behind, much of which was proven in court by investigative evidence.

This is how he, any legal rep he has and his remaining supporters will continue to make fools of themselves, mouthing semi-organized words through an appeal process and ignoring any admission of what and who Raniere has shown himself to be. Understandably, that’s part of a defense attorney’s work to represent individuals such as Raniere as best as is possible. But these stains from the criminal characteristics and actions won’t be washed out of Raniere, not really, and he will most likely die the way that he is and has been.

Some might choose to pay attention to the moves, details of Raniere’s appeal experiences. To me it is not that interesting. It will only draw my attention if Raniere begins to have any success. If there is no sign of progress, all proceeds, filings, etc. are merely reruns with a few replacement characters appearing, such as this attorney handling this appeal, Jennifer Bonjean, the Cosby “handler.”

Jennifer Bonjean will handle Keith Raniere’s appeal.

Frankly, Raniere has achieved something. He has become an infamous pariah. 120 years, even if reduced, won’t ever be reduced sufficiently to change much of his future or how it is going to be spent. Raniere will not get any satisfaction. It is just part of his pathology, that he is convinced that he’s above being subjected to any human reckoning.

It’s also part of his pathology that he will never experience any genuine “satisfaction” interiorly, whether Raniere’s sentence gets lowered or not. He is 60 now. Trying to fritter away at a sentence amounting to 120 years is very unlikely to make much impact. Raniere, I doubt, will ever have liberty again, nor will he be able to make use of any freedom if he gains much. His only throne will be a toilet.


If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

