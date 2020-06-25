This photo of Keith Alan Raniere was used as an exhibit at his trial.

Nice Guy: Raniere Is a Rapist and Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman Aided and Abetted the Rape of His Slaves

June 25, 2020

Nice Guy, one of our most esteemed commenters, has a decidedly different take on leniency for Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman. His post has a few crude moments in it, but might be worth exploring, if one is not too squeamish.  His theory, which might or might not stand up in a court of law, is that Lauren and Allison aided and abetted the gruesome Raniere in coercing women to sleep with him. He sees this as rape and perhaps it is. Rape is a state crime not a federal crime. Raniere was charged with federal sex trafficking, as was Allison, the latter cutting a plea deal which dropped the sex trafficking charges and the former being convicted of it.

The opinions of Nice Guy are his own and do not reflect the opinions of Frank Report.

By Nice Guy

“Punished enough”?

If anyone believes that Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman have been punished enough and do not deserve to be sentenced, you need to reexamine the facts [with the mainstream media or Frank Report sugar coating removed.]

If Frank or anyone else thinks the following comment is too vulgar to post, try remembering the blackmailed women of the harem lived it!

Too dirty to print?

Try living it!

Imagine you are one of Keith Raniere’s harem members being blackmailed by a First Line Slave.

DOS First-Line Slaves. The Prosecution in the Keith Raniere case said all of the First Line slaves of Keith Raniere were, in their opinion, criminals. They chose to only charge Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack.

Simply imagine being coerced and blackmailed by Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman into giving a 60-year-old man [with a fat hairy chode] two dozen blow jobs and providing 1/2 a dozen vaginal/anal intercourse sessions.

Sound bad?

It gets worse……. now imagine instead of the harem of blackmailed women who supplied Keith Raniere with his BJs and sexual intercourse, the responsibility all falls on your shoulders.

It gets even worse…….

Now picture on top of all the sex acts you are forced to perform, the recipient, Vanguard, rarely takes showers and walks around with the scent of other women on his face.

Even worse…

How does the idea of gray-hairy-sweaty-balls bouncing on your chin, thousands upon thousands of times while you perform fellatio for 365 days sound?

How does vaginal and anal penetration sound when you provide it hundreds of times to a 60-year-old man [who looks like a sheep died on his chest]?

 

Upsetting Picture Below; do not proceed if you are squeamish

 

Keith Alan Raniere decided which women would be required to endure his sexual attentions and often worked with his First Line Slaves to procure other slaves. The difference between the First Line and the downline slaves is that the First Line knew that Raniere was the head of DOS.

Not too mention, all the while, the 5ft pudgy smelly little troll standing behind you undulating from behind as his belly hits your backside.

Now imagine the individuals [ie Mack and Salzman] who blackmailed you [forced you] into performing sex acts with Vanguard walk free.

How does that feel?

Lauren Salzman recruited slaves into DOS without telling them that Keith Raniere was the head of the “female-only” sorority.

If Frank or anyone else thinks this comment is too vulgar to post, the blackmailed women of the harem fucking lived it!!!! Too dirty to print? Try living it.

Please leave the Jesus Christ absolves you of your sins to Jesus Christ.

Side note: This is the most crass thing I have ever written in my life. I am attempting to provide the reader with the truly disgusting and horrific experience the female harem members [victims] endured.

Rape Math Made Easy for Lay People

Anyone who is of the belief Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman should be shown leniency, need to understand how the law looks at, categorizes, and counts rape acts.

The definition of forcible rape “The penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.”
-Department of Justice

First Example;

If during a sexual assault a perpetrator and victim engage in oral sex, penile penetration, and digital penetration; The government would charge the perpetrator with 3 counts of rape.

Taking my example and applying it to Keith Raniere means, Raniere committed hundreds if not thousands of rapes.

Don’t believe me?

Here is a simple postulate:

An average week for Raniere easily consisted of sexual relations with at least 4 blackmailed coerced women.

The first woman performs oral sex on Raniere twice during the week.

MK10ART’s painting of a branded woman. The slave women were not told by Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman Dr. Danielle Roberts or Nicki Clyne that the man ins the red shirt was really the secret leader of DOS and he would be expecting to be obeyed including for commands of sexual relations with him.

A second woman gives Raniere a hand job three 3 times during the week.

A third women engages in sexual intercourse 3 times and performs one blow job on Raniere in one night.

The fourth woman has sex and intercourse and gives Raniere a hand job.

Each sex act is regarded as a rape act. Using my example, a very average week for Vanguard, Raniere has committed 11 counts of rape.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack acted as as accomplices of Keith Raniere. Mack and Salzman, via the blackmail they both gathered, aided and abetted Keith Raniere in his criminal acts of forcible rape.

Each woman is directly responsible for dozens if not hundreds of counts of rape.

How anyone can believe Mack and Salzman deserve clemency is incomprehensible and obscene to me. They deserve empathy. Not clemency.

How would any man or woman reading this article feel if they were blackmailed into performing fellatio or sexual vaginal/anal intercourse with Keith Raniere?

MK10ART’s painting of the planned group blow job of Keith Raniere. It was canceled due to his arrest.

I’m positive no one reading this article would want two accomplices of a rapist to go free. Imagine Keith Raniere’s victims are your mothers, grandmothers, sisters, or daughters. Imagine they, like Raniere’s real victims, were all raped multiple times.

Do you still believe Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman should walk free?

Where are your tears for the rape victims, all of whom, Raniere raped countless times?

 

 

