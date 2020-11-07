Former Nxian: Vicente Saved Women; Brought Down NXIVM; Is Not the Villain as Shown on India Oxenberg’s ‘Seduced’

The following is by a former Nxivm member. The individual, who asked to remain anonymous, knew many of the members, including those who got arrested.
By a Nxivm Survivor
If you have been following the NIXVM nightmare on television and the news, I’d like you to meet the board of ESP, NXIVM. And I invite you to share this with other viewers.
There are probably only three of them familiar to you: Lauren Salzman, who testified at the trial and was Sarah Edmondson’s coach and master in DOS, Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s Heiress and litigious bulldog for Keith using her millions to sue ESP defectors into bankruptcy, and Mark Vicente, who has been a central subject of HBO’s The Vow.
I’ve been horrified that since Starz’s Seduced started airing that a lot of hate and judgement has fallen on Mark for some reason. One person on Twitter ranked Mark as third on their list of top NXIVM abusers. This, I believe, comes down to two central reasons: He is the only member of the executive board who left ESP, and then agreed to dump his guts on the table as he and others fought for their lives, fought to save others while on camera for an HBO series; and he was closest to India as they were both members of the small, insular, Los Angeles centre.
So Mark gets a lot of screen time. Which seems to have Twitter and reviewers having a lot of opinions about his abuser status and whether he deserves compassion or should be forgiven for his “crimes.”
But here is where we need to focus on reality: Mark was not indicted for any crimes or listed as a co-conspirator.
If you really want to know the truth, read the court transcripts. To my knowledge, only one member of that executive board was a member of DOS and that was Lauren Salzman. Only two were charged and convicted of crimes, and those were Lauren Salzman and Clare Bronfman.
Lauren enrolled Sarah Edmondson in DOS and was also her coach in ESP. She was someone I considered a friend and, frankly, someone I admired. But she was a high level DOS master and the head of education on the board of NXIVM and was charged and convicted of crimes.
She is not interviewed in The Vow for various reasons and barely appears in Seduced. As several episodes of the Vow illustrated, Clare Bronfman funded and drove litigious campaigns against NXIVM defectors and critics that destroyed lives. For decades. And at her sentencing defended Keith Raniere. But somehow Mark is outranking Lauren and Clare on the public’s list of top ten NXIVM abusers.
Please remember that Bonnie, once she left, and then Mark once he followed, were afraid for their lives. All counsel was that they should stay quiet and disappear lest they get sued into oblivion by ESP/NXIVM (Clare Bronfman) the way other defectors had in the past.
But they did not. They were the first people to knock on all the doors of law enforcement agencies as early as May 2017. They decided to risk it all to save the women from DOS. Perhaps worst of all, Bonnie and Mark and a few others were the reason India Oxenberg’s own DOS slaves escaped branding.
This is the terrible game survivors wrestle with, and the public seems to engage in: Who was an abuser and who was a victim? I’ve heard people suggest that anyone who made money off ESP is an abuser. That probably accounts for 1/3 of the organization. Though I am not convinced anyone made much money. Others have suggested anyone that was on the coach path. That was almost everyone.
Cults are psychologically like abusive relationships, but not systemically: ESP was a parasite that ruled its hosts with one awful lie: that each person had a “life issue,” that we were flawed, and the only way we could overcome that shameful flaw was to take more courses and get more EMs. That guiding lie was something you were indoctrinated into before you even became a coach. But once you were a coach, you moved up the stripe path the more you embraced that lie.
What this means, more generally, is that everyone was to some extent both abuser and victim. Except Keith. Keith was only, ever, an abuser.
I hope that Mark and the others who have poured their hearts and pain and suffering out for the documentary cameras know, and I need the casual viewers to know, how by sharing they have given us survivors a chance to heal, a chance to see our stories through them, not the TMZ salacious “entertainment” commodification of our trauma.
How through the episodes over the nine weeks we survivors have messaged one another, processing, remembering where there was goodness between each other, sorting through the wreckage, understanding the guilt and pain instead of being alone in shame. I hope Mark and the others know that.
So I ask you first not to play the game of public prosecution and jury. These are not reality show people. They are trauma victims. And remember you have only heard from one member of the executive board. And he helped save women and bring down NXIVM. His grief and sadness, his apologies on screen (for not believing the defectors and for not seeing the poisoned path we were all on) are not signs of guilt or evidence he is a abuser more than any of us who were on the coach / stripe path in ESP / NXIVM. It might look like it can let people like me or India off the hook, but it does not. We were all abusers. And victims.
Save your anger and judgement for the monster who masterminded this poisonous destruction of so many. And maybe for his true believers still doing his work. For the hundreds of people who did pretty awful things who scuttled under rocks. For the fifty odd people, the “true believers” still following and supporting the lizard king, and the five very public people and the DOSsier women trying to distract you from the crimes, trying to get you to not believe the victims. They deserve it.
20 Comments
Two very important points I’d like to add:
1. Mark turned against Keith many months before he knew if charges would ever be brought, while India stayed loyal to Keith 6 months after he was arrested – according to her own words.
2. India has resentment towards Mark, Sarah and Bonnie – evidenced by her deletion of them as friends on Facebook – while still remaining friends with the women who still support DOS and remaining friends with Allison Mack.
I would love for someone in an interview to ask India about her reasons for no longer being friends with Bonnie, Sarah and Mark.
Thank you Mark for seeing the light and fighting to help others get out.
As someone raised in a cult and who understands the mind fucking that goes on there is no way I would ever see Mark as an abuser in any capacity. He’s quite obviously a good man who fell victim to Keith as many others did. He is very talented as well which assuredly Keith took advantage of. I have watched both series and have followed this page for several years. I think Mark is a hero. He was lost in the dark but set himself free, eventually. He deserves so much love and respect for sharing his journey, as do all the survivors.
Comments here accused Mark of having sex with dozens of Nx women.
Where did that come from?
On Seduced, India said lots of Nx couples (like Mark and Bonnie?) were sex swapping.
But Vanguard taught that Nx women had to be monogamous, so how could they be swapped?
What the Bleep Do We Know!?
Excerpt from a Frank Report article:
Very revealing.
https://frankreport.com/2017/09/25/after-cuckolding-report-michel-chernitzky-on-tinder-looking-for-ladies-in-los-angeles/
…
Michel stayed within the Vanguardian sphere and soon fell in love with Jacquelin Ronay.
Emiliano “Puto” Salinas, a Green Sash, was Michel’s superior and best friend. He reportedly started mentoring Jacquelin secretly in the bedroom.
Puto Salinas is married to Ludwika Paleta. But he also enjoys having sex with other men’s wives, and other women’s husbands.
Vanguard had taken Michel’s first girl away. Vanguard’s number two man, Emiliano, was enjoying Michel’s new girl. Michel became a double cuckold for the cause.
…
“There are probably only three of them (NXIVM board) familiar to you” No, this is the Frank Report, we are familiar with all of them. LOL
“I’ve been horrified that since Starz’s Seduced started airing that a lot of hate and judgement has fallen on Mark for some reason.” The reason I’m not happy with Vicente and the other Hollyweird “heroes” is because they have made lots of money writing books, making shows, appearances, etc., and not giving one dime to the numerous other victims to make them at least partially whole for the money they lost, counselling they need, etc – this makes your reasoning totally WRONG. They are simply selfish and disgusting. LOL
“But here is where we need to focus on reality: Mark was not indicted for any crimes or listed as a co-conspirator.” That is not even remotely close to reality – the reality is Vicente cut a deal AND committed crimes, specifically the court evidence video that he modified. LOL
“If you really want to know the truth, read the court transcripts.” The court transcripts have only a tiny bit of the truth, reading the Frank Report confirms everything that was said in court and so much more that was not said in court. LOL
“She [the daughter/witch Salzman] is not interviewed in The Vow for various reasons” The only “various reason” that matters is because she is a convicted felon, not exactly a reliable source of information, and she also appears in The Vow. LOL
“All counsel was that they should stay quiet and disappear lest they get sued into oblivion by ESP/NXIVM (Clare Bronfman) the way other defectors had in the past.” Wrong again, Frank did not give that counsel. LOL
“Cults are psychologically like abusive relationships, but not systemically” Yes, they are, in fact that is a good definition of a cult. LOL
“What this means, more generally, is that everyone was to some extent both abuser and victim. Except Keith. Keith was only, ever, an abuser.” I find it hard to call Bronfman or the mother witch Salzman a victim. LOL
“So I ask you first not to play the game of public prosecution and jury.” Too late, I did that a couple of years ago. LOL
“We were all abusers.” I wouldn’t call all of you abusers, naive and ignorant, yes. LOL
“Save your anger and judgement for the monster who masterminded this poisonous destruction of so many.” Raniere doesn’t have a monopoly on anger and judgment, there were many people, mostly women, who share it with him, many of them dead or otherwise out of the limelight for unknown reasons. LOL
Other than that, great article. LOL
Legally, they can all be abusers, as they participated in a system that physically and psychologically tormented the majority of members. At the same time, they are victims, because until they were recognized, they were blind participants in events that were closed to the outside world deep in the cult. I think Mark is one of the most prominent figures in the few pioneers who first took action against the eradication of the NXIVM.
Yes, but Vicente is no angel. LOL
I didn’t say he is an angel. He’s a nuanced personality, like most people. But he’s trying to do good.
Omg..this bs about how everyone was abused is absurd…as an early defector and head trainer with the organization for over a decade …this is a gross over generalization. Most students…90% took programs that helped them from good trainers…used the material to help them in their lives ..never met Keith..To act as if 17,000 people were mentally and physically tormented is just not true.
Its like word salad from the victim side. Yes Keith had no moral compass and chose a small group of carefully selected followers to forward his perversitys . No doubt…thus is why I chose to leave many yrs ago upon seeing that the “great one” was great at lying and manipulating and deceiving us.
Another story that makes perfect sense.
Mark Vicente showed he had guts, as soon as he understood what was going on.
All those captain’s hindsights with their trusted sidekicks, shoulda, woulda and coulda, all those keyboard warriors, and their opinions don’t matter anymore.
One thing that is indisputable is that Mark Vicente took down Nxivm. I am frankly astonished that people who think Nxivm is evil want to condemn him constantly, giving a pass to many who did nothing to take down Nxivm.
Mark Vicente was only out to save his own ass. That is why he got immunity. People are right to judge him and if he really feels regret, he should understand why he smells so fishy.
And which nxiscum members are getting a free pass for doing nothing?
I’m sure many would be happy to throw shade at them too.
In fact, give me a list and I’ll go through them all.
Mark Vicente was the head of Society of Protectors and pioneered alongside Keith the most hideous, horrible misogynistic curriculum to terrorize, demoralize, and bankrupt women India included.
Mark was the leader of Society of Protectors and taught its curriculum for five years. The idea that “He took down NXIVM” is ridiculous. Mark left NXIVM and immediately, not months, not years later, but within days, started staging his fake reality show fiction which is The Vow.
The story about NXIVM is a story about the subjugation and torture of women. The idea that some people in Hollywood thought it was a good idea to make a story about NXIVM that featured a man, let alone the leader of SOP, as it’s lead protagonist was a serious error in judgement and now it’s quite spectacularly blowing up in their face. A spectacle well deserved.
If India and the producers of Seduced on Starz hadn’t persevered, that shit would have flied. Well, guess what, it didn’t. The world sees the huge disparities in the two productions and has taken note.
Everything in Seduced is true and wholly accurate, and the show is far superior to The Vow. Before Seduced no one dared speak out about Mark because of his power in Hollywood. The public is seeing The Vow for what it is and Seduced for what it is and making comparisons. Free speech is alive and well.
Mark made a quarter of a million dollars a year in NXIVM, preying on women like India. Disavowing Keith and setting up cameras in your house in your next breath is pretty disgusting. Anyone who thinks Mark “took down NXIVM” is a fool.
Mark made big money terrorizing women and when he sensed his gravy train was ending he set up cameras around his house to stage a reality show to repackage himself. Mark preyed on women in NXIVM and he’s tried to profit on the backs of the women who suffered under his rule when he left NXIVM. That is the truth.
Whoever at HBO greenlit this project obviously did not do their due diligence and weren’t considering that Sarah Edmondson and Bonnie Piesse were abused women who couldn’t be honest with themselves (let alone HBO) about the realities of their husbands.
Thank you India and Catherine for coming forward with the truth.
If he didn’t blow this up in media there never would have been case, so he wouldn’t have of needed immunity. He didn’t need to testify, he could have taken the 5th, but he did and his testimony believable and damning. He helped convict that pseudo-genius conman pedophile.
Like Kristin Crook(ed)? LOL
You shouldn’t be astonished for the reasons that I’ve listed regarding why Vicente should be condemn constantly. LOL
I agree fully.
The whole master/slave DOS thing wasn’t there at the beginning.
I read some where on the FR, a compelling theory on the flight DOS took, during or after Pam got sick/died.
around 2013. That when Pam wasn’t around anymore, to make sure Keith wouldn’t go fully mental, things took a turn for the wurst
DOS was a secret. Not to be talked about. The collateral took care of that.
So…. its a secret only known by the inner-inner circle and Keith. Vincente was NEVER a part in all of this.
Why should Vincente feel guilt for things he haven’t done?
Why should he take ownership for secrets he couln’t be aware off?
Everyone makes huge mistakes in life. It’s how you,as individual, decide to deal and own up to your mistakes.
That shows what kind of human being you are.
Sorry, but I think that the idea that everyone was an abuser and victim (except Keith who was all abuser) is a false dichotomy. Being a part of this cult did not necessarily make one an abuser. Sure, there were those who were both abusers and victims but not everyone was both.
Thank you.