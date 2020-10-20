Raniere 56 Letters-of-Support Unsealed — List of Names of Supporters Revealed Here

Keith Raniere’s attorneys filed 56 letters of support for him and the Court which originally sealed them from the public has now unsealed them.
Below is the list of people who have put their names on the record in support of Raniere. Later, we will do an evaluation of the letters and publish some of the most pertinent ones.
Note that several people chose only to use their first names – though many readers will know who they are and one person even chose to write a letter of support.
|Exhibit Number
|Name of Person Submitting Letter
|Exhibit 1
|Veronica Alvarez (with accompanying translation)
|Exhibit 2
|Angelica
|Exhibit 3
|Raul Arias
|Exhibit 4
|Diego Asunsolo
|Exhibit 5
|Eduardo Asunsolo
|Exhibit 6
|Juan Asunsalo (with accompanying translation)
|Exhibit 7
|Michael Baker
|Exhibit 8
|Leon Bojalil
|Exhibit 9
|Natalia Bojalil
|Exhibit 10
|Edgar Boone
|Exhibit 11
|Damon Brink
|Exhibit 12
|[Name Redacted]
|Exhibit 13
|Esther Carlson
|Exhibit 14
|Sanjay Chakravorty
|Exhibit 15
|Suneel Chakravorty
|Exhibit 16
|Theo Chiappone
|Exhibit 17
|Abril Cigarroa
|Exhibit 18
|Nicole Clyne
|Exhibit 19
|Danielle [Last name redacted but presumably Roberts]
|Exhibit 20
|Álvaro de la Garza
|Exhibit 21
|James Del Negro
|Exhibit 22
|Marvin Derks
|Exhibit 23
|Brett Diamond
|Exhibit 24
|Brian Elliot
|Exhibit 25
|Justin Elliot
|Exhibit 26
|Marc Elliot
|Exhibit 27
|Alejandro Estrada
|Exhibit 28
|Gurpreet Gil
|Exhibit 29
|Leah
|Exhibit 30
|Lourdes Gonzalez
|Exhibit 31
|Hector (with accompanying translation)
|Exhibit 32
|Jorge Hernandez (with accompanying translation)
|Exhibit 33
|Lorena Lara
|Exhibit 34
|Sterling LeBaron
|Exhibit 35
|Wayne LeBaron
|Exhibit 36
|Elizabeth Leon (with accompanying translation)
|Exhibit 37
|Linda
|Exhibit 38
|Jeanette Lopez
|Exhibit 39
|Juan Luis Lopez
|Exhibit 40
|Roy Martina
|Exhibit 41
|Megan Mills
|Exhibit 42
|Michele [Last name redacted but presumably Hatchette]
|Exhibit 43
|Jose Ospino
|Exhibit 44
|Chris Pearson-Smith
|Exhibit 45
|Juan Luis Piña
|Exhibit 46
|Brandon Porter
|Exhibit 47
|Lucas Roberts
|Exhibit 48
|Vanessa Sahagun
|Exhibit 49
|Sahajo [Last name redacted but presumably Haertel]
|Exhibit 50
|Samantha
|Exhibit 51
|Alberto Sanchez
|Exhibit 52
|Patricia Sanchez (with accompanying translation)
|Exhibit 53
|Luis
|Exhibit 54
|Danny Trutmann
|Exhibit 55
|Matt Wakelin
|Exhibit 56
|Franklin Zhumi
7 Comments
What a list .
Viva Executive Success!
They should have a limit of one support letter per family. Otherwise, this will turn into an Asunsolo/Elliot/Chakravorty family reunion. But seriously, credit must be given to these three for having managed to weasel out support letters from their family members.
who needs enemies? It will be interesting to see what all of these distinguished folks have to say about their Vandumb dumb
The people on this list did not believe that Raniere could possibly be convicted of anything and that he would walk away a free man. Nicki – suddenly Nicole – Clyne trumpeted this throughout the trial. Then he was going to miraculously free himself with his superpowers.
Now this…
Deluded to the end.
Sterling LeBaron and Wayne LeBaron, what is their relationship to the girls that were being groomed for sex slavery and murdered in Mexico?
For those who doubted him, Frank’s name is NOT on the list!!!
Lol I did look.