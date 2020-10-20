Brandon Porter supports Keith Raniere despite losing his medical license by following his leadership.

Raniere 56 Letters-of-Support Unsealed — List of Names of Supporters Revealed Here

October 20, 2020

Keith Raniere’s attorneys filed 56 letters of support for him and the Court which originally sealed them from the public has now unsealed them.

Below is the list of people who have put their names on the record in support of Raniere. Later, we will do an evaluation of the letters and publish some of the most pertinent ones.

Note that several people chose only to use their first names – though many readers will know who they are and one person even chose to write a letter of support.

With 56 letters-of-support – it is 10 fewer than Clare got.
And 56 ÷ 17,000 (The number of people who supposedly took NXIVM classes) = .0033 or .33% – which is a lower approval rating than Trump University got.

 

Exhibit Number Name of Person Submitting Letter
Exhibit 1 Veronica Alvarez (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 2 Angelica
Exhibit 3 Raul Arias
Exhibit 4 Diego Asunsolo
Exhibit 5 Eduardo Asunsolo
Exhibit 6 Juan Asunsalo (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 7 Michael Baker
Exhibit 8 Leon Bojalil
Exhibit 9 Natalia Bojalil
Exhibit 10 Edgar Boone
Exhibit 11 Damon Brink
Exhibit 12 [Name Redacted]
Exhibit 13 Esther Carlson
Exhibit 14 Sanjay Chakravorty
Exhibit 15 Suneel Chakravorty
Exhibit 16 Theo Chiappone
Exhibit 17 Abril Cigarroa
Exhibit 18 Nicole Clyne
Exhibit 19 Danielle [Last name redacted but presumably Roberts]
Exhibit 20 Álvaro de la Garza
Exhibit 21 James Del Negro
Exhibit 22 Marvin Derks
Exhibit 23 Brett Diamond
Exhibit 24 Brian Elliot
Exhibit 25 Justin Elliot
Exhibit 26 Marc Elliot
Exhibit 27 Alejandro Estrada
Exhibit 28 Gurpreet Gil
Exhibit 29 Leah
Exhibit 30 Lourdes Gonzalez
Exhibit 31 Hector (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 32 Jorge Hernandez (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 33 Lorena Lara
Exhibit 34 Sterling LeBaron
Exhibit 35 Wayne LeBaron
Exhibit 36 Elizabeth Leon (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 37 Linda
Exhibit 38 Jeanette Lopez
Exhibit 39 Juan Luis Lopez
Exhibit 40 Roy Martina
Exhibit 41 Megan Mills
Exhibit 42 Michele [Last name redacted but presumably Hatchette]
Exhibit 43 Jose Ospino
Exhibit 44 Chris Pearson-Smith
Exhibit 45 Juan Luis Piña
Exhibit 46 Brandon Porter
Exhibit 47 Lucas Roberts
Exhibit 48 Vanessa Sahagun
Exhibit 49 Sahajo [Last name redacted but presumably Haertel]
Exhibit 50 Samantha
Exhibit 51 Alberto Sanchez
Exhibit 52 Patricia Sanchez (with accompanying translation)
Exhibit 53 Luis
Exhibit 54 Danny Trutmann
Exhibit 55 Matt Wakelin
Exhibit 56 Franklin Zhumi

 

 


7 Comments

  • They should have a limit of one support letter per family. Otherwise, this will turn into an Asunsolo/Elliot/Chakravorty family reunion. But seriously, credit must be given to these three for having managed to weasel out support letters from their family members.

  • who needs enemies? It will be interesting to see what all of these distinguished folks have to say about their Vandumb dumb

  • The people on this list did not believe that Raniere could possibly be convicted of anything and that he would walk away a free man. Nicki – suddenly Nicole – Clyne trumpeted this throughout the trial. Then he was going to miraculously free himself with his superpowers.

    Now this…

    Deluded to the end.

  • Sterling LeBaron and Wayne LeBaron, what is their relationship to the girls that were being groomed for sex slavery and murdered in Mexico?

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many, many others in all five continents.

His work helping take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s documentary “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.”

Parlato will be featured in an upcoming episode of American Greed.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

