Vancouver’s Last Man Standing: Lucas Roberts’ Letter of Support of Keith Raniere – ‘Nxivm Helped Me Be as Joyful as Possible Along the Way’

The letter filed with the court [below] in the case of Keith Raniere was written back on December 1, 2019.

It is from Lucas Roberts. I have written a bit about Lucas back in the day before Keith Raniere was arrested. It was not flattering.

He seems to be the very last man to stick with Nxivm at the Vancouver Center and a lot of what I wrote was to encourage him to leave the group. He never did. Every other man in Vancouver left and all but three or four of the women.

From hundreds of Vancouver members to Lucas and a few women.

Lucas writes to the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis that his faith in Keith Raniere in intact. He has withstood an awful lot of disclosure.

Many of his fellow Nxivm members who left after they found out that Keith was leading a sorority that branded women and took collateral to ensure their silence told Frank Report that Lucas’ old girlfriend [who returned to him] kept him in the cult.

She was a former DOS member, a fellow DOS member said, and suddenly came back into Lucas’ life when the exodus was ongoing in the summer of 2017, after I broke the branding story, and Sarah Edmondson was confirming the truth of the story.

Several woman said that his girlfriend came back in order to keep him from fleeing like the others. Lucas then became the leader of Nxivm in Vancouver.

Here is what he had to say about Nxivm and Raniere:

***

Dear Your Honor,

My name is Lucas Roberts and I am writing this letter because my experience of NXIVM, Executive Success Programs (ESP), and other companies Keith Raniere created was very different from what is being portrayed in the media.

I was not present in Keith’s interactions with his accusers so I can’t speak to any of that. I can only speak to what I have seen and experienced first-hand, from being in classes he created or helped create and from watching him interact with other people. I also have second-hand experience of Keith being helpful to me, as one of my coaches was being mentored by Keith and many times spoke to Keith about my struggles and challenges. My coach often reported back to me with Keith’s very helpful advice or perspective.

I do not believe Keith is a menace to society. My goal with this letter is to share, as accurately as possible, a small slice of the good I have experienced from his efforts in the hopes of righting very negatively-biased public opinion, and in the hopes of him getting the lowest appropriate sentence permitted under the law.

I have been an entrepreneur since December 2008. I own and operate a Vancouver-based IT consulting business specializing in Mac and Apple technology. I’ve trained over 50 consultants and have served thousands of clients in several cities. I’ve had a Mac tips and tutoring YouTube channel for the past 4 years and the videos I’ve made have been watched 1.7 million times.

In July 2009, I did my first ESP intensive, which was one year after starting my company, Macinhome. I’ve been either a student or a coach in 30-40 NXIVM and ESP programs. Part of the reason I loved (and still love) the NXIVM knowledge base, tools, and methodology is that I was able to immediately apply what I was learning, and get wonderful results in my business and in all my relationships. I became a coach approximately one year after joining, and became a proctor (lead coach) approximately 6 years after joining.

As a result of my time in NXIVM, I received many benefits; too many to list in one letter. Here are a few specific examples:

Through my time in NXIVM, I learned that people become better by making mistakes and learning through effort, trial, error, and compassionate analysis of the error. As a result, I became more patient and understanding with my consultants if they made mistakes. Their performance and morale improved dramatically.

Through the NXIVM coaching and proctor path, I learned how to be present, compassionate, and inquisitive with the students I was coaching. As a result, I became a better listener with my clients and in all relationships in my life. I stopped interrupting people and started asking more questions and being quiet to truly understand what they were saying. I also learned practical and emotional tools for leadership and management. As a result, I became a much better leader and mentor to my staff. I became less pushy of my own agenda and became good at asking others what they want and helping them get that.

Through ESP, I learned techniques for enjoying work and working on teams, so I felt an increase in my enjoyment of my work and a big increase in the warmth and care I feel for all people. My relationships with my family improved and I began spending more time with them. I started to get consistent 5-star feedback from our clients, as did the consultants I trained.

Through my time in ESP, I corrected a quick descent into the red and got my company repaying debts steadily and consistently. It was hard-earned, and it was not easy, but it was thanks to what I was learning in NXIVM and ESP and my efforts to apply my learnings.

I have been so happy with the improvements in myself, in my life, and in my business. I made several video testimonials through Keith’s various intensives and programs I took over the 9 years I was involved. They will be somewhere in the video archives. I stand by all of them.

Best of all, these results have withstood the test of time, and my results continue to improve.

I was part of the Vancouver commerce and intro team. We were responsible for inviting – and helping our students invite – new members into our classes and intensives. I personally invited many of my friends, family, and contacts and had several of them join. In that commerce team, we were extremely well-intended and truly wanted to help people with their lives and their goals, and I believed and still believe we were doing a good thing. I stand by this as well. I only regret having been too pushy with a few people I invited, and was always thankful to hear their feedback so I could apologize and do better.

Results aside… I looked forward to going to class in Vancouver, and especially in Albany and Clifton Park. I looked forward to seeing my friends or making new friends. I genuinely enjoyed – and always got a lot out of – being around the kind, curious, and helpful people of our community. Our yearly retreat V-Week was and would still be the thing I look forward to most every year.

I thoroughly enjoyed and got a lot out of seeing Keith speak in front of groups of 30 to 200+ people, or on video. He was always thoughtful, helpful, insightful, and compassionate with every interaction I observed. Several times he was posed a challenging question and took the time to answer it in a gentle and helpful way, tailored to the individual needs of the person asking the question. For example, one time in a forum of a couple hundred people, I grabbed the mic and asked him: as a very “in-my-head” intellectual fellow, how could I get better at feeling the emotions and feelings in my body? He recommended that I learn to allow the feelings, and get used to some more movement in my body. He recommended that I try dancing even if it is me alone in a room dancing like a wounded water buffalo. I found this to be both insightful and hilarious because I believe he knew that I would not want other people seeing me dance to “learn how to feel.” I proceeded to dance every day for 3 years and it has been tremendously helpful – not to mention fun! – in my life.

Many of the leaders, entrepreneurs, and mentors in our NXIVM community were people I looked up to and wanted to be like “when I grow up.” In times of conflict or disagreement, the people involved would have open, honest, and responsible conversations about issues to work them through face-to-face and come to productive outcomes. We even had specific coaching classes on how to give people feedback and address issues head-on in an honest and compassionate manner. For example, I was a coach in an intensive one time and responded sharply with a student. A lead coach (proctor) gently took me aside and asked to speak with me. They asked me if I was okay and what was going on for me such that I was being reactive with the student. They helped me work through it and gain new insight. On the next break before lunch, I walked up to the student and apologized for being sharp with them. We bonded and had a good chat over some trail mix.

I believe that the high quality of the people I interacted with in the NXIVM community was an effect of Keith’s efforts over time. In my experience, his teachings brought good people into the organization from the beginning onward. Those people brought in more good people, and I got to benefit from all of that.

I loved what we were learning and the results I’ve experienced in my life. I truly miss it. Despite unpopular opinion, I still find the teachings of NXIVM to be timeless, practical, uplifting, and tremendously valuable. I wish I could get back to learning and working hard with the NXIVM community helping to hold me accountable and be as joyful as possible along the way.

Sincerely,

Lucas Roberts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



