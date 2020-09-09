Ex-FBI Leader in Albany Accused of Sexually Harassing Eight Employees – Was He a Chip off the Old Vanguard?

Bureau fails to publicly identify subject of investigation but Times Union does —
Evidently there were others that complained too. Which makes it seem like he is guilty. Before rushing to judgment, let me note that Hendricks was the newcomer to Albany – and the boss too – placed above other agents who were there longer than him.
The other agents probably knew each other for some time, and Hendricks comes in, becomes the boss over all of them and starts an affair with one of them. In the end, his subordinates may have ganged up on him and ousted him.
In any event, Hendricks has quit the FBI and he tried to quit quietly but the Times Union outed him. {he was not named in the FBI report].
Hendricks, being chief, and having a lot of power, may have been a little like another kinky Albany-based leader, a man named Keith Alan Raniere, who was ultimately arrested thanks to the good work of the FBI in another district – the NYC office.
Those six or 7 who complained about Hendricks at FBI Albany probably had a lot of opportunities to arrest Raniere over the years but for some reason never bothered.
It is bizarre and foolish that society does not demand the same kind of scrutiny for FBI agents and federal prosecutors that they demand from any other public official including regular police. We all agree that senators, presidents and local police need watchdogs but rarely is it ever discussed that the much more powerful prosecutors [they can steal someone’s liberty at will especially if he is poor] and federal agents need to be heavily scrutinized.
They rarely are. There are not checks in balances for the feds. Meantime they are promoted based on how many people they imprison, and it is becoming increasingly clear that that includes many innocent [poor] people.
Only once in a while does someone like Hendricks get a kick in the ass. Usually they get away with it and a lot more.
Excellent eye opening article.
The “Right-Side” needs to weigh in.