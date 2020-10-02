Audio: Keith Raniere Recorded From Prison Condemns Prosecution and Judge

Keith Alan Raniere’s phone calls have been recorded by prison authorities at MDC, where he has been lodged for two and a half years.

All of his calls have been monitored.

In addition, when he talks to his followers, such as Suneel Chakravorty and Nicki Clyne, it seems they record his precious words too.

Frank Report obtained a snippet of Raniere’s phone conversation from prison.

We thought we should share this with readers, some of whom are still followers of the illustrious Vanguard.

Many of these have not heard their blessed master’s voice in more than two and a half years. He was arrested on March 26, 2018 and there have been no recordings released prior to this one.

In this 36 second snippet, [the transcription follows] Raniere speaks about the prosecution’s malfeasance and misconduct.

And suggests that the judge, if he sentences Raniere, is condoning this corruption. Since the judge will undoubtedly sentence Raniere and likely to life in prison, Raniere is in fact condemning the judge.

Supposedly, Nicki Clyne and others of the Nxivm-5, are going to make a podcast and possibly utilize Raniere’s prison conversations as part of their effort to persuade the public that the prosecutors and the judge have conspired to pervert justice and convict an innocent man.

It is a grave mistake. The antics of the Nxivm-5 and the content of Raniere’s tapped phone conversations condemning the judge and the prosecutors is going to hurt him in ways he has not even dreamed of.

I suspect that if there was any chance he would not get a life sentence, he has thrown that chance away. And worse, I believe the judge and the prosecutors will agree he is a public menace and a dangerous character who has an invidious influence on his followers. Because of that determination, they will quite possibly send Raniere to the super max facility in Florence Colorado.

We will have more to say on Florence in another post.

Now, without further ado, let us hear the golden voice of the imperial one, our Vanguard. It may be the last time you may hear it.

Keith: The prosecution lied to the court. The prosecution tampered with evidence. The prosecution suborned perjury and there are more and more points.

One of these points the prosecution should never have done. You know, I mean, I was kidnapped. They steal the document based on a lie. They went and then they broke that seal. There’s a whole bunch of things that happened that were just horrendous.

If my judge comes and sentences me he is condoning all of this behavior.

***

In this snippet, Raniere claimed he was kidnapped, meaning that the people who “arrested” him in Puerta Vallarta were not Mexican federal police but imposters, possibly bounty hunters, who took whisked him out of Mexico and handed him over to the FBI.

This is quite possible. For he did leave Mexico in record-breaking fashion. He was taken at gunpoint, placed in a car on the morning of March 26, 2018 and he was in Texas later that same day.

If this was a regular deportation or extradition, it would not have happened in a few hours or even a few days.

I suspect that he messed with the wrong Mexican father and I am not referring to Carlos Salinas.

It is my supposition that the man who had him “kidnapped,” if he was kidnapped, was the father of Rosa Laura Junco, the great media magnate, and journalist, Alejandro Junco.

Alejandro Junco was one of the fathers of a Nxivm [and DOS] member who, when he found out about DOS did quite a bit of behind the scenes to get his daughter out. There is quite a bit I could say about his efforts and perhaps I will at a later date. In any event, I can say this: He gets a share of the credit for whatever happened to Keith in Mexico.

And his daughter Rosa Laura, a very staunch supporter of Vanguard and a First Line Master for years, is believed to be out of Nxivm and DOS now.

***

Meantime we have just heard the voice of the Vanguard, after a long, long absence. He is much absorbed in his own victimization. He is deeply concerned about being in prison on false charges.

He is, it seems, blissfully unaware of the irony; that where he is now — and the feeling he has – of being falsely accused – and being imprisoned because he was somebody’s enemy – is exactly what he cooked up for his enemies.

His whole game was paying lawyers [and quite possibly prosecutors] to frame his enemies, to get them imprisoned. He did not care if the charges were false or true. It did not matter. He wanted them imprisoned.

And this is exactly what happened to him. He went to the very place he tried to place, and at time succeeded, his enemies, including Toni Natalie, Rick Ross, Barbara Bouchey, Joe O’Hara, John Tighe, Susan Dones, Kristin Keeffe, Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Toni Zarattini, myself and many others.

He used to have a motto, “He who has the most joy, wins.” I always thought it was a savage motto, where there is a winner in joy, which implies a loser. I always thought a better motto for a Vanguard would be ‘he who gives the most joy, wins.”

But he will live with his motto. Many of us got a lot of joy when he was arrested. And even more joy, when closure began yesterday with the sentencing and immediate incarceration of Clare Webb Bronfman, his henchwoman and partner in trying to put people falsely in prison.

The only two in the organization dedicated to putting enemies in prison, falsely, are the first two to go to prison themselves. Keith complaining that he was the victim of cheating by the prosecution, he a cheater himself and Clare – who will no doubt complain that the process – the legal process, which she herself abused for years – was unfair and too harsh.

Frank Report has confirmed she is at MDC, the same facility as Keith Alan Raniere. But they can’t see each other.

The judge somehow – maybe it is mystical – got it right. He picked the two greatest scoundrels to sentence first. And Bronfman and Raniere will be essentially neutered from doing their terrible legal abuses.

Now both of them are complaining about the abuses of the very system they played in and lost.

Viva Executive Success!

